It’s a classic case of a dream-turned-nightmare, which often plays out in stereotypical horror movies.

A woman, who moved into a new home, made a jaw-dropping discovery that has left the internet begging for her to go to the police.

Charlize Torchiani posted a viral video on her TikTok page, that spooked around 7.5 million viewers.

In the video, which Charlize described as “found a hidden room in my house”, the TikToker opened the door to a space that had existed in her home, completely unbeknownst to her.

A TikToker posted a video showing a room that had been hidden in her home, sparking worries online

Upon opening the weird-looking makeshift passage that she had previously stumbled across in her basement bathroom, Charlize revealed a disturbing hidden room that was covered in children’s handprints and footprints.

As the content creator panned the camera, three names and the words “love shack” appeared to be written with paint on the wall.

The secret room was covered in children’s handprints and footprints

Charlize went on to share more creepy footage, this time of door locks from the inside of the room with more drawings that have been seemingly painted by children everywhere to be seen.

The TikToker didn’t share further explanations as to the length of time she had lived in the house, however, she was noticeably shaken to come across the room.



What most surprised social media users was the “Love Shack” painting on the wall

As she captioned her post: “What do I do?”, TikTok users flocked to the comment section to share their worries and theories.

“This looks like the ultimate ’90s kid hideout,” a person wrote.

They continued: “Lots of us loved the song Love Shack by the b-52’s.”



The room also had many drawings that seemed to have been made by children

You can watch the intriguing clip below

A person commented: “I’m a bit confused. when did she find this room?? why didn’t she notify the police?? clearly knew about the room.”

Another individual wrote: “Love shack?! And locks from the inside? And looks like a children’s playroom. If that ain’t sus idk what is.”

The TikToker has since turned the hidden room into a storage room

Charlize shared what the secret room looks like now

A separate individual chimed in: “It was either a fun little hideout or the creepiest thing ever.”

Making a creepy discovery in recently rented or purchased homes have become somewhat of a trend on TikTok.

She had previously stumbled across a hidden door in her basement bathroom

The TikTok user explained how she enters the room

In July, a TikToker from the UK was stunned after finding a hidden trapdoor leading to secret rooms underneath the floorboards of her parents’ 200-year-old farmhouse, the New York Post reported.

The phenomenon has also been discussed on Reddit, where people shared the times they had found a secret room or space in their house.

Many readers have come through with stories that sound like they belong in film scripts.