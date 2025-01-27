So, we decided to join the discussion and collected a list of random selfish acts that we believe society doesn't really benefit from. Let us know what you think about them by upvoting the ones you also despise and downvoting those you feel aren't that bad.

#1 Leaving Your Unwanted Meat On The Shelf Share icon

#2 People Having Entire Conversations On Speakerphone Share icon

#3 Someone Put Bubble Gum In The Phone Charger Share icon

#4 Saw This In The Garbage In The Cafeteria On Friday Share icon

#5 A Guest Left Their Room Like This After One Month Of Staying At My Friend's Hotel Share icon

#6 Seen In A Walmart Parking Lot Share icon

#7 Woman Uses Feet To Play Slot Machine In Casino Share icon

#8 Uninspiring Teacher Comment Share icon My 11 year old daughters teacher wrote this comment on her homework. I'm absolutely flabbergasted and angry. This after my daughter just competed in gymnastics nationals a month ago.



#9 My Parents Are The Reason Why I Hate Smoking. My Parents Just Almost Never Clean Their Stuff. Its Kinda Disgusting Ngl. It Has Been Worse Before Though Share icon

#10 My Friend Drunkenly Stripped One Of My Garden Trees Of Its Bark Share icon He’s basically destroyed the tree, so I’m now going to have to pay for removal and replacement which won’t be cheap.



#11 Just This. Its 7 Am And Everything Is "Taken" Share icon

#12 My Experience At The Taylor Swift Movie Share icon They ignored my pleas to sit down, and took selfie videos (with flash) the entire movie. A lovely experience.



#13 In A Doctor's Office Waiting Room - Bare Feet On The Table And Talking Loudly On Her Phone Share icon

#14 At A Concert With A Woman Who Was Filming With Flash On The Entire Time Share icon

#15 Entire Library Is Empty. Random Girl Came And Sat Right Next To Me Share icon

#16 To Whoever Threw Their Gender Reveal Party At The Beautiful Sloan’s Lake And Didn’t Clean Up, Screw You Share icon

#17 I Got A Point Off For Stapling My Homework Wrong Share icon This was just for a daily homework assignment that was worth like 5 points… not an exam or paper or anything.



College is weird.



#18 People Stopping Under A Bridge To Avoid Hail Damage To Their Cars Share icon

#19 Local Theater Leaves The Wall Sconces Lit 'For Safety' Share icon Who doesn't like watching a movie in a well-lit theater?

There are fairy lights lighting the walkways, so I can't imagine how much safety a brightly lit wall could add. These sconces were directly in our peripheral, making it hard to see the screen through 3D glasses.



#20 Same Kind Of Heartless People Share icon

#21 Mattress Sale Share icon Shoes off.



#22 My Friend Is A Category 10 Weight Hoarder Share icon

#23 My Dad Went To Our Cabin For The Weekend And Was Greeted With This Share icon

#24 Food Delivery Guy Picking Up The Customer’s Order From The Restaurant Share icon

#25 Busy Public Park On A Hot Saturday/Labor Day Weekend. Seems Super Entitled. Park Has Been Open For 4 Hours And No Sign Of Them. All The Other Tables Are Full Share icon

#26 Whole Bus Is Empty And This Person Sits Right Next To Me? (I Don't Like Taking Photos Of Strangers, So They Are The Black Bookbag To My Right) Share icon

#27 I Just Watched Someone Return A TV - It Was Purchased In 2002 Share icon I thought it was a prank when I saw it. As a person that doesn’t really take advantage of Costco’s impressive return policy, would a person receive a full refund?



#28 Someone Managed To Carry A Huge Wooden Post, Bypass All The Teacher In The Way To The Second Floor Bathroom And Stuck It In The Toilet Without Anyone Noticing Share icon

#29 Someone In My School Released Hundreds Roaches In The Hallway Share icon

#30 When You Dont Do Rain Gone Head A Pull That Car Up To The Door Share icon

#31 Woman Stops Traffic To Wait In Line At Dunkin’ Donuts Share icon

#32 That Is A Huge Bluetooth Speaker On His Back. Yes, There Is Music Coming Out Of It Share icon When I asked him wouldn't using earbuds be easier, he said I should just [get] my own if what he's playing bothers me. Way to miss the point, bud.



#33 This Dude And His Girlfriend Blasting Tiktoks At Full Blast On A 3 Hour Train Ride Share icon My wife and I are on our honeymoon in Italy and the jet lag has basically ruined our sleep schedule. No worries, we’ll just sleep on the train, right? Nope! Instead, we get to listen to hours of TikTok audio courtesy of two apparently socially challenged, self-centered teens. When did it become okay to blast your phone while the people around you are clearly trying to sleep? Ugh.



#34 Karen And Her Husband Blocking Parking Spots For Their Family Who Were "Right Around The Corner" Share icon

#35 Someone Planted Hotdogs All Over My Front Lawn Share icon

#36 Sometimes I Feel Like Some FedEx Drivers Just Do This Kind Of Stuff Because They Think It’s Funny Share icon Bruh we were home all day you just had to ring the bell. Literally posted it on top of the note.



#37 Man At Airport Unplugs ATM To Charge His Phone Share icon Waiting for my delayed flight and this guy walks up next to me to unplug the ATM so he can charge his phone. There’s only the one ATM. Guess he’s the most important person in this entire airport.



#38 Laying On Food For Social Media Share icon

#39 My Cousin And Her Kid Are Staying With Us For A While, This Is What She Usually Gives Her 5yo Son For Breakfast Share icon Not to mention the mess she allows him to make that, although she does clean up after him, It’s not fun living in what seems like a consistently dirty home (she cleans at bedtime, but it’s back to a mess by noon).



#40 Influencer Camera Set Up Share icon I'm trying to take a nap during my 6 hour layover at Denver Airport and without warning or asking, a pair of people set up these bright face lights and have been complaining about people other than them being in an airport



#41 Main Character At The Red Wings Game Share icon

#42 Skin To Fabric Contact Share icon

#43 Why? Just Why? Share icon

#44 Grown Woman Peeing At Her Seat At The Taylor Swift Concert Share icon

#45 Can This Meme Die Pls? Share icon

#46 Found On A Facebook Group About Trucks Share icon

#47 Prescott Az, Resident Idiot Has A New Message For All Y’all Share icon

#49 Couple’s Therapy Share icon

#50 The Way My Local UPS Simply Refuses To Knock On A Door Share icon I was waiting for this package listening for the door when I got the notice UPS had "attempted" to deliver my package. I swear the driver must have sprinted away from my door. It was a tiny package too, so no real amount of effort was saved by doing this instead of just taking 10 seconds to deliver my package. This is the 3rd time the local UPS has pretended to try to deliver something that required a signature.



#51 The Comments Under This Completely Innocent Video Share icon

#52 My Unhinged Ex-Friend Booked The Same Flight As Me To “Join” Me On My Solo Trip Share icon I already posted about this girl a few times. It all started when she got upset that a guy (her FWB) showed interest in me. She sent me a bunch of racist, hurtful texts making fun of me and my hobbies and everything. We fell out of course but then a few days later she drunkenly tried to climb into my place through the window to apologize. I booked her an Uber (from her phone) that night and the next day she turned up at an event I went to. She’s literally following my every move and when I went to the local authorities they basically said they can’t do much rn.



I’m going on a solo trip soon and she seriously booked the same flight and dates as me. She even booked a hotel that’s close to mine. (She knew about this trip before we fell out which is how she knows all the details).



So basically I’m gonna have this deranged lunatic following me across the globe for god knows what reason.



#53 No One Told Me The Team I'm Keeping Score For Canceled. The Game Was Supposed To Start At 9am. At Least I Get To Read For The Next Hour Share icon

#54 My MIL's Next-Door Neighbor Leaves These Cones When His Car Isn't Parked In Front Of Her House. That's Also His Jeep Across The Street In Front Of Someone Else's House Share icon

#55 How USPS Delivered My Birthday Present Share icon

#56 Tis The Season For Giving Living Breathing Animals To People As Gifts Without Prior Consent Share icon

#57 Some Jerk Left This Can Of Axe Wedged Under A Shelf, I Walked Past And It Sprayed My Ankle Share icon

#58 Why Would Somebody Take That Particular Milk? Share icon In my local supermarket i saw this fresh palette of milk and somebody had an urge to take this one right from the center.



#59 This Dude Spent The Whole Concert Streaming It Live On TikTok(?) And Interacting With Viewer's Comments Share icon

#60 Phone Call In The Museum Share icon This jerk took a loud phone call in a museum film-immersive exhibit room. We are all trying to watch a little movie and this guy is yelling into his phone until he quickly gets called out!



#61 If You Do This In The Theatre, You're A Major Jerk Share icon

#62 I Thought This Happened Only In Movies Share icon

#63 Starbucks Boomer Moved Stool To The Middle Of The Walkway And Sat Down While Waiting For Their Order. When It Came They Left It There And Didn’t Put It Back Share icon

#64 This “Truck” On A Highway In Alberta. This Image Is A Month Old Now But It Fits Here Quite Nicely Share icon

#65 Somebody’s Been Doing Arts And Crafts! Share icon

#66 This Lady Calling The Cops And Taking Photos Of Me Eating In My Car On My Lunch On The Public Curb Next To Her House Share icon I drive a nice car, ive parked here many times, walk away in scrubs and leave at 5 pm, and yet she has called the police twice on me and tried to get my vehicle towed. Ofc the cops said they can’t do anything BECAUSE IT’S A CURB.



#67 Scammer Pretending To Have My Lost Cat For 50$ Share icon

#68 My Grubhub Driver Couldn’t Find My Apartment Unit, Left The Complex, And Then Sent This As The Delivery Photo… Share icon We saw him circling around the complex, my mom tried flagging him down and attempted to call him but he didn’t answer, and then he left the complex, and then sent this photo with our food smashed on the ground.



We just called customer service and they gave a refund.



#69 This Person Has Parked This Way 3 Times In The Past Week Share icon Today I finally honked. She didn’t move- then I made a right around her, and rolled down my window to let her know she is blocking a whole direction of traffic into/out of the parking lot. She waved me away like I was the one bothering her. I’m so done with drivers here in the GTA.



#70 Doordash Is Just Lovely Share icon

#71 Some Kid Decided To Tear Up My Ielts Result Paper Share icon

#72 Don’t Forget To Tip Share icon

#73 Leaving Dishes In The Dining Hall Bathroom Share icon

#74 And I Thought I Was Bad At Driving Share icon

#75 Can't Have The Same Top As Me Share icon

#76 Gotta Love Parents That Treat A Gym Like Their Own Personal Daycare Center Share icon

#77 Found One Share icon

#78 Today This Lady Came Into The Juice Shop I Was At And She Sat Down And Started Having A Facetime Call. She Then Asked The Cashier If He Could Turn Down The Music A Bit And That It Was Too Loud Share icon

#79 Cmon Now. Wear Real Pants That Can Support The Weight Of Your Iron. This Looks Ridiculous. Saw This At A Gas Station This Morning. I Couldn’t Help But Laugh And Shake My Head Share icon