I'm Adam, I'm a Polish social media manager living in Berlin and three years ago, I started drawing comics about depression chicken and its friends.

In the beginning, it was a kind of art therapy for me. It started with my best friend (I portray him as Birdfish) who planted this idea in me. It was a pretty dark time for me. I didn't feel understood, I had no control over my feelings and my depression made me feel undriven. But through my comics, I found a new passion and it helped me to express my feelings in the funny comics.

It was not just a new hobby. My community on Instagram started to grow and I got incredibly great feedback from them. I understood that there are many other Depression Chickens out there who feel the same way I do. Slowly I understood my feelings and learned to deal with them.

After a year, I am a different person. I still carry that dark part of me, but I have better control. My comics helped me to deal with my depression. I hope you will like them too and that they will help you a little bit!

#1

They Never Call Back

They Never Call Back

Depression Chicken
#2

Depression Chicken
#3

Have A Lovely Monday (If You Want To)

Have A Lovely Monday (If You Want To)

Depression Chicken
von Funnyname
von Funnyname
Community Member
I have been routinely responding this way to such comments for years now. Highly effective

#4

Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday

Depression Chicken
R Carson
R Carson
Community Member
That' one way to look at it.

#5

Depression Chicken
#6

Confessions That Nobody Asked For

Confessions That Nobody Asked For

Depression Chicken
Pa4040
Pa4040
Community Member
Funny how for such a low-detail comic, somehow the b******e is always present.

#7

Depression Chicken
Omnisexual elephant
Omnisexual elephant
Community Member
oop- (edit:omg thx for top comment)

#8

My Inner Demons

My Inner Demons

Depression Chicken
Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
At least they agree on something

#9

Depression Chicken
best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
fall will forever be my favorite

#10

I Have No Clue

I Have No Clue

Depression Chicken
best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
i tried to use staples it hurt way worse then i thought

#11

Good Luck To You All

Good Luck To You All

Depression Chicken
best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
then it tried to throw hands with an iceberg

#12

Thanks

Thanks

Depression Chicken
A.J Milne
A.J Milne
Community Member
This is so true. therapy doesn't help. Well, not to me at least

#13

Social Distancing Since 2020

Social Distancing Since 2020

Depression Chicken
Pa4040
Pa4040
Community Member
Nah, just the leash was longer.

#14

Shady Girls Go Wherever They Want

Shady Girls Go Wherever They Want

Depression Chicken
Ryan Deschanel
Ryan Deschanel
Community Member
What if life was actually hell, babies are newly dead people, and dead people are just deader?

#15

The Depression Chicken Syndrome

The Depression Chicken Syndrome

Depression Chicken
R Carson
R Carson
Community Member
She can identify as a chicken if she wishes.

#16

Please Don't

Please Don't

Depression Chicken
#17

Featuring The Queen Of Pretty Bad Puns

Featuring The Queen Of Pretty Bad Puns

Depression Chicken
#18

Tissues Issues

Tissues Issues

Depression Chicken
best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
tissues there for those who cry too much and those who require incognito mode

#19

Who Are You?

Who Are You?

Depression Chicken
#20

World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day

Depression Chicken
#21

I Can Be A Pro Tomorrow

I Can Be A Pro Tomorrow

Depression Chicken
Accio Bacon
Accio Bacon
Community Member
"i leave my homwork to the last moment because i am older and therefore wiser"-A random mug I saw on amazon

#22

Thanks

Thanks

Depression Chicken
#23

Depression Chicken
#24

Inner Demons

Inner Demons

Depression Chicken
Raven DeathShade
Raven DeathShade
Community Member
Is that the artist? He looks like McCauley Caulkin's more attractive older brother.

#25

Dealing With The Panic Attacks

Dealing With The Panic Attacks

Depression Chicken
Pa4040
Pa4040
Community Member
Ah, but it is home. And it is at work as well. And in the bus, in the shower, when you want to sleep, when you are too far from your house, when you are in an enclosed space, when in an open field, in an elevator, in a basement, on the second floor of any building....

#26

Of Course I Have My Gym Subscription, But I Don't Like To Use It

Of Course I Have My Gym Subscription, But I Don't Like To Use It

Depression Chicken
Vicky Z
Vicky Z
Community Member
That's a phrase noone would ever say to me🤣🤣🤣🤣

#27

Depression Chicken
#28

How Are You Today?

How Are You Today?

Depression Chicken
#29

Just Text Me

Just Text Me

Depression Chicken
Vicky Z
Vicky Z
Community Member
Who picks up phones anyway

#30

Depression Chicken, A Perfect Catch

Depression Chicken, A Perfect Catch

Depression Chicken
#31

The Real Reason Why I Don't Have A Boyfriend

The Real Reason Why I Don't Have A Boyfriend

Depression Chicken
AhhhhHHHHHHHHHH
AhhhhHHHHHHHHHH
Community Member
Cant respect somebody with THAT low standards

#32

I'm Freezing

I'm Freezing

Depression Chicken
best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
they said cold not frost bite

#33

Don't Forget To Turn Off The Iron

Don't Forget To Turn Off The Iron

Depression Chicken
#34

How It All Started

How It All Started

Depression Chicken
Ryan Deschanel
Ryan Deschanel
Community Member
Aaaaaaaaaand here is the self-centered pretentious douchebag giving unsolicited shitty advice to just feel superior.

#35

Any Plans For The Weekend Already?

Any Plans For The Weekend Already?

Depression Chicken
#36

No One Came

No One Came

Depression Chicken
Pa4040
Pa4040
Community Member
What in the world is a d**k appointment?

#37

Demotivating Plants

Demotivating Plants

Depression Chicken
Ryan Deschanel
Ryan Deschanel
Community Member
Here is a tip : if you don't try, you don't fail.

#38

Honestly, I'm Super Busy

Honestly, I'm Super Busy

Depression Chicken
Summer Mason
Summer Mason
Community Member
Done this alot lately. Depression is a btch

#39

Depression Chicken
Pa4040
Pa4040
Community Member
Is the right bird a ... social worker?

#40

Go Easy On Me, Baby

Go Easy On Me, Baby

Depression Chicken
Aurora Garrison
Aurora Garrison
Community Member
I have better things to cry about than Adele's sad love life

#41

Russian Curses Are Hilarious

Russian Curses Are Hilarious

Depression Chicken
Pa4040
Pa4040
Community Member
Just what? ...dastradanyie? Is this russian?

#42

It Hurts With Every Heartbeat

It Hurts With Every Heartbeat

Depression Chicken
Abigail Suarez
Abigail Suarez
Community Member
Am I the only one that noticed the yellow bird pooped-

#43

Just Tiktok Affairs Again

Just Tiktok Affairs Again

Depression Chicken
