I Create Vibrant And Surreal Watercolor And Ink Paintings Of Animals And Here Are 18 Of The Best Ones
I've been a professional artist since 2006, showcasing my paintings in art fairs and galleries. I’m a self-taught artist who creates dark, vibrant, and surreal paintings in watercolor & ink inspired by humans, nature, and human nature.
One of my favorite things to do is going on walks and hiking. This is some of the artwork of nature and animals that I've created throughout the years, after being inspired by exploring during my excursions.
More info: razorberries.com | Instagram | twitter.com | youtube.com
"Pick Of The Litter"
"Dinner And A Show"
"Bark In The Dark"
Twilight Bark ..reminds me of 101 Dalmations <3 ( oops re-posted as i posted on the wrong one ) x
"Hear, See, Speak"
"Disappearing Act"
That's lovely. This looks like the cover of a great children's book.
These are lovely! The style is so recognizable and cool.
My favorite is "hear, see, speak". So cute.
I am impressed by what you have accomplished with such a deliberately limited color palette.