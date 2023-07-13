When someone or something gives off good vibes, you can immediately tell: a field full of vibrant sunflowers, a home cooked meal with your closest friends, an album that makes you want to move and groove. On the other hand, when a person is radiating bad vibes, it can be easy to tell as well.

Below, you’ll find some of the subtle traits that are immediate signs of bad vibes that Reddit users have recently been sharing online. Take note of any of these behaviors to look out for, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you wary of certain people too.

#1

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone When they try to push God on me and say that things happen because it's the plan from God and I am being strong for God and they will pray for me.



Just.... no. Don't f*****g do that s**t to me. Keep your religion to yourself.

SAMixedUp311 Report

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
1 hour ago

Religion is like genitalia, please ask for consent before you whip them out.

View More Replies...
#2

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone How they treat/view animals.

Character is how you treat those who can do nothing for you!

360_Bagel_360 Report

View More Replies...
#3

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone How they treat someone in a service position, wait staff, etc.

greenbear1 Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
1 hour ago

Always respect EVERYBODY exactly the same, no matter what their status is.

View More Replies...
#4

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone If you're blasting music in public, I instantly hate you

Godhelpmeplease12 Report

InsertAnyNameHere (They/Them)
InsertAnyNameHere (They/Them)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Same. Who the fvck does that with zero regard for anybody else without being an idiot.

View More Replies...
#5

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone they dont return the cart after loading up the car

Sarcasmqueen444 Report

Aaron W
Aaron W
Community Member
53 minutes ago

In Australia, you need a gold coin ($1 or $2) to unlock a cart from the other carts. When you return it, you get your gold coin back.

View More Replies...
#6

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone When they’re far too pushy with questions and don’t leave you alone despite you making it super obvious that you don’t want to answer their questions.

ocarinagirl93 Report

Jinx (she/her)
Jinx (she/her)
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I just had a scary version of this happen. it's not ok. just respect the no, just respect the boundary

#7

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone When they don’t like cats. And I don’t mean like “oh I’m just a dog person” I mean like “a cat is just a moving speed bump” kind of person. It gives me “I don’t like relationships I can’t control” and “I don’t respect living things that exist beyond my control” vibes.

Bottletop85 Report

InsertAnyNameHere (They/Them)
InsertAnyNameHere (They/Them)
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm a dog person, but I love cats so much. But my love of dogs is immesurable. But I love cats so much that nobody here can comprehend how much. It's just that dogs are... well dogs are just YES YES YES YES YES. And cats are also YES YES YES YES YES but dogs are like, one YES more.

View More Replies...
#8

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone People who incessantly refer to you by name in a conversation. It comes across like some weird sales / cult strategy to engineer fake rapport.

risbia Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
1 hour ago

But what would you want them to refer to you as?

View More Replies...
#9

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone Small lies. It can be anything. What they ate the night before, when they came home, their favorite color. The smaller the lie is, the more suspicious the person becomes to me.

BuckyBarnes_0310 Report

Catman (He/Him)
Catman (He/Him)
Community Member
1 hour ago

So if I say I love dogs I'm not sus, but I like ants and I'm very sus?

View More Replies...
#10

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone If they're always the "good guy" when they tell stories about bad situations.

miseenplastique Report

Catman (He/Him)
Catman (He/Him)
Community Member
1 hour ago

I can't help it if I'm just always good and awesome.

View More Replies...
#11

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone They're stood naked in my kitchen by the open fridge drinking my coconut milk straight from the carton.

MechaniclAnimal Report

View more comments
#12

The way they view pets.

If they pick up a pet who'll live 60+ years (like some parrots) and then randomly say "lol I'll give it away/abandon/release in the wild" after the poor thing is attached? Big red flag.

Pets can't live properly on the streets/in the wild after domestication. For birds, they would need readaptation to wild settings. And pets can die from heartbreak/depression.

Illusioneery Report

Deathdriver21 (he/him)
Deathdriver21 (he/him)
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Or, as my wife runs into on occasion, they want to put their animal down because it's a slight inconvenience. Why do you want to put your cat to sleep again? Oh, it pees in the house every once in a while? Well I'm sure you have too, Carol, let's put you down instead

View More Replies...
#13

Littering

FinnBullWinter Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I littered once when I was small and I still feel very bad about it

View more comments
#14

They call me "friend" right off. Pal, or buddy is almost as bad.

hyteck9 Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago

i hate being called buddy by strangers on the phone i work in a call centre and it just really gets to me

View more comments
#15

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone Talking c**p or making fun of/nitpicking everyone that walks by.

KileyCW Report

Zizzlestix
Zizzlestix
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Christians.

View More Replies...
#16

If they quickly bring their religion into s conversation

E_man123 Report

#17

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone That whole compliment but it’s an insult thing and then they laugh it off as a joke

Like wtf is your problem

ROOK2KING1 Report

Something
Something
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Your haircut is so brave, lol.

View more comments
#18

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone They can never be wrong.

psycharious Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
1 hour ago

But I'm always right. Even when I'm wrong....

View more comments
#19

Someone who knocks on my bedroom door and opens it immediately instead of waiting for me to answer it

Manmade791 Report

#20

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone Gossip about other people.

If they do it about others, they’ll do it about you.

Perseus73 Report

#21

Using their phone too much during group meals

Jacket-Downtown Report

Boreddd🇺🇦
Boreddd🇺🇦
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I do this and I promise I'm not trying to be an a*****e, I just get anxious really easily in group settings🥲

View more comments
#22

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone I have a friend who's a psychiatrist, he says it's psychiatrist lore to always beware of men with yellow tinted glasses lenses.

poseyslipper Report

View More Replies...
#23

The way they treat, or talk about, pets or animals is a good way to judge character.

And another is how they treat their belongings.
Example: Knew a guy who wouldn’t hang up his jacket. Just drop it on the floor or some furniture.
Same with his phone and stuff, he’d have a new phone every week because he kept dropping it or casually throwing it onto tables.

The disregard for the value of things just bugged me.
If you don’t value your own stuff, how can you value other people’s belongings. Ya know?

Derai-Leaf Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited)

I’m sorry this is off point but he must’ve been loaded if he got a new phone every week

View More Replies...
#24

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone When they park in the fire lane to run into the grocery store or dry cleaners or whatever, especially if it's in a parking lot where only one car can get around them at a time.

DarkPumpernickel Report

Headless Horseman
Headless Horseman
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Especially the jackholes that park directly in front of the store entrance because they will "just be a minute". They dont know that for sure. Even if they know where the item(s) they are getting is, who can say they will get through checkout quickly?

#25

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone When they take but never give. Personally I believe friendship should be as equal and balanced as possible but if a friend can't even meet you a quarter of the way? They ain't your friend.

Flicksterea , kevin laminto Report

Headless Horseman
Headless Horseman
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks for reminding me why I dont have friends lol🙃

#26

I just met you. Don't call me honey, baby, darling, or anything like that.

biomech36 Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the UK, we say 'love' and 'darling' as a term of endearment.

View More Replies... View more comments
#27

People who obviously know you are next to be served at the bar but order anyway. It can happen by accident, but sometimes you just think d**k.

jimmykicking Report

#28

Treating garbage collectors like they're trash. Mate their job is to literally pick up trash after you.

Yamamahah Report

#29

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone S**t talking their significant other.

SoVerySleepy81 , Priscilla Du Preez Report

#30

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone When you share meaningless info about you or someone and they make it your or their defining quality. Basically they put you and other people in a box.

Another one is when they start “playfully” roasting you too early on in a connection. That’s for close people and we aren’t anywhere near that.

Minute-Shoulder-1782 , Kate Bezzubets Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve only just starting playfully roasting my friend and we’ve been friends for nearly 3 years now

#31

“You can Trust me”
Nope, if you gotta TELL me that with words, nope.

Bambino00 Report

#32

When someone doesn’t listen to you. As in actually HEAR what you’re saying. It’s one thing if they don’t understand how you’re feeling and you need to clarify. It’s another when they’re blatantly ignoring you because they’re being selfish or defensive.

MarsaliRose Report

#33

When you only know them for a minute and they already start getting super personal

okbuddy9970 Report

#34

They make jokes at other people's expense, but can't stand it when someone jokes about them.

parangolecomuna Report

#35

In a conversation, never ask you a single thing about you or your opinion

SNAAAAART Report

#36

Standing too close. The definition of personal space varies by culture, but even so so, most people quickly pick up the correct distance for social interaction. Someone who does not either is not paying attention or is pervy.

Bakkie Report

#37

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone Asking the race of the people in your story when you are talking about something that has absolutely nothing to do with race. Also saying things are racist when they aren’t and using racial slurs.

tweetybirdlover , Paul Hanaoka Report

#38

How they react to a line or a restaurant wait. Huffing, eye-rolling--they don't go full Karen, but you can tell they're REALLY annoyed that Their Specialness has to wait their turn like everyone else.

azemilyann26 Report

#39

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone They ask you something and start talking over you before you are done or before you even have a chance to start.

I know this can happen for someone who is ADHD or ASD, but those cases it's usually pretty easy to tell that they are just distracted or overexcited and not intentionally dismissive of you. The red flag is for someone who just genuinely does not give a s**t what your answer was going to be in the first place.

Not_a_werecat , Tanya Pro Report

Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know someone like this. When they do it, I just walk away. They obviously only want to talk about themselves or push their opinion, not really interested in a conversation with you.

#40

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone "Here we are like family!"

RelentlessIVS , Yura Timoshenko Report

#41

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone Not being a reliable narrator and believing your assumptions as facts.

Small exaggerations or telling stories from your perspective once in a while are fine but seemingly being unable to frame your perspective and feelings separate from the rest of the world is concerning. My sister will often state other people's thoughts or feelings she believes as if they are fact. Needless to say she can't be relied on for a trust worthy depiction of events, even in the most low stake scenerios

tristanjones , Yuya Hata Report

#42

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone Sense of Entitlement .

StakkAttakk , Eliott Reyna Report

#43

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone Obsessing about how other people eat their food. Particularly getting annoyed at plain eaters. Like, eat your own food and mind your own damn business. How someone else eats isn't going to affect your food. I've never met someone who does that who didn't turn out to be a d**k

dauntless91 , Acton Crawford Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only time I obsess about other people eating, is when they are loud chewers. It physically makes me wanna gag

#44

Anyone that knocks on my door with a clipboard or wearing a suit holding a book.

shaka_sulu Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would you rather them wear their birthday suit?

View more comments
#45

Guilt tripping.

Competently_ignorant Report

#46

45 minutes until I'm scheduled to quit work, and you're stressing me about working faster.


thank you for the f**k ups I made from the stress, today I know better than yesterday.

Massive-Ad7628 Report

#47

If they talk bad about homeless people

competitivelosers Report

Headless Horseman
Headless Horseman
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a former homeless person, I have the ability to relate to them in ways many people can't. Being able to explain how it really is on the streets really helps put a perspective in peoples minds.

#48

If they are too sweet at first. Can't be trusted.

Fluffydress Report

Animelover
Animelover
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some people are just really sweet

#49

Lack of personal space or maintaining direct eye contact too long.

Uzzer_lozer19 Report

#50

Can’t give anyone a compliment without immediately s**t talking under their breath

PM__ME__YOUR_TITTY Report

#51

Acting like only one half of a couple exists

masalapooris Report

Headless Horseman
Headless Horseman
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YO MY HUSBANDS FRIEND DOES THIS TO ME TOO 😠. Like, just because I'm a young women, 11 yrs younger than them, doesnt mean I dont have valid opinions on politics and other things 🙄

#52

Dirty hands/fingernails if they are not in a trade where that would be normal.

VulgarVinyasa Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do I have excuse if I was gardening before?

#53

Honestly, some people are way too into themselves. Confidence is great, but at some point you gotta remember you're around other people. Gross.

MisterPipes Report

#54

Head to toe screaming designer brands for some reason rub me the wrong way.

talluleeh Report

#55

If they don't treat people under their authority with respect.

SuvenPan Report

#56

When they don’t acknowledge that you held the door open for them. Not even a small smile or head nod.

Chatterbxer Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just let go of the door. If it hits them, so be it. I'm not your doorman.

#57

No platonic friends of the opposite sex

flyingswiftly Report

Bewarethere@gmail.com
Bewarethere@gmail.com
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think thats more of u situation. I have had many platonic males friends while having a boy friend. As long as ur honest up front then ....

View more comments
#58

A married male coworker who knows you are also married and yet keeps making random sexual comments towards you.

LonelyChell Report

#59

if the puppers dislike them I listen

chuckyChapman Report

#60

Whenever I've met someone and we go out to eat or just eat snacks at home, and they don't clean up after themselves. Like I mean, just leaving trash on the table and going to bed without thinking about it. Those people are usually the last people to take responsibility for their actions.

Edit: I don't mean being forgetful, I mean like refusing to clean stuff up, sorry for the vague explanation.

gutsplatter Report

Headless Horseman
Headless Horseman
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guhh my husbands friend gets visibly offended when I pick up his trash or food crumbs off my floor 🙄

#61

When they have a habit of telling other people what to do, usually disguised as a request, but it's framed in a way that makes it seem unreasonable to say no.

Unable_March4626 Report

#62

when they have a weird hatred for kids, and im not talking about not wanting any. i mean straight up despising and in some cases threatening to harm children cause of their dislike for them.

DefrostedKake Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, this one I get I say kids can be annoying somtimes and I don’t personally want them, but some kids can be so sweet and the most adorable things ever.

#63

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone When they don’t rerack their weights or wipe down the equipment at the gym.

technofever89 , Victor Freitas Report

#64

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone They covered in blood but they don't seem to be hurt.

flodge123 , Tengyart Report

View More Replies... View more comments
#65

I can usually read people quite well, so it always freaks me out when I meet a person and there is... nothing. Just a blank slate with a smile painted on.
Sometimes they turn out to be great people, other times they end up being total pricks.
But it's strange and slightly worrying when they don't project anything.

Look-Its-a-Name Report

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps they are being neutral whilst sizing you up

View more comments
#66

How they drive especially on the highway.

Can’t stand people who weave in and out of lanes going 20 over thinking the interstate is their personal Indy 500

ProverbsC3H8 Report

Deathdriver21 (he/him)
Deathdriver21 (he/him)
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A thousand times yes to this one. I drive a truck for a living, and my company limits my speed. If I go more than 4 mph over, my boss gets a notification. Me having to go the speed limit versus someone going 110 do not mix well on the highway, and it's incredibly dangerous, especially when they don't signal and assume I see them

#67

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone They enjoy making you feel uncomfortable or smile when asking awkward questions.

omen2k , Kenan Buhic Report

#68

Trying to stand in your blind spot

Even_Jeweler324 Report

#69

Cut into the middle of a conversation, not even acknowledging you were talking or there.

nanodecay Report

#70

Their eyes, and before you say there's no possible way you can tell someone's character by just their eyes.

It hasn't failed me yet.

GayAndSlow Report

#71

they’re “too nice”, apparently something people don’t really pick up on (hence the subtle) but i always have and i always end up being right about them in the end

postsexhighfives Report

#72

They introduce themselves as a Christian.

Expat111 Report

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But, but that is such a common name:)

View more comments
#73

Opening up too quickly. Like you see someone for a 2nd time in your life and they start sharing way too personal stuff out of the blue.

tinmru Report

#74

That resentful glance/stare you catch them giving you when you unexpectedly look up

DurianRejector Report

#75

Hyper political

Local_Vegetable8139 Report

#76

Never share anything or are very hesitant to share, stingey

tronkus Report

#77

If they say their ex “is a f*****g psycho”
I don’t need to know, & you probably drove her *to that!
My ex is a psycho but I don’t rant about him, or mention it to others asides from my gf’s

Bambino00 Report

#78

Everyone loves them.

PerPuroCaso Report

#79

Ignoring their kids because they are having fun. Not to the point of calling CPS.....just more like, they'll go running if the kid screams but won't be aware enough to stop it in the first place.

Captcha_Imagination Report

#80

88 People Share Subtle Things That Instantly Give Them Bad Vibes About Someone They interrupt multiple times when it's your turn to tell a story, or explain something.

edit: I have aspergers and ADD. I'm quite aware of how difficult it may be to tame these urges to do so. My comment is more directed towards those who are narcissistic, fake, or micro-controlling as a behavior. Thank you for all the further comments, I hope I didn't offend anyone from any misunderstanding.

RusionR , Sigmund Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate it when people call other people 'fake'. Like, truly, what does that even mean?

#81

Boasting about themselves. Shows low self esteem.

RelationIll9965 Report

#82

The word "hun".

bohler86 Report

Animelover
Animelover
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually like this one It makes me feel loved :)

#83

The sociopath stare.

Pm_me_clown_pics3 Report

#84

If they drive a Kia Soul. I’m not joking. I’ve been burned 3 times now by people who drive them.

hashslingaslah Report

#85

Sounds cliche but their energy, and facial expressions, Ik facial expressions are not that great to go off but it's just something I've observed rolling eyes attitude face that's beneath Me face ugh I'm too good for this world face I've just seen this alot with other women in particular.

Longjumping-Land1748 Report

#86

Elevator eyes.

That's when someone looks you up and down. Like a woman looking at another woman's outfit/appearance from head to toe. Super judgmental.

And if it's a man, super creepy and gross.

MAKSassy Report

#87

When they talk about how people spoil their kids and they are strict.

morley1966 Report

#88

Someone who smile and bubbly all the frigging time.

It’s always been a front and facade hiding the real true self behind, which is just a normal human being with flaws.

But the facade itself is also a sign that the person have a mental problem dealing with some form of negativity. Something like either wanting to please or have a false believe that no one likes a sad individual…etc.

542Archiya124 Report

Animelover
Animelover
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay so now we have a problem with people smiling. Sometimes the only way to get through a rough patch is fake it till you make it. And even if the person has mental health issues doesn’t mean they don’t deserve a friend

View more comments

