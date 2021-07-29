Hey, I am Depression Chicken and I am a Polish cartoonist living in Berlin. A few months ago I started drawing comics to better represent how I feel and to deal with my depression and anxiety. I published my works on Instagram and I was very surprised: people not only like my comics, but they can relate to the stories I depict!

I thought for the first time that I am not alone. My new occupation and the great reactions from the community helped me to understand and acknowledge my emotions. Since I started drawing my comics, I feel much better and I hope I can also help my community to make their lives more enjoyable.

I know that I still have a long way to go and that I will have to fight my inner demons. Nevertheless, on my Instagram profile, I collect posts from reliable sources in guides and stories to help me and my community understand the emotions, take care of mental health, and recover from depression and anxiety.

If you like it, check out my other posts here and here on Bored Panda and follow me on Instagram!

