Below, you’ll find some of the subtle traits that are immediate signs of bad vibes that Reddit users have recently been sharing online. Take note of any of these behaviors to look out for, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you wary of certain people too.

When someone or something gives off good vibes, you can immediately tell: a field full of vibrant sunflowers, a home cooked meal with your closest friends, an album that makes you want to move and groove. On the other hand, when a person is radiating bad vibes, it can be easy to tell as well.

#1 When they try to push God on me and say that things happen because it's the plan from God and I am being strong for God and they will pray for me.







Just.... no. Don't f*****g do that s**t to me. Keep your religion to yourself.

#2 How they treat/view animals.



Character is how you treat those who can do nothing for you!

#3 How they treat someone in a service position, wait staff, etc.

#4 If you're blasting music in public, I instantly hate you

#5 they dont return the cart after loading up the car

#6 When they’re far too pushy with questions and don’t leave you alone despite you making it super obvious that you don’t want to answer their questions.

#7 When they don’t like cats. And I don’t mean like “oh I’m just a dog person” I mean like “a cat is just a moving speed bump” kind of person. It gives me “I don’t like relationships I can’t control” and “I don’t respect living things that exist beyond my control” vibes.

#8 People who incessantly refer to you by name in a conversation. It comes across like some weird sales / cult strategy to engineer fake rapport.

#9 Small lies. It can be anything. What they ate the night before, when they came home, their favorite color. The smaller the lie is, the more suspicious the person becomes to me.

#10 If they're always the "good guy" when they tell stories about bad situations.

#11 They're stood naked in my kitchen by the open fridge drinking my coconut milk straight from the carton.

#12 The way they view pets.



If they pick up a pet who'll live 60+ years (like some parrots) and then randomly say "lol I'll give it away/abandon/release in the wild" after the poor thing is attached? Big red flag.



Pets can't live properly on the streets/in the wild after domestication. For birds, they would need readaptation to wild settings. And pets can die from heartbreak/depression.

#13 Littering

#14 They call me "friend" right off. Pal, or buddy is almost as bad.

#15 Talking c**p or making fun of/nitpicking everyone that walks by.

#16 If they quickly bring their religion into s conversation

#17 That whole compliment but it’s an insult thing and then they laugh it off as a joke



Like wtf is your problem

#18 They can never be wrong.

#19 Someone who knocks on my bedroom door and opens it immediately instead of waiting for me to answer it

#20 Gossip about other people.



If they do it about others, they’ll do it about you.

#21 Using their phone too much during group meals

#22 I have a friend who's a psychiatrist, he says it's psychiatrist lore to always beware of men with yellow tinted glasses lenses.

#23 The way they treat, or talk about, pets or animals is a good way to judge character.



And another is how they treat their belongings.

Example: Knew a guy who wouldn’t hang up his jacket. Just drop it on the floor or some furniture.

Same with his phone and stuff, he’d have a new phone every week because he kept dropping it or casually throwing it onto tables.



The disregard for the value of things just bugged me.

If you don’t value your own stuff, how can you value other people’s belongings. Ya know?

#24 When they park in the fire lane to run into the grocery store or dry cleaners or whatever, especially if it's in a parking lot where only one car can get around them at a time.

#25 When they take but never give. Personally I believe friendship should be as equal and balanced as possible but if a friend can't even meet you a quarter of the way? They ain't your friend.

#26 I just met you. Don't call me honey, baby, darling, or anything like that.

#27 People who obviously know you are next to be served at the bar but order anyway. It can happen by accident, but sometimes you just think d**k.

#28 Treating garbage collectors like they're trash. Mate their job is to literally pick up trash after you.

#29 S**t talking their significant other.

#30 When you share meaningless info about you or someone and they make it your or their defining quality. Basically they put you and other people in a box.



Another one is when they start “playfully” roasting you too early on in a connection. That’s for close people and we aren’t anywhere near that.

#31 “You can Trust me”

Nope, if you gotta TELL me that with words, nope.

#32 When someone doesn’t listen to you. As in actually HEAR what you’re saying. It’s one thing if they don’t understand how you’re feeling and you need to clarify. It’s another when they’re blatantly ignoring you because they’re being selfish or defensive.

#33 When you only know them for a minute and they already start getting super personal

#34 They make jokes at other people's expense, but can't stand it when someone jokes about them.

#35 In a conversation, never ask you a single thing about you or your opinion

#36 Standing too close. The definition of personal space varies by culture, but even so so, most people quickly pick up the correct distance for social interaction. Someone who does not either is not paying attention or is pervy.

#37 Asking the race of the people in your story when you are talking about something that has absolutely nothing to do with race. Also saying things are racist when they aren’t and using racial slurs.

#38 How they react to a line or a restaurant wait. Huffing, eye-rolling--they don't go full Karen, but you can tell they're REALLY annoyed that Their Specialness has to wait their turn like everyone else.

#39 They ask you something and start talking over you before you are done or before you even have a chance to start.



I know this can happen for someone who is ADHD or ASD, but those cases it's usually pretty easy to tell that they are just distracted or overexcited and not intentionally dismissive of you. The red flag is for someone who just genuinely does not give a s**t what your answer was going to be in the first place.

#40 "Here we are like family!"

#41 Not being a reliable narrator and believing your assumptions as facts.



Small exaggerations or telling stories from your perspective once in a while are fine but seemingly being unable to frame your perspective and feelings separate from the rest of the world is concerning. My sister will often state other people's thoughts or feelings she believes as if they are fact. Needless to say she can't be relied on for a trust worthy depiction of events, even in the most low stake scenerios

#42 Sense of Entitlement .

#43 Obsessing about how other people eat their food. Particularly getting annoyed at plain eaters. Like, eat your own food and mind your own damn business. How someone else eats isn't going to affect your food. I've never met someone who does that who didn't turn out to be a d**k

#44 Anyone that knocks on my door with a clipboard or wearing a suit holding a book.

#45 Guilt tripping.

#46 45 minutes until I'm scheduled to quit work, and you're stressing me about working faster.





thank you for the f**k ups I made from the stress, today I know better than yesterday.

#47 If they talk bad about homeless people

#48 If they are too sweet at first. Can't be trusted.

#49 Lack of personal space or maintaining direct eye contact too long.

#50 Can’t give anyone a compliment without immediately s**t talking under their breath

#51 Acting like only one half of a couple exists

#52 Dirty hands/fingernails if they are not in a trade where that would be normal.

#53 Honestly, some people are way too into themselves. Confidence is great, but at some point you gotta remember you're around other people. Gross.

#54 Head to toe screaming designer brands for some reason rub me the wrong way.

#55 If they don't treat people under their authority with respect.

#56 When they don’t acknowledge that you held the door open for them. Not even a small smile or head nod.

#57 No platonic friends of the opposite sex

#58 A married male coworker who knows you are also married and yet keeps making random sexual comments towards you.

#59 if the puppers dislike them I listen

#60 Whenever I've met someone and we go out to eat or just eat snacks at home, and they don't clean up after themselves. Like I mean, just leaving trash on the table and going to bed without thinking about it. Those people are usually the last people to take responsibility for their actions.



Edit: I don't mean being forgetful, I mean like refusing to clean stuff up, sorry for the vague explanation.

#61 When they have a habit of telling other people what to do, usually disguised as a request, but it's framed in a way that makes it seem unreasonable to say no.

#62 when they have a weird hatred for kids, and im not talking about not wanting any. i mean straight up despising and in some cases threatening to harm children cause of their dislike for them.

#63 When they don’t rerack their weights or wipe down the equipment at the gym.

#64 They covered in blood but they don't seem to be hurt.

#65 I can usually read people quite well, so it always freaks me out when I meet a person and there is... nothing. Just a blank slate with a smile painted on.

Sometimes they turn out to be great people, other times they end up being total pricks.

But it's strange and slightly worrying when they don't project anything.

#66 How they drive especially on the highway.



Can’t stand people who weave in and out of lanes going 20 over thinking the interstate is their personal Indy 500

#67 They enjoy making you feel uncomfortable or smile when asking awkward questions.

#68 Trying to stand in your blind spot

#69 Cut into the middle of a conversation, not even acknowledging you were talking or there.

#70 Their eyes, and before you say there's no possible way you can tell someone's character by just their eyes.



It hasn't failed me yet.

#71 they’re “too nice”, apparently something people don’t really pick up on (hence the subtle) but i always have and i always end up being right about them in the end

#72 They introduce themselves as a Christian.

#73 Opening up too quickly. Like you see someone for a 2nd time in your life and they start sharing way too personal stuff out of the blue.

#74 That resentful glance/stare you catch them giving you when you unexpectedly look up

#75 Hyper political

#76 Never share anything or are very hesitant to share, stingey

#77 If they say their ex “is a f*****g psycho”

I don’t need to know, & you probably drove her *to that!

My ex is a psycho but I don’t rant about him, or mention it to others asides from my gf’s

#78 Everyone loves them.

#79 Ignoring their kids because they are having fun. Not to the point of calling CPS.....just more like, they'll go running if the kid screams but won't be aware enough to stop it in the first place.

#80 They interrupt multiple times when it's your turn to tell a story, or explain something.



edit: I have aspergers and ADD. I'm quite aware of how difficult it may be to tame these urges to do so. My comment is more directed towards those who are narcissistic, fake, or micro-controlling as a behavior. Thank you for all the further comments, I hope I didn't offend anyone from any misunderstanding.

#81 Boasting about themselves. Shows low self esteem.

#82 The word "hun".

#83 The sociopath stare.

#84 If they drive a Kia Soul. I’m not joking. I’ve been burned 3 times now by people who drive them.

#85 Sounds cliche but their energy, and facial expressions, Ik facial expressions are not that great to go off but it's just something I've observed rolling eyes attitude face that's beneath Me face ugh I'm too good for this world face I've just seen this alot with other women in particular.

#86 Elevator eyes.



That's when someone looks you up and down. Like a woman looking at another woman's outfit/appearance from head to toe. Super judgmental.



And if it's a man, super creepy and gross.

#87 When they talk about how people spoil their kids and they are strict.