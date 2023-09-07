The discussion about the negative stereotypes of baby boomers have been quite popular on the web. In fact, the internet really doesn’t hold back when criticizing their outdated values, poor advice, and disdain and ignorance towards others.

Boomers are the ones that hold high positions in governments, many major corporations, and mass media outlets. They have a lot of power and influence in this modern-day world. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the younger generations find the internet, the place where everyone’s voice is valid, to be the most appropriate spot to vent about the shortcomings of boomers. And they’re plentiful.

The list below consists of various tweets regarding toxic boomer behavior. Most of them bemoan boomer attitudes towards work and money. And, rightfully so. Scroll down to see the very familiar worst of the worst.

Lots of free cellphone services these days

Of course, generational misunderstandings or, as commonly called, generational gaps are not new. Though they have been identified in the '60s, it’s certainly been a thing in our society for millennia. Older people were always disappointed in younger folks for one reason or another. The youth, in turn, often complained about the outdated attitudes of the generations before them. 

As the world progresses, new issues arise and new priorities emerge. The older values become irrelevant and subject to scrutiny. If the people that hold them also hold the power, criticizing them becomes the only solace.
This "X" logo look makes me want to turn off the post like you turn of small add. It looks so darn clickable

Scientists have studied the “kids these days” attitude and why it has become an ubiquitous saying for many elders. The reason is twofold. One part is that often that we compare kids to our current selves.

“Authoritarian people especially think youth are less respectful of their elders, intelligent people especially think youth are less intelligent, and well-read people especially think youth enjoy reading less,” states the 2019 study.

So, because right this moment we feel like we are more intelligent and outgoing, or less addicted to screen time, we believe that we were also like that in the past. This is a form of memory bias that influences how we see others. 

In fact, the way we see others can be quite harsh. That’s the second part of the phenomenon actually, the fact that we tend to see other people’s flaws easier than ours. Mix the bias with the judgmental nature and you’ll get a typical image of the ever-complaining elderly.
I’d like to see a boomer try this and see if it gets them a job

"Money can't buy happiness" came from a study that said AFTER A CERTAIN AMOUNT money can't buy happiness ANYMORE. That saying was always correct, but it was taken out of context.

To be perfectly clear, baby boomers were, in a way, the ones to make generational distinction so clear. They rejected the values of their parents and started deeply questioning authority during the Vietnam War. Their views also influenced culture and we see it all reflected in less restrictive fashion and more experimental music. Baby boomers were the most radical generation.
Yet I worked retail since I was 20 now im 40 and all the entitled jeks I got were my age or younger. The older people generally just talked my ear off

So, how did we get to a place where calling someone a boomer is basically an insult? According to author and journalist Francis Beckett, it’s their own fault. In his book “What did the baby boomers ever do for us?” he argues that they sold themselves out by focusing on money. 

They prioritized their personal wealth to the well-being of other generations. “The children of the '60s betrayed the generations that came before and after,” he claims, and left “the true legacy of the swinging decade in ashes.”
Who made the decision not to teach cursive anymore? It's not like the kids were taught but refused to learn it... it was dismissed for whatever reasons, that's not the kids' fault.

If I saved $5/week, I'd saved $260/year, and that'd be $2600 in 10 years. That doesn't get me very far.

The sentiment of putting money first is obvious in most of the advice they give to young people. It is always related to people not working hard enough to make money. They spout that everything was much harder for them and that they made do. They claim that younger generations don’t know what hard work is, even though, back in the day, they were the ones dubbed the “Me generation” who had everything handed to them on a silver platter. 
This post misses the point too. "We didn't light it. But we tried to fight it". Just because bad stuff already occured isn't an excuse to continue to let bad stuff keep occurring.

Boomers are going to experience a rude awakening when climate change forces us to choose between the 19 year old mom who needs water and meds for her kid in LA versus an 80 year old who can't help irrigate the crops. Things are going to get bad and $2 million in the bank won't help.

It is important to note that they did work a lot. They are known for a strong work ethic and giving their all which is admirable. They are quite competitive and motivated to do everything on their own. And while that sounds great, there are some drawbacks to this attitude.
Heard some way more knowledgeable people then me talk about student loan forgiveness.. those debts are own by someone ,a third party. everyone seems to forget that.. should they loose out on real debts they want their money from? I am not saying it wouldent be good, what i a saying is that who do you think owns the debts and that why should they forfit billions… should the government then pay them so they dont loose money? I think a fitting saying in english would be = look beyond your own backyard

If you think a bucket of milk with 25ml of coffee in it will magically improve your day ... you probably also read horoscopes.

The younger generations, boomer children, saw how overworking yourself can lead to personal issues. They saw how prioritizing money left little time for family and life and they didn’t find that appealing. This, together with the fact that the salaries these days don’t compare to what they were when boomers were trying to make it, deters people from being so money focused. People know that they won’t get the same no matter how hard they try, so, instead, many prioritize a comfortable work-life balance.
This was so very funny the first time I read it 5 years ago…

But now, when boomers look at how protective younger generations are of their time and the small pleasures in life, they don’t see the changed system that disadvantages young people. Instead, they see laziness and lack of commitment. They sacrificed a lot to get to where they are, so why can’t others do it? They mistakenly conclude that younger generations prefer short-term goals to hard work and perceive them as entitled.
Ok honestly I know so many boomers with tattoos that this doesn't even make sense to me.

When “OK Boomer,” a phrase that was named a “rallying cry” by the New York Times, became popular, boomers were really upset. They claimed that that is blatant ageism. But again, that is not the case. The “OK Boomer” phrase is supposed to criticize the ignorant attitude, not the generation itself.
“Facts don’t win arguments, especially intergenerational ones,” writes Jenna Farbis in her opinion piece on the expression. “I could spend all day explaining that young people are suffering because we are inheriting a destroyed economy, but boomers would still blame our economic problems on the money we spend on avocado toast. And no amount of scientific evidence will sway climate change deniers. The best we can do is say “OK, boomer” to dismiss ignorant arguments and then continue to work toward our goals.”
To be fair, calling is by far the fastest and easiest way to get what you want. You can write mails and get ignored for weeks, but if you call you get your answer on the point , most of the time.

Where are people getting coffee that's 5$. I live in Wisconsin and I can't find coffee shops that cheap.

All in all, the animosity between the generations is definitely there. And it certainly might be the case that the injustices paired with biases are taking it to the next level. And while seeing through the differences is important, the boomer ignorance that is represented in this list makes it very hard.
It's really funny when you tell about people and don't mention they're black for example, and they start with, you didn't tell he was black why didn't you? Well it's not a character trait nor got it something to do with the story, so why does your racist a*s care about that?

Baby chickens were free?

Now sharing a milkshake with 2 straws is bad...ar least that's what carebears taught me

