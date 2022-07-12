25Kviews
I Created These 30 Comics That You Will Probably Relate To If You’re Feeling Depressed (New Pics)
25Kviews
Hey, my name is Adam, I'm 35 and I'm a Polish social media manager in Berlin. I've been drawing funny comics for a couple of years now, which helped me deal with my depression.
My protagonist is my alter ego, Depression Chicken. Chicken is a fluffy, yellow creature who often has a bad day and feels misunderstood by society. He is single and trying to work on his self-confidence. He is accompanied by Birdfish, his best friend, who often has good advice for him, and by the cute Axolotl, with whom he can have a lot of fun.
Can you relate to my silly stories? If you like it, check out my other posts on Bored Panda by clicking here, here, here, here and here and follow me on Instagram!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok
This post may include affiliate links.
She Cares A Lot
I think the bluish bird might be feeling a bit anxious after all that.
Monday Isn't A Good Day
Now Repeat
Don't Get Me Started
In Case Of Emergency, Lower Your Standards
I wouldn't date myself either, but I do remember Sonny and Cher's TV program.
Easter
Just In Case You Need It Today
Chicken vs. Society
Yes
Woundeful Day
Which Chicken Are You Today?
Coping
Silly Jokes I Made During And About Quarantine With Corona Part 2
Silly Jokes I Made During And About Quarantine With Corona Part 5
Silly Jokes I Made During And About Quarantine With Corona Part 3
Still going through this. I have covid and either can't taste or have a nasty smell/taste. It's my birthday in a day and I had to tell everyone not to get me a cake cuz I can't even taste it or have people over.
Life Attitude
Pov: You're A Polish Chicken In Germany Part 5
No F*cks To Give
But not the fücks to live! I live so I can outlive you! Nyehehe!
Allergic To Poland
Earth Day
Dentist
Compliments
“You’re a pile of dirty dishrags” “*Gasp* you think I’m actually worth something?”
Pov: You're A Polish Chicken In Germany Part 3
For a second there I thought it was talking about like fireman poles lol
Friday
Pov: You're A Polish Chicken In Germany Part 1
Silly Jokes I Made During And About Quarantine With Corona Part 1
Silly Jokes I Made During And About Quarantine With Corona Part 4
Pov: You're A Polish Chicken In Germany Part 2
The chicken is talking about a Black Forest cake (chocolate sponge with cherry filling). When translated it means “Black Forest Cherry-torte”.
Pov: You're A Polish Chicken In Germany Part 4
Well...everyone is ummm...not "normal until you get the chance to know them? I don't believe people want to kill each other as a life's purpose. I guess I need to believe that.