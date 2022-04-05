Hey, my name is Adam and I'm a Polish cartoonist based in Berlin. Some time ago, I started drawing my comics about Depression Chicken.

In the beginning, my drawings were a kind of therapy for me. Through the figure of the Depression Chicken, I expressed how I was feeling. I didn't feel understood for my depression, I thought there was something wrong with me. Until my community started growing more and I heard from people on Instagram that they could relate to my little silly stories. Then I knew: I'm not alone!

My comics helped me to deal with my depression. I hope you will like them too and that they will help you a little bit!

If you like it, check out my other posts on Bored Panda and follow me on Instagram!

Social Distancing Since 1987

An Accident With The Mirror

SOFIA TROTTIER
SOFIA TROTTIER
Community Member
1 year ago

Happens to me on a daily basis :)

12
12points
The Duck Tape

100% That Chicken

Did Anyone Ask Me If I Wanted To Be Here?

It's Okay To Have Feelings

Are You A Pessimist?

Mirror, Mirror On The Wall, Who's Quite Okay?

Days Are Getting Longer

Nijlenna Rusty
Nijlenna Rusty
Community Member
1 year ago

For me the days seem to get shorter En somehow I can predict how it will go... Need a change of pace I guess

What's That Sound?

An Important Message From Chicken

Peri Craig
Peri Craig
Community Member
1 year ago

Good to remember; hard to act upon.

Just A Friendly Reminder That It's Okay If You Sometimes Have No Drive And Motivation

Pjerrot
Pjerrot
Community Member
1 year ago

Mine’s broken to👍

Spring Will Come Again

Sometimes It Hurts To Listen To People When You Are Depressed (Part 2)

Pjerrot
Pjerrot
Community Member
1 year ago

Same s**t people keeps coming with…. Over & over & over.,,, Thank U,Birdie….. U show in a Polite Way how sick & tired we are of those stupid adwises….

Chicken Life Advises

Pjerrot
Pjerrot
Community Member
1 year ago

With depress ; So Right !!🥴

Good Morning

Every Day Is Introvert Day

That's Awkward

Sometimes It Hurts To Listen To People When You Are Depressed (Part 1)

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
1 year ago

the last person who tried to tell me that lost a chair

April Fools

Kathy Gibson
Kathy Gibson
Community Member
1 year ago

I was born April fool's Day and it had to be a joke

Astrophysical Chicken

What 2021 Gave Me

Sometimes It Hurts To Listen To People When You Are Depressed (Part 3)

That's What Billie Eilish Said

Kaitlyn M.
Kaitlyn M.
Community Member
1 year ago

I'm actually on my way to a Billie concert right now. XD

Reason For Divorce: Irreconcilable Disagreement

StevenTheNeat
StevenTheNeat
Community Member
1 year ago

hey, I kinda write stuff like this. it nice to see a fellow depression humorist.

Twin Peaks Day

Do You Know The Answer?

Want To Be My Valentine?

Girls Night = Tinder Festival

Mouse Man
Mouse Man
Community Member
1 year ago

U r NOT fixing me up with his loser friends.

I'm An Alien, I'm A Polish Chicken In Germany

