I've been a professional artist since 2006, showcasing my paintings in art fairs and galleries.

When I go on walks, I find treasures on the street. I paint each one in the size of 5x7 inches, with watercolor and a pen, and ink on watercolor paper.

If you are interested to see more of my works, click here.

More info: Instagram | razorberries.com | twitter.com | youtube.com