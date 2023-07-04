Bored Panda reached out to the author of the viral thread, redditor u/PagalScientist , and they were kind enough to shed some light on the inspiration behind the question, and shared their thoughts on how to react when someone says something that is massively incorrect. You'll find our full interview with the OP as you scroll down below.

The good news is that you’re not alone: practically everyone’s embarrassed themselves with their knowledge gaps. Even better, the odds are that what you said was nowhere near as wrong as the stuff that the people in this viral r/AskReddit thread heard from their friends and acquaintances. If you want to feel better about yourself, scroll down to check out the dumbest things people have heard, and upvote the worst of the bunch.

You’ve probably been there—you’re talking to your friends and then you say something that makes everyone go quiet. You thought you were being incredibly smart, but it later turns out that what you said was so ridiculously wrong that you’ll be facepalming and cringing for weeks when you remember your mistake.

#1 “Why don’t you go back to where you came from” - racist guy at the grocery store checkout

“I’m Native American, this is literally where I came from.” - me

Bored Panda was very interested to find out what the inspiration for the OP's viral thread was. According to the redditor, they drew inspiration from their own life. "I heard one of my friends say something extremely dumb, and had a thought in mind about how much dumber people can get, so I didn't really give too much thought to it and just asked it on the subreddit," u/PagalScientist shared. According to the redditor, they were taken completely by surprise by how the thread took off. "I absolutely didn't expect to get this much attention from my fellow redditors. Maybe when I think about it now, it makes sense why this happened," they said. "Perhaps because everyone almost certainly had something dumb being said to them, and it's also a fairly common occurrence," u/PagalScientist pointed out that many people probably have a ton of examples to choose from, so they were happy to share their experiences on Reddit.

#2 That we don’t need farmers because we have grocery stores.(i live in a rural area)

#3 “Wait you’re Asian? I thought you said you were Vietnamese”

For the OP, there are two types of dumb things that people say. "One is the dumb things you say when you are having fun with friends or family and want to make everyone laugh, just those casual things," they noted that in this case, it's best to have fun with these comments because they're meant to be taken in jest. "But if there is some serious topic going on, and someone says something dumb, I usually try to correct them with logic or with facts," u/PagalScientist told Bored Panda. They added that their approach also differs on whether or not they're talking to that person privately or in public. "If we are privately talking, then I prefer telling them straight that, 'Whatever you said isn't correct' or just straight up 'dumb.' But if we are in a group, then I prefer not to possibly embarrass them in front of others, and tell them about their mistake in private. And I would be lying if I didn't say that there are also those moments when you straight up laugh at them, that's what the whole post was about."

#4 A friend of mine asked me why we didn’t see stars when we flew over them. She truly believed that when you were flying on an airplane , you flew over the stars. I was speechless.

#5 My husbands mom is very ignorant and known to say really stupid things. Most recently we were in Italy and she asked why they don’t just tear down the colosseum because it looked so old…





Edit to clarify: She wasn’t physically there just seeing it on social media. She doesn’t believe in leaving the US because she thinks it is the best place, so she doesn’t need to see any other places. Honestly probably better she stays where she is at!

#6 That the Golden Gate Bridge connects North-America and Europe.

Yeh.. don't even ask

Now, to be fair, you can’t expect everyone to know, well, everything there is to know in life. We’re all human beings with limited time. We all make mistakes. We all embarrass ourselves in silly ways. And we might have in-depth knowledge in a bunch of subjects but may be oblivious to even the basics of other topics. That being said… there are some common sense things that everyone ought to know. Like how food is grown on farms and does not magically appear in grocery stores. Or that when you get on an airplane, you don’t actually fly above the stars. Or that eggs are neither fruits nor veggies. One thing’s for sure—common sense isn’t all that common. Redditor u/PagalScientist’s thread went viral and got over 36.6k upvotes. The topic hit very close to home for many internet users. And they had a lot of fun spilling the tea about the very worst offenders to common sense and science that they had the ‘pleasure’ of meeting in their lives.

#7 Some guy on a discord server insisted Pakistan is in Africa, i told him that Pakistan is in Asia and he called me racist and had a little rant.

#8 From a family member, years ago, "My husband and I are having problems, so we're trying for another baby,. That should make things better. "

I smiled inanely and walked away, stunned.

#9 A supervisor told me “You can only get sick, if you want to be sick”.

There are a few potential reasons why so many people might not have (what many would consider to be) basic knowledge. For one, their education might have been limited or very chaotic, whether due to the low-quality teachers they encountered or because they put very little effort into their lessons and homework. Meanwhile, these people might have grown up in families that didn’t prioritize education or didn’t help their kids understand the importance of independently verifying information. Moreover, these individuals might simply not be curious about how the world works or may have focused on other subjects at the expense of common sense knowledge. At the end of the day, no matter our individual circumstances, the responsibility for doing better and learning new things rests with each and every single one of us. Though life may be easier if you can afford a good education, there are plenty of free resources out there just waiting to be used. If you have access to the internet and have a public library in your local area, then all you need is the drive, discipline, and perseverance to tackle new subjects.

#10 "Idk if an egg is a fruit or a vegetable"

#11 Someone once said that they couldn’t wait for Halloween to fall on Friday the 13th.

#12 Last month a coworker asked if I'll run out of blood eventually because donate very couple months. He's 34 years old.

You could start off by delving deeper into a subject you’ve always liked but never found the time to analyze, whether that’s physics, programming, psychology, or personal finances. Or you could start off with a topic where you’ve embarrassed yourself before because all you’re relying on is hearsay and random tidbits of information that you’ve picked up from social media. In the meantime, if you realize that your lack of education is having a negative effect on your job, daily life, and relationships, you may want to consider signing up for some classes. You could go to night classes, apply for a crash course, or even go to college. But that’s always easier said than done if you have responsibilities like work and taking care of your family. So a bit of planning is in need here. But it’s sure to pay off in the long run.

#13 "I thought windmills cool down the earth to stop global warming".

#14 “Isn’t it amazing how dogs just come out knowing commands like sit and lay down?”



The man was *stone cold serious*.

#15 I’m a skydiver. I once had a woman ask me if the plane stops for us to get out.



Yeah, it parallel parks next to the 747.

#16 “You shouldn’t drink carbonated water, it’s full of carbs!”



I’m rarely at a loss for words but I almost lost brain cells when I heard that

#17 Apparently what was causing my mother's computer problems was "Mercury in retrograde".

#18 My old roommate pointed an laser thermometer at a pencil on a table, inside our house.



The laser thermometer read “68F”



He exclaimed “this thing is broken!”



I asked why he thought it was broken?



“This is a pencil. It doesn’t produce any heat. This thermometer should say 0”



I stared at him for a few seconds, unable to collect my jaw off the floor…



“Well 0F would mean it is frozen, or well beyond frozen, so I think 68 is the temperature of the air in the room”



This man was 26… his two adult brothers were sitting in this room. I was the only one who understood why the thermometer was correct.

#19 Used to work in Yellowstone. The amount of stupid coming through the park is unimaginable. Had a bison come and lay down close to the boardwalk at old faithful. A woman holding a toddler started running up to it. Luckily I had grabbed her by the back of her shirt and pulled her down.



She kept screaming she was going to sue me and the lodge for ruining her perfect vacation photo.



Then watching a 20 something walking out of the lodge in a swimming suit to go soak in the pots.



Telling another tourist that he could not walk off the boardwalk. He became angry and demanded to be allowed to do this. When this happens we are on higher alert.



We always had to watch tourists, like they had IQs of 10.

#20 “I don’t mean to stereotype, but you look too white to speak Spanish” after I told my college suitemate that I was taking Spanish courses. Coming from a girl that always denounces stereotyping.

#21 I’m from New Mexico and was once told that my English is excellent. Have also been asked for my green card once.

#22 I was told that if I did some breathing exercises for six months and then checked my blood sugar my T1 diabetes would just disappear.

#23 Not me, but a friend of mine travelled to the US with her family when she was younger. Upon hearing her family’s accent, an American asked “where are you guys from?” the answer was Australia, and that person confidently responded with “ah, which state is that?”

#24 "I'm never going to quit smoking [cigarettes]. My aunt was healthy until she quit. Then she was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer."



This was said to me by my manager at a Domino's Pizza (Pennsylvania, USA). I didn't have the time or energy to explain to a man 3 decades my senior that she probably had cancer for a long time, but didn't go to the doctor until she was feeling withdrawal from the nicotine.



So we finished our cigs and went back to slingin' pizzas.



I quit smoking and delivering pizza not long after.

#25 When I was in 5th grade in Mississippi, a girl asked me if I saw everything "flat" because because of the shape of my eyes (I am Asian).

#26 That 100lbs of metal weighs more than 100lb of feathers



I’m sure this has happened to a few people.



Edit: I should have just used metric…

#27 “Tigers are girl lions!” Said by my 40 year old ex boyfriend who is a nuclear engineer.

#28 "You can only get AIDs from butt stuff."



This is from a guy who thinks pulling out is a good method of contraception and never uses condoms.

#29 I have a "friend" who doesn't believe many things if he hasn't experienced them himself.

Ex: He told me he doesn't believe allergies are real. I asked why not? He replied, "Well *I've* never had them. It's all in people's minds."

#30 Elementary school, we were learning about local Native American cultures and legends.



One legend had all the men go off to war except one boy or something, and it was left to him to continue the tribe's existance, or something like that.



Got in a debate with a girl who loudly asked why didnt he just go and die too, the women can keep the tribe alive.



Me, being worldly and having had The Talk already, tried to explain that there would be no more tribe without at least one guy present.



She yelled back 'Thats not true! We know how to fish!'



I had to be told to sit outside because I couldnt stop laughing.

#31 Duck is seafood because it swims.

#32 When I was doing tech support:



"How do I type the upside down i?"



"Ma'am, that's an exclamation mark."

#33 "Mike Tyson? Isn't he the guy who made the chicken nuggets?"

#34 "Was it difficult for your husband to learn English? Is there a language barrier for you guys?"



My husband is Scottish, born and raised.



ETA: Wow this really blew up. So I'm going to add some additional info, especially for those saying this is totally valid. The people asking me this question were supposed to be well educated teachers. They had never met my husband so they didn't even have the excuse of hearing his accent. But had they met him they would have been more surprised at how diluted his accent was due to having left Scotland at 18 to live in London for 7 years and by the time I met him he had been in the states for 14 years. He had an accent but was very easy to understand and had adopted a more American style of speaking so people could understand him (so he said things like pants instead of trousers).

#35 Feces is stored in the liver. No joke.

#36 I had an acquaintance claim that the earth must be flat because nobody's talking about the white landmass around the map and how it's a cover-up. He was pointing at the white rectangular border of the paper.

#37 "I'm studying Physics at Uni."



"Oh cool! Like Esp, Mind over Matter stuff?"



He seemed disappointed when I said no.

#38 "Do they have a Bible in Spain?"



Said during the third year of a Spanish class by a girl taking religious studies as well.

#39 My grandma's friend and her daughter said they could hear the International Space Station fly overhead. It sound like "wooosh" lol.

#40 Had a guy I was working construction with say “I hope the sun comes up on that side today” pointing west “because yesterday it came up on this side and it was so hot” with us being on the east side of the building, ya bud that’s not how the sun works lol

#41 A work colleague once asked whether any of those ancient prophecies about the end of the world actually came true..

#42 Are you right handed or left?…. I only have one arm!

#43 When I was in high school a girl told me she thought that Mt Rushmore was only in Phineas and Ferb

#44 Me, the IT person, walking past a user in the office, that was at her desk. Her computer was slow that day. No one ever realized that having open 12 programs at once and 15 tabs in internet explorer would slow down the junky PCs we had. I said it over and over, but what would the IT guy know about computer performance? She yells out, My computer is connected with a blue network cable and the rest of yours are all yellow. Mine must connect somewhere else and that's the reason why it runs so slow.

#45 I was at the mall when this girl approached me and try to pressure sell me iPhone screen protectors. I told her that I already have one on (which I installed myself), she replied “No, you don’t”

#46 Former boss told me his "girlfriend" at the time, who lived in the US, couldn't Facetime him because "they don't have that over there yet"

#47 "What? Maryland doesn't have any hospitals."



My old friend (hands down the stupidest man I've ever met. Heart of gold, though) once call me while he was in Maryland(we're from ohio) and asked me to call 911 for him because he was having a panic attack and was genuinely worried that he was going to have a heart attack. I proceeded to explain that instead of calling me he should call 911 himself or go to the hospital. He then started arguing with me that Maryland doesn't have hospitals. He legit thought hospitals only existed in ohio. It took like 5 minutes to get him to understand that hospitals are literally EVERYWHERE. Still absolutely dumbfounded by that conversation 5 years later.

#48 That genes go with gender, if the father has blue eyes, and the mother brown eyes, the kid will have blue eyes if male, and brown eyes if female.



She said this as in all genes, not just eyecolor, and i know there is a bigger probability for some colors but that was just an example

#49 IT work a few years back. Had a director blow up after day two of trying to resolve a complex firewall issue that was affecting the finance department receiving invoices.



And I quote: “STOP trying to figure out what the problem is and JUST FIX IT !!!”

#50 My friends girlfriend thought JFK was OJ Simpson's Dad

#51 Coworker overheard another coworker and I discussing how awful it would be for bees to become extinct, and interjected with a “Who cares?!”

When I started to explain what that mean for crops and plants, he cut me off to vow that he would be perfectly fine eating only meat. When I asked him what would happen to livestock when there aren’t enough plants to feed them, I swear I could see through his eyes into the back of his skull.



Side note, the same gentleman once asked if I appreciated art and then took me aside to show me a tattoo on his calf of a blue humanoid female in Star Trek TOS uniform lifting the back of her skirt to reveal that she was not wearing her standard issue space panties.



Edit: [what if bees dead yo](https://www.britannica.com/story/what-would-happen-if-all-the-bees-died)

For everyone thinking I’m being unreasonable. It’s been a few years since biology, chemistry, sustainable development etc. but I will endeavor to find an even better source. But until my needy children and pets leave me alone I hope this will provide some food for thought



Edit again: don’t get too caught up on just feeding grass eating livestock, the overall drop in biodiversity resulting from worldwide decline in pollinator populations will mean significantly less produce choice and will negatively impact nutrition on a global scale.

#52 Oh you’re studying Computer Science, you must be playin a lot of games. Oh lucky youu!

#53 I asked an aquaintance why she didn't think there could be life on other planets. She said "Because there's no air in space". I know I've heard dumber things than that but its the one that really stuck in my mind.

#54 Some woman argued with me that limes were just lemons at an earlier stage of ripeness.

#55 I mentioned Martin Luther King to my mixed race friend, she said 'is he a boxer?'

#56 My son was 2 years old. He has always been very tall and spoke clearly in complete sentences early. This lady in a grocery store asked how old he was and I replied. She proceeded to tell me I was wrong and that she worked with kids and he was clearly at least 3 or 4. I ignored her and she kept pushing. So I replied she was probably right and I just didn't know the age of my son.

#57 Not me, but my brother, his wife is a pharmacist. A friend introduced him to his fiancé and upon hearing my brothers wife was a pharmacist, she went with "Oh cool I've never known anyone who worked on a farm before" he tried to correct her but she doubled down with "I think I know what someone who works on a farm is called"

#58 Was talking to the cashier at a 24 hour Tesco's at about 1 in the morning and he said



"I don't mind working nights because I'm a necrophile"



Me "do you mean nocturnal?"

#59 "Babies who are born through c-section get autism".

#60 I was at army back then. I asked if our sarge wanted some milk to his coffee. And he blurted out "Coffee is like people, you shouldn't mix black and white together"

#61 “We’re all out of cheeseburgers, but I guess I could put some cheese on a hamburger for you”

#62 I was a p**s-broke 22 year old. Had just moved to DC, got a new job, and was starting to get my s**t together. My brother and his girlfriend were asking why I wasn’t going out more and taking advantage of being young in a city. I explained money was tight, I had rent, my car payment, etc. and needed some more time to save up some cash.



Brother’s girlfriend looks at me like I sprouted a second head and says “A car payment? Everyone knows you should never pay interest on a depreciating asset.”



Gee. Thanks, Becky. Not all of us grew up on a freakin horse farm in a family that made its money two generations before. Some of us have to borrow money from banks like peasants instead of requesting a distribution from the family trust.

#63 My older brother (m20): you know why they call it a lucid dream?



Me: yeah it's when you're awake/aware that you are in a dream and can usually control it.



My older brother: No a lucid dream is a lewd dream, why do you think they call it that.



I wish I was making this up but no, my brother is just this dumb

#64 At a local restaurant for lunch. To waitress, "I'll have the ham sandwich."

"Would you like cheese with that?"

"Yes, what type of cheese do you have?"

"Sliced."



Took all we had not to fall out of the booth laughing.

#65 Can think of two off the top of my head:



When asked which way was north, I witnessed someone point up at the sky.



One time someone rang my phone asking for John (not me) and when I said he had the wrong number he asked 'if I was sure?' OH MY MISTAKE BUDDY TURNS OUT I AM JOHN AFTER ALL!

#66 "we standardize on a case by case basis"

#67 I had a classmate in high school bio once say she wanted to move to Australia. When asked why, she replied, “I want to look out my window and see giraffes in my yard.” No amount of convincing or documentation would convince her that giraffes were in Africa and not Australia.



Similar vein, but less stupid because he admitted he was wrong…my high school physics teacher thought I made up narwhals. In his defense I absolutely had a penchant for drawing weird, made-up creatures whenever the moment presented itself. We had to do a sock puppet show to explain some thing I don’t remember and I chose to make narwhals for my puppets because it was 2010 and I thought it was the funniest s**t. He asked me if the creatures in my presentation were creatures I made up, or if they were from mythology. I’ll never forget the projector pulled up to the Wikipedia page on narwhals, and my teacher scrolling through it going “this is crazy! I thought you made them up!”

#68 *my boss after I had to leave work to save my suicidal mother-in-law*:

“When you leave like that, it’s not fair to us because you just leave us hanging”



EDIT: Thank you all for sharing your experiences and kind words. My MIL is okay and has recovered greatly. I promptly quit that job and have been living the freelance life.

#69 When I was in Georgia I was asked where I was from due to my ‘thick accent’. Once I shared with them that one’s from Canada, I was then asked if we have snow all year round and if I live in a igloo.



Ignorance is bliss

#70 After she asked me for suggestions for electives, and I suggested logic: "Um, well, you see, I'm more in tune with my emotional side, and I prefer to feel rather than to think, so I don't agree with a lot of logic."

#71 I have 2 tied for me, both from the same person.



"9 out of 10 children die from vaccines every year but the government covers it up".



"If you turn a gyroscope, like found in an airplane, upside down, then it'll break. Therefore the world is flat"

#72 Recently talking to this one girl I knew from high school she told me she didn't grow up privileged. Her father owns the only pizza restaurant in town meaning he's a very wealthy person because everyone buys pizza from them. He's also from Sicily. He owns a home in Italy so they go on a yearly trip for one month in the summer to Italy she gets whatever she asks for, her ex-fiance who cheated on her is currently being blackmailed by her because He works for her father and He doesn't want to lose his job. So she is paying none of her bills she just bought a house and her father just handed her a house and she tells me she's not privileged. In that moment I decided to stop talking to her because I like people who are based in reality.

#73 Asked if America was in Europe.

#74 I'm American of Mexican descent. Someone asked me where I'm from. I said California. He then asked where my parents were from. I said Michigan and Texas. Looking at me rather upset he said no where are your people from. I said dude I can trace my family back to within the United States to 1817. Where the hell are you from? He just walked away after that.

#75 I was 16 and my stepmother was Green goblin to my Spiderman. Anyway one day my sits us both down and says "Can you two get a long if for no other reason than for me?" My stepmother says refering to me "I'm just following his lead." I burst out laughing. They immediately tell me to be respectful and I said "I'm sorry but did the 44 year old adult just say that she was following the behaviour example of a 16 year old?"



My dad who never backed me up actually said that was a good point. My stepmother huffed and stormed off. It was great. She left for her sisters for about 6 weeks and it was the best 6 weeks of living with my dad.

#76 Probably not the dumbest, but my cousin used to think Alaska was an island since it’s shown on the bottom of a lot of maps with Hawaii.

#77 About 20 years ago I was working at Domino’s and I told a girl who I was working with that my gf was going to Australia and she asked “oh, so is she going to see Kurt??”

Kurt was a man we’d worked with who moved to Brazil. This girl thought that was near Australia.



This is tied for dumbest with another incident that involved a different girl.



Girl #2 suspected these kids of stealing cans of soda from a display in our lobby when they were waiting for their pizza. They came in every Wednesday after school. So after they left she went to the display and replaced the missing cans but shook them up and said, “that way when they steal them next week, the cans will explode all over them!”



She was very proud of her plan. I just spent the rest of my day laughing.

#78 "If Dolphins are so smart why haven't they invented a bomb?"

#79 I was asked my biological name.. biological

#80 A homeschool friend I bumped into in college said he was getting an aerospace engineering degree because, and I quote, "it doesn't have as much science in it."



How do you think we know how to make things fly?

#81 My American cousin said I should speak proper English while visiting me in LONDON and had the audacity to correct "Pavement" to sidewalk



Like who cares enough to correct me you know what I meant so was there any need

#82 I once jokingly told someone I could move faster than the speed of water(I’m a swimmer). They genuinely said something along the lines of “no way! The speed of water is super fast!” They seriously believed there was a speed of water.

Their logic was that there’s a speed of light, sound, so there’s a speed of water too.

#83 I'm not the most well off person. I work for slightly less than minimum wage, pay cheque to pay cheque and I used to have a friend that was very well off, her parents owned an extremely popular restaurant in the downtown area of my city and they made her co-owner when her mom decided that position was to stressful for herself. She went from making minimum wage to making at least 80,000/year (and that would be on a bad year). She also lived at home with her parents who paid her phone bill and didn't charge her rent. Basically her only expense was her car (and even then her dad would pay for everything but the gas).



So one day I'm with this friend at a fast food place and I check my bank account to make sure I have the money for food. Apparently a few hours before a bill had come out and I was now -45$, so I told her I couldn't afford my food. She bought me mine but right infront of everyone goes "you're NEGATIVE 45 dollars?? What?? Can you even go negative in a bank account??" She demanded go see my bank account and I showed it to her and she goes "wow. I mean.. I ALWAYS have at least a thousand in my bank account for a rainy day fund. I can't even imagine being THAT poor"

#84 “Go back across the border, monkey”.



I’m Puerto Rican and live in the states. Yikes.

#85 I was with my friend chillin during winter. His cousin comes to his house and says dude My car got stuck in the snow. We grab the only shovel at his house and start walking to his car. Dude slid through an intersection and blasted a stop sign. We try to clear some snow from around it and push as he’s gassing it. Nothin. My friends cousin gets out grabs the shovel and for whatever reason thought smashing under the car with the shovel was the answer. He broke the absolute s**t out of it. My friends like bro that’s my moms you need to replace it. His cousin looks him straight in the eyes and says “you act like I broke the shovel”



edit:spelling

#86 My mom, to me one time, “you son-of-a-b***h!”



We both laughed quite heartily about it later :)

#87 When in a meeting of a Humanistic church and talking about a famine in Africa (yes, I am old) one of the older women said that black people just don't feel hunger and pain as white people do.



I was really at a loss for words

#88 "Just because you cheat on your spouse, doesn't mean you have a bad marriage"





Friend of mine, bemoaning the demise of his marriage. O.o

#89 "Why have we not landed on the sun yet? If we leave during winter at night, we should be alright"

#90 I had a guy tell me, "The Earth is flat and there is no such thing as outer space, it's all a giant screen that God has projected over the Earth." When I asked him about all the astronauts and probes that we have sent to the moon and other planets, he answered, "All lies by demon possessed people to deceive people."



When I asked him about how satellite TV could work if satellites in space didn't exist, which was my business at the time, "antennas up on mountains," was his answer.



I know this sounds like a troll, but this guy was completely serious. I have never seen anyone so nuts in all my life.

#91 I work in the restaurant industry. I was refilling items on the breakfast buffet, And this lady walks up to me and blurts out "I want some of that" and points. Keep in mind this is during covid and I don't want to directly be placing food onto peoples plates. And we don't usually do this anyway. So I give her a polite response like oh yeah its really good today. And she then asks me "how do I get the stuff over there." I just look at her dead faced and say "walk around the buffet". You really see the dumbest people in the services industry.

#92 How do I wash the cheese grater without grating the sponge?

#93 "I didn't know peanut butter was made out of peanuts."

#94 Friend: " So what is the name of this podcast that has music and news updates? "



Me: " A..... Radio... "

#95 During a long spell of no rain a coworker at the time told me they need to send the space shuttle up because everytime they send it up it penetrates the atmosphere and makes it rain 🙃

#96 A friend’s girlfriend said when she first heard about oral sex she thought it meant talking about it.

#97 “If you knew what you were talking about you’d have more than 30 followers” The issue was on citizenship rights, I had literally been through the system for 12 years and then worked on it as a lawyer for a couple more years. The guy was serious and earning about 3 times more than I was as a political aide… He is my benchmark of what to expect from a certain kind of privileged person

#98 Got asked if I rode horses to school cause I lived in Texas