Couple’s Calm Reaction To Winning Nearly $30k At The Casino Sparks Confusion

Trigger warning: gambling

Gambling couple Francine and Miran Maric went viral after winning a jaw-dropping total of $27,900 at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Hotel and Casino in Florida, USA, on April 29. But the lack of excitement drew more interest on social media than the actual cash prize.

Taking to her Instagram account, Francine posted a video of the moment she and her husband hit the jackpot, literally.

In the video, the gambling influencer was filmed patiently waiting for the dice to roll on her slot machine screen as Milan filmed her.

Francine and Miran Maric won a $27,900 jackpot gambling but sparked more interest in their subdued reaction

Image credits: dudeluck23

Image credits: ladyluckhq

The machine’s screen suggested the couple started with a credit of $838, which is the money available for the player to wager, meaning the Marics had a remaining $838 that they could use to continue playing the slot machine, with each bet costing $100.

However, on one of their bonus rounds, which meant that they didn’t have to spend $100, the symbols on the machine aligned in a winning combination.

As the screen lit up along joyful music, finally indicating a $27,900 win, Francine didn’t move from her seat, barely batting an eye at the exceptional result.

The Marics’ slot machine initially showed a $838 credit, with each bet costing $100, but on a bonus round, they hit the jackpot

Image credits: ladyluckhq

Meanwhile, Milan could be heard saying in the background: “We’re down only $30,000 now.”

The pair’s blatant lack of enthusiasm after winning a sizeable amount of money, which represents nearly a year of salary for many, sparked a lot of questions, as an Instagram user commented: “The fact they aren’t excited lets me know the debt is really deep.”

Another person wrote: “That was such a huge unenthusiastic response to such a huge win.”

Image credits: ladyluckhq

Someone else penned: “The null adrenaline rush says a lot of their addiction.”

A commentator added: “They don’t show you how they lost 20k a day before.”

A viewer added: “When someone wins 27k on pokies and says I’ll take it, you know they are down bad. They are in debt.”

After winning $27,900, Francine had nearly no reaction at all to the remarkable outcome

Image credits: ladyluckhq

A separate individual chimed in: “Did he really say, we’re down only 30K now??? What??? Damn…”

Milan’s remark about being “down 30,000” was likely referring to the overall amount of money the couple had spent playing the slot machine during their gambling session.

This would mean that despite winning $27,900 from their jackpot, they had already spent more than that amount.

Image credits: ladyluckhq

Francine leads Lady Luck HQ, a business that produces gambling content across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. This includes live streams of both online and standard slot machine games.

In October 2023, Lady Luck HQ was in talks with Las Vegas-based gaming consultancy SCCG Management to launch a new online social casino, iGamingBusiness reported.

The gambling influencer has over 270,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 500,000 subscribers on YouTube, where she often live streams her casino sessions.

Despite winning $27,900, the couple had already spent more than that amount

Although some may find playing for money entertaining, such an activity can lead to addiction, financial problems, mental health issues, relationship conflicts, and other negative consequences.

According to Yale Medicine, gambling disorder affects about 1% of Americans who can’t stop despite the consequences.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling problem, help is available. The National Council on Problem Gambling provides a range of resources.

Other global websites can provide information, including HelpGuide.org.

“Why isn’t she jumping and crying?” a reader asked

