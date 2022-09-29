The internet was originally created for military purposes, and later expanded to be a communications tool for researchers and the like. But we all know that the guys behind the project knew its ultimate goal was so folks could share awesome stuff on it.

And as soon as folks figured out how to make that work, Reddit came around and eventually so did r/Awesome. r/Awesome is a dedicated community, currently with around 1 million members, that shares everything that its members think is awesome.

Whether it’s something they found in real life or on the internet, something they themselves or their friends created, or even experiences of any caliber—it finds its way to this subreddit for everyone to partake in and enjoy.

We’ve gone through the subreddit in search of the best of the best things people found that just had to be shared, and compiled a list of them which you can find below. And if you’re going that way, give your favorites an upvote, comment, and share this article with your friends if you think your relationship with them is awesome.

More Info: r/Awesome