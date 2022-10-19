As kids, we were naturally curious — and extremely impressionable. We absorbed the world like little sponges by observing and mimicking everything our parents did. Unconsciously, most of us also picked up some quirky behaviors along the way that turned out to be... a bit weird.

Believe it or not, we may even glide through life completely unaware of these silly rituals, but hey, it's just a thing we do. Only as we grow older and start to create meaningful relationships with people around us, sharing our childhood memories — which we believed were perfectly and totally normal — inevitably leads to confused looks and a few raised eyebrows.

So without further ado, let's dig into this viral thread from humor writer and editor Kristen Mulrooney that took us on a hilarious rollercoaster where this phenomenon was laid out on the table. Turns out, thousands of friends and spouses privy to their loved ones' presumed ordinary behaviors gathered the courage to tell them that, in fact, they’re anything but. We at Bored Panda have gathered some of the most entertaining responses to share with you all, so continue scrolling! Be sure to upvote your favorite tales, and share your own experiences with us in the comments.

#1

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

mrjasonshine Report

pinkytoes
pinkytoes
Community Member
54 minutes ago

I am in favor of night lunch

#2

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

NotoriousEEBs Report

Vinita Talaulikar
Vinita Talaulikar
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Squirrels r cute 😍 please spare them.

#3

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

baileyshak Report

MagicalUnicorn
MagicalUnicorn
Community Member
45 minutes ago

sounds perfectly normal

#4

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

DestinySugarB Report

Nea
Nea
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Where did you go hide after that?

#5

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

TiaraMainHell Report

Dillon McNichols
Dillon McNichols
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Not gonna lie, my favorite is a night time shower with just a candle for light. It helps my eyes get used to the dark and is relaxing before bed

#6

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

SgWingo Report

#7

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

chaotic_teacher Report

simply.Taz
simply.Taz
Community Member
41 minutes ago

SO and I said it all the time! Lol

#8

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

tamiddy1 Report

simply.Taz
simply.Taz
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Ewwwww!!

#9

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

CherryShyGuy Report

#10

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

mamustacci Report

Joshua Russell
Joshua Russell
Community Member
44 minutes ago

I used to love watching the fighter jets blast by over my house, I was sad when they closed the local AFB.

#11

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

jberndtwojo Report

simply.Taz
simply.Taz
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Yep!! We did!! Lol

#12

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

betsygriebs Report

simply.Taz
simply.Taz
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I TOTALLY agree!! I can't believe this really happened!! smh

#13

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

RASnyder7 Report

Phendrena
Phendrena
Community Member
51 minutes ago

As A British person I don't find buttering Sandwiches to be odd at all. It's different if you are using chocolate spread though - that would be odd. I figured it would be the same in most countries - butter the bread and slap in your filling.

#14

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

popsplanett Report

#15

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

MsJenOO Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Was the family The Three Stooges?

#16

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

somebodysmayo Report

Karl Baxter
Karl Baxter
Community Member
36 minutes ago

I didn’t understand a word of that 🤔

#17

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

natasha_vance11 Report

#18

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

Platonic2199 Report

Dillon McNichols
Dillon McNichols
Community Member
51 minutes ago

I am so confused as to the reason behind this one

#19

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

DNLadd Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
26 minutes ago

I told my son to wash his paws or hold out his paw.

#20

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

msannapanda Report

#21

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

utaheconomist Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
31 minutes ago

NEVER? I don't buy it

#22

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

dabizomb Report

Hailie
Hailie
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Peanut butter on pancakes/waffles/French toast isn't something everyone does?

#23

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

davidgobrrrr Report

E
E
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Well it was fairly normal (at least here in the UK) that children weren't at the table for dinner with the grown-ups. BUT they would have eaten earlier with Mum in the kitchen or in another room with the nanny if you were really posh. Not defending your grandparents but maybe they sort of remembered the 'no children at dinner' thing but didn't really think it through.

#24

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

heeellllnope Report

#25

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

aimzyizzy Report

Forbes Lopez-Forbes
Forbes Lopez-Forbes
Community Member
22 minutes ago

My grandmother was exactly the same

#26

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

SamanthaApfel Report

Eunice Probert
Eunice Probert
Community Member
21 minutes ago

I must be wrong as well then as I keep my vitamins, supplements and medication in the kitchen.

#27

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

towerm Report

simply.Taz
simply.Taz
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Ewww!!

#28

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

kevineproulx Report

Karl Baxter
Karl Baxter
Community Member
31 minutes ago

My Ma used a twin tub with mangle well into the 2000s

#29

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

DuncanLamont2 Report

#30

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

KatenCheyenne Report

Karl Baxter
Karl Baxter
Community Member
35 minutes ago

My Ma did this but used vinegar instead of water

#31

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

carinamenina1 Report

Joshua Russell
Joshua Russell
Community Member
39 minutes ago

I used to just lick the powdered milk out of a bowl. Weird gritty goodness.

#32

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

ElleLynn18 Report

Lesley Relph
Lesley Relph
Community Member
40 minutes ago

In the UK pigs in blankets are sausages wrapped in bacon. A favourite around Christmas time.

#33

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

sprucewells Report

#34

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

ErozettaWriter Report

#35

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

BareFacedStitch Report

Karl Baxter
Karl Baxter
Community Member
32 minutes ago

My wife thinks “heel” is a weird term (common in N.Ireland) for what she calls “the crust” or “end bit”

#36

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

SamSmith099 Report

Fiona De Franco
Fiona De Franco
Community Member
24 minutes ago

That will be a Scottish person then! Lol.

#37

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

CrimeandtellMae Report

#38

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

sarahmcfurland Report

Gemma jones
Gemma jones
Community Member
12 minutes ago

wow i have questions

#39

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

Harriyot Report

#40

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

fake_nic Report

#41

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

NicDeMasi Report

#42

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

smacked_gob Report

#43

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

Intelligentry Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
33 minutes ago

I used to play that game all the time when I was a kid!

#44

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

aela1227 Report

#45

People-Didn't-Realize-Weird-Childhood-Habits

ElisabethWillm3 Report

