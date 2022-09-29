The internet was originally created for military purposes, and later expanded to be a communications tool for researchers and the like. But we all know that the guys behind the project knew its ultimate goal was so folks could share awesome stuff on it.

And as soon as folks figured out how to make that work, Reddit came around and eventually so did r/Awesome. r/Awesome is a dedicated community, currently with around 1 million members, that shares everything that its members think is awesome.

Whether it’s something they found in real life or on the internet, something they themselves or their friends created, or even experiences of any caliber—it finds its way to this subreddit for everyone to partake in and enjoy.

We’ve gone through the subreddit in search of the best of the best things people found that just had to be shared, and compiled a list of them which you can find below. And if you’re going that way, give your favorites an upvote, comment, and share this article with your friends if you think your relationship with them is awesome.

Awesomeness!

Awesomeness!

38 minutes ago

This is fabulous

The Most Beautiful Animal I've Ever Seen. I Give You "Boogie" Resident Jaguar In The Tbilisi Zoo

The Most Beautiful Animal I've Ever Seen. I Give You "Boogie" Resident Jaguar In The Tbilisi Zoo

33 minutes ago

Oh My God, what a magnificently stunning boy 💗

Perfect Shot

Perfect Shot

Someone At My School Drew This On A White Board

Someone At My School Drew This On A White Board

Ukrainian Soldier With Her Guardian Angel

Ukrainian Soldier With Her Guardian Angel

36 minutes ago

Pretty soldier, pretty kitty!

If you’ve been diligent in reading this article, you’ll already more or less know what r/Awesome is all about.

But in case you missed it, r/Awesome is a lovely part of Reddit (a social news aggregation, content rating, and discussion website) that is dedicated to all things awesome.

No, seriously, there are effectively very few limitations as to what you can find there. The description says that it is a subreddit “for everything that is awesome!” and the only rule the moderators are asking folks to follow (apart from the technical no gore, no smut, and no screenshots requirement) is to post “things that are incredibly rare or cool, not some ordinary cats, chicken, scenery, drawings or t-shirts etc., they are not awesome…”

Sure, you can argue with the chicken part, but the content is ultimately up to the users to judge. More or less.
Couple At Woodstock 48 Hours After They Met And 50 Years Later

Couple At Woodstock 48 Hours After They Met And 50 Years Later

24 minutes ago

Still a good looking couple

Just Finished The Ocean Resin Decor

Just Finished The Ocean Resin Decor

23 minutes ago

omg that is so cool

I Love Iron Giant And Making Him Had Been A Lifelong Dream. I Finally Got To Do It!

I Love Iron Giant And Making Him Had Been A Lifelong Dream. I Finally Got To Do It!

33 minutes ago

I want to hug him too 💗

Beautiful Tri-Colored Dalmatian

Beautiful Tri-Colored Dalmatian

32 minutes ago

Gorgeous doggo 💗

The Door Is Real, The Rest Is Graffiti

The Door Is Real, The Rest Is Graffiti

37 minutes ago

My eyes have trouble believing this. Cool AF.

The subreddit was created on March 14th, 2008, meaning that it is just 6 months shy of its 15-year birthday (as of this article).

During this time, the subreddit has amassed an impressive 1 million members, with posts coming in on the daily.

And speaking of posts, its most popular submission thus far is from 5 years ago, honoring 15-year-old student Aitzaz Hasan, who tackled a suicide bomber to save his schoolmates from certain death. Currently, it has nearly 20,000 upvotes.
Just Found This Throwback Of When A Wild Falcon Decided To Come And Hang Out With Me For A While. Had No Idea This Thing Could Shred My Finger To Pieces At The Time

Just Found This Throwback Of When A Wild Falcon Decided To Come And Hang Out With Me For A While. Had No Idea This Thing Could Shred My Finger To Pieces At The Time

22 minutes ago

aww

Good Day Too

Good Day Too

Bonsai Tree Sold For $16,000 In Japan

Bonsai Tree Sold For $16,000 In Japan

12 minutes ago

That's a bonsai forest!

After 10 Years Of Addiction, Prisons, And Rehabs, I Got My First Car With Credit, My Own Place, And My Dream Job At 30 Years Old!

After 10 Years Of Addiction, Prisons, And Rehabs, I Got My First Car With Credit, My Own Place, And My Dream Job At 30 Years Old!

21 minutes ago

congrats!!!! : )

A Few Of My Coolest Resin Paintings

A Few Of My Coolest Resin Paintings

In general, the subreddit is home to mostly visual content. This ranges from people’s personal artistic endeavors and creations to feel-good and positive news to places people visited and were left in awe by to just regular memes and impressive things found around the internet.

Much of it has a positive twist to it—in the vein of restoring faith in humanity, or humans being bros to each other—but in other cases it will be things that most don’t see or even think about, a certain kind of new experience that is, at the very least, interesting and satisfying.
A Picture My Dad Got While Fighting A Fire At My Town Museum

A Picture My Dad Got While Fighting A Fire At My Town Museum

33 minutes ago

When it is patriotic posturing, I hate it, when it is people showing the right stuff, then it gets an upvote. Good man!

This Guy Made These All Out Of Wood. They Have Movable And Removable Parts. Zoom In N Look At The Work Put Into Them. The Combine Alone Took Him 260 Hours To Make

This Guy Made These All Out Of Wood. They Have Movable And Removable Parts. Zoom In N Look At The Work Put Into Them. The Combine Alone Took Him 260 Hours To Make

24 minutes ago

Amazing, such craftmanship and dedication what a Superstar!!

Jack Black Signed My Cat

Jack Black Signed My Cat

Finished My Koi And Ready To Clear Coat 🥰

Finished My Koi And Ready To Clear Coat 🥰

26 minutes ago

This is my dream guitar!

118 Year Old Dogwood

118 Year Old Dogwood

You can visit and even join the community here. But before you do that, please remember that we value every single upvote and comment (even if you can sometimes be a tad bit mean, but we love you anyway <3) so leave some for us and let us know of some awesome things you’ve seen, created, or experienced in the comment section below!
Here’s A Basket Seller That Really Knows How To Cram Baskets On His Bike

Here’s A Basket Seller That Really Knows How To Cram Baskets On His Bike

32 minutes ago

Thought it was a pine cone at first.

Let's Do This!!

Let's Do This!!

23 minutes ago

Who's the goodest boi!!!!

Winter Magic In West Virginia

Winter Magic In West Virginia

These Watches Called Zalzach Were Initially Designed For Blind People... You Can Tell The Time By Touching The Two Magnets

These Watches Called Zalzach Were Initially Designed For Blind People... You Can Tell The Time By Touching The Two Magnets

Hand Crocheted 3D Sheet

Hand Crocheted 3D Sheet

21 minutes ago

My eyes!

Gharial Crocodile Father And His Babies

Gharial Crocodile Father And His Babies

20 minutes ago

Im glad there is hope for this crocs

This Lady Made Her Own Giant Monopoly Quilt

This Lady Made Her Own Giant Monopoly Quilt

36 minutes ago

😧 that’s amazing

Beautiful

Beautiful

25 minutes ago

I'll finish this off for the poster, this is The Akhal-Teke Stallion called Kambarbay , he's considered to be so beautiful that people compare him to a golden statue. Absolutely stunning xx

Lizard Holding Onto Woman's Hair With Two Strong Lizard Claws

Lizard Holding Onto Woman's Hair With Two Strong Lizard Claws

16 minutes ago

it reminds me of Rapunzel and her chameleon

What A Cool Dude

What A Cool Dude

Majestic As Heck!

Majestic As Heck!

34 minutes ago

They are both majestic.

A Handful Of Miniature Ceramic Watermelephants I Have Been Working On Recently

A Handful Of Miniature Ceramic Watermelephants I Have Been Working On Recently

Gold Bridge In Vietnam

Gold Bridge In Vietnam

Dandelion Fluffs In Epoxy Resin

Dandelion Fluffs In Epoxy Resin

I Made My Cats A Piranha Plant Bed

I Made My Cats A Piranha Plant Bed

Taiwanese Orchids Are Also Supporting Ukraine💛💙 *not Cg*

Taiwanese Orchids Are Also Supporting Ukraine💛💙 *not Cg*

"Hey, Why Is There A Hole In My Flower Gard...oh!"

"Hey, Why Is There A Hole In My Flower Gard...oh!"

31 minutes ago

Room for one more? Snuggles?

This Incredibly Detailed Snowman Me And My Friend Made

This Incredibly Detailed Snowman Me And My Friend Made

35 minutes ago

Well, there is one detail missing...;)

This Is An Emu Egg

This Is An Emu Egg

Was Smashed When Bought Online...yes Or No?

Was Smashed When Bought Online...yes Or No?

4 minutes ago

COOKIES!!!

The Two Fish Raised In The Office Are Kissing!

The Two Fish Raised In The Office Are Kissing!

