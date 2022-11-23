Hey, my name is Adam and for the past two years, I've been drawing comics about my depression, anxiety and being single. Meet my alter ego: Depression Chicken, a dark soul in a fluffy yellow body.

Through my comics, I want to tell funny little stories and deal with my troubles and worries. It makes me happy when people identify with my stories and that sometimes I can make them laugh. Through the reactions of my community, I have the feeling that I am not alone in how I feel.

