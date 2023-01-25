Redditors who earn about $100k or more a year share what they do for a living and there is a variety of professions to choose from. Would you want to work any of these jobs? Maybe you already do? Do you earn the same? Do you work in a field that earns you that amount but it wasn’t mentioned in the list? Share it all in the comments.

There is something beautiful in being able to say that you earn $100k as it is a round number and it is significantly higher than the average salary in the US. But only 17 percent of Americans can boast about earning this amount or more. So what’s their secret?

When people are searching for a job, money takes the least amount of discussion time, but it is one of the major factors when deciding if you are going to take a job. Whether we try to convince ourselves that money doesn’t buy us happiness or we believe that people who say that don’t know where to shop, we still need a job and we need to be paid for it.

#1 Network Engineer Network Engineer. By the way in some places $100K won't even pay the bills.

#2 Pharmacist I’m a pharmacist. I work three 8-hour shifts per week (8-5) and make just under $100K.

#3 Doctor Doctor. I'm finishing up residency so I'm making around $70,000/year but I've been interviewing for jobs and expected salary would range from $280,000 to $350,000 with bonuses depending on work efficiency.



Overall, took 4 years of undergraduate, one gap year doing research, 4 years of medical school, 3 years of residency. 12 years total starting from undergraduate. Now if I could just get rid of the $500,000 in student loans...

#4 Patent Lawyer Got engineering degree and got into patents. Became patent lawyer. Make 700k/year from my basement in sweats in 30s. Don’t hate the player.

#5 Manager At Tire Store Manager at tire store. $142K in 2022

#6 Software Developer Hit $200k+ this year. Software development (C/C++) doing automation for a large manufacturing company. Hit $100k about 8 years ago and it's steadily increased with yearly cost of living raises, requested raises, job/role changes within the company etc.

#7 Data Scientist I'm a Data Scientist, making $125k. I've got a BS in Statistics and a knack for the machine learning stuff, so I got promoted with a raise to six figures after about a year as a Data Analyst. That was my "fresh grad" job.



I got there more quickly than average, but if you're good at math and think you can do some Python scripting, I would recommend working toward it.

#8 Team Truck Driving Team truck driving with my wife. Last year we cleared 210k, set to make more this year. Two months of truck driving school, and February we will hit our 5 yr mark in this industry. Not bad considering we're both high school drop outs with no college under our belt.

#9 IT Director IT Director. Started off making $19 an hour doing support for multiple clients, big, and small for 5 years. Then one client, a small municipality, had their IT Manager position open up, and they asked me to apply. My pay went from $19 an hour to a salary of $65k a year. After 4 years there another municipality in the area had their IT Director position open up, and I applied. Imposter syndrome hit hard when I got the offer letter…I got it today. I never, ever imagined I would make that much money. I only have an associates degree in networking, and 3 certifications that are kind of out dated.

#10 Taxidermy Artist I am a taxidermy artist (butterflies) and sell my art at expos, traveling to 38 states per year. It took 5 years, but would've been 3 if covid hadn't hit.

#11 Drug Discovery Scientist PhD drug discovery scientist. Made $100k at 33yrs. Now make almost $300k at 50yrs.

#12 Cybersecurity Architect Cybersecurity Architect for a Fortune 500 company. Took me 3 years and have yet to make it to the top rank in my profession yet. I get 1 month paid vacation, full benefits, matching 401k up to 10%, and I only have a bachelors degree.

#13 Communication Tower Tech Foreman Communication tower tech foreman. In other words, I run a crew of tower climbers doing construction, maintenance, and upgrades. I started making 100k + about 3 years ago, so 9 to get there.



It requires me to work a rough average of 60 hours a week for 100,000, though. I typically work 75 a week. This is not counting bonuses and soft/hard benefits. Adding those up puts me near 200k.



I currently install AT&T covid cannons.

#14 Public Affairs Public affairs. Took me about ten years, but would have gotten bigger salaries along the way if I didn’t work at a non profit. The team I manage consists of Communications, Marketing, Branding and Graphics, Education and Engagement.



My husband makes more than me and is in cyber security/ software dev. He’s been in the field for two years, and apparently is very good at it.

#15 Accounting Accounting. It took 4.5 years to make 100k. Don't be afraid to change jobs every few years, especially at the beginning of your career. It was on my 3rd job that I broke 100. Third job not including an internship.

#16 Healthcare IT Healthcare IT. It pays pretty well as compared to other way more technical positions. Interesting too bc I get to work with l types of clinicians from various specialties. It took me less than 5 years because I went into consulting pretty quick.



Side note though, when I was in college, 100k was this s**t ton of money I imagined CEOs to be making. Now, I'm like...wait is really almost half my check gone after taxes, 401k, pension etc.

#17 Travel Nurse jimmy__jazz said:



Travel nurse



freakinfalk added:



travel nurses pick up contracts through agencies (generally 8-13 weeks) to go assist in hospitals where they are severely understaffed. you can do local traveling where you commute everyday, or get your license in other states and truly travel. you generally need 1-2 years of experience in your specialty before you can get hired by an agency, and contracts generally include living/travel expenses for your time there

#18 HVAC Designer HVAC designer.



Started off nearly 20 years ago making $10 an hour, knowing nothing about HVAC. Learned a lot, got good, and just crossed to $103k a year (really, with benefits, - 5% 401k match immediately vested, $3,600 HSA contribution, 75% healthcare premium contribution, etc... I technically passed it a few years ago).

#19 I Run Fitness Bootcamps For Companies In The Bay Area I run fitness bootcamps for companies in the Bay Area. Mainly San Francisco proper.



It’s that it’s in SF that pays over $100k. Probably would not pay that in DeMoines.

#20 Finance Consultant Changed jobs every two (or so) years in a role that’s super niche in finance. Became one of the few with 10+ years of experience. Easy consulting contracts because of my insider knowledge of what big firms do.



(My first analyst job was around six-figures though; most in finance start out at $100k+)

#21 Manager In The Finance Group I am a manager in the finance group for a large, German, chemical manufacturer (in the US). Been doing it for about 15 years, started out at $39k / year and now make about $150k / year. I've been >$100k for I don't know, 7 years or so.

#22 Website Design And Online Marketing College dropout here doing website design and online marketing. Took me about 5 self-taught years to get to $100K annually.

#23 Tattooer Tattooer here. This is the first year my take home has hit over 100k, will finish the year at about 115k. This is my fifth year tattooing. The first couple years sucked but I was 18/19 and had no bills so I could take the less than minimum wage pay. It takes long hours and a lot of work and self loathing but I’d say it’s paid off pretty well!

#24 Population Ecologist Population ecologist. I did 8+ years of university and was willing to work in really remote locations

#25 Industrial Millwright In A Steel Plant Industrial Millwright in a steel plant. I've been doing it for nearly 8 years, but I've had the ability to make +100k since I was ticketed.



Apprenticeship took 3 years of school and 8000hrs of work.

#26 Writer Writer. I broke into six figures about a decade into my career by going freelance and doing marketing and consulting for tech and financial services, and now do it by writing novels.

#27 Cloud Architect Worked as an IT monkey for 14 years and inched up from 65k to 85k.



Switched jobs twice last year to be a cloud architect and I am earning almost thrice that amount and the job is better and has more respect.



How long it stays that way in the current economic climate though is anyone's guess.

#28 Teacher At A Public High School In California I’m a teacher at a public high school in California.



I think to actually get over 100k took about ten years. I switched to a higher-paying district in the middle of that time. Teachers in most districts here get regular pay raises based on the “salary schedule,” as well as cost of living adjustments which are negotiated.



For perspective, in my area I was able to buy a house after three years of working in my career. When you compare the cost of living in my part of rural central California with the income it’s really decent, but it wouldn’t go as far in a more expensive part of the state.

#29 Programming / Signal Processing Make $180K doing programming / signal processing with 15 years experience. I’m sure I could make more in a big city, but I like living in the country.

#30 Wedding Photography Wedding photography. Took about 7 years. Started out at $1,000 per wedding, 12 years later now around $4,500-$6,000 per wedding. Shoot around 30-40 a year

#31 Podiatrist Podiatrist 185000 took 4 yrs college 4 yrs pod school and 3 year residency. But that is my salary starting so should go up. Still 33 so I figure I got time

#32 Sr. Systems Analyst / PM For A Small Lab I'm a Sr. Systems Analyst/PM for a small lab that specializes in anatomic pathology and research. We receive a lot of patient specimens from local hospitals and clinics, mostly biopsies, and the lab preps slides for our doctors to review for patient diagnoses. It's a lot of cancer and infectious diseases, we're mostly focused on women's healthcare and the vast majority of our work is with breast cancer diagnoses. It's basically the back-end of what happens in healthcare behind the scenes.



I run everything IT oriented within the lab infrastructure, build out and develop what I can at the local level, and work with our affiliates for everything else. I get to work with new technologies on the research front that our doctors will probably be deploying a few years down the line.



I started earning over $100K as of last year (which was 5 years out of college, didn't start working till 2017), got a bump up to about $125K this year. I get to set my own hours weekly (usually 38-45), have free rein to work on whatever projects I have pending (just need to provide an update to the COO + board of directors once a month), and it's mostly chill days managing our LIS + other lab processes and dealing with any problems that might arise.



My job mostly consists of developing new workflows and solutions for processes utilized by our doctors and identifying any potential points of weakness for correction. I need to figure out the best methods to optimize patient care and ensure that our lab staff and doctors are able to perform their daily duties without any issues. It's kind of like an IT/PM/Analyst hybrid job so it's kind of weird to explain, but I basically get to wear many hats and work on a little bit of everything week to week.

#33 Engineer I started $6/hour working fast food when I was 15 and a few decades later I was making $20/hour. But, in a past couple years I went from 52k to about 110k after being promoted twice to an engineer spot. I still cut my own hair and live like I'm making 30k a year because it doesn't feel real to me yet. This is with an AS, BS, MS in STEM fields with decades of professional and military experience. Speak at least 2 languages too. Not saying to show off or anything but the struggle is real. Doesn't feel like I'm saving any money with things the way they are.

#34 Corrosion Specialist Corrosion specialist - made over 100k in my first four years

#35 Consulting / Government Contractor Consulting/government contractor making 115k with 4YOE. I started at 55k, fought for a couple raises and promotions, and then jumped to another firm for a 40 percent raise

#36 Quality Testing In A Lab My husband will probably be at $110k by the end of the year. He does quality testing in a lab at a factory that heat treats gears for an auto company. He works anywhere from 40-60+ hours a week.



He started out in a smaller factory making $10 an hour in production and asked for any training or development they'd give him. Within 4 years he was in quality, a year past that he was a supervisor and then he applied where he works now. He's been there 10 years this May.



He only has a high school diploma so he's very fortunate that he's a hard worker, but it has prevented him from a couple promotions, unfortunately. But we live in a pretty LCOL area so he's doing well for himself.

#37 Engineer At An Auto Company Engineer at an auto company.



Started off getting really good math and science grades in high school and going to a top-ranked engineering school. Joined one of the auto racing teams at that school while studying mechanical and energy systems engineering. Did one internship with a smaller department in my hometown, then another internship with my current company, and finally started full-time in 2016 at $78k per year. After 6 years, 3 roles, and 2 promotions, plus annual cost of living raises, I passed $100k this year. Graduated college at 22, currently 28. First promotion got me to $87k, second got me to $105k.