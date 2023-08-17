Whether as an artform or a commodity, architecture is omnipresent. From homes to museums, commercial areas, or embellishments around the city—we’re constantly surrounded by architectural wonders. But some catch our eyes more than others, with a few exceptional ones even taking our breath away.

Architecture enthusiasts are often taken aback by the beauty of such marvels. Unsurprisingly, they’ve created an abundance of groups and pages dedicated to their appreciation, one of them being the ‘Parametric Architecture’ Facebook page. As the title suggests, it is devoted to a specific type of architecture, resulting in a unique collection of exceptional buildings and concept designs. Scroll down to find some of the most impressive examples shared by the page on the list below and make sure to upvote your favorites.