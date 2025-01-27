ADVERTISEMENT

"My house, my rules," we say when someone questions our private life. However, certain people extend this approach to the public domain as well, acting like they're above the rest of us.

But those who do not want to put up with egotistical behaviors often shame these actions for everyone to see. The internet has become a platform for holding others accountable in an attempt to debate and negotiate what is and isn't acceptable.

So, we decided to join the discussion and collected a list of random selfish acts that we believe society doesn't really benefit from. Let us know what you think about them by upvoting the ones you also despise and downvoting those you feel aren't that bad.

#1

Leaving Your Unwanted Meat On The Shelf

Grocery store shelf with misplaced meat among juice bottles, highlighting people being jerks.

Individual_Gear_898 Report

    #2

    People Having Entire Conversations On Speakerphone

    Person on a bus holding a loud phone conversation on speaker, ignoring other passengers, displaying inconsiderate behavior.

    TevisLA Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes! Do you not understand how phones work? And why does it have to be so loud?

    #3

    Someone Put Bubble Gum In The Phone Charger

    Broken USB ports on a bus seat, portraying people being complete jerks by damaging facilities.

    DumbusMaxim0 Report

    #4

    Saw This In The Garbage In The Cafeteria On Friday

    Bagged sandwich in trash with note, "You're welcome, mom," among discarded food items, illustrating people being jerks.

    Dismal_Hedgehog_5756 Report

    #5

    A Guest Left Their Room Like This After One Month Of Staying At My Friend's Hotel

    Messy room with piles of trash and fast food bags, showcasing people being complete jerks with their littering habits.

    JumpyyyKO Report

    #6

    Seen In A Walmart Parking Lot

    SUV with offensive political sticker, illustrating people being complete jerks.

    SnooCupcakes2275 Report

    #7

    Woman Uses Feet To Play Slot Machine In Casino

    Person lounging at a slot machine with feet up, being inconsiderate in a public casino setting.

    Primal_Rage_official Report

    luispineiro avatar
    Subaru645
    Subaru645
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Afraid to catch Covid, that’s why her mask is in her hand..,

    #8

    Uninspiring Teacher Comment

    Diary entry with hopes and dreams scribbled over, showing people being complete jerks.

    My 11 year old daughters teacher wrote this comment on her homework. I'm absolutely flabbergasted and angry. This after my daughter just competed in gymnastics nationals a month ago.

    Careful-Total-3216 Report

    #9

    My Parents Are The Reason Why I Hate Smoking. My Parents Just Almost Never Clean Their Stuff. Its Kinda Disgusting Ngl. It Has Been Worse Before Though

    A pile of cigarette butts irresponsibly left on a cabinet under a sink, showcasing people being jerks.

    Tenshi_Cat Report

    zeldamclink avatar
    Zelda McLink
    Zelda McLink
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a smoker, but NEVER inside the house! I will still go outside even when I'm at someone's place when they smoke inside.

    #10

    My Friend Drunkenly Stripped One Of My Garden Trees Of Its Bark

    Tree bark stripped, showcasing mild vandalism in a garden, highlighting people being complete jerks.

    He’s basically destroyed the tree, so I’m now going to have to pay for removal and replacement which won’t be cheap.

    toby_preston Report

    cjruddell avatar
    CJ Ruddell
    CJ Ruddell
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Australia we have eucalyptus trees (some even white like thisone) that loose their bark like this and the tree is fine... not sure if other trees do it

    #11

    Just This. Its 7 Am And Everything Is "Taken"

    Poolside chairs reserved with towels, showcasing people being jerks.

    Krytykx2 Report

    #12

    My Experience At The Taylor Swift Movie

    Two people standing and blocking the view in a movie theater, disrupting others.

    They ignored my pleas to sit down, and took selfie videos (with flash) the entire movie. A lovely experience.

    nahsonnn Report

    ddukes888 avatar
    Existing and stuff
    Existing and stuff
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Been to a movie where a couple could not shut up. Many people tried to tell them to be quiet. I got up, went to the ushers, told them to remove them or the whole movie will be stopped. A lot of cheering when the couple got kicked out. The theater gave everyone free tickets and Concessions.

    #13

    In A Doctor's Office Waiting Room - Bare Feet On The Table And Talking Loudly On Her Phone

    Woman sitting in a waiting room with feet on table, on her phone; exemplifying inconsiderate behavior.

    reddit.com Report

    #14

    At A Concert With A Woman Who Was Filming With Flash On The Entire Time

    Audience in a theater with someone holding a phone high, being complete jerks by blocking the view.

    Dante18 Report

    #15

    Entire Library Is Empty. Random Girl Came And Sat Right Next To Me

    Empty office with cluttered desks and unattended computer, illustrating complete jerks behavior.

    Dry-Supermarket-9652 Report

    #16

    To Whoever Threw Their Gender Reveal Party At The Beautiful Sloan’s Lake And Didn’t Clean Up, Screw You

    Litter scattered on grass in a park, showcasing people being complete jerks by littering.

    PaleBlueDotEnthused Report

    #17

    I Got A Point Off For Stapling My Homework Wrong

    Notebook page with a staple hole but no staple, labeled "staple -1" in purple pen; example of people being jerks.

    This was just for a daily homework assignment that was worth like 5 points… not an exam or paper or anything.

    College is weird.

    hellokittygurlll Report

    #18

    People Stopping Under A Bridge To Avoid Hail Damage To Their Cars

    Traffic jam on a rainy day, showcasing people being complete jerks by blocking lanes on a busy highway.

    koulibali Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Holding up traffic for miles behind them and can’t understand why every other driver is flipping them off

    #19

    Local Theater Leaves The Wall Sconces Lit 'For Safety'

    Empty theater with a movie playing, highlighting inconsiderate behavior.

    Who doesn't like watching a movie in a well-lit theater?
    There are fairy lights lighting the walkways, so I can't imagine how much safety a brightly lit wall could add. These sconces were directly in our peripheral, making it hard to see the screen through 3D glasses.

    True-Paint5513 Report

    #20

    Same Kind Of Heartless People

    Damaged tent with a message criticizing people being jerks for slashing it, as shown in viral tweet.

    gwinefcc Report

    #21

    Mattress Sale

    Shopper lying on a pallet of canned goods, taking a selfie in a store, illustrating people being complete jerks.

    Shoes off.

    Jealous-Pride-7993 Report

    #22

    My Friend Is A Category 10 Weight Hoarder

    Gym with dumbbells scattered everywhere, illustrating disorganized workout behavior and people being jerks.

    fatkev_42 Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your “friend” needs to learn that sharing is caring. A four year old could understand

    #23

    My Dad Went To Our Cabin For The Weekend And Was Greeted With This

    Damaged door with large gashes and holes, showcasing inconsiderate behavior.

    TheSheriffMT Report

    #24

    Food Delivery Guy Picking Up The Customer’s Order From The Restaurant

    "Person in a green jacket being inconsiderate in a public place, observed by someone holding a phone."

    FuturisticFighting Report

    #25

    Busy Public Park On A Hot Saturday/Labor Day Weekend. Seems Super Entitled. Park Has Been Open For 4 Hours And No Sign Of Them. All The Other Tables Are Full

    A reserved sign for a birthday party at a park, emphasizing respect for the space; exemplifies people being complete jerks.

    AV16mm Report

    #26

    Whole Bus Is Empty And This Person Sits Right Next To Me? (I Don't Like Taking Photos Of Strangers, So They Are The Black Bookbag To My Right)

    Bus seat crowded with bags, making it difficult for others to sit, showcasing inconsiderate behavior.

    IbukiWasTaken Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get up and move. And if you accidentally hit them with your backpack, this is a bonus

    #27

    I Just Watched Someone Return A TV - It Was Purchased In 2002

    Large TV awkwardly loaded on a shopping cart, people being complete jerks in a store aisle.

    I thought it was a prank when I saw it. As a person that doesn’t really take advantage of Costco’s impressive return policy, would a person receive a full refund?

    estaack Report

    thiagogonsalves avatar
    Thiago Gonsalves
    Thiago Gonsalves
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I understand your point but the company's policy is wrong. We all know we're surrounded by people looking for an advantage

    #28

    Someone Managed To Carry A Huge Wooden Post, Bypass All The Teacher In The Way To The Second Floor Bathroom And Stuck It In The Toilet Without Anyone Noticing

    Toilet obstructed by a large wooden log, showcasing people being complete jerks.

    prokjs Report

    #29

    Someone In My School Released Hundreds Roaches In The Hallway

    A hand gestures at a dirty staircase, exemplifying people being jerks by not cleaning up.

    markyymark13 Report

    #30

    When You Dont Do Rain Gone Head A Pull That Car Up To The Door

    People acting inconsiderately by blocking store entrance with a car trunk full of groceries.

    NoLimitGaudo Report

    #31

    Woman Stops Traffic To Wait In Line At Dunkin’ Donuts

    A blue car blocks an intersection, causing traffic disruption on a rainy day.

    twinkle_toes123_ Report

    #32

    That Is A Huge Bluetooth Speaker On His Back. Yes, There Is Music Coming Out Of It

    Person blocking aisle with a large speaker in a store, displaying inconsiderate behavior.

    When I asked him wouldn't using earbuds be easier, he said I should just [get] my own if what he's playing bothers me. Way to miss the point, bud.

    MaximusMurkimus Report

    #33

    This Dude And His Girlfriend Blasting Tiktoks At Full Blast On A 3 Hour Train Ride

    Train passenger with feet on the tray table, holding a phone, demonstrating people being complete jerks.

    My wife and I are on our honeymoon in Italy and the jet lag has basically ruined our sleep schedule. No worries, we’ll just sleep on the train, right? Nope! Instead, we get to listen to hours of TikTok audio courtesy of two apparently socially challenged, self-centered teens. When did it become okay to blast your phone while the people around you are clearly trying to sleep? Ugh.

    cbn11 Report

    #34

    Karen And Her Husband Blocking Parking Spots For Their Family Who Were "Right Around The Corner"

    People standing in a parking spot, with cars parked on either side, under a cloudy sky.

    broomshed Report

    #35

    Someone Planted Hotdogs All Over My Front Lawn

    Sidewalk covered in sausages, showcasing people being jerks with a playful prank.

    Booooomkin Report

    #36

    Sometimes I Feel Like Some FedEx Drivers Just Do This Kind Of Stuff Because They Think It’s Funny

    Delivery notice and handwritten note on door, showcasing inconsiderate behavior.

    Bruh we were home all day you just had to ring the bell. Literally posted it on top of the note.

    Waffle842 Report

    ivonash avatar
    Ivona
    Ivona
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They don't ring the doorbells anymore, and neither do UPS drivers. Amazon drivers do it but rarely.

    #37

    Man At Airport Unplugs ATM To Charge His Phone

    Phone charging from wall socket using a cord through an advertisement board, demonstrating people being complete jerks.

    Waiting for my delayed flight and this guy walks up next to me to unplug the ATM so he can charge his phone. There’s only the one ATM. Guess he’s the most important person in this entire airport.

    thatballerinawhovian Report

    #38

    Laying On Food For Social Media

    Person lying in a grocery display, feet up, amidst packed goods, embodying "people being complete jerks" theme.

    lilzdielit Report

    #39

    My Cousin And Her Kid Are Staying With Us For A While, This Is What She Usually Gives Her 5yo Son For Breakfast

    Chocolate bar on plate with irregular bite mark, tablet playing video in the background, illustrating people being jerks.

    Not to mention the mess she allows him to make that, although she does clean up after him, It’s not fun living in what seems like a consistently dirty home (she cleans at bedtime, but it’s back to a mess by noon).

    Caturtle_21 Report

    #40

    Influencer Camera Set Up

    Person extending their foot over another seat, blocking the view of someone seated, in a lounge setting.

    I'm trying to take a nap during my 6 hour layover at Denver Airport and without warning or asking, a pair of people set up these bright face lights and have been complaining about people other than them being in an airport

    Dillpickle2002 Report

    #41

    Main Character At The Red Wings Game

    Person blocking view of a crowded ice hockey game, illustrating people being jerks in public settings.

    SPYFerret Report

    #42

    Skin To Fabric Contact

    Person sitting improperly on chairs, exposing underwear; example of people being jerks in a public setting.

    TaskForceViolent Report

    #43

    Why? Just Why?

    A toilet with lipstick marks inside, highlighting a prank or people being complete jerks.

    Ok_Kaleidoscope3686 , reddit.com Report

    #44

    Grown Woman Peeing At Her Seat At The Taylor Swift Concert

    Grown Woman Peeing At Her Seat At The Taylor Swift Concert

    Travellingtrex Report

    #45

    Can This Meme Die Pls?

    Shirt in store window with text suggesting being a jerk, as it reads "If she don't hawk juhah I don't wanna tawk tuhah."

    PurpleSky062428 Report

    #46

    Found On A Facebook Group About Trucks

    Truck bumper with a spiky metal contraption attached, showcasing a defensive modification.

    WinTraditional4038 Report

    #47

    Prescott Az, Resident Idiot Has A New Message For All Y’all

    Truck with conspiracy messages written on the back, exemplifying people being complete jerks.

    askthebones Report

    #48

    Me$irl

    Man advertising as a professional mourner with humorous price list; an example of people being complete jerks.

    redeyed_coyote Report

    alex_g_elliott87 avatar
    StPaul9
    StPaul9
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, professional mourners have existed since Ancient Egypt. But they were classy.

    #49

    Couple’s Therapy

    Craigslist ad seeking a fake therapist for couples session, illustrating people being jerks.

    stripedbass619 Report

    #50

    The Way My Local UPS Simply Refuses To Knock On A Door

    Delivery notice left on top of a note saying "I am home! Please knock," illustrating people being jerks.

    I was waiting for this package listening for the door when I got the notice UPS had "attempted" to deliver my package. I swear the driver must have sprinted away from my door. It was a tiny package too, so no real amount of effort was saved by doing this instead of just taking 10 seconds to deliver my package. This is the 3rd time the local UPS has pretended to try to deliver something that required a signature.

    NeevBunny Report

    #51

    The Comments Under This Completely Innocent Video

    Person applying product with mean comments below; people being jerks online.

    avacxble Report

    zeldamclink avatar
    Zelda McLink
    Zelda McLink
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do men feel the need to comment mean things under women's photos?

    #52

    My Unhinged Ex-Friend Booked The Same Flight As Me To “Join” Me On My Solo Trip

    Text conversation depicting people being complete jerks with apologies and emotional exchanges.

    I already posted about this girl a few times. It all started when she got upset that a guy (her FWB) showed interest in me. She sent me a bunch of racist, hurtful texts making fun of me and my hobbies and everything. We fell out of course but then a few days later she drunkenly tried to climb into my place through the window to apologize. I booked her an Uber (from her phone) that night and the next day she turned up at an event I went to. She’s literally following my every move and when I went to the local authorities they basically said they can’t do much rn.

    I’m going on a solo trip soon and she seriously booked the same flight and dates as me. She even booked a hotel that’s close to mine. (She knew about this trip before we fell out which is how she knows all the details).

    So basically I’m gonna have this deranged lunatic following me across the globe for god knows what reason.

    finishercar1 Report

    #53

    No One Told Me The Team I'm Keeping Score For Canceled. The Game Was Supposed To Start At 9am. At Least I Get To Read For The Next Hour

    Empty basketball court with a ball and scoreboard, reflecting people being jerks theme.

    Plenty_History_2157 Report

    #54

    My MIL's Next-Door Neighbor Leaves These Cones When His Car Isn't Parked In Front Of Her House. That's Also His Jeep Across The Street In Front Of Someone Else's House

    A truck blocking driveway marked by cones, exemplifying people being jerks.

    Tiberius_Jim Report

    #55

    How USPS Delivered My Birthday Present

    Damaged package with torn birthday wrapping, showcasing people being complete jerks by ruining gifts.

    conqueeftudor69 Report

    #56

    Tis The Season For Giving Living Breathing Animals To People As Gifts Without Prior Consent

    A black hamster in bedding with text explaining it was an unwanted gift; example of people being complete jerks.

    PaleBlueDotEnthused Report

    #57

    Some Jerk Left This Can Of Axe Wedged Under A Shelf, I Walked Past And It Sprayed My Ankle

    Deodorant can left on the store floor, blocking the aisle, exemplifying people being jerks.

    RoseDragon529 Report

    #58

    Why Would Somebody Take That Particular Milk?

    Stack of milk cartons disturbed, revealing a hole, suggesting complete jerks tampered with it.

    In my local supermarket i saw this fresh palette of milk and somebody had an urge to take this one right from the center.

    Marfy_07 Report

    #59

    This Dude Spent The Whole Concert Streaming It Live On TikTok(?) And Interacting With Viewer's Comments

    "Person blocking view at a concert, holding a phone, illustrating people being complete jerks in crowded events."

    SyrianSlayer963 Report

    #60

    Phone Call In The Museum

    Person sitting on a bench blocking projector screen, displaying historical photos, in a dimly lit room.

    This jerk took a loud phone call in a museum film-immersive exhibit room. We are all trying to watch a little movie and this guy is yelling into his phone until he quickly gets called out!

    knotclever1 Report

    #61

    If You Do This In The Theatre, You're A Major Jerk

    Person on phone in dark theater, disrupting others, showcasing people being complete jerks.

    agacinkanjisi Report

    #62

    I Thought This Happened Only In Movies

    Man being a jerk by lying on an Apple Store table, upset about Facebook outage.

    DallasTexasTV Report

    #63

    Starbucks Boomer Moved Stool To The Middle Of The Walkway And Sat Down While Waiting For Their Order. When It Came They Left It There And Didn’t Put It Back

    People being inconsiderate, blocking an exit at a cafe while using laptops.

    Slow_Cod55 Report

    #64

    This “Truck” On A Highway In Alberta. This Image Is A Month Old Now But It Fits Here Quite Nicely

    Truck on highway with provocative decals, exhibiting people being complete jerks.

    TheSkymarcher Report

    #65

    Somebody’s Been Doing Arts And Crafts!

    Litter and spray-painted images on ground; people being jerks by vandalizing public space.

    Gingy-Breadman Report

    #66

    This Lady Calling The Cops And Taking Photos Of Me Eating In My Car On My Lunch On The Public Curb Next To Her House

    Inside a car, a person outside appears upset, portraying people being complete jerks.

    I drive a nice car, ive parked here many times, walk away in scrubs and leave at 5 pm, and yet she has called the police twice on me and tried to get my vehicle towed. Ofc the cops said they can’t do anything BECAUSE IT’S A CURB.

    DearRefuse3245 Report

    #67

    Scammer Pretending To Have My Lost Cat For 50$

    Text messages show a negotiation over a cat, highlighting people being complete jerks.

    Negative_Estate_2061 Report

    #68

    My Grubhub Driver Couldn’t Find My Apartment Unit, Left The Complex, And Then Sent This As The Delivery Photo…

    Food scattered on pavement, illustrating people being jerks by littering.

    We saw him circling around the complex, my mom tried flagging him down and attempted to call him but he didn’t answer, and then he left the complex, and then sent this photo with our food smashed on the ground.

    We just called customer service and they gave a refund.

    the-friendly-squid Report

    #69

    This Person Has Parked This Way 3 Times In The Past Week

    Dashcam footage showing cars parked poorly, illustrating people being complete jerks in a parking lot.

    Today I finally honked. She didn’t move- then I made a right around her, and rolled down my window to let her know she is blocking a whole direction of traffic into/out of the parking lot. She waved me away like I was the one bothering her. I’m so done with drivers here in the GTA.

    bubble_baby_8 Report

    #70

    Doordash Is Just Lovely

    Chat with DoorDash support about a delivery issue; food thrown in the road. People being complete jerks.

    One-Indication-9220 Report

    #71

    Some Kid Decided To Tear Up My Ielts Result Paper

    Torn papers scattered on the grass, symbolizing people being complete jerks.

    cKoruss Report

    #72

    Don’t Forget To Tip

    Chipotle bowl with a handwritten note, showcasing people being complete jerks through passive-aggressive message.

    JayAre410 Report

    #73

    Leaving Dishes In The Dining Hall Bathroom

    Trash can beside a tile wall with a dirty plate and fork on the floor, illustrating people being complete jerks.

    Livid_Examination384 Report

    #74

    And I Thought I Was Bad At Driving

    Car parked in access aisle at Walmart, blocking mobility scooter, showcasing people being complete jerks.

    NewBarracuda9643 Report

    #75

    Can't Have The Same Top As Me

    Text conversation showing someone being a jerk about not sharing where they bought their top.

    hazzanad20 Report

    #76

    Gotta Love Parents That Treat A Gym Like Their Own Personal Daycare Center

    Gym with exercise equipment obstructed by a small bike, highlighting people being jerks.

    jonc2006 Report

    #77

    Found One

    Bicycle parked in a garage with a caption about a request not to use gears, illustrating people being complete jerks.

    PloopPlaap Report

    #78

    Today This Lady Came Into The Juice Shop I Was At And She Sat Down And Started Having A Facetime Call. She Then Asked The Cashier If He Could Turn Down The Music A Bit And That It Was Too Loud

    A woman occupies two yellow chairs with a backpack in a cafe, illustrating inconsiderate behavior.

    RutilantTrout Report

    #79

    Cmon Now. Wear Real Pants That Can Support The Weight Of Your Iron. This Looks Ridiculous. Saw This At A Gas Station This Morning. I Couldn’t Help But Laugh And Shake My Head

    Person standing with pants sagging, revealing underwear in a store, showcasing people being jerks behavior.

    BeerBellies Report

