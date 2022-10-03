I've been a professional artist since 2006, showcasing my paintings in art fairs and galleries. 

When I go on walks, I find treasures on the street. I paint each one in the size of 5x7 inches, with watercolor and a pen, and ink on watercolor paper.

If you are interested to see more of my works, click here.

More info: Instagram | razorberries.com | twitter.com | youtube.com

#1

Ashtray

#2

Shopping Cart

#3

Cabbage

#4

Calculator

#5

Ice Cube

#6

Pigeon

#7

Expensive Coffee

#8

Receipt

#9

Tire

#10

Toilet

#11

Empty Tequila Bottle

#12

Paper Bag

#13

Stapler

