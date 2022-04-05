Hey, my name is Adam and I'm a Polish cartoonist based in Berlin. Some time ago, I started drawing my comics about Depression Chicken.

In the beginning, my drawings were a kind of therapy for me. Through the figure of the Depression Chicken, I expressed how I was feeling. I didn't feel understood for my depression, I thought there was something wrong with me. Until my community started growing more and I heard from people on Instagram that they could relate to my little silly stories. Then I knew: I'm not alone!

My comics helped me to deal with my depression. I hope you will like them too and that they will help you a little bit!

