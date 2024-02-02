ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is the ultimate roller coaster, the highs, lows, wholesome moments and sheer chaos are like nothing else in the world. At the same time, it can be quite lonely, because the only other person who really gets it is your spouse. But in the age of social media, people finally have a way to share and exchange their thoughts. 

We’ve put together some of the best Tweets from parents venting this January. From hilarious sayings to those painfully relatable constant battles, get comfortable as you read through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your own thoughts below. We also got in touch with parenting psychologist Chelsea Caitlin.

More info: Mamapsyhologist

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

Toddler_talkin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you check the original Tweet, the sweaters aren't totally identical, (different colours) so he could argue that.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#2

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

GerryMcBride Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

RodLacroix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Bored Panda got in touch with child psychologist Chelsea Caitlin to learn more about some forms of parenting and she was kind enough to answer some questions. First and foremost, we wanted to learn more about how to manage your kid’s desires in the 21st century. 

“It can be difficult as a parent to find a balance between setting boundaries and providing children what they want at times. Every parent will be different on what they feel comfortable with, in terms of more relaxed boundaries or not. Permissive parenting can sometimes lead to challenging behaviors. Parents may worry about what happens then.”
#4

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

Chhapiness Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

sarcasticmommy4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. My son's school had a play yesterday evening. We received the invitation a few weeks ago. Commencement at 7pm. Wonderful. Day of the play, it is 5.30pm and we are sitting down to an early dinner so that we can be there on time when my son announces that he is IN the play and he needs to wear a costume of a Victorian era child.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

mom_needsalife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

These days, one will run into parents who just give their kids anything they want, so we were curious to hear what this might cause. “Each child is different in how they respond, here are some examples of what may happen or skills that don't develop the same: Decrease in emotional regulation skills, difficulties engaging with peers, struggle with patience or delayed gratification, feelings of entitlement and they may have difficulties with failure,” she shared with Bored Panda. 
#7

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

Dad_At_Law Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

AverageJer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

emilykmay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Nowhere is this more visible than the abundance of devices some parents get their kids. “We aren't for or against screen time. Often the reality is that screens are a part of life and we want to teach our children healthy boundaries of utilizing screens. We want parents to reflect on why and how they are using screens and what that can look like for their child. Some questions to ask yourself.” 
#10

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

clhubes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

missmulrooney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

KatieDeal99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
waihi avatar
My O My
My O My
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a sentece constantly repeated starting at age 3

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

She suggested that parents ask themselves a few questions when thinking about screen time. “It is important to look at how your child responds to the TV. Are you noticing an increase in behavior? Are you seeing them struggle to step away from the TV? What is happening to them? What is the TV time taking away from? Are they having social interactions? Are they limited in their exercise and ability to play?”
#13

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

simoncholland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

daddygofish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

dinahaddie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

“Do they have the ability to self-regulate and self-monitor? It can be very challenging for adults to step away from the TV so what does that look like for your child? What are some of the reasons why certain parents choose to raise their children this way?” If a parent struggles with these questions, they should perhaps seek the help of a specialist. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

themultiplemom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tanne82 avatar
Me
Me
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And that is exactly what the german word "Fruchtfleisch" means

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#17

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

sewistwrites Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

uncleMook_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

“There are a variety of reasons why some parents may choose or be permissive parents. A lack of support, maybe it is how they want to parent. Perhaps they aren't aware of parenting styles or other approaches to parenting or that's how they were parented. They were parented the opposite and had negative feelings towards how they were parented. There could be guilt or feeling as though they need to compensate. It is important to find what you value as a parent and what skills, beliefs, and values you want to pass on to your children.”
#19

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

XplodingUnicorn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

mcdadstuff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

Mrs_JParker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

“Moderation is key. Trying to find balance can be a helpful thing. Research! Educate yourself on different parenting approaches and styles and decide what is going to work best for you and your family.” You can find more of Chelsea Caitlin’s work on her website, on her Instagram page, and in her new book
#22

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

deloisivete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

emilykmay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

taylorsschumann Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

RodLacroix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

deloisivete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

IHideFromMyKids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

itssherifield Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#30

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

sarcasticmommy4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I took in a 16 year old boy for six months when he had nowhere else to go, my food bill quadrupled.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

mom_tho Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

CindyM0on Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

ItsMrsPlugg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

IamKiraJ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

IHideFromMyKids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

IHideFromMyKids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

raoulvilla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

arod_twit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

mom_tho Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

sewistwrites Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

alexlumaga Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

maryfairybobrry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

deloisivete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

RodLacroix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

LifePitts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

KatieDeal99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

michimama75 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

RodLacroix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

notmythirdrodeo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

Average_Dad1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

nienna121 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

PetrickSara Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

simoncholland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

missmulrooney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

sarcasticmommy4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

KatieDeal99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My parents were far from perfect, but every day I see someone whose parents should have told them that they’re “amazing at asking the waiter for ketchup”.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#58

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

reallifemommy3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

Chhapiness Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

themultiplemom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

MadHatterMommy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

missmulrooney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

milifeasdad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

sarcasticmommy4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

mom_tho Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

copymama Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

simoncholland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

LizerReal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

clhubes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

YSylon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

sewistwrites Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

alissacaliente Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

deloisivete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

Tobi_Is_Fab Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

deloisivete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

krystaunclear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

mommeh_dearest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#79

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

sewistwrites Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

IHideFromMyKids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

MediocreMamaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

madelaine_lucas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

daddygofish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

deloisivete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

sarcasticmommy4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

itssherifield Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#89

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

HenpeckedHal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

JustBeingEmma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

RodLacroix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

reallifemommy3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Parenting-Tweets-Funny-January

JustBeingEmma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!