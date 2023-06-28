Did you know that only 1-2% of the world has naturally red hair? How about that less than 1% of the world’s population has heterochromia, or two different colored eyes? Did you know that the odds of having identical twins is about 3 in 1,000?

Although there are over 8 billion people on the planet, there are still certain traits we can have that make us unique. So in honor of all of those quirks that make us special, Reddit users have recently been sharing what rare statistics they’re a part of. Enjoy reading through these reminders that we’re all individuals with varied experiences, and be sure to upvote the statistics you can’t believe people are actually part of!

#1

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique My blood is both O- and CMV- meaning I can donate universally to both adults and babies.

#2

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique I was born on the same date as another guy of the same name, and his mom had the same name as my mom. So the social security dept issued us both the same social security number. It took 18 years to figure out the mistake when I was denied a student loan because the other guy applied first. Also his tax returns got denied for a while because I always submitted mine first.

So fake.. that’s not how social security numbers are issued.

#3

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique My hair started going grey at 13. By the time I was 23 it was completely white.

This actually sounds quite cool, if it was making you feel bad. You look like a grandmaster from an anime, and you can just go 'The lecturer is over there. I'm the student', when people approach you.

#4

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique I was raised in the foster system until I was 18. I am alive, never been to jail, in a very successful career, own a house, and I am a great mother, and in a very happy marriage.

Sounds like all the wins to me. Congratulations

#5

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique I'm 32 years out from my liver transplant and one of the rare few to have been successfully weaned off immunosuppressants.

#6

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique Myself and my dad both have/had 3 sets of teeth. Baby teeth and then two sets of adult teeth.

My aunts on my dad's side all had this! But with 2 sets of baby teeth and 1 adult

#7

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique I'm a survivor of human trafficking. Roughly .5% of the population is currently trafficked.

I'm so sorry. This is my worst nightmare. I hope that this individual is doing okay now

#8

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique Only 1% of couples experience recurrent miscarriages (3 or more). We are in that 1%!

On a positive note, we had a baby last year.

#9

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique I have 20/10 vision. Almost 50% better than 20/20 and in the top .05% of people. I actually have incredibly accurate night vision as well.

#10

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique I’m a gay man born with no sense of style or fashion. It’s very sad.

I'm a gay man, and I simply don't "do" fashion. Also, I'm totally into cars/autosports and aviation. Femininity? Not a chance! I break all the stereotypes about gays.

#11

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique I can bench 405lbs naturally with no support or spotter or same but 315 for 10.

Please don't downvote, I know it feels braggy but I'm so proud of this.

Edit to add, I weigh 200lbs.

These words are almost meaningless to me but upvote because that sounds like commitment.

#12

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique I was in foster care and graduated law school. Foster children are statistically less represented then any race group or disability group in college, let alone law school.

I spent most of my childhood in foster care from 6 to 18 years old. My foster home was in the ghetto in Milwaukee (52306 area code). I earned a BA Degree and MDIV Degree...

#13

I've never bought anything from Amazon.

#14

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique I have a family member who was a 9/11 first responder. He is listed among the fallen, having developed an inoperable brain tumor secondary to exposure to the toxic materials.

I have mixed feelings about this one. I’m so grateful for the first responders, and I do cry for losses as well

#15

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique I have prosopagnosia (faceblindness), a mild form. I think this is actually more common than people think, but some people don't know they have it. I didn't figure it out until I was like, 35. You just go through your life thinking you're a dumdum who's not paying attention, or not realizing that other people can recognize faces well.

I was also the first woman in the world to do my specific job.

I have the same and also struggle with names. I tend to memorise details (facial hair, accents or hairstyles) to get anywhere. Luckily, people are supportive.

#16

I am a Black woman (product of two Black parents) and I have both green eyes and blonde hair. Those dormant massa genes show up all over me!

It took me a second to realize what "massa genes" meant... I'm sorry your ancestor went through that while also being enslaved. People suck often times when they think they have power over others.

#17

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique I’ve had breast cancer three times. Not recurrences.

#18

I’m ambidextrous. And have heterochromia. One green eye, one brown eye

My son has partial heterochromia, green eyes with a large brown spot on each iris. My cousin has central heterochromia, a blue center, and a brown outer ring.

#19

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique I have Aphantasia, the inability to picture things in my mind.

This is much more common than we realize. Evidently, 3% of all people in the world have this.

#20

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique Allergic to fermented alcohol (wine, beer, cider).

#21

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique I can shoot water out of the corner of my left eye.

Same, but mine is due to an op to replace my tear duct!

#22

I'm in my 60s and climb trees for a living.

#23

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique I have a Bifid Uvula, aka the little flap in the back of my mouth is split so it looks like there are two of them.

....goes straight to Google for pics....

#24

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique I basically have no circadian rhythm. It’s called irregular sleep-wake phase and is mostly present in people who are blind or have brain damage. I have the sleep habits of a newborn baby - my life is a series of naps, and I sleep when I sleep and I’m awake when I’m awake and it has no connection to day or night. It also means I’m always tired. I’m also bipolar so the amount of sleep I manage to get in a day is inconsistent.

EDIT: I just remembered another one. I have duck feet that are caused by femoral retroversion (the angle of my femur and hip bones is off, which means my legs are rotated further out than normal), which is a pretty rare cause for duck feet. It also causes very bad flexibility issues in my ankles and hips.

I too have no circadian rhythm but, no other health problems. I sleep when I'm tired, the problem is that I don't get tired very often. However, when I do sleep I sleep like the dead, nothing will wake me and I can easily sleep for 12 hours. It's a pain in the a**e.

#25

On a sour note, I have multiple sclerosis. On a sweet note, I'm one of the rare cases where daily treatments have seemed to almost make my brain lesions disapear in my scans now. They went from very large to barely there, and some have even completely gone away. I'll still always have the condition and will still always need to live life on the low and slow/chill so as not to bring on a relapse, but so far I count myself blessed given how things can be with this disease.

#26

I've clinically died twice.

#27

I was slimed on Nickelodeon when I was a kid. I have never met another person in real life who can say this.

Please don't downvote me, but can someone explain this?

#28

I survived a cardiac arrest.

#29

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique I have retrograde cricopharyngeus dysfunction.

Meaning, I am physically unable to burp.

#30

Not me but my dad. He got the same cancer twice after a full bone marrow transplant and the doctor told him that was impossible. There’s definitely a case study about him as patient K.

#31

I have Anisocoria. That means i have very differently sized pupils.

#32

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique When I was 15, I got the measles - my county hadn't seen it in over 30 years. And yes, I had my MMR vax.

Or just a diagnosis error. Because that’s not a rare statistic and so much more probable than a very very unlikely case of measles.

#33

Double kidneys.

#34

My daughter and I have the same birthday.

That’s roughly a 0.5% probability (birthdays are not a uniform distribution). Not a very rare statistic.

#35

“What Rare Statistic Are You A Part Of?”: 36 People Share What Makes Them Unique Not really a statistic, but I use my mouse backwards. Like facing the wrong way sorta thing. My mother taught me when I was young and I didn't realize it was wrong until like, middle school.

#36

I had shingles while pregnant, which is very rare. Lucky for me, pregnancy turns down the intensity, I was able to avoid painkillers altogether, but still had open wounds on my back.

Yikes! An old friend of mine had it a few years ago, in her 30s. I'm planning to ask my GP if I can get the vaccine early; I have vague memories of chicken pox, and they're bad. I do NOT want shingles. Contrast with my mom, who refuses to get it. Someone told her they came down with it because of the shot, and she fixated on that. *sigh*

