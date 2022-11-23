“Depression Chicken”: I Created These 22 One-Panel Comics About My Depression, Anxiety And Being Single (New Pics)
Hey, my name is Adam and for the past two years, I've been drawing comics about my depression, anxiety and being single. Meet my alter ego: Depression Chicken, a dark soul in a fluffy yellow body.
Through my comics, I want to tell funny little stories and deal with my troubles and worries. It makes me happy when people identify with my stories and that sometimes I can make them laugh. Through the reactions of my community, I have the feeling that I am not alone in how I feel.
Eau de Despair 😅
I loved (mostly) all of these 👍🤣
