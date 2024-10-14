Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda
“Practice Run” Daughter Ignored By Parents Her Entire Life, Now Expected To Babysit Their New Kid
Parenting

“Practice Run” Daughter Ignored By Parents Her Entire Life, Now Expected To Babysit Their New Kid

You can’t choose your family, but you can definitely choose to say no to babysitting. Especially when your parents treat you like their “trial run” kid and save all the parenting energy for baby number two. Some parents think once you hit a certain age, you’re an automatic nanny for the younger sibling.

But when the older kid’s fed up with the whole arrangement, things can get a little tricky, because let’s be real, nobody wants to play free babysitter for parents who forgot how to parent the first time around. That’s exactly what one teenage daughter is facing in today’s Reddit story of parenting gone wrong.

More info: Reddit

If parenting is a test, then being the firstborn is like being a lab rat

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One teenage daughter has had enough of her parents treating her like their “trial run” kid but they still demand she babysit her younger sister

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The young parents ignore the teen’s needs her entire life, are never there for her when she needs them, yet go on having other kids they actually want to parent

Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: SigannificantFan8104

The daughter tells her parents they need to take care of their own kid, refusing to babysit for them after they ignored her growing up

Our Redditor isn’t your average teen. She spent most of her time at friends’ houses, trying to avoid the fact that her parents, who had her at 18, weren’t exactly winning any Parent of the Year awards. Turns out, they regretted having her so young and basically viewed her as a “trial run.” Can you imagine hearing that?

And then, just when you’d think they’d have learned a thing or two, along comes baby number two, and suddenly it’s like they unlocked some next-level parenting skills. All the love, all the attention, all the praise? Yeah, that’s reserved for the younger sister.

Meanwhile, our OP (original poster) gets to sit back and watch as her parents finally start acting like parents, but only for the second kid. I don’t know about you, but I’d be fuming at this point.

And if that weren’t bad enough, the OP’s parents want her to babysit this magical second child while they go off to more fertility appointments. Yep, because they’re planning for even more kids.

They’re practically asking their 15-year-old daughter to parent her own sister because they’re too busy making new ones. It’s a classic case of parents viewing their oldest as an extra pair of hands instead of, you know, a teenager with her own life and needs.

So, what does the OP do? She hits them with a firm, well-deserved, “Nah, I’m good.” And honestly, can you blame her? Why should she give up her time for a child she didn’t ask for? Especially when her parents barely put in any effort to raise her in the first place. I’d probably do the same thing. Actually, scratch that—I definitely would.

And don’t even get me started on the “you owe us” argument. Her parents dropped the classic line that the OP should be grateful for everything her parents have done for her. Excuse me, Dad, what exactly would that be?

Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

According to our OP, these parents have done the bare minimum—no parent-teacher conferences, no birthday celebrations, no showing up when it mattered most. They didn’t even pick her up from school when she was sick. But now, suddenly, she owes them? For what, exactly? For keeping her alive? I don’t think so. She did a pretty good job at that herself, if you ask me.

Look, kids don’t owe their parents anything. They’re supposed to grow up supported and loved, and when that doesn’t happen, it can leave some deep emotional scars. When parents check out emotionally, it’s not just about missing a few hugs or bedtime stories—it creates a sense of unworthiness, as if you’re forever stuck on the sidelines waiting to be seen.

But the good news is that you’re not doomed to carry that feeling forever. Experts suggest that recognizing the neglect, and how you feel about it, is the first step to healing. Therapy, whether it’s chatting with a professional or even venting to a trusted friend, helps rebuild that emotional confidence.

Self-care, learning to prioritize your needs, and surrounding yourself with people who actually show up can slowly but surely mend those cracks. So yeah, you may have felt invisible back then, but trust me, you’re the star of your own show now. After all, the parents chose to have kids at a young age and that’s definitely not the child’s fault.

Being a teen parent is like playing a video game on expert mode when you’ve barely figured out the tutorial. While some parents crush it from the first try, starting a family when you’re still figuring out life can be overwhelming. And the truth is, parenting doesn’t come with a do-over button.

At the end of the day, family is supposed to be about love, support, and not guilt-tripping your teenage daughter into babysitting while you play house with the kid you actually feel like parenting this time around. Major props to OP for knowing her worth and not letting her parents walk all over her. If they wanted more kids, they should’ve factored in all the responsibilities that come with that.

So, is this teen the A-hole for refusing to babysit? I’m going with a hard no on this one, but what do you think? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.

Netizens side with the teen saying she’s not a jerk for refusing to babysit for her parents, who neglected her growing up and even called her a “practice run” kid

Monica Selvi

Monica Selvi

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi! I'm Moni. I'm a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I've lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I've been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

Monica Selvi

Monica Selvi

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

Monika Pašukonytė

Monika Pašukonytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

Monika Pašukonytė

Monika Pašukonytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

Vinnie
Vinnie
Vinnie
Community Member
9 minutes ago

"paying back for all they did for me - " Nope, the OP is paying back for all they did TO her. It's not just revenge to refuse to babysit, it's setting a boundary. How does she know they won't get tired of the second kid and dump it on her? I'm glad the OP has emotionally detached from her parents. Thank goodness for the supportive friends who also showed her what decency and emotional connection look like.

