Having a terrible day at work can be frustrating, overwhelming, and even demoralizing. Whether it's a challenging project, an annoying colleague, or just a series of misfortunes, sadly, there are plenty of reasons you might feel like you're a failure.

But as Sigrid and Bring Me The Horizon sang, "It's just a bad day / Not a bad life." And one of the ways to recover is by venting online. So we at Bored Panda decided to remind ourselves that the universe hasn't conspired against any of us. From time to time, everyone runs into some (undeserved) adversity.

Continue scrolling to see all the messed-up nonsense people have had to deal with on the job!

#1

Sorry Class, My Dog Ate Everyone's Homework

Sorry Class, My Dog Ate Everyone's Homework

paulathekoala95 Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
and this young boys and girls is the result of feeding your teachers' doggo all those treats ..well played :D

#2

Two Teams Of Builders Was Building A Bike Lane "On The Right-Hand Side" (Mariupol, Ukraine)

Two Teams Of Builders Was Building A Bike Lane "On The Right-Hand Side" (Mariupol, Ukraine)

anthonybsd Report

Richard Ross
Richard Ross
Community Member
I’m surprised they got right up close before they realised 🤔

#3

Absolutely Shattered

Absolutely Shattered

skeetac Report

Øptimist
Øptimist
Community Member
I genuinely thought it was either ice or a perfectly timed photo of water coming outta the truck-

#4

At The End Of Shifts, We Split The Tips Evenly. We Had More Than 50$ Of Tips And My Coworker Had To Leave About 10 Minutes Early She Ended Up Taking All But 2.50$

At The End Of Shifts, We Split The Tips Evenly. We Had More Than 50$ Of Tips And My Coworker Had To Leave About 10 Minutes Early She Ended Up Taking All But 2.50$

TMOJBAR Report

Lululoohoo
Lululoohoo
Community Member
I'd call her out and then cut her out of the next tip split..give her only $2.50 in shares

#5

If You're A Parent And Let Your Kids Make A Mess Like This

If You're A Parent And Let Your Kids Make A Mess Like This

dillonconnerty Report

Saggi
Saggi
Community Member
I understand that kids are really messy, and it is hard to take care of them, but have some respect and clean up after them.

#6

I Work As A Valet And Make $3.85/Hour And I Received This As A Tip

I Work As A Valet And Make $3.85/Hour And I Received This As A Tip

AyeBenji Report

Øptimist
Øptimist
Community Member
As a Christian- what the actual F**K?

#7

I'm A Night Custodian At A High School. This Is What The First Day Of School Looks Like

I'm A Night Custodian At A High School. This Is What The First Day Of School Looks Like

unwanted-tomatoes Report

Saggi
Saggi
Community Member
I honestly saw the picture and thought it was the last day of school (where some schools let the kids throw all of their papers as a celebration) before I saw the caption. How does this happen on the first day though?

#8

New Guy Tried To Empty The Fryer Grease Into A Plastic Bucket

New Guy Tried To Empty The Fryer Grease Into A Plastic Bucket

walskov Report

Mindghost
Mindghost
Community Member
He made a big fat mistake :(

#9

Two Domino's Workers After Their Shift In San Antonio, Texas Today. All Food Gone In 4 Hours

Two Domino's Workers After Their Shift In San Antonio, Texas Today. All Food Gone In 4 Hours

THE_SAUCE_OF_LEGENDS Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
They look absolutely exhausted :(

#10

5 Minutes Into My Maintenance Shift I Get Called Up To The Public Bathroom, This Is What I Found

5 Minutes Into My Maintenance Shift I Get Called Up To The Public Bathroom, This Is What I Found

KDN1692 Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
Must have been a hell of a fart!!

#11

Colleague Definitely Drew The Short Straw On Email Naming Conventions

Colleague Definitely Drew The Short Straw On Email Naming Conventions

JonnyHF Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
I snarted at this…wait…I MEAN SNORT LAUGHED ITS NOT WHAT YOU THINK

#12

2 Hours Into A 10-Hour Shift When A Passenger Asks If I Know About The Stowaway On My Bus

2 Hours Into A 10-Hour Shift When A Passenger Asks If I Know About The Stowaway On My Bus

El_Dief Report

April Caron
April Caron
Community Member
It’s the spider’s bus now.

#13

First Day On The Job As A Pool Attendant And Some Lady Thought It Was A Good Idea To Dump An Entire Chocolate Fountain Into The Sink

First Day On The Job As A Pool Attendant And Some Lady Thought It Was A Good Idea To Dump An Entire Chocolate Fountain Into The Sink

fjt123 Report

Solid Pileo
Solid Pileo
Community Member
At least it was just chocolate.

#14

Coworker Found A Surprise At The Bottom Of Their Cup This Morning

Coworker Found A Surprise At The Bottom Of Their Cup This Morning

MedicMac89 Report

Øptimist
Øptimist
Community Member
Oh noooo, poor lizard, and poor co-worker,

#15

Stayed At Work For The Storm. This Is The Road I Take Home

Stayed At Work For The Storm. This Is The Road I Take Home

BoneReject Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
🎶 Countryyyy road take meee hoooom-- oh.

#16

I Live In A Tiny Town (Less Than 10,000) And There's Only One Road In And Out. Whenever There's An Accident, Traffic Gets Jammed. It's My First Day At My New Job

I Live In A Tiny Town (Less Than 10,000) And There's Only One Road In And Out. Whenever There's An Accident, Traffic Gets Jammed. It's My First Day At My New Job

Tinystalker Report

#17

As A Practical Joke, Some Coworkers Wrapped My Office In Foil. In The Process, My 30" LCD Monitor Was Accidentally Turned On, And It Boiled Itself

Here's what it looked like when I unwrapped it.

As A Practical Joke, Some Coworkers Wrapped My Office In Foil. In The Process, My 30" LCD Monitor Was Accidentally Turned On, And It Boiled Itself

Here's what it looked like when I unwrapped it.

daroon Report

Saggi
Saggi
Community Member
This is scaring me. I thought their were hands on the inside of the screen for a second.

#18

Colleague Stepping On A Wet Concrete

Colleague Stepping On A Wet Concrete

Jakolcz Report

April Caron
April Caron
Community Member
Yikes! Cement burns are a serious thing! Let’s hope he cleaned up thoroughly and quickly.

#19

Key Broke Off Inside The Lock To A Very Important Work Door. Wonder How Much Trouble I Am In

Key Broke Off Inside The Lock To A Very Important Work Door. Wonder How Much Trouble I Am In

Twaynesty Report

#20

Sgt. Vanderheiden Got His Suspenders Stuck In A Chair Yesterday, But Some Helpful Friends Came To The Rescue

Sgt. Vanderheiden Got His Suspenders Stuck In A Chair Yesterday, But Some Helpful Friends Came To The Rescue

AppletonPD_WI Report

#21

When You Have A Long, Active Day Surrounded By People, Then Get Home, Take Off Your Work Pants, And Just Stare At The 6" Tear Straight Down Your Back End

When You Have A Long, Active Day Surrounded By People, Then Get Home, Take Off Your Work Pants, And Just Stare At The 6" Tear Straight Down Your Back End

Katiari Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
Hope you were wearing your Junderwear, maybe no one noticed

#22

On My First Day As A Janitor Assigned To This Area Of My School, The Rain Flooded Everything

On My First Day As A Janitor Assigned To This Area Of My School, The Rain Flooded Everything

OJILOBOS Report

#23

Starbucks Is Over An Hour Late On The First Red Cup Day. These Are All Abandoned Drinks

Starbucks Is Over An Hour Late On The First Red Cup Day. These Are All Abandoned Drinks

Muffinfeds Report

Solid Pileo
Solid Pileo
Community Member
Why we're the drinks abandoned? And what's red cup day?

#24

Last Night Someone Tried To Steal A Car From The Dealership I Work At

Last Night Someone Tried To Steal A Car From The Dealership I Work At

Shambhala87 Report

#25

Consequences Of Working In A -10°C Lab Where I Have To Wash My Hands 40 Times A Day

Consequences Of Working In A -10°C Lab Where I Have To Wash My Hands 40 Times A Day

reddit.com Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
I feel so sorry for you. I guess a good hand cream won't quite do the job?

#26

The Gift That Keeps On Giving

The Gift That Keeps On Giving

itkeekz Report

#27

When The Boss Thinks He's A Comedian

When The Boss Thinks He's A Comedian

orangebob999 Report

#28

Guy At Work Dropped So Much Oil We Got Invaded By The US Government

Guy At Work Dropped So Much Oil We Got Invaded By The US Government

BroThisJose Report

#29

Got Fired For "Telling The Boss How To Do His Job" When All I Did Was Say "We Can't Obstruct A Fire Escape"

Got Fired For “Telling The Boss How To Do His Job” When All I Did Was Say “We Can’t Obstruct A Fire Escape”

Sudden_Chard

Seanette Blaylock
Seanette Blaylock
Community Member
Let's see the boss take that attitude with a fire marshal.

#30

Spilled Half A Pot Of Hollandaise On The Floor At Work. The Majority Of It Went Underneath The Cooler

Spilled Half A Pot Of Hollandaise On The Floor At Work. The Majority Of It Went Underneath The Cooler

VampireDanny Report

unfilteredCigarette73
unfilteredCigarette73
Community Member
Well...c**p..I guess slide it out and start cleaning there is probably something else under there too

#31

My First Day As A Delivery Guy At Domino's

My First Day As A Delivery Guy At Domino's

Ononas Report

#32

This Happened On My First Day On The Job

This Happened On My First Day On The Job

Stupid_gamer16 Report

#33

I Work In Mosquito Control. Everyday I Go Into Vacant Lots, Holding Ponds Swamps, Low Areas, Woodlands And On To Residence Properties. This It's Typical Of What I Find

I Work In Mosquito Control. Everyday I Go Into Vacant Lots, Holding Ponds Swamps, Low Areas, Woodlands And On To Residence Properties. This It's Typical Of What I Find

I've lost my faith in humanity. What we do defines us and this is what we do. We are not stewards of the land or caretakers. We are a blight. We are just vultures picking at the carcass of a dying world.

ObadiahRain Report

Jay Son
Jay Son
Community Member
I wanted to say some people are like animals, but animals wouldn't make such a mess :(

#34

Dropped My Ravioli Taking It Out The Microwave At Work

Dropped My Ravioli Taking It Out The Microwave At Work

vachon11 Report

Solid Pileo
Solid Pileo
Community Member
Microwave and refrigerator next to a toilet? Ew. Barf.

#35

Over 2,000 Pounds Of Fresh Pork Being Rejected By The Walmart Distribution Center Because The Sell By Dates Occur When Their Stores Are Closed For Thanksgiving

Over 2,000 Pounds Of Fresh Pork Being Rejected By The Walmart Distribution Center Because The Sell By Dates Occur When Their Stores Are Closed For Thanksgiving

This product will still be safe to eat for the next 15 days but they won't even attempt to sell it. This will end up in a dumpster today.

OTTER__VOMIT Report

#36

When You've Had A Bad Day At Work, Just Remember Someone Else's Work Day Is Probably Much Worse

When You've Had A Bad Day At Work, Just Remember Someone Else's Work Day Is Probably Much Worse

realJeff60Days Report

April Caron
April Caron
Community Member
Eh. They’ll be fine. Just tap the lids a few times before ya open ‘em.

#37

The Button Of My Trousers Fell In Toilet, While At Work

The Button Of My Trousers Fell In Toilet, While At Work

NudesExchange Report

April Caron
April Caron
Community Member
I see a belt… Who needs a measly button?

#38

This Is The "Black" Coffee I Just Ordered From The Vending Machine At My Work. Good Morning To Me

This Is The "Black" Coffee I Just Ordered From The Vending Machine At My Work. Good Morning To Me

Gnarly_Sarley Report

#39

Cleaned My Glasses Too Hard. I Am At Work, Don't Have A Spare Pair

Cleaned My Glasses Too Hard. I Am At Work, Don't Have A Spare Pair

broccoliboi989 Report

#40

I Finished Rolling My Silverware After An Eleven-Hour Shift, Only To Have The Drawer I Loaded It In The Break And Fall To The Floor. I'm So Done With Today

I Finished Rolling My Silverware After An Eleven-Hour Shift, Only To Have The Drawer I Loaded It In The Break And Fall To The Floor. I'm So Done With Today

Bad_Ju_Jew Report

#41

Finding This First Thing In The Morning As A Start To Your Work Day

Finding This First Thing In The Morning As A Start To Your Work Day

Jalantepenlope Report

nuberiffic
nuberiffic
Community Member
How does it even get that dirty?

#42

A Colleague Tipped Over 7 Crates Full Of Wine Bottles

A Colleague Tipped Over 7 Crates Full Of Wine Bottles

Djuztinn Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
Guess I have to lick the floor now.

#43

Something Went Wrong With The Line Painting

Something Went Wrong With The Line Painting

vickiintn Report

Solid Pileo
Solid Pileo
Community Member
Yellow brick road under construction.

#44

They Can't Pay A Living Wage But I'll Waste Hundreds On Food Waste

They Can't Pay A Living Wage But I'll Waste Hundreds On Food Waste

sirpentious Report

Dawn Marie
Dawn Marie
Community Member
This is absolutely ridiculous!!!

#45

Can't Get Into Work This Morning Because The Closer Didn't Realize They Took Home The Core To The Door Lock

Can't Get Into Work This Morning Because The Closer Didn't Realize They Took Home The Core To The Door Lock

redcobra762 Report

#46

Got Laid Off Today With Zero Notice, Found All My Stuff Already In A Box When I Got To Work

Got Laid Off Today With Zero Notice, Found All My Stuff Already In A Box When I Got To Work

Shrek1onDVD Report

#47

I Work In A Mall With An Indigo Book Store And Found This Yesterday, It Really Pissed Me Off

I Work In A Mall With An Indigo Book Store And Found This Yesterday, It Really Pissed Me Off

xlliminalityx Report

#48

5th Day Into My New Work At Home Job, And My Chair Breaks Like This

5th Day Into My New Work At Home Job, And My Chair Breaks Like This

JustBrowsingWithMyBF Report

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
At least it’s only the important part

#49

Shoelace Got Caught On Something At Work

Shoelace Got Caught On Something At Work

Responsible-Chard515 Report

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
Good news is the remaining scraps are too short to trip on.

#50

Bought Myself A Little Chair For When I Have To Program Robots For Long Hours At A Time At Work. Someone Over Capacity Borrowed It On The Off Shift

Bought Myself A Little Chair For When I Have To Program Robots For Long Hours At A Time At Work. Someone Over Capacity Borrowed It On The Off Shift

hatturner Report

Well-Dressed Wolf
Well-Dressed Wolf
Community Member
Most of my family members are “over capacity”. It’s sad watching cousins who are younger than I am develop horrible health issues… and sometimes díe. :(

#51

Testing Out Our New Printer. Left The Room For 5 Minutes And Came Back To This

Testing Out Our New Printer. Left The Room For 5 Minutes And Came Back To This

thenewkelly Report

#52

So I Was Heading To A Job Interview And Accidentally Spilled Coffee All Over Me Just Before Interview. Not The Best First Impression I Suppose

So I Was Heading To A Job Interview And Accidentally Spilled Coffee All Over Me Just Before Interview. Not The Best First Impression I Suppose

Mikrobeast Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
Just say you're so we excited to work there that you couldn't contain yourself

#53

OMG I Won I Won I Won

OMG I Won I Won I Won

broadwayguru Report

Jay Son
Jay Son
Community Member
Yassss! Unpaid time off! w00000t!! /s

#54

My Coworker Put Straight Printer Ink In One Of My Gloves At Work. This Will Take A Week Or Two Minimum To Come Off

My Coworker Put Straight Printer Ink In One Of My Gloves At Work. This Will Take A Week Or Two Minimum To Come Off

xamlax Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
Flip him off with the blueberry finger every time you see him outside of work

#55

Coworker Drove A Forklift Over A Can Of Oil

Coworker Drove A Forklift Over A Can Of Oil

FinestShang Report

Andrew Good
Andrew Good
Community Member
The us government will help clean it up

#56

Hell Of A Way To Start Off My Graveyard Shift Last Night

Hell Of A Way To Start Off My Graveyard Shift Last Night

RCDrift Report

#57

My Work Only Has Small Gloves

My Work Only Has Small Gloves