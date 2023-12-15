Among his inventive creations are office supplies that adopt human expressions and personalities, such as a notepad that appears to fret over its diminishing pages or pencils that wear the stern faces of businessmen.

Kazuya Ishikawa stands out as a creative force in the Japanese art scene, particularly for his unique approach to transforming everyday objects into whimsical items. His artistry takes the mundane and infuses it with a playful spirit, turning common items into something both cute and useful for the most part.

#1 I Came Up With A Goat Sponge That Turns Into A Sheep Share icon

#2 I Came Up With An Ice Cream Bar That Excavates Dinosaurs When You Eat It Share icon

#3 I Came Up With The Idea Of ​​using A Toothpaste Cap As A Toothbrush Share icon

#4 I Came Up With An Eco Bag That Can Burst Popcorn Share icon

#5 I Also Thought About The Sakaban Bath Spice Eraser, Which Has Been A Hot Topic Lately Share icon

#6 I Thought Of Growing A Cactus Using Broken Cores Instead Of Water. If You Leave It In The Classroom, Everyone Can Grow It Together Share icon

#7 I Thought Of A Pencil Sharpener That Would Turn Into A Stegosaurus Share icon

#8 I Thought Of Some Pencils To Be Part Of The Crowd. Smaller Pencils Will Support Your Studies Share icon

#9 I Came Up With An Eraser That Looks Like An Office Worker. The More You Study (The More You Use Your Brain), The Better You Will Become Share icon

#10 The Idea Is To Turn The Aquarium Locker Key Into A Manta Ray Share icon

#11 I Came Up With A Skewer Stand That Will Become A Chicken Crest When You Put It In Share icon

#12 I Came Up With A Pizza Package Where Part Of The Box Becomes A Plate. I Would Like To Be Hired Somewhere Share icon

#13 I Thought Of Putting It In A Pencil Case Instead Of A Lunch Box. It Has Become A Ruler Share icon

#14 I Came Up With An Eraser That Turns Into A Seal Share icon

#15 I Thought Of Chopsticks For A Set Meal Restaurant. These Are Chopsticks That Connect The Hearts Of The Makers And Customers Share icon

#16 I Came Up With A Teapot Plastic Bottle That's As Cute As A Pet Share icon

#17 I Thought Of An Eraser That Turns The Train Into A Shinkansen. The More You Use It, The Faster You Will Learn Share icon

#18 I Thought Of Tom And Jerry Cardboard As Humans Do What They Do Share icon

#19 I Came Up With An Electric Houseplant That Can Store Electricity Through Its Leaves (Solar Panels) And Charge It From Its Roots (Charging Cable) Share icon

#20 I Came Up With A Golf Ball Holder That Can Be Hugged By A Sugar Glider (Actual Size). There Are Magnets On The Hands And Feet Share icon

#21 I Came Up With A Ninja Sponge That Can Use Bubble Hiding Techniques Share icon

#22 I Thought Of A Straw That Could Be Used As A Lightsaber Share icon

#23 I Thought Of Something To Hold The Cable So It Wouldn't Fall Share icon

#24 I Thought Of A Reel-Type Charger For Goldfish Poop. The Mouth Is The Bait Share icon

#25 This Is A Cat Seal That You Can Always Press In The Correct Direction Share icon

#26 I Made The Car Cover Into An Omelet Rice. The Act Of Putting On A Cover Becomes Fun Share icon

#27 I Came Up With A Thumbtack That Can Be Removed Like Catching A Butterfly. When Not In Use, You Can Manage It Like A Specimen Share icon

#28 I Came Up With A Bath Towel That Turns Into A Seal. It's Sure To Be Cute When Layered Share icon

#29 I Came Up With An Idea To Stop Wasting Toilet Paper Share icon

#30 We Devised An "Apollo Magnet" That Takes Advantage Of The Property That Apollo Splits. One Piece Is Enough To Hold The Paper In Place Share icon

#31 I Came Up With A Paper Holder That Cuts The Hair When You Cut The Paper. You Can Arrange Your Bangs With The Cut Design, And You Won't Lose Sight Of The Toilet Paper Cut Share icon

#32 We Came Up With A Sponge That Can Tell At A Glance Whether It's For Plates Or For Cups. I Think It's More Reliable Than Distinguishing By Color Share icon

#33 I Came Up With An Idea For A New Paper Bag For Mister Donut Share icon

#34 It Is A Portioned Milk That Turns Into Four Leaves. When I Find It On The Table, I Feel Happy Share icon

#35 I Came Up With An Eraser That You Would Want To Share With Others Share icon