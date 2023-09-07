Scientists have studied the “kids these days” attitude and why it has become an ubiquitous saying for many elders. The reason is twofold. One part is that often that we compare kids to our current selves.

“Authoritarian people especially think youth are less respectful of their elders, intelligent people especially think youth are less intelligent, and well-read people especially think youth enjoy reading less,” states the 2019 study.

So, because right this moment we feel like we are more intelligent and outgoing, or less addicted to screen time, we believe that we were also like that in the past. This is a form of memory bias that influences how we see others.

In fact, the way we see others can be quite harsh. That’s the second part of the phenomenon actually, the fact that we tend to see other people’s flaws easier than ours. Mix the bias with the judgmental nature and you’ll get a typical image of the ever-complaining elderly.