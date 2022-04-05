27Kviews
Depression Chicken: Through My Comics, I Express How I Really Feel (30 New Pics)
Hey, my name is Adam and I'm a Polish cartoonist based in Berlin. Some time ago, I started drawing my comics about Depression Chicken.
In the beginning, my drawings were a kind of therapy for me. Through the figure of the Depression Chicken, I expressed how I was feeling. I didn't feel understood for my depression, I thought there was something wrong with me. Until my community started growing more and I heard from people on Instagram that they could relate to my little silly stories. Then I knew: I'm not alone!
My comics helped me to deal with my depression. I hope you will like them too and that they will help you a little bit!
Social Distancing Since 1987
An Accident With The Mirror
The Duck Tape
100% That Chicken
Did Anyone Ask Me If I Wanted To Be Here?
It's Okay To Have Feelings
Are You A Pessimist?
Mirror, Mirror On The Wall, Who's Quite Okay?
Days Are Getting Longer
For me the days seem to get shorter En somehow I can predict how it will go... Need a change of pace I guess
What's That Sound?
An Important Message From Chicken
Just A Friendly Reminder That It's Okay If You Sometimes Have No Drive And Motivation
Spring Will Come Again
Sometimes It Hurts To Listen To People When You Are Depressed (Part 2)
Good Morning
Every Day Is Introvert Day
That's Awkward
Sometimes It Hurts To Listen To People When You Are Depressed (Part 1)
April Fools
Astrophysical Chicken
What 2021 Gave Me
Sometimes It Hurts To Listen To People When You Are Depressed (Part 3)
That's What Billie Eilish Said
Reason For Divorce: Irreconcilable Disagreement
hey, I kinda write stuff like this. it nice to see a fellow depression humorist.