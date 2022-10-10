Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Customer Complains About Café Being Strict About Bringing In Outside Coffee, Owner Shuts Them Down

Business owner couldn't stay silent when a customer left a poor review complaining about being asked to leave a coffee shop because they brought in Starbucks coffee.

35 Luxuries That Are Apparently Necessities, According To These Former Poor People Online

The people of Reddit have been listing what was a luxury when they were poor that they've realized was a necessity now that they have access to it, and it does make you think. Think hard about life.

Daughter Is Disgusted Her Mom Is Dating The Father Of Her Boyfriend Of 4 Years, Expresses Her Mind During Family Dinner, Embarrassing Her
Woman yelled at her mom in front of her family during dinner revealing she was planning to marry her boyfriend's dad and the family sides with the mom calling the daughter cruel.

James Corden Was Banned From Prestigious NYC Restaurant “Balthazar”, Owner Goes Online To Explain Why

This one restaurant owner recently had a “cretin” of a patron who not once, but twice has managed to stand out from the crowd with his unacceptable treatment. The cretin was James Corden, in case your wondering.

Hairstylist Shares 30 Women Who Took The Risk Of Cutting Their Hair Short And Got Awesome Results (New Pics)

Many of us women have been taught to define our worth in terms of our femininity, which is then used to gauge our attractiveness, which then affects how much we value ourselves as people. Unsettlingly important in this is hair.

