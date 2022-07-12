Hey, my name is Adam, I'm 35 and I'm a Polish social media manager in Berlin. I've been drawing funny comics for a couple of years now, which helped me deal with my depression.

My protagonist is my alter ego, Depression Chicken. Chicken is a fluffy, yellow creature who often has a bad day and feels misunderstood by society. He is single and trying to work on his self-confidence. He is accompanied by Birdfish, his best friend, who often has good advice for him, and by the cute Axolotl, with whom he can have a lot of fun.

Can you relate to my silly stories?

#1

She Cares A Lot

She Cares A Lot

Depression Chicken
Shyla Clay
Shyla Clay
Community Member
11 months ago

I think the bluish bird might be feeling a bit anxious after all that.

#2

Monday Isn't A Good Day

Monday Isn't A Good Day

Depression Chicken
Shyla Clay
Shyla Clay
Community Member
11 months ago

Don't tell me what kind of day to have.

#3

Now Repeat

Now Repeat

Depression Chicken
#4

Don't Get Me Started

Don't Get Me Started

Depression Chicken
Shyla Clay
Shyla Clay
Community Member
11 months ago

Don't forget the chocolate!

#5

In Case Of Emergency, Lower Your Standards

In Case Of Emergency, Lower Your Standards

Depression Chicken
Shyla Clay
Shyla Clay
Community Member
11 months ago

I wouldn't date myself either, but I do remember Sonny and Cher's TV program.

#6

Easter

Easter

Depression Chicken
Robecca
Robecca
Community Member
11 months ago

It does little Chicken, it does.

#7

Just In Case You Need It Today

Just In Case You Need It Today

Depression Chicken
#8

Chicken vs. Society

Chicken vs. Society

Depression Chicken
Shyla Clay
Shyla Clay
Community Member
11 months ago

You can. Just don't listen to the people laughing.

#9

Yes

Yes

Depression Chicken
#10

Woundeful Day

Woundeful Day

Depression Chicken
Robecca
Robecca
Community Member
11 months ago

F**k you very much

#11

Which Chicken Are You Today?

Which Chicken Are You Today?

Depression Chicken
#12

Coping

Coping

Depression Chicken
kristina law
kristina law
Community Member
11 months ago

A shredder would be more my machine of choice lol

#13

Silly Jokes I Made During And About Quarantine With Corona Part 2

Silly Jokes I Made During And About Quarantine With Corona Part 2

Depression Chicken
Aubrey
Aubrey
Community Member
11 months ago

If I got covid this would be my friend's reactions

#14

Silly Jokes I Made During And About Quarantine With Corona Part 5

Silly Jokes I Made During And About Quarantine With Corona Part 5

Depression Chicken
#15

Silly Jokes I Made During And About Quarantine With Corona Part 3

Silly Jokes I Made During And About Quarantine With Corona Part 3

Depression Chicken
Who Panda 420
Who Panda 420
Community Member
11 months ago

Still going through this. I have covid and either can't taste or have a nasty smell/taste. It's my birthday in a day and I had to tell everyone not to get me a cake cuz I can't even taste it or have people over.

#16

Life Attitude

Life Attitude

Depression Chicken
Shyla Clay
Shyla Clay
Community Member
11 months ago

I hate garlic, myself. It's nearly 3:00. Am I a vampire?

#17

Pov: You're A Polish Chicken In Germany Part 5

Pov: You're A Polish Chicken In Germany Part 5

Depression Chicken
#18

No F*cks To Give

No F*cks To Give

Depression Chicken
PenitentEyeball
PenitentEyeball
Community Member
11 months ago

But not the fücks to live! I live so I can outlive you! Nyehehe!

#19

Allergic To Poland

Allergic To Poland

Depression Chicken
#20

Earth Day

Earth Day

Depression Chicken
#21

Dentist

Dentist

Depression Chicken
Shyla Clay
Shyla Clay
Community Member
11 months ago

Dentistry is always worrying.

#22

Compliments

Compliments

Depression Chicken
PenitentEyeball
PenitentEyeball
Community Member
11 months ago

“You’re a pile of dirty dishrags” “*Gasp* you think I’m actually worth something?”

#23

Pov: You're A Polish Chicken In Germany Part 3

Pov: You're A Polish Chicken In Germany Part 3

Depression Chicken
PenitentEyeball
PenitentEyeball
Community Member
11 months ago

For a second there I thought it was talking about like fireman poles lol

#24

Friday

Friday

Depression Chicken
Amy Beckler
Amy Beckler
Community Member
11 months ago

Oh geez! It is post "his name shall not be spoken" time?

#25

Pov: You're A Polish Chicken In Germany Part 1

Pov: You're A Polish Chicken In Germany Part 1

Depression Chicken
PenitentEyeball
PenitentEyeball
Community Member
11 months ago

Нет, я могу говорить по-русски

#26

Silly Jokes I Made During And About Quarantine With Corona Part 1

Silly Jokes I Made During And About Quarantine With Corona Part 1

Depression Chicken
#27

Silly Jokes I Made During And About Quarantine With Corona Part 4

Silly Jokes I Made During And About Quarantine With Corona Part 4

Depression Chicken
Red Panda
Red Panda
Community Member
11 months ago

At the beginning of the quarantine, my sister and I realized we didn't really have to change anything...

#28

Pov: You're A Polish Chicken In Germany Part 2

Pov: You're A Polish Chicken In Germany Part 2

Depression Chicken
PenitentEyeball
PenitentEyeball
Community Member
11 months ago

The chicken is talking about a Black Forest cake (chocolate sponge with cherry filling). When translated it means “Black Forest Cherry-torte”.

#29

Pov: You're A Polish Chicken In Germany Part 4

Pov: You're A Polish Chicken In Germany Part 4

Depression Chicken
Amy Beckler
Amy Beckler
Community Member
11 months ago

Well...everyone is ummm...not "normal until you get the chance to know them? I don't believe people want to kill each other as a life's purpose. I guess I need to believe that.

#30

Duck Appointment

Duck Appointment

Depression Chicken
