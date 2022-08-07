I've been a professional artist since 2006, showcasing my paintings in art fairs and galleries. I’m a self-taught artist who creates dark, vibrant, and surreal paintings in watercolor & ink inspired by humans, nature, and human nature.

One of my favorite things to do is going on walks and hiking. This is some of the artwork of nature and animals that I've created throughout the years, after being inspired by exploring during my excursions.

