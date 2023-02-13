People In This Online Thread Admit To Owning Too Much Stuff, Here Are 55 Things They Have Absurd Amounts Of
Findings from some years ago suggested that the average U.S. household owns 300,000 things, ranging from paper clips to ironing boards, implying that Americans own too much stuff. While these findings need to be updated, America's clutter problem seems to be as relevant as it was almost 10 years ago. However, the main question remains: why do people hoard? And the answer is far more complicated than just buying unnecessary stuff.
It's complex because there is no single answer to what causes hoarding. However, the most common reason is that particular things have feelings and memories attached to them. The second one is keeping things "just in case." People often save items for occasions that never seem to happen. Fortunately, many people realize that owning too much stuff is simply unreasonable. Hence, when a while back, someone in the AskReddit community asked, "What do you own a ridiculous amount of?" many were open to sharing their absurd collections of the most random things.
Below, we've compiled some of the most interesting replies from a thread where people shared unnecessary stuff they keep around the house that they can't seem to get rid of. Or don't want to! Can you relate to any of these absurd collections? Then give those entries an upvote! Also, are there items around your house that you have embarrassing amounts of? Let us know in the comments!
Plastic Bags From The Grocery Store
Mrminecrafthimself replied: "I use them for trash bags in the bathroom."
Toilet Paper
"We moved during the pandemic and everyone thought they’d be clever and send us a pack as a housewarming gift. The first couple were helpful and appreciated, but the many others that followed were not.
We haven’t bought toilet paper since May and we still have 70+ rolls left. We couldn’t finish unpacking a few boxes because an entire closet is filled with toilet paper."
Cables. There Is An Unwritten Law Of The Universe, If You Throw Away A Cable, You Will Need It Within A Month
AdvocateSaint replied: "Similar to the law that you'll always see random objects just laying around until you actually need them. Then they're nowhere to be found."
You could hold that cable for 7 years. The minute you throw it away... You need it.
Houseplants. It’s Hard To Stop Buying/Trading Or Just Propagating And Making More
Rocks
"I have a rock collection (precious stones, fossils, and other cool minerals). When I tell you my room shines purple because of all my amethyst clusters and points I mean it."
Socks. Socks. Socks. I Got Socks For My Socks' Socks
death_goblin replied: "Are you the sock monster in my dryer?"
Um, wrong. There's no such thing as too many pairs of badäss socks.
Books, I'm Never Moving Again
Paperclips. I Have A Whole Drawer Full Of Them
symphonyofbison replied: "WHERE DO THEY EVEN COME FROM?!"
Mad Magazines
"I started collecting them in the 80's. I have just about every issue published between 1970 and 1990, plus a bunch more on either side."
Hair Ties. I’m A Woman Married To A Woman And There Has Never Been A Shortage Of Hair Ties At My House
IHeartChampagne replied: "I'm in the opposite boat. I'm a woman with two daughters and I feel like we are always searching for hair ties despite having bought a 100-pack yesterday. Where do they go?!"
Cat Toys. All For My Cats To Only Play And Fight Over The Same Damn Toy. They’re Like Toddlers
Bring that cat to me, I can see it needs kisses between its eyes and many more on da forehead!
Empty Boxes From Ordering Stuff. Im Taking Them To Recycling As Soon As I Decide Im Not Gonna Use Them
hydroalien replied: "I was so bad with boxes, and with three people in one house, we were getting a lot of boxes built up. I finally got rid of them all, broke them down, and recycled them. Then I had no boxes to wrap anything in for Christmas and had TO BUY BOXES. The box cycle is a savage and heartless one."
Regrets
Derekthemindsculptor replied: "I was going to post this exact comment over 2 hours ago... Now I have even more."
Crafting Supplies
I’m a serial crafter in that I like to get really into a crafting hobby for a period of time (could be months, years, or sometimes just weeks), and then I move onto the next craft. I usually buy supplies for that hobby as though it will be a lifelong passion.
I’m also an aspirational crafter: I’ll see the potential in raw materials which “forces” me to buy said raw materials, but then I get lazy and the project never comes to fruition.
In short, I have two separate hobbies: collecting crafting supplies and crafting.
My mother. Add to this all the materials and supplies necessary for launching her newest entrepreneurial idea... which never happens.
Tea
"I worked in a tea shop and was able to get an insane amount of loose-leaf tea for free. I literally have a cupboard of nothing but different flavors of loose-leaf teas. Hundreds of dollars worth of tea for my own drinking pleasure. I probably have close to 40 different flavors, all in their own happy little tins waiting for the day I think 'Yes, a pure green tea sounds perfect today.'"
Again, no such thing as too much tea. This means you're ready for a tea party at any moment.
Guitar Picks
Rice. I Must Own Millions, Possibly Billions Of Grains Of Rice
AmigoDelDiabla replied: "It's really great for when you're hungry and want two thousand of something."
Stringed Instruments. Ten Guitars, Two Basses, Two Banjos, A Mandolin And A Few Oddballs
Chapstick And Lip Gloss. No Matter Where I Am, There's Always At Least 10 Somewhere Around Me
Squishmallows
"Technically they're my daughters but I bought almost all of them. She has probably 30. We could get rid of her bed and she could sleep on them. She loves all of them and I would quit buying them but they're so damn cute."
Shoes
"I just really love shoes! I wear a women's US 8, which is pretty common, so I can lend fancy pairs to friends who need them for a special occasion. I've given away many pairs to women who need them for part of a work uniform. I go through my collection once a year and donate the ones I never wore or don't care for anymore. Someone will love them, guaranteed. And while I do own high-quality shoes for work and Midwestern winter, most of them are just cheap, cute pairs I don't feel bad about only wearing once to go with an outfit or just because I need a shoe-related self-esteem boost. I own one purse, dress very plainly, and my awesome shoes are always the highlight of my outfit."
Pennies!
"They're useless here, (Canada) so I have nearly $1,000 in pennies. I collected them from banks when we stopped using them. Hoping to make a penny floor with them once I find a house that I can see myself making into my forever home."
If hauling them around until you buy a house is too much of a headache, you can always start small and refinish a coffee table or somethin' like that. That way you already have experience with a table and you're ready to tackle a much larger project.
CDs. And I’m Still Getting More
Board And Card Games
"At least to me it’s a ridiculous amount. Over 70 unique games. I have played almost all of them but some came from my wife and take more than two people to play so we haven’t gotten to those yet."
Board game person and tea person need to meet and host a fantastic party. Tea and games sounds amazing!
Non Working Tech
"Old computer towers, cords, broken game system, etc. I know I should get rid of them because fixing most are out of my league but the first piece of tech I got was a Nokia phone in 2008. Some people get what a Nokia brick in 08 means. Anyway, I have a slight obsession with tech and like to hold on to whatever I can get my hands on."
Comfy Fleece Blankets Or As My Husband And I Refer To Them As "Comfy Breads"
"My moms buy us each a fleece blanket every year and have for as long as I can remember. We take good care of them and so I've probably got at least a dozen."
Steam Games
danklekandrey replied: "I have 43 and my friends say it's too much. Then I see people with 800 and I forget."
Salt And Pepper Shakers
"I guess 7 pairs aren’t ridiculous for some niche collector but I am not. But where the hell did they all come from? I have cows, sugar skulls, goats, I don’t need to shake that much salt and pepper."
I was gonna agree, too many but then I saw the Mexican couple set in the bottom right, I need them, send them to me, and then you'll have the perfect amount. 😁
Sweaters
"Here https://imgur.com/a/lSe2d1J is an album of all 162 of them (I realize a few are sweatshirts, but they have such huge sentimental value that I consider them equal). My goal is to one day have enough so that I can wear a different one each day of the year."
Pocket Knives
"My grandfather used to sell them at flea markets for a side hustle, and he used to give them to the grandkids as gifts. I've gone on to buy a few interesting ones for myself. I have about 70."
I wanna be gifted a knife each year! Where do I sign up for the badäss grandpa gifting list?!
Moomin Tea Mugs. I Have Close To 60, All Different. My Mother Gifted Me Them For Years In My Advent Calendar And She Got A Bit Carried Away
LEGO
Stuffed Animals. Childhood Me Had A Problem
Nuts And Bolts
"Every time I get a new thing that needs to be assembled, I keep the leftovers 'just in case'. Now I have a ton of random, particular nuts and bolts with severely limited applications and I just can’t seem to throw them away."
Throw a Halloween party, bobbing for apples just got a new twist. You can jam and apple full of metal or guests can bob just for the hardware, that's up to you as the host. That's where the 'Trick or Treat ' part comes in....do you label the bobbing game (treat) or let them figure it out (trick)?
Masks. There Was A Sale
Keep them. You'll need them for this next upcoming pandemic of bird flu that is now transmittable to mammals with just a sprinkle of 'rona.
Dog Toys
"One of my dogs becomes obsessed with whatever new toy he gets and eventually destroys it. Rips it apart, tears out the squeaker, or just starts trying to eat it.
Even the big 'indestructible' ones that companies advertise, he finds a way to wreck them.
So why don’t I throw them away? Well, he’s a lab mix, and pretty much at all times, he carries a toy with him. When I get home he throws one at my feet. When I feed him, he brings one to his bowl. When we go to bed, he snatches one up and sleeps with it.
And he seems to go through different moods. One day it’s an old destroyed toy. The next one’s a tennis ball. The next day it’s one of his newer ones.
Every few days I pick them all up and stuff them in a box... which he promptly tips over and sifts through to find whatever toy he wants to play with. Yes, it’s annoying but it’s also adorable. Every time I’m about to throw one of them away, he starts playing with it again. So yeah, here I am with 50 or so toys, bones, and balls."
Soy Sauce Packets
Nail Polish, About 2,300 Bottles. I Know People Who Have Over 6k
Reading Glasses. A Pair In Every Room In My House, Couple At Work, Couple In Car
Most bars and restaurants even keep a few pairs as backup for guests that forget their own and are having a hard time reading the menu. Just an fyi, if you're ever in that predicament... don't be embarrassed to ask your server if there's a spare pair you can borrow. Worst they can say is no. (At least this is my experience after 20 years working in restaurants across the west coast of the US.)
Globes
"I find them in the antique store and I buy them. Simple because they are from different years and when there are different years, the stuff on the globe is different. I'm a history geek, I guess."
Q Tips
"My wife signed us up for an Amazon household essentials subscription and overestimated how often we bought Q tips. A box came every month until I pointed out that using our stock of 20,000 Q tips would take a while."
Bionicle Sets. They Take Up A Good 1/2 Of My Personal Storage Space
Coffee Beans
"I won a lifetime supply of gourmet coffee beans in a contest. Several pounds arrive each month, faster than I can use them. Some get stored in the freezer, while other bags are given to friends who can use them."
Magic The Gathering Cards
About 25.000 because I've been playing with family and best friends for 23 years. I'm still collecting more, but my closet is getting full..."
Fragrances - About 90
bleachedbird replied: "Pets must hate you, even if they even know who you are any of the time."
Yep. If you have more than two, it's too many, and you need to shower more, spritz less. Your natural body smells and pheromones are enough, no need to add in toxic, fake chemical stinkiness.
Funko Pop's
"They are despised by many people for their soulless eyes- which I totally understand. But for me, I don’t mind and they are relatively cheap as well. It’s a cheaper way to express love for a certain franchise without having to break the bank. That is until you start collecting hundreds!"
I'm seein' The Office, Freddy, & Ice Cube...you have Post Malone but NOT Prince. 🤦🏾♀️
T-Shirts. I Simply Can't Throw Them Out, Even If They Don't Fit Any More
Polyhedral Dice
Atari Games
"I already had a bunch when I was a kid, then my older cousin gave me all his when he got into high school and stopped playing. I have about 80, no duplicates. Plus, I still have a working console."
Pinball Machines - Over 100
"It started with getting one that didn't work. I didn't know how to fix it, and once I learned it was fun. I started collecting them. When they're broken they're often cheap to acquire."
Spaghetti, I Go Out For Food, Buy Spaghetti On Sale Despite Having Loads At Home, Only Use Like Half The Pack For A Meal, Why Do I Do This?
Pens/Markers. I’m Really Artistic So It Makes Sense. I Also Have A Crap Ton Of Books But That’s Besides The Point
Warhammer 40k Armies. My Wife Hates That I Started A Hobby With Lots Of Small Pieces A Few Months Before Having Our First Child
Bicycles. I Firmly Believe In N+1 Being The Appropriate Number
Handbags. I Am At 160
"Well, I had 160 at the last count. I stopped counting. I've been asked WHY I collect them many times. I am a plus-sized person and I love fashion. However, there isn't a lot of fashion in my size. I gravitated to handbags and purses and wallets and luggage because there, size doesn't matter. It started with me wanting to get VERY EXPENSIVE bags at very low prices, I scoured second-hand shops and yard sales. Then eBay started (yes, I am THAT OLD) and I totally got taken by a fake Kate Spade and was so angry, I stopped buying bags on eBay. I now collect a VERY rare bag, they make sometimes 150 of a certain style/color so that I know I am getting the real thing as I buy directly now."
Most of these are colections, nothing wrong in having a colection of something.
