Hey, I'm Adam, I'm a Polish social media manager from Berlin and since 2020 I've been making comics on Instagram in which I deal with my depression and anxiety.

My single-panel comics are about the Depression Chicken, my yellow fluffy alter-ego who suffers from depression and anxiety. In the pointed comics, I process in a funny way the thoughts that accompany me through everyday life and with which my community on Instagram could identify well.

In this post, you can find my comics in which I deal with a society that has little understanding of introverted depressives like me. With the questions like "How was your weekend?" or empty phrases like "How are you?", to which I often have no compliant answer.

In my silly stories, I also talk about being single. Being in a relationship doesn't fit my life concept and it's okay that way. Nevertheless, I make pointed comics about it that reflect my self-perception with dark humor.

Do you like my comics? You can check out my other posts on Bored Panda here, here, here, here, here, here, and here, and follow me on Instagram!

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | Facebook