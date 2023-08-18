Hey, I'm Adam, I'm a Polish social media manager from Berlin and since 2020 I've been making comics on Instagram in which I deal with my depression and anxiety.

My single-panel comics are about the Depression Chicken, my yellow fluffy alter-ego who suffers from depression and anxiety. In the pointed comics, I process in a funny way the thoughts that accompany me through everyday life and with which my community on Instagram could identify well.

In this post, you can find my comics in which I deal with a society that has little understanding of introverted depressives like me. With the questions like "How was your weekend?" or empty phrases like "How are you?", to which I often have no compliant answer.

In my silly stories, I also talk about being single. Being in a relationship doesn't fit my life concept and it's okay that way. Nevertheless, I make pointed comics about it that reflect my self-perception with dark humor.

#1

This Is A Very Personal Question, Young Lady

This Is A Very Personal Question, Young Lady

#2

That's Why I'm Single

That's Why I'm Single

When was the last time they got their eyes checked!?

#3

The Mentally Old Chicken

The Mentally Old Chicken

Mentally, I haven't graduated from high school yet.

#4

I Told My Therapist About You

I Told My Therapist About You

#5

April Fools Joke

April Fools Joke

A fish with chicken legs...😶😶

#6

Happy Monday

Happy Monday

#7

Yummy

Yummy

#8

No Offence

No Offence

#9

How Was Your Weekend?

How Was Your Weekend?

#10

This Comic Was Written By Chatgpt

This Comic Was Written By Chatgpt

#11

I'm Super Busy

I'm Super Busy

this is me when my friends ask for the answer to the test lmao

#12

Who Are You?

Who Are You?

I too am a dark soul in a fluffy body

#13

Have A Lovely Monday If You Want To

Have A Lovely Monday If You Want To

#14

I'll Be A Pro Tomorrow

I'll Be A Pro Tomorrow

I could've been a champion procrastinator. But i started training too late.

#15

Okay Cheers

Okay Cheers

#16

A Polish Drama

A Polish Drama

#17

It's Just My Face

It's Just My Face

#18

Sounds Good!

Sounds Good!

#19

Any Plans For The Weekend Already?

Any Plans For The Weekend Already?

#20

Have A Lovely Monday

Have A Lovely Monday

#21

Copy Paste

Copy Paste

#22

Congratulations!

Congratulations!

#23

Eau D'espair

Eau D'espair

#24

Why Is Your Heart Broken?

Why Is Your Heart Broken?

#25

Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken

#26

Well Done!

Well Done!

#27

What's Your Zodiac Sing?

What's Your Zodiac Sing?

#28

100% That Chicken

100% That Chicken

#29

Shady Girls Go Wherever They Want

Shady Girls Go Wherever They Want

#30

Happy Monday, They Sa(I)d

Happy Monday, They Sa(I)d

#31

I Really Got Asked This Question

I Really Got Asked This Question

#32

I Didn't Find

I Didn't Find

#33

Happy Easter!

Happy Easter!

#34

Where Did I Go Wrong?

Where Did I Go Wrong?

#35

I'm Kinda Good At This

I'm Kinda Good At This

#36

Every Day Is An Introvert Day

Every Day Is An Introvert Day

