I've been a professional artist since 2006, showcasing my paintings in art fairs and galleries. I’m a self-taught artist who creates dark, vibrant, and surreal paintings in watercolor & ink inspired by humans, nature, and human nature.

One of my favorite things to do is going on walks and hiking. This is some of the artwork of nature and animals that I've created throughout the years, after being inspired by exploring during my excursions.

More info: razorberries.com | Instagram | twitter.com | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Pick Of The Litter"

Tatyana Pshenychny
#2

"Dinner And A Show"

Tatyana Pshenychny
Veronica Rabbit
Veronica Rabbit
I would love to see this on a greeting card!

#3

"Bark In The Dark"

Tatyana Pshenychny
Deborah Harris
Deborah Harris
Twilight Bark ..reminds me of 101 Dalmations <3 ( oops re-posted as i posted on the wrong one ) x

#4

"Hear, See, Speak"

Tatyana Pshenychny
#5

"Disappearing Act"

Tatyana Pshenychny
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
That's lovely. This looks like the cover of a great children's book.

#6

"Inc"

Tatyana Pshenychny
#7

"A Calm Within A Qualm"

Tatyana Pshenychny
#8

"Early Bird"

Tatyana Pshenychny
Ali Sherlock
Ali Sherlock
this would make a great tattoo

#9

"Disaster-Bound"

Tatyana Pshenychny
Rowr
Rowr
I really like this

#10

"Pink Freud"

Tatyana Pshenychny
#11

"The Communication Burier"

Tatyana Pshenychny
#12

"Livid Deer"

Tatyana Pshenychny
Catherine Stevens
Catherine Stevens
wow... this one is really surreal. beautiful.

#13

"Rats"

Tatyana Pshenychny
tara
tara
I love rats :)

#14

"Rat-Trapped"

Tatyana Pshenychny
#15

Shedding Light

Tatyana Pshenychny
#16

"Fowl Howl"

Tatyana Pshenychny
ATM
ATM
murder most fowl

#17

Spaced Owl

Tatyana Pshenychny
#18

Pink Panther

Tatyana Pshenychny
