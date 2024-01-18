ADVERTISEMENT

Though bad things certainly do and will continue to happen, life isn’t as bad as you might see on the news. The world is full of beauty, kindness, talent, and awesomeness—you just need to be willing to look for it. Sometimes, a small reminder is all that it takes for us to do that.

The r/awesome subreddit does exactly what it says on the tin. Its 1.2 million members share “everything that is awesome,” from examples of human generosity and gorgeous art to powerful photos of nature and wildlife. We’ve curated some of their most inspiring posts to share with all of you, dear Pandas. Scroll down for a boost of optimism and hope.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Rare, Vibrant Heirloom Corn Is The Work Of A Dust Bowl Farmer With Cherokee Roots

This Rare, Vibrant Heirloom Corn Is The Work Of A Dust Bowl Farmer With Cherokee Roots

Gainsborough-Smythe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You wouldn't want to eat as it would seem like you'd be spoiling a thing of beauty

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Alice In Wonderland Cake. Credit: Pedro Sequera

Alice In Wonderland Cake. Credit: Pedro Sequera

j3ffr33d0m Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Decided To Surprise My Neighbours For Their Friendship With A Portrait Of Their Cat

Decided To Surprise My Neighbours For Their Friendship With A Portrait Of Their Cat

Furia139 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The r/awesome online community is practically ancient by internet standards. It was first created on Reddit way back in the middle of March in 2008. Over its nearly 16 years of existence, the subreddit has grown by leaps and bounds. At the time of writing, over 1.2 million internet users call themselves members of the group.

The moderator team running the whole show has just two rules. They’re both fairly simple. The first one is that you shouldn’t be posting any indecent content. The second one asks redditors to try not to post screenshots. 
#4

This Parrot Got A Second Chance At Life After Getting New Prosthetic Beak

This Parrot Got A Second Chance At Life After Getting New Prosthetic Beak

Slygirl997 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Cold Front Seen From Above

Cold Front Seen From Above

scalarfleabag67 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Great Friend

Great Friend

j3ffr33d0m Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST

The subreddit touches on a lot of important topics with the help of some truly powerful photos. You start thinking about what a good life—one that’s worth living—looks like. You consider what it would take for you to create art as powerful as that from some of the people in the images. And you wonder what your relationship with nature is currently like… and what it should be like in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Living a good life, at its core, means living purposefully. What your exact purpose is will depend entirely on your character, goals, values, and aspirations. Some people feel a calling to travel, be entrepreneurs, or dedicate themselves to creating art in all of its forms. Others give themselves entirely to their family, aim to save the world, or want to leave behind a legacy of generosity.
#7

Mountain Casting A Shadow!

Mountain Casting A Shadow!

Organic-Squirm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
calum-tait27 avatar
Fortescue_
Fortescue_
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it's cutting the clouds rather than making a shadow, but I could be wrong.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

The Value Of A Single Tree

The Value Of A Single Tree

Gainsborough-Smythe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Organizing a meeting here is one way to make sure people turn up on time, even early, just to get a seat in the shade

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Beautiful Tree

Beautiful Tree

j3ffr33d0m Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Whatever your particular purpose in life might be, some things are fundamental when it comes to living well. First of all, you have to cover your basic needs like eating well, getting plenty of exercise throughout the week, and getting plenty of rest. But something that people forget about is that human beings are hardwired to be social.

So a quality life will inevitably involve lots of in-depth socializing with the people we care about. The positive relationships we foster make us resilient to the stresses of life. They make us happier, healthier, and help us live longer.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

He Fell A Long Time Ago, But He Never Gave Up

He Fell A Long Time Ago, But He Never Gave Up

j3ffr33d0m Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

An Unspoken Hero

An Unspoken Hero

Gainsborough-Smythe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Me With A Few Of My Paintings!

Me With A Few Of My Paintings!

GuidanceArtistic47 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

In a similar vein, if we’re socially isolated, our risk of developing life-threatening diseases increases dramatically. Social isolation and loneliness are toxic to our bodies and minds. Being kind to others, caring about your community, and authentically investing in your social network isn’t just ‘the right thing to do’—there are very practical benefits to behaving altruistically and opening ourselves up to connecting to others.
#13

The Tree Decided To Start A New Life

The Tree Decided To Start A New Life

j3ffr33d0m Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

My Step Dad Took This Pic And I Think It’s Awesome

My Step Dad Took This Pic And I Think It’s Awesome

Ur_average_guyguy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
danweller avatar
Danthropologist
Danthropologist
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Genuine question, can this phenomena be seen with the naked eye or are there enhancing camera filters that make it stand out more?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Victorian Steampunk Swing Set

Victorian Steampunk Swing Set

Gainsborough-Smythe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

How we choose to deepen our relationships with those around us is up to every one of us. It might mean recognizing that we’re workaholics. So, we strive to create a healthier work-life balance and enforce more boundaries at our jobs, to spend more time with our family and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

A Snow Leopard In Its Natural Habitat At Spiti Valley, India Appears Flawlessly Camouflaged, Effortlessly Blending Into The Surrounding Environment

A Snow Leopard In Its Natural Habitat At Spiti Valley, India Appears Flawlessly Camouflaged, Effortlessly Blending Into The Surrounding Environment

WarriorMonk_420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

My Completed Charcoal Drawing Featuring 5 Iconic Jokers! It Took Me A Month To Create!

My Completed Charcoal Drawing Featuring 5 Iconic Jokers! It Took Me A Month To Create!

subhaanart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Haunting Driftwood Sculptures By Japanese Artist Nagato Iwasaki

Haunting Driftwood Sculptures By Japanese Artist Nagato Iwasaki

Molech999 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

It might mean taking some time every week to volunteer and help the less fortunate or aid a cause we deeply believe in. Like focusing on environmentalism and conservation to protect the beautiful views in some of the photos shared on r/awesome. Or we might admit to ourselves a harsh truth: that we do not have the social life that we want and that we need to put in the effort to make (new) friends.
#19

My Sobriety So Far

My Sobriety So Far

ProfessionSilver2391 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

My Mom Took This Photo And I Think It's Awesome

My Mom Took This Photo And I Think It's Awesome

sendlino12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Izzy The Dog Stuck In A Flock Of Sheep

Izzy The Dog Stuck In A Flock Of Sheep

Gainsborough-Smythe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda

Many of the works of art and photography featured in this post are, well, awesome. They might inspire some people to start doing something creative or to go back to an old, unfinished project.

ADVERTISEMENT

An important point to remember here is that no artist, no matter how talented, manages to create their masterpieces without sweat or tears. 
#22

Time-Lapse Of Some Lightning

Time-Lapse Of Some Lightning

MatthewMoDabz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Nautilus, A Very Ancient Crustacean

Nautilus, A Very Ancient Crustacean

Gainsborough-Smythe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

My Neighbor's Maple Trees - No Filter

My Neighbor's Maple Trees - No Filter

pick13s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
maria_richter23 avatar
Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww, the classical pumpkin-spice autumn enthusiast next to the Halloween autumn enthusiast <3

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply

Creating high-quality work takes time, effort, and countless revisions. It’s frustrating. At times, you feel defeated and question whether you’re any good at all. But if you manage to tough it out and embrace those creative pains, you can create something powerful.

If you sincerely want to become a top-tier painter, photographer, sculptor, musician, dancer, etc., you have to be willing to consistently put in the work.
#25

Lava Flowing Across The Snow In Iceland, While A Crowd Of People Warms Themselves Near It While Watching

Lava Flowing Across The Snow In Iceland, While A Crowd Of People Warms Themselves Near It While Watching

_kashmiri_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
wj_vaughan avatar
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh no thanks! It would be just my luck that another load comes spilling down!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Duomo Di Milano Door, Graphite On Paper, 16x16 Inches , By Me

Duomo Di Milano Door, Graphite On Paper, 16x16 Inches , By Me

fabiodesenhando Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

One Of 1,100 Patents Of Artur Fischer

One Of 1,100 Patents Of Artur Fischer

oceanicinteract06 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Aside from developing a sense of discipline and habitual effort in your life, you also need to genuinely be passionate about what you do. It’s your love of your craft that is going to carry you when everything seems to be falling apart around you. At the end of the day, we can often instinctively tell that something is worth pursuing, no matter how much or how little recognition our efforts might get on the internet and in the media.
#28

A Train Carved From The Tip Of A Pencil. (Artist: Cindy Chinn)

A Train Carved From The Tip Of A Pencil. (Artist: Cindy Chinn)

Gainsborough-Smythe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Overgrown Center City, Philadelphia

Overgrown Center City, Philadelphia

Southphltrashfire Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

An Aerial View Of Centuripe Town In Sicily, Italy

An Aerial View Of Centuripe Town In Sicily, Italy

j3ffr33d0m Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

We’d love to hear your thoughts about the r/awesome community, Pandas. Which of the photos featured in this post did you like the most? Were there any images that made your jaws drop or that you sent to your friends? What’s the most awesome thing you’ve seen since the start of the year? Scroll down to the comment section and tell us all about it. 

In the meantime, be sure to check out Bored Panda’s earlier feature about the r/awesome subreddit for some more gorgeous nature, beautiful art, and examples of human kindness.
#31

Whimsical Stairway

Whimsical Stairway

Gainsborough-Smythe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

(Oc) Alpaca Made With 40 Hours Of Dots

(Oc) Alpaca Made With 40 Hours Of Dots

Eastern-Spot2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Peaceful Food

Peaceful Food

j3ffr33d0m Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Luck And Lightning At The Grand Canyon

Luck And Lightning At The Grand Canyon

Gainsborough-Smythe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
wayup avatar
Display Name
Display Name
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah they lie, that lightning is clearly striking the lowest place not the highest

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
#35

Autumn In New York - Central Park As Seen From High Above

Autumn In New York - Central Park As Seen From High Above

TheGuvnor247 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Biomechanical Tattoo

Biomechanical Tattoo

WhersucSugarplum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
wayup avatar
Display Name
Display Name
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's amazing, just think, that's what we all look like on the inside.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

This Axlotl

This Axlotl

Gainsborough-Smythe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#38

One Of My Gaming Friends, Who I Have Never Met In Person, Sent Me A New Xbox. Who Says Gaming Friends Aren’t Real Friends!!!

One Of My Gaming Friends, Who I Have Never Met In Person, Sent Me A New Xbox. Who Says Gaming Friends Aren’t Real Friends!!!

Stinkydadman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Pier, Acrylic , 42x42 Cm, 2019

Pier, Acrylic , 42x42 Cm, 2019

Tanbelia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!