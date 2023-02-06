We like to feel special; to see ourselves as individuals who stand out from the crowd. In a world where we are constantly comparing ourselves to others, having a sense of distinct personality and character provides self-assurance and confidence.

But if we try desperately to convince everyone that we are unique, more often than not we just embarrass ourselves. Whether we know it or not. And the subreddit 'I Am Very Random' has plenty of examples to prove it.

Dedicated to "people and humor trying too hard to act random or quirky," its 383K members have compiled quite a cringey catalog since the sub's inception in November 2015. Here are some of the best (or worst) entries.

#1

Goats Are Like Mushrooms

#2

Twitter Brand 'Personalities' Are The Worst Thing In The World

#3

R/Memes Is A Gold Mine

#4

Sums Up This Community

#5

Took Me About 40 Seconds To Make

Is it “12yo potato, enslaved comedy” or “12yo enslaved, potato comedy”?

#6

I Have Bean Watching Him Again

#7

One Reason Why I Hate Sorting By New

#8

Found On Ig

#9

Observing Potato

Is this that same potato from previous image

#10

Haha He’s A Lemon

#11

This One Hurt

#12

Potato Yes

Why is this thingy obsessed with POTATOOOOOOOOO

#13

I'm Disappointed In The Percentages

I'm sensing a theme here. Potato 🥔🥔🥔

#14

This Whole Show

#15

Number Neighbors!

I hope my turtles don’t eat my eyes in the night. My cats and dog would probably join in. Potato.

#16

My Principal Hung This Up In School, And People Were Ironically Laughing At It

#17

(Insert Caption Here)

If your party ain’t this lit don’t bother inviting me

#18

#19

Sia’s Spotify About Page Isn’t Doing Her Any Favors

#20

Obama

#21

The P Word

Hi potato. Me iz hedgehog but no fear because hedgehogs, hopefully, doesn’t eat raw potatoes.

#22

I Was Looking Through All My Facebook Posts, And Found This From When I Was 11

#23

That Chicken Kinda Thicc Tho

#24

Damn, They Got Marzia Too

#25

Pizza

#26

Discord Is... Interesting

#27

Didnt Even Spell Ukulele Right Smh

#28

Potato Amirite Ahah

There are soooooo many potato in these posts and I dunno if it’s in the title but it’s nice :D

#29

I’m Cringing Into A Black Hole

#30

Quirky

#31

Who Is This Person Omg

#32

How Frickin Random

#33

This Guys Is Probably Barely 13

I think my non-existent brain cells are dying out

#34

Caps Lock Broke

#35

God I Hate When That Happens

#36

What The Fuck(This Person Is A 16 Year Old)

#37

Potato

#38

So Funny And Ramdom

#39

What If I Told You

#40

My Math Teacher Thinks He’s Funny

Ah damn… we don’t get to wear hats?

#41

Some Candy My Parents Bought

#42

Who Finds These Funny?

#43

Why Does This Have So Many Likes

#44

This News Article

#45

Cheese The Environment

#46

The Truth

#47

The Entire Channel Belongs On This Sub

That’s just a day in the life of the annoying orange

#48

Got Milk?

#49

It's Always On Instagram

#50

Meow

#51

Disgusting

#52

Garfield Approved

#53

Not Funny, Didn’t Laugh

#54

I Honestly Thought It Was 26 Degrees

#55

Hunger Games Of The Rings

#56

There’s A Few Reasons

#57

A Review For Call Of Duty Black Ops 3

#58

Omg Guys This Thing That Cant Taste Cant Taste

#59

Did He Really Have To Ping Everyone

#60

Spotted In The Wild

That is is the worst one! Trying way too hard to be interesting.

#61

Better Close Those Tabs

#62

My Twitter Bio From When I Was 11 Still Haunts Me

#63

The Kinda Shit You See Whenever You Open This Chat With A Couple Of My Friends

#64

Lol Whats Wrong With Me???

#65

Yes It's Real

#66

Good Old

