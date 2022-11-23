Hey, my name is Adam and for the past two years, I've been drawing comics about my depression, anxiety and being single. Meet my alter ego: Depression Chicken, a dark soul in a fluffy yellow body.

Through my comics, I want to tell funny little stories and deal with my troubles and worries. It makes me happy when people identify with my stories and that sometimes I can make them laugh. Through the reactions of my community, I have the feeling that I am not alone in how I feel.

If you like it, check out my other posts on Bored Panda by clicking herehereherehere, here and here and follow me on Instagram!

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

Is Your Stomach Flat?

Is Your Stomach Flat?

Report

5points
Depression Chicken
POST
#2

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

Report

4points
Depression Chicken
POST
#3

You Smell Good

You Smell Good

Report

4points
Depression Chicken
POST
#4

My Trauma Or My Favorite Color?

My Trauma Or My Favorite Color?

Report

4points
Depression Chicken
POST
#5

Fun Fact

Fun Fact

Report

4points
Depression Chicken
POST
#6

Drowning In Cringe

Drowning In Cringe

Report

4points
Depression Chicken
POST
#7

Do You Play Football?

Do You Play Football?

Report

3points
Depression Chicken
POST
#8

Aperol/Spritz

Aperol/Spritz

Report

3points
Depression Chicken
POST
#9

Anxiety Ruined Everything

Anxiety Ruined Everything

Report

3points
Depression Chicken
POST
#10

Interval Training

Interval Training

Report

3points
Depression Chicken
POST
#11

You Too

You Too

Report

2points
Depression Chicken
POST
#12

Monday?

Monday?

Report

1point
Depression Chicken
POST
#13

Youlancholy

Youlancholy

Report

1point
Depression Chicken
POST
#14

Why I'm Sinlge

Why I'm Sinlge

Report

1point
Depression Chicken
POST
#15

Selfies

Selfies

Report

1point
Depression Chicken
POST
#16

The F***s I Give

The F***s I Give

Report

1point
Depression Chicken
POST
#17

Halloween

Halloween

Report

1point
Depression Chicken
POST
#18

Neurodiverse

Neurodiverse

Report

1point
Depression Chicken
POST
#19

Self Confidence

Self Confidence

Report

1point
Depression Chicken
POST
#20

It's Yours

It's Yours

Report

0points
Depression Chicken
POST
#21

The Wrong Person

The Wrong Person

Report

0points
Depression Chicken
POST
#22

Doing My Best

Doing My Best

Report

0points
Depression Chicken
POST

