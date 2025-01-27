79 Times People Were Blown Away By How Outrageous Someone Could Be (New Pics)
"My house, my rules," we say when someone questions our private life. However, certain people extend this approach to the public domain as well, acting like they're above the rest of us.
But those who do not want to put up with egotistical behaviors often shame these actions for everyone to see. The internet has become a platform for holding others accountable in an attempt to debate and negotiate what is and isn't acceptable.
So, we decided to join the discussion and collected a list of random selfish acts that we believe society doesn't really benefit from. Let us know what you think about them by upvoting the ones you also despise and downvoting those you feel aren't that bad.
Leaving Your Unwanted Meat On The Shelf
People Having Entire Conversations On Speakerphone
Yes! Do you not understand how phones work? And why does it have to be so loud?
Someone Put Bubble Gum In The Phone Charger
Saw This In The Garbage In The Cafeteria On Friday
A Guest Left Their Room Like This After One Month Of Staying At My Friend's Hotel
Seen In A Walmart Parking Lot
Woman Uses Feet To Play Slot Machine In Casino
Uninspiring Teacher Comment
My 11 year old daughters teacher wrote this comment on her homework. I'm absolutely flabbergasted and angry. This after my daughter just competed in gymnastics nationals a month ago.
My Parents Are The Reason Why I Hate Smoking. My Parents Just Almost Never Clean Their Stuff. Its Kinda Disgusting Ngl. It Has Been Worse Before Though
I'm a smoker, but NEVER inside the house! I will still go outside even when I'm at someone's place when they smoke inside.
My Friend Drunkenly Stripped One Of My Garden Trees Of Its Bark
He’s basically destroyed the tree, so I’m now going to have to pay for removal and replacement which won’t be cheap.
In Australia we have eucalyptus trees (some even white like thisone) that loose their bark like this and the tree is fine... not sure if other trees do it
Just This. Its 7 Am And Everything Is "Taken"
A towel means nothing. I'd pick my place and wait for the complaints
My Experience At The Taylor Swift Movie
They ignored my pleas to sit down, and took selfie videos (with flash) the entire movie. A lovely experience.
Been to a movie where a couple could not shut up. Many people tried to tell them to be quiet. I got up, went to the ushers, told them to remove them or the whole movie will be stopped. A lot of cheering when the couple got kicked out. The theater gave everyone free tickets and Concessions.
In A Doctor's Office Waiting Room - Bare Feet On The Table And Talking Loudly On Her Phone
At A Concert With A Woman Who Was Filming With Flash On The Entire Time
Entire Library Is Empty. Random Girl Came And Sat Right Next To Me
She's looking for more than books and you're ingenuous haha
To Whoever Threw Their Gender Reveal Party At The Beautiful Sloan’s Lake And Didn’t Clean Up, Screw You
I Got A Point Off For Stapling My Homework Wrong
This was just for a daily homework assignment that was worth like 5 points… not an exam or paper or anything.
College is weird.
People Stopping Under A Bridge To Avoid Hail Damage To Their Cars
Holding up traffic for miles behind them and can’t understand why every other driver is flipping them off
Local Theater Leaves The Wall Sconces Lit 'For Safety'
Who doesn't like watching a movie in a well-lit theater?
There are fairy lights lighting the walkways, so I can't imagine how much safety a brightly lit wall could add. These sconces were directly in our peripheral, making it hard to see the screen through 3D glasses.
Same Kind Of Heartless People
Mattress Sale
Shoes off.
My Friend Is A Category 10 Weight Hoarder
Your “friend” needs to learn that sharing is caring. A four year old could understand
My Dad Went To Our Cabin For The Weekend And Was Greeted With This
Food Delivery Guy Picking Up The Customer’s Order From The Restaurant
Busy Public Park On A Hot Saturday/Labor Day Weekend. Seems Super Entitled. Park Has Been Open For 4 Hours And No Sign Of Them. All The Other Tables Are Full
Whole Bus Is Empty And This Person Sits Right Next To Me? (I Don't Like Taking Photos Of Strangers, So They Are The Black Bookbag To My Right)
Get up and move. And if you accidentally hit them with your backpack, this is a bonus
I Just Watched Someone Return A TV - It Was Purchased In 2002
I thought it was a prank when I saw it. As a person that doesn’t really take advantage of Costco’s impressive return policy, would a person receive a full refund?
I understand your point but the company's policy is wrong. We all know we're surrounded by people looking for an advantage
Someone Managed To Carry A Huge Wooden Post, Bypass All The Teacher In The Way To The Second Floor Bathroom And Stuck It In The Toilet Without Anyone Noticing
Someone In My School Released Hundreds Roaches In The Hallway
When You Dont Do Rain Gone Head A Pull That Car Up To The Door
Woman Stops Traffic To Wait In Line At Dunkin’ Donuts
That Is A Huge Bluetooth Speaker On His Back. Yes, There Is Music Coming Out Of It
When I asked him wouldn't using earbuds be easier, he said I should just [get] my own if what he's playing bothers me. Way to miss the point, bud.
This Dude And His Girlfriend Blasting Tiktoks At Full Blast On A 3 Hour Train Ride
My wife and I are on our honeymoon in Italy and the jet lag has basically ruined our sleep schedule. No worries, we’ll just sleep on the train, right? Nope! Instead, we get to listen to hours of TikTok audio courtesy of two apparently socially challenged, self-centered teens. When did it become okay to blast your phone while the people around you are clearly trying to sleep? Ugh.
Karen And Her Husband Blocking Parking Spots For Their Family Who Were "Right Around The Corner"
Someone Planted Hotdogs All Over My Front Lawn
Sometimes I Feel Like Some FedEx Drivers Just Do This Kind Of Stuff Because They Think It’s Funny
Bruh we were home all day you just had to ring the bell. Literally posted it on top of the note.
Man At Airport Unplugs ATM To Charge His Phone
Waiting for my delayed flight and this guy walks up next to me to unplug the ATM so he can charge his phone. There’s only the one ATM. Guess he’s the most important person in this entire airport.
Laying On Food For Social Media
My Cousin And Her Kid Are Staying With Us For A While, This Is What She Usually Gives Her 5yo Son For Breakfast
Not to mention the mess she allows him to make that, although she does clean up after him, It’s not fun living in what seems like a consistently dirty home (she cleans at bedtime, but it’s back to a mess by noon).
Influencer Camera Set Up
I'm trying to take a nap during my 6 hour layover at Denver Airport and without warning or asking, a pair of people set up these bright face lights and have been complaining about people other than them being in an airport
Main Character At The Red Wings Game
Why? Just Why?
Grown Woman Peeing At Her Seat At The Taylor Swift Concert
Can This Meme Die Pls?
Found On A Facebook Group About Trucks
Prescott Az, Resident Idiot Has A New Message For All Y’all
Me$irl
Couple’s Therapy
The Way My Local UPS Simply Refuses To Knock On A Door
I was waiting for this package listening for the door when I got the notice UPS had "attempted" to deliver my package. I swear the driver must have sprinted away from my door. It was a tiny package too, so no real amount of effort was saved by doing this instead of just taking 10 seconds to deliver my package. This is the 3rd time the local UPS has pretended to try to deliver something that required a signature.
The Comments Under This Completely Innocent Video
Why do men feel the need to comment mean things under women's photos?
My Unhinged Ex-Friend Booked The Same Flight As Me To “Join” Me On My Solo Trip
I already posted about this girl a few times. It all started when she got upset that a guy (her FWB) showed interest in me. She sent me a bunch of racist, hurtful texts making fun of me and my hobbies and everything. We fell out of course but then a few days later she drunkenly tried to climb into my place through the window to apologize. I booked her an Uber (from her phone) that night and the next day she turned up at an event I went to. She’s literally following my every move and when I went to the local authorities they basically said they can’t do much rn.
I’m going on a solo trip soon and she seriously booked the same flight and dates as me. She even booked a hotel that’s close to mine. (She knew about this trip before we fell out which is how she knows all the details).
So basically I’m gonna have this deranged lunatic following me across the globe for god knows what reason.
No One Told Me The Team I'm Keeping Score For Canceled. The Game Was Supposed To Start At 9am. At Least I Get To Read For The Next Hour
My MIL's Next-Door Neighbor Leaves These Cones When His Car Isn't Parked In Front Of Her House. That's Also His Jeep Across The Street In Front Of Someone Else's House
How USPS Delivered My Birthday Present
Tis The Season For Giving Living Breathing Animals To People As Gifts Without Prior Consent
Some Jerk Left This Can Of Axe Wedged Under A Shelf, I Walked Past And It Sprayed My Ankle
Why Would Somebody Take That Particular Milk?
In my local supermarket i saw this fresh palette of milk and somebody had an urge to take this one right from the center.
This Dude Spent The Whole Concert Streaming It Live On TikTok(?) And Interacting With Viewer's Comments
Phone Call In The Museum
This jerk took a loud phone call in a museum film-immersive exhibit room. We are all trying to watch a little movie and this guy is yelling into his phone until he quickly gets called out!
If You Do This In The Theatre, You're A Major Jerk
I Thought This Happened Only In Movies
Starbucks Boomer Moved Stool To The Middle Of The Walkway And Sat Down While Waiting For Their Order. When It Came They Left It There And Didn’t Put It Back
This “Truck” On A Highway In Alberta. This Image Is A Month Old Now But It Fits Here Quite Nicely
Somebody’s Been Doing Arts And Crafts!
This Lady Calling The Cops And Taking Photos Of Me Eating In My Car On My Lunch On The Public Curb Next To Her House
I drive a nice car, ive parked here many times, walk away in scrubs and leave at 5 pm, and yet she has called the police twice on me and tried to get my vehicle towed. Ofc the cops said they can’t do anything BECAUSE IT’S A CURB.
Scammer Pretending To Have My Lost Cat For 50$
My Grubhub Driver Couldn’t Find My Apartment Unit, Left The Complex, And Then Sent This As The Delivery Photo…
We saw him circling around the complex, my mom tried flagging him down and attempted to call him but he didn’t answer, and then he left the complex, and then sent this photo with our food smashed on the ground.
We just called customer service and they gave a refund.
This Person Has Parked This Way 3 Times In The Past Week
Today I finally honked. She didn’t move- then I made a right around her, and rolled down my window to let her know she is blocking a whole direction of traffic into/out of the parking lot. She waved me away like I was the one bothering her. I’m so done with drivers here in the GTA.