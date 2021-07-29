Hey, I am Depression Chicken and I am a Polish cartoonist living in Berlin. A few months ago I started drawing comics to better represent how I feel and to deal with my depression and anxiety. I published my works on Instagram and I was very surprised: people not only like my comics, but they can relate to the stories I depict!

I thought for the first time that I am not alone. My new occupation and the great reactions from the community helped me to understand and acknowledge my emotions. Since I started drawing my comics, I feel much better and I hope I can also help my community to make their lives more enjoyable.

I know that I still have a long way to go and that I will have to fight my inner demons. Nevertheless, on my Instagram profile, I collect posts from reliable sources in guides and stories to help me and my community understand the emotions, take care of mental health, and recover from depression and anxiety.

If you like it, check out my other posts here and here on Bored Panda

#1

What About You?

Depression Chicken
Why?
They're both full of hot air.

#2

Thanks

Depression Chicken
V 2000
That one really moved me

#3

Something Cold

Depression Chicken
#4

Please Don't

Depression Chicken
#5

The Social Pressure Season Is Officially Open!

Depression Chicken
R Carson
R Carson
It's been said "Hell is other people."

#6

Team Oversharing

Depression Chicken
#7

Me? Drama?

Depression Chicken
Why?
Why?
Sorry! Auditions are now closed.

#8

I Can Always Rely On My Inner Demons

Depression Chicken
#9

Tissues Issues

Depression Chicken
V 2000
V 2000
I'm pretty sure a guy would use more klenex without a girlfriend

#10

Life vs. Wine

Depression Chicken
Miss Frankfurter
Miss Frankfurter
My existence is a hang over. Like when someone has really bad too much tequila hang over and they wonder if they're going to live through this one.

#11

Demotivating Mondays

Depression Chicken
V 2000
V 2000
i haven't notice the dot on its rear til now

#12

My Dating Life

Depression Chicken
#13

Depression Chicken
#14

Optimism vs. Prosecco

Depression Chicken
#15

Do You Have This One Friend That You've Known For Too Long?

Depression Chicken
#16

How Do You Deal With The Panic Attacks?

Depression Chicken
#17

Me Trying To Flirt

Depression Chicken
#18

I Already Know

Depression Chicken
#19

The House That Chicken Built

Depression Chicken
#20

Therapy Session

Depression Chicken
#21

Invisible Chicken

Depression Chicken
#22

And You Will Never Be

Depression Chicken
#23

Gustave Flaubert Apparently Once Said: "Madame Bovary, c'est Moi". I Understand Him

Depression Chicken
#24

3 Or 7, Not Sure

Depression Chicken
#25

Depression Chicken Eurovision Special

Depression Chicken
