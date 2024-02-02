Here Are 94 Of The Best Tweets From Parents That Made People Laugh This JanuaryInterview With Expert
Parenting is the ultimate roller coaster, the highs, lows, wholesome moments and sheer chaos are like nothing else in the world. At the same time, it can be quite lonely, because the only other person who really gets it is your spouse. But in the age of social media, people finally have a way to share and exchange their thoughts.
We’ve put together some of the best Tweets from parents venting this January. From hilarious sayings to those painfully relatable constant battles, get comfortable as you read through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your own thoughts below. We also got in touch with parenting psychologist Chelsea Caitlin.
Bored Panda got in touch with child psychologist Chelsea Caitlin to learn more about some forms of parenting and she was kind enough to answer some questions. First and foremost, we wanted to learn more about how to manage your kid’s desires in the 21st century.
“It can be difficult as a parent to find a balance between setting boundaries and providing children what they want at times. Every parent will be different on what they feel comfortable with, in terms of more relaxed boundaries or not. Permissive parenting can sometimes lead to challenging behaviors. Parents may worry about what happens then.”
Yep. My son's school had a play yesterday evening. We received the invitation a few weeks ago. Commencement at 7pm. Wonderful. Day of the play, it is 5.30pm and we are sitting down to an early dinner so that we can be there on time when my son announces that he is IN the play and he needs to wear a costume of a Victorian era child.
These days, one will run into parents who just give their kids anything they want, so we were curious to hear what this might cause. “Each child is different in how they respond, here are some examples of what may happen or skills that don't develop the same: Decrease in emotional regulation skills, difficulties engaging with peers, struggle with patience or delayed gratification, feelings of entitlement and they may have difficulties with failure,” she shared with Bored Panda.
Nowhere is this more visible than the abundance of devices some parents get their kids. “We aren't for or against screen time. Often the reality is that screens are a part of life and we want to teach our children healthy boundaries of utilizing screens. We want parents to reflect on why and how they are using screens and what that can look like for their child. Some questions to ask yourself.”
She suggested that parents ask themselves a few questions when thinking about screen time. “It is important to look at how your child responds to the TV. Are you noticing an increase in behavior? Are you seeing them struggle to step away from the TV? What is happening to them? What is the TV time taking away from? Are they having social interactions? Are they limited in their exercise and ability to play?”
“Do they have the ability to self-regulate and self-monitor? It can be very challenging for adults to step away from the TV so what does that look like for your child? What are some of the reasons why certain parents choose to raise their children this way?” If a parent struggles with these questions, they should perhaps seek the help of a specialist.
“There are a variety of reasons why some parents may choose or be permissive parents. A lack of support, maybe it is how they want to parent. Perhaps they aren't aware of parenting styles or other approaches to parenting or that's how they were parented. They were parented the opposite and had negative feelings towards how they were parented. There could be guilt or feeling as though they need to compensate. It is important to find what you value as a parent and what skills, beliefs, and values you want to pass on to your children.”
“Moderation is key. Trying to find balance can be a helpful thing. Research! Educate yourself on different parenting approaches and styles and decide what is going to work best for you and your family.” You can find more of Chelsea Caitlin’s work on her website, on her Instagram page, and in her new book.
I took in a 16 year old boy for six months when he had nowhere else to go, my food bill quadrupled.
My parents were far from perfect, but every day I see someone whose parents should have told them that they’re “amazing at asking the waiter for ketchup”.