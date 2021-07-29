9Kviews
I Created These 25 Comics That You Will Probably Relate To If You’re Depressed (New Pics)
9Kviews
Hey, I am Depression Chicken and I am a Polish cartoonist living in Berlin. A few months ago I started drawing comics to better represent how I feel and to deal with my depression and anxiety. I published my works on Instagram and I was very surprised: people not only like my comics, but they can relate to the stories I depict!
I thought for the first time that I am not alone. My new occupation and the great reactions from the community helped me to understand and acknowledge my emotions. Since I started drawing my comics, I feel much better and I hope I can also help my community to make their lives more enjoyable.
I know that I still have a long way to go and that I will have to fight my inner demons. Nevertheless, on my Instagram profile, I collect posts from reliable sources in guides and stories to help me and my community understand the emotions, take care of mental health, and recover from depression and anxiety.
If you like it, check out my other posts here and here on Bored Panda and follow me on Instagram!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
What About You?
Thanks
Something Cold
Please Don't
The Social Pressure Season Is Officially Open!
Team Oversharing
Me? Drama?
I Can Always Rely On My Inner Demons
Tissues Issues
Life vs. Wine
My existence is a hang over. Like when someone has really bad too much tequila hang over and they wonder if they're going to live through this one.
yo i love these. i also have depression, i think i'm getting better, but it's nice to know i'm not alone, at least. sending lots of love <3
Thank you for your feedback and lots lof love to you too! I hope you'll keep getting better and that's right: you're not alone! 💛🐥
no problem! thank you, and so glad my feedback was helpful! 💜
SO ME! Other fun things include GAD, PTSD, Insomnia, and Panic disorder. Nice work, tho'; thank you!
Sounds like a lot to deal with :( I send you virtual hugs!
I love these! So relatable for me, unlike the repetitive "Girl illustrates life with boyfriend". I don't know how I've never seen you on BP, but I'm following you now!
Thank you! 💛 You can also follow me on Instagram @depression_chicken – i post new content few days a week! 💛🐥
yo i love these. i also have depression, i think i'm getting better, but it's nice to know i'm not alone, at least. sending lots of love <3
Thank you for your feedback and lots lof love to you too! I hope you'll keep getting better and that's right: you're not alone! 💛🐥
no problem! thank you, and so glad my feedback was helpful! 💜
SO ME! Other fun things include GAD, PTSD, Insomnia, and Panic disorder. Nice work, tho'; thank you!
Sounds like a lot to deal with :( I send you virtual hugs!
I love these! So relatable for me, unlike the repetitive "Girl illustrates life with boyfriend". I don't know how I've never seen you on BP, but I'm following you now!
Thank you! 💛 You can also follow me on Instagram @depression_chicken – i post new content few days a week! 💛🐥