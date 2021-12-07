29Kviews
I Created These 43 Comics That You Will Probably Relate To If You’re Depressed (New Pics)
I'm Adam, I'm a Polish social media manager living in Berlin and three years ago, I started drawing comics about depression chicken and its friends.
In the beginning, it was a kind of art therapy for me. It started with my best friend (I portray him as Birdfish) who planted this idea in me. It was a pretty dark time for me. I didn't feel understood, I had no control over my feelings and my depression made me feel undriven. But through my comics, I found a new passion and it helped me to express my feelings in the funny comics.
It was not just a new hobby. My community on Instagram started to grow and I got incredibly great feedback from them. I understood that there are many other Depression Chickens out there who feel the same way I do. Slowly I understood my feelings and learned to deal with them.
After a year, I am a different person. I still carry that dark part of me, but I have better control. My comics helped me to deal with my depression. I hope you will like them too and that they will help you a little bit!
They Never Call Back
Have A Lovely Monday (If You Want To)
I have been routinely responding this way to such comments for years now. Highly effective
Happy Birthday
Confessions That Nobody Asked For
My Inner Demons
I Have No Clue
Good Luck To You All
Thanks
Social Distancing Since 2020
Shady Girls Go Wherever They Want
What if life was actually hell, babies are newly dead people, and dead people are just deader?
The Depression Chicken Syndrome
Please Don't
Featuring The Queen Of Pretty Bad Puns
Tissues Issues
tissues there for those who cry too much and those who require incognito mode
Who Are You?
World Mental Health Day
I Can Be A Pro Tomorrow
"i leave my homwork to the last moment because i am older and therefore wiser"-A random mug I saw on amazon
Thanks
Inner Demons
Is that the artist? He looks like McCauley Caulkin's more attractive older brother.
Dealing With The Panic Attacks
Ah, but it is home. And it is at work as well. And in the bus, in the shower, when you want to sleep, when you are too far from your house, when you are in an enclosed space, when in an open field, in an elevator, in a basement, on the second floor of any building....
Of Course I Have My Gym Subscription, But I Don't Like To Use It
How Are You Today?
Just Text Me
Depression Chicken, A Perfect Catch
The Real Reason Why I Don't Have A Boyfriend
I'm Freezing
Don't Forget To Turn Off The Iron
How It All Started
Aaaaaaaaaand here is the self-centered pretentious douchebag giving unsolicited shitty advice to just feel superior.
No One Came
Demotivating Plants
Honestly, I'm Super Busy
Go Easy On Me, Baby
I have better things to cry about than Adele's sad love life
one of the many things i love about this comic is how they have a queer charachter without making an enormous deal out of it. I like the humor and sadly relate to the chicken, but that really stuck out for me. I feel like often authors will try to "prove" there "Acceptance" by really pushing the sexuality part of it, but the author here didn't and i appreciate that.
i always enjoy your comics :)
Thank you! 💛
This was great thanks for the enjoyment !
Thank YOU for your feedback! 🐥💛
