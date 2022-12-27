Continue scrolling to see all the messed-up nonsense people have had to deal with on the job!

But as Sigrid and Bring Me The Horizon sang , "It's just a bad day / Not a bad life." And one of the ways to recover is by venting online. So we at Bored Panda decided to remind ourselves that the universe hasn't conspired against any of us. From time to time, everyone runs into some (undeserved) adversity.

Having a terrible day at work can be frustrating, overwhelming, and even demoralizing. Whether it's a challenging project, an annoying colleague, or just a series of misfortunes, sadly, there are plenty of reasons you might feel like you're a failure.

#1 Sorry Class, My Dog Ate Everyone's Homework

#2 Two Teams Of Builders Was Building A Bike Lane "On The Right-Hand Side" (Mariupol, Ukraine)

#3 Absolutely Shattered

#4 At The End Of Shifts, We Split The Tips Evenly. We Had More Than 50$ Of Tips And My Coworker Had To Leave About 10 Minutes Early She Ended Up Taking All But 2.50$

#5 If You're A Parent And Let Your Kids Make A Mess Like This

#6 I Work As A Valet And Make $3.85/Hour And I Received This As A Tip

#7 I'm A Night Custodian At A High School. This Is What The First Day Of School Looks Like

#8 New Guy Tried To Empty The Fryer Grease Into A Plastic Bucket

#9 Two Domino's Workers After Their Shift In San Antonio, Texas Today. All Food Gone In 4 Hours

#10 5 Minutes Into My Maintenance Shift I Get Called Up To The Public Bathroom, This Is What I Found

#11 Colleague Definitely Drew The Short Straw On Email Naming Conventions

#12 2 Hours Into A 10-Hour Shift When A Passenger Asks If I Know About The Stowaway On My Bus

#13 First Day On The Job As A Pool Attendant And Some Lady Thought It Was A Good Idea To Dump An Entire Chocolate Fountain Into The Sink

#14 Coworker Found A Surprise At The Bottom Of Their Cup This Morning

#15 Stayed At Work For The Storm. This Is The Road I Take Home

#16 I Live In A Tiny Town (Less Than 10,000) And There's Only One Road In And Out. Whenever There's An Accident, Traffic Gets Jammed. It's My First Day At My New Job

#17 As A Practical Joke, Some Coworkers Wrapped My Office In Foil. In The Process, My 30" LCD Monitor Was Accidentally Turned On, And It Boiled Itself Here's what it looked like when I unwrapped it.



#18 Colleague Stepping On A Wet Concrete

#19 Key Broke Off Inside The Lock To A Very Important Work Door. Wonder How Much Trouble I Am In

#20 Sgt. Vanderheiden Got His Suspenders Stuck In A Chair Yesterday, But Some Helpful Friends Came To The Rescue

#21 When You Have A Long, Active Day Surrounded By People, Then Get Home, Take Off Your Work Pants, And Just Stare At The 6" Tear Straight Down Your Back End

#22 On My First Day As A Janitor Assigned To This Area Of My School, The Rain Flooded Everything

#23 Starbucks Is Over An Hour Late On The First Red Cup Day. These Are All Abandoned Drinks

#24 Last Night Someone Tried To Steal A Car From The Dealership I Work At

#25 Consequences Of Working In A -10°C Lab Where I Have To Wash My Hands 40 Times A Day

#26 The Gift That Keeps On Giving

#27 When The Boss Thinks He's A Comedian

#28 Guy At Work Dropped So Much Oil We Got Invaded By The US Government

#29 Got Fired For “Telling The Boss How To Do His Job” When All I Did Was Say “We Can’t Obstruct A Fire Escape”

#30 Spilled Half A Pot Of Hollandaise On The Floor At Work. The Majority Of It Went Underneath The Cooler

#31 My First Day As A Delivery Guy At Domino's

#32 This Happened On My First Day On The Job

#33 I Work In Mosquito Control. Everyday I Go Into Vacant Lots, Holding Ponds Swamps, Low Areas, Woodlands And On To Residence Properties. This It's Typical Of What I Find I've lost my faith in humanity. What we do defines us and this is what we do. We are not stewards of the land or caretakers. We are a blight. We are just vultures picking at the carcass of a dying world.

#34 Dropped My Ravioli Taking It Out The Microwave At Work

#35 Over 2,000 Pounds Of Fresh Pork Being Rejected By The Walmart Distribution Center Because The Sell By Dates Occur When Their Stores Are Closed For Thanksgiving This product will still be safe to eat for the next 15 days but they won't even attempt to sell it. This will end up in a dumpster today.



#36 When You've Had A Bad Day At Work, Just Remember Someone Else's Work Day Is Probably Much Worse

#37 The Button Of My Trousers Fell In Toilet, While At Work

#38 This Is The "Black" Coffee I Just Ordered From The Vending Machine At My Work. Good Morning To Me

#39 Cleaned My Glasses Too Hard. I Am At Work, Don't Have A Spare Pair

#40 I Finished Rolling My Silverware After An Eleven-Hour Shift, Only To Have The Drawer I Loaded It In The Break And Fall To The Floor. I'm So Done With Today

#41 Finding This First Thing In The Morning As A Start To Your Work Day

#42 A Colleague Tipped Over 7 Crates Full Of Wine Bottles

#43 Something Went Wrong With The Line Painting

#44 They Can't Pay A Living Wage But I'll Waste Hundreds On Food Waste

#45 Can't Get Into Work This Morning Because The Closer Didn't Realize They Took Home The Core To The Door Lock

#46 Got Laid Off Today With Zero Notice, Found All My Stuff Already In A Box When I Got To Work

#47 I Work In A Mall With An Indigo Book Store And Found This Yesterday, It Really Pissed Me Off

#48 5th Day Into My New Work At Home Job, And My Chair Breaks Like This

#49 Shoelace Got Caught On Something At Work

#50 Bought Myself A Little Chair For When I Have To Program Robots For Long Hours At A Time At Work. Someone Over Capacity Borrowed It On The Off Shift

#51 Testing Out Our New Printer. Left The Room For 5 Minutes And Came Back To This

#52 So I Was Heading To A Job Interview And Accidentally Spilled Coffee All Over Me Just Before Interview. Not The Best First Impression I Suppose

#53 OMG I Won I Won I Won

#54 My Coworker Put Straight Printer Ink In One Of My Gloves At Work. This Will Take A Week Or Two Minimum To Come Off

#55 Coworker Drove A Forklift Over A Can Of Oil

#56 Hell Of A Way To Start Off My Graveyard Shift Last Night