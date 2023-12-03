People Are Sharing Their “Boomer” Complaints, And These 80 Have A Point
After all the heated arguments on everything from technology and social media to work and the economy, who could've predicted that baby boomers and the younger generations would find something in common?
But last month, X (formerly known as Twitter) user Girl Fieri (@realgirl_fieri) asked all the non-boomers on the platform to share their most boomer-esque complaints, and the replies immediately started pouring in.
Image credits: realgirl_fieri
So we decided that taking a look at the submissions would be a nice change of pace to the never-ending discourse on intergenerational differences. Or, in this case, similarities!
Agreed. If you need headlights brighter than a cop then you don't need to be driving in the dark.
It's been easier since I started using sentences as passwords
I needed a new heel for my shoe, so I decided to go to Morganville which is what they called Shelbyville in those days. So, I tied an onion to my belt which was the style at the time. Now, to take the ferry cost a nickel. And in those days, nickels had pictures of bumblebees on 'em.
Yes, I talk to everyone. I was a cashier for about 10 years, and the habit of making a bit of conversation with everyone has carried over into the rest of my life.
Except in the bathroom for some reason! I don't want your grandma to hear me pooping in the background of the call! Stop calling people in bathrooms!
I agree with this. Kids are loud, wild and filthy by nature, even more after 8pm. They will not appreciate or remember fine dining. If you can afford to bring your kids to fine dining, you can afford a sitter so the couples that can barely afford fine dining can enjoy their night away from kids.
i can't stand it when media can't be played. i'm touching the button. why?
Camera use in changing rooms where people are naked should be banned.
I still can't get over that my phone doesn't have a headphone jack. Whose terrible idea was this???
i like it when i'm introduced to new music.
Or kids playing video games with the volume all the way up cause that is the only way they can sit still and be quiet.
i needed a cellphone to do my taxes last year..had to be in my name ..and linked to major credit card.
This one needs a boomer award. Nothing like genderfying and pushing your wardrobe preferences on the rest of the world.
Why? TSA makes you pretty much undress anyway and air travel is god awful uncomfortable. Sweats are a win win in that situation.
Although sometimes I wear them for the dog's bedtime walk...
Yeah seems unsanitary to have one (not a service animal) in a grocery store or a restaurant.
Yeah there is a really good reason they DON"T do this anymore, the infamous McDonald's coffee lawsuit. No one wants their genitals fused to their clothing.
I see that phrase and immediately skip over everything afterwards.
I think women should give birth to their own children when possible, instead of them paying surrogates just so they don't have to ruin their figures.
