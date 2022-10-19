45 Childhood Habits People Considered Normal Until Their Spouses Pointed Out They’re Actually Weird
As kids, we were naturally curious — and extremely impressionable. We absorbed the world like little sponges by observing and mimicking everything our parents did. Unconsciously, most of us also picked up some quirky behaviors along the way that turned out to be... a bit weird.
Believe it or not, we may even glide through life completely unaware of these silly rituals, but hey, it's just a thing we do. Only as we grow older and start to create meaningful relationships with people around us, sharing our childhood memories — which we believed were perfectly and totally normal — inevitably leads to confused looks and a few raised eyebrows.
So without further ado, let's dig into this viral thread from humor writer and editor Kristen Mulrooney that took us on a hilarious rollercoaster where this phenomenon was laid out on the table. Turns out, thousands of friends and spouses privy to their loved ones' presumed ordinary behaviors gathered the courage to tell them that, in fact, they’re anything but. We at Bored Panda have gathered some of the most entertaining responses to share with you all, so continue scrolling! Be sure to upvote your favorite tales, and share your own experiences with us in the comments.
Not gonna lie, my favorite is a night time shower with just a candle for light. It helps my eyes get used to the dark and is relaxing before bed
I used to love watching the fighter jets blast by over my house, I was sad when they closed the local AFB.
I TOTALLY agree!! I can't believe this really happened!! smh
Well it was fairly normal (at least here in the UK) that children weren't at the table for dinner with the grown-ups. BUT they would have eaten earlier with Mum in the kitchen or in another room with the nanny if you were really posh. Not defending your grandparents but maybe they sort of remembered the 'no children at dinner' thing but didn't really think it through.
I must be wrong as well then as I keep my vitamins, supplements and medication in the kitchen.
I used to just lick the powdered milk out of a bowl. Weird gritty goodness.
In the UK pigs in blankets are sausages wrapped in bacon. A favourite around Christmas time.
My wife thinks “heel” is a weird term (common in N.Ireland) for what she calls “the crust” or “end bit”
I used to play that game all the time when I was a kid!