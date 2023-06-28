Although there are over 8 billion people on the planet, there are still certain traits we can have that make us unique. So in honor of all of those quirks that make us special, Reddit users have recently been sharing what rare statistics they’re a part of. Enjoy reading through these reminders that we’re all individuals with varied experiences, and be sure to upvote the statistics you can’t believe people are actually part of!

Did you know that only 1-2% of the world has naturally red hair ? How about that less than 1% of the world’s population has heterochromia , or two different colored eyes? Did you know that the odds of having identical twins is about 3 in 1,000?

#1 My blood is both O- and CMV- meaning I can donate universally to both adults and babies.

#2 I was born on the same date as another guy of the same name, and his mom had the same name as my mom. So the social security dept issued us both the same social security number. It took 18 years to figure out the mistake when I was denied a student loan because the other guy applied first. Also his tax returns got denied for a while because I always submitted mine first.

#3 My hair started going grey at 13. By the time I was 23 it was completely white.

#4 I was raised in the foster system until I was 18. I am alive, never been to jail, in a very successful career, own a house, and I am a great mother, and in a very happy marriage.

#5 I'm 32 years out from my liver transplant and one of the rare few to have been successfully weaned off immunosuppressants.

#6 Myself and my dad both have/had 3 sets of teeth. Baby teeth and then two sets of adult teeth.

#7 I'm a survivor of human trafficking. Roughly .5% of the population is currently trafficked.

#8 Only 1% of couples experience recurrent miscarriages (3 or more). We are in that 1%!



On a positive note, we had a baby last year.

#9 I have 20/10 vision. Almost 50% better than 20/20 and in the top .05% of people. I actually have incredibly accurate night vision as well.



#10 I’m a gay man born with no sense of style or fashion. It’s very sad.

#11 I can bench 405lbs naturally with no support or spotter or same but 315 for 10.



Please don't downvote, I know it feels braggy but I'm so proud of this.



Edit to add, I weigh 200lbs.

#12 I was in foster care and graduated law school. Foster children are statistically less represented then any race group or disability group in college, let alone law school.

#13 I've never bought anything from Amazon.

#14 I have a family member who was a 9/11 first responder. He is listed among the fallen, having developed an inoperable brain tumor secondary to exposure to the toxic materials.

#15 I have prosopagnosia (faceblindness), a mild form. I think this is actually more common than people think, but some people don't know they have it. I didn't figure it out until I was like, 35. You just go through your life thinking you're a dumdum who's not paying attention, or not realizing that other people can recognize faces well.



I was also the first woman in the world to do my specific job.

#16 I am a Black woman (product of two Black parents) and I have both green eyes and blonde hair. Those dormant massa genes show up all over me!

#17 I’ve had breast cancer three times. Not recurrences.

#18 I’m ambidextrous. And have heterochromia. One green eye, one brown eye

#19 I have Aphantasia, the inability to picture things in my mind.

#20 Allergic to fermented alcohol (wine, beer, cider).

#21 I can shoot water out of the corner of my left eye.

#22 I'm in my 60s and climb trees for a living.

#23 I have a Bifid Uvula, aka the little flap in the back of my mouth is split so it looks like there are two of them.

#24 I basically have no circadian rhythm. It’s called irregular sleep-wake phase and is mostly present in people who are blind or have brain damage. I have the sleep habits of a newborn baby - my life is a series of naps, and I sleep when I sleep and I’m awake when I’m awake and it has no connection to day or night. It also means I’m always tired. I’m also bipolar so the amount of sleep I manage to get in a day is inconsistent.



EDIT: I just remembered another one. I have duck feet that are caused by femoral retroversion (the angle of my femur and hip bones is off, which means my legs are rotated further out than normal), which is a pretty rare cause for duck feet. It also causes very bad flexibility issues in my ankles and hips.

#25 On a sour note, I have multiple sclerosis. On a sweet note, I'm one of the rare cases where daily treatments have seemed to almost make my brain lesions disapear in my scans now. They went from very large to barely there, and some have even completely gone away. I'll still always have the condition and will still always need to live life on the low and slow/chill so as not to bring on a relapse, but so far I count myself blessed given how things can be with this disease.

#26 I've clinically died twice.

#27 I was slimed on Nickelodeon when I was a kid. I have never met another person in real life who can say this.

#28 I survived a cardiac arrest.

#29 I have retrograde cricopharyngeus dysfunction.



Meaning, I am physically unable to burp.

#30 Not me but my dad. He got the same cancer twice after a full bone marrow transplant and the doctor told him that was impossible. There’s definitely a case study about him as patient K.

#31 I have Anisocoria. That means i have very differently sized pupils.

#32 When I was 15, I got the measles - my county hadn't seen it in over 30 years. And yes, I had my MMR vax.

#33 Double kidneys.

#34 My daughter and I have the same birthday.

#35 Not really a statistic, but I use my mouse backwards. Like facing the wrong way sorta thing. My mother taught me when I was young and I didn't realize it was wrong until like, middle school.