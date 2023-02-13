Findings from some years ago suggested that the average U.S. household owns 300,000 things, ranging from paper clips to ironing boards, implying that Americans own too much stuff. While these findings need to be updated, America's clutter problem seems to be as relevant as it was almost 10 years ago. However, the main question remains: why do people hoard? And the answer is far more complicated than just buying unnecessary stuff.

It's complex because there is no single answer to what causes hoarding. However, the most common reason is that particular things have feelings and memories attached to them. The second one is keeping things "just in case." People often save items for occasions that never seem to happen. Fortunately, many people realize that owning too much stuff is simply unreasonable. Hence, when a while back, someone in the AskReddit community asked, "What do you own a ridiculous amount of?" many were open to sharing their absurd collections of the most random things.

Below, we've compiled some of the most interesting replies from a thread where people shared unnecessary stuff they keep around the house that they can't seem to get rid of. Or don't want to! Can you relate to any of these absurd collections? Then give those entries an upvote! Also, are there items around your house that you have embarrassing amounts of? Let us know in the comments!