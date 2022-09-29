This Online Community Dedicates Its Content To Everything “Awesome”, Here Are 41 Of Their Best Posts
The internet was originally created for military purposes, and later expanded to be a communications tool for researchers and the like. But we all know that the guys behind the project knew its ultimate goal was so folks could share awesome stuff on it.
And as soon as folks figured out how to make that work, Reddit came around and eventually so did r/Awesome. r/Awesome is a dedicated community, currently with around 1 million members, that shares everything that its members think is awesome.
Whether it’s something they found in real life or on the internet, something they themselves or their friends created, or even experiences of any caliber—it finds its way to this subreddit for everyone to partake in and enjoy.
We’ve gone through the subreddit in search of the best of the best things people found that just had to be shared, and compiled a list of them which you can find below. And if you’re going that way, give your favorites an upvote, comment, and share this article with your friends if you think your relationship with them is awesome.
More Info: r/Awesome
The Most Beautiful Animal I've Ever Seen. I Give You "Boogie" Resident Jaguar In The Tbilisi Zoo
Perfect Shot
Someone At My School Drew This On A White Board
Ukrainian Soldier With Her Guardian Angel
If you’ve been diligent in reading this article, you’ll already more or less know what r/Awesome is all about.
But in case you missed it, r/Awesome is a lovely part of Reddit (a social news aggregation, content rating, and discussion website) that is dedicated to all things awesome.
No, seriously, there are effectively very few limitations as to what you can find there. The description says that it is a subreddit “for everything that is awesome!” and the only rule the moderators are asking folks to follow (apart from the technical no gore, no smut, and no screenshots requirement) is to post “things that are incredibly rare or cool, not some ordinary cats, chicken, scenery, drawings or t-shirts etc., they are not awesome…”
Sure, you can argue with the chicken part, but the content is ultimately up to the users to judge. More or less.
Couple At Woodstock 48 Hours After They Met And 50 Years Later
Just Finished The Ocean Resin Decor
I Love Iron Giant And Making Him Had Been A Lifelong Dream. I Finally Got To Do It!
Beautiful Tri-Colored Dalmatian
The Door Is Real, The Rest Is Graffiti
The subreddit was created on March 14th, 2008, meaning that it is just 6 months shy of its 15-year birthday (as of this article).
During this time, the subreddit has amassed an impressive 1 million members, with posts coming in on the daily.
And speaking of posts, its most popular submission thus far is from 5 years ago, honoring 15-year-old student Aitzaz Hasan, who tackled a suicide bomber to save his schoolmates from certain death. Currently, it has nearly 20,000 upvotes.
Just Found This Throwback Of When A Wild Falcon Decided To Come And Hang Out With Me For A While. Had No Idea This Thing Could Shred My Finger To Pieces At The Time
Good Day Too
Bonsai Tree Sold For $16,000 In Japan
After 10 Years Of Addiction, Prisons, And Rehabs, I Got My First Car With Credit, My Own Place, And My Dream Job At 30 Years Old!
A Few Of My Coolest Resin Paintings
In general, the subreddit is home to mostly visual content. This ranges from people’s personal artistic endeavors and creations to feel-good and positive news to places people visited and were left in awe by to just regular memes and impressive things found around the internet.
Much of it has a positive twist to it—in the vein of restoring faith in humanity, or humans being bros to each other—but in other cases it will be things that most don’t see or even think about, a certain kind of new experience that is, at the very least, interesting and satisfying.
A Picture My Dad Got While Fighting A Fire At My Town Museum
This Guy Made These All Out Of Wood. They Have Movable And Removable Parts. Zoom In N Look At The Work Put Into Them. The Combine Alone Took Him 260 Hours To Make
Amazing, such craftmanship and dedication what a Superstar!!
Jack Black Signed My Cat
Finished My Koi And Ready To Clear Coat 🥰
118 Year Old Dogwood
Here’s A Basket Seller That Really Knows How To Cram Baskets On His Bike
Let's Do This!!
Winter Magic In West Virginia
These Watches Called Zalzach Were Initially Designed For Blind People... You Can Tell The Time By Touching The Two Magnets
Gharial Crocodile Father And His Babies
This Lady Made Her Own Giant Monopoly Quilt
Beautiful
I'll finish this off for the poster, this is The Akhal-Teke Stallion called Kambarbay , he's considered to be so beautiful that people compare him to a golden statue. Absolutely stunning xx