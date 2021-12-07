I'm Adam, I'm a Polish social media manager living in Berlin and three years ago, I started drawing comics about depression chicken and its friends.

In the beginning, it was a kind of art therapy for me. It started with my best friend (I portray him as Birdfish) who planted this idea in me. It was a pretty dark time for me. I didn't feel understood, I had no control over my feelings and my depression made me feel undriven. But through my comics, I found a new passion and it helped me to express my feelings in the funny comics.

It was not just a new hobby. My community on Instagram started to grow and I got incredibly great feedback from them. I understood that there are many other Depression Chickens out there who feel the same way I do. Slowly I understood my feelings and learned to deal with them.

After a year, I am a different person. I still carry that dark part of me, but I have better control. My comics helped me to deal with my depression. I hope you will like them too and that they will help you a little bit!

