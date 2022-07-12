Hey, my name is Adam, I'm 35 and I'm a Polish social media manager in Berlin. I've been drawing funny comics for a couple of years now, which helped me deal with my depression.

My protagonist is my alter ego, Depression Chicken. Chicken is a fluffy, yellow creature who often has a bad day and feels misunderstood by society. He is single and trying to work on his self-confidence. He is accompanied by Birdfish, his best friend, who often has good advice for him, and by the cute Axolotl, with whom he can have a lot of fun.

Can you relate to my silly stories? If you like it, check out my other posts on Bored Panda by clicking here, here, here, here and here and follow me on Instagram!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok