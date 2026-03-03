From heart-warming encounters that could restore your faith in destiny, to more creepy incidents that deserve a spot in a Steven King novel, people are proving that life truly is full of surprises. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best responses for you to scroll through while you wait for your monthly miracle to occur.

Someone asked , " What is a 1 in 1,000,000 thing that happened to you that no one believes, but you swear is true? " And the 5,700 comments that followed might give fact-checkers and statisticians enough work to last for weeks.

Just because the chances of something happening are tiny, doesn't mean it won't ever happen to you. There's actually something called Littlewood's Law. It states that a person can expect to experience events with odds of one in a million at the rate of about one per month. But more on that a little later...

You're more likely to end up six feet under because of eating bad food on a plane than you are because the plane crashed. Statistically speaking, the odds of meeting your maker after an aviation accident are 1 in 11 million, compared to 1 in 3 million for food poisoning.

#1 Oh! I love telling this story!



I was dating a girl, and on our second date she made me dinner at her apartment. Sometime during the evening I walked around her place looking at the art she had on the wall. One print looked very familiar. She said she found it at a thrift store a few years back and it was the first decoration she bought when she moved to this state. Then it hit me why it looked familiar: my grandmother had painted it. I'd been looking at the original my entire life. My grandmother was a prolific local artist, but it was the only painting she ever had made into a print.



Anyway, we've been married 16 years now, and the original piece hangs in our house.

Anyone who says miracles don't exist is lying... At least that's according to a mathematician called John Edensor Littlewood. While many of us would settle for a handful of miracles in our lifetime, the maths professor believed that we should expect a miracle every 35 days. What are the chances? ADVERTISEMENT According to How Stuff Works, Littlewood defined a miracle as something that has a one in a million chance of happening. "He based his calculation on the assumption that the typical person is awake and alert eight hours a day... and that events occur at an approximate rate of one per second," explains the site.

#2 I got my tiny drone caught in a tree once. It was stuck in the leaves really good.



I was just getting ready to go home and find some long poles, but before I did, an owl swoop onto the tree branch, grabs my drone, and drops it to the ground. It was still quite light outside, so it was surprising to see him.



Ive been friendly with this owl for the last year..he is really sweet..loves to buzz my head during my night walks, land in the tree just outside of my arms reach, and observe me. He's even popped up by my house while walking my dog..lands in the tree right beside where we were walking..I swear they recognize faces.



He had a mate last year, and sadly i found her hit by a car shortly after..He was hooting in the forest for a long time...very sad. Happily, he seems to have finally found another one!

#3 I was broke as a joke after a series of unfortunate events. My boyfriend and I managed to save up first and last months rent JUST in time to not be homeless. We were on our way to give the cash - all our money in the world - to our new landlord. A truck started aggressively tailgating us, honking at us, and waving at us to pull over. We were on a lonesome country road. I pulled to the side to let him pass and he kept pulling right alongside us. We were spooked but he was persistent. When I finally fully stopped, he opened his truck door and waved MY WALLET WITH ALL OUR MONEY at me. It had flown off the dash when I made a turn and he picked it up and chased me down. It had no ID, just the cash. We would never have seen it again if he hadn't happened to be both behind us at the exact right time, and a very good human.

This means around 30,000 things happen to us per day, or about a million per month. Most are insignificant. But because the chance of a miracle is about one per million events, we should expect about one miracle to happen, on the average, every month, or every 35 days. Littlewoods' Law or Littlewood's Law of Miracles, as it later became known, aimed to prove that so-called "miracles" are actually pretty normal occurrences and happen more often than we might think.

#4 I ordered a used paperback of To The Lighthouse online and received the exact copy I had donated to the bookstore in the small town I grew up in. 15 years had passed.



My name was on the inside cover, and I had some marginalia written lightly in pencil.

#5 In Grade 2 and Grade 9 I won one of those "guess how many candies in a jar" contests. The number both times was 146.

#6 I work construction, so oftentimes there is garbage blowing or strewn about. I was on a raised platform, supervising about 10 guys, I noticed a lottery ticket on the ground.

Didn't think anything of it, probably a losing ticket, and someone threw it away.

The next day, I was in the same area of the build, I noticed the ticket was still there.....I picked it up and scanned it. Where I'm from, we have an app that we can check if your lottery ticket is a winner or not.

$500!!! A $500 winner! Couldn't believe it!!

The phrase "one in a million" is often thrown about loosely to mean that something is unlikely to occur. But according to experts from the Berkley University Department of Statistics, there are some events that have an exact one in a million chance of happening. For example, that one of the next 25 babies born in the United States will become president of the country... ADVERTISEMENT "The birth rate in the United States is approximately 4 million babies per year, and the average presidential term is 6 years, so 6 x 4 million = 24 million babies will be born until a new president is needed," explains the department's site. "Therefore, if we randomly select 24 babies to be born in the future, we can say that the probability that one of them will become president is 1 in 1 million."

#7 Years ago I was working at a USPS distribution center, and a single piece of (junk) mail fell from a tray on the overhead conveyor system landing next to me ... I pick it up to deal with it ... and I was flabbergasted to see that it was addressed to my father. No one was around, and I seriously thought it was a joke. I put it back into the system and it was delivered to our home a few days later. It had to literally be a 1 in a million chance.

#8 My house was hit by lightning in the morning and someone robbed my house later that same day. All the electronics they stole were fried from the lightning strike.

#9 Took a PATH train to New York from Hoboken a long time ago when it was $1 fare and the machine didn’t accept change. The train arrived and there was a guy in a panic because he only had change. I gave him a dollar bill and he insisted I take his change(which I didn’t want to do) and apologized that it was only 90 cents. I laughed but he was sincerely apologetic. The train makes about 5 stops and ends at 33rd street nyc. I spent the whole day in nyc and was traveling back to Hoboken from 33rd street. At 14th street station the door opens and a guy I didn’t recognize gets on heading back to Hoboken. He smiled and said “I always pay my debts” and hands me a dime. It took me a split second to realize who he was and we had a good laugh.

If we were to take maths out of the equation and think about rare occurrences happening, some might refer to them as synchronicities. Carl Jung coined the term "synchronicity" as a way to describe meaningful coincidences. "Unlike random chance, synchronicities feel charged with significance—as if life itself is winking at us. Maybe it’s hearing a song lyric that answers the exact question you were just wrestling with. Or bumping into an old friend at the exact moment you’d been thinking about them," explains the psychology today site.

#10 I was driving on a 2 lane road going about 50 mph. Guy in front of me in a car with t-tops. Wind blows his hat off. I caught it out of my driver side window. He watched through his rear view mirror. We both pulled over and I gave him his hat back.

#11 Wife and I were going through our Pokémon cards one day and organizing them into a shared binder, she had soo many more than me because most of mine were stolen by a bully of mine back in elementary school.



When we were looking through them I noticed on a few of the cards something I did when I was younger, I left little nail imprints on the corners of my cards so I'd know which were mine when i used to play and trade.. I asked my wife where she got those cards as all of those nail printed cards were the same that were stolen from me..



She says "Oh some kid back in elementary school used to have a crush on me and gave me these cards"



I asked what his name was.



She says Matt S... my freaking elementary school bully!!



So wife and I went to completely different schools on opposite sides of the same town, she moved to Cali, came back to NY for a week to visit parents, 2 days before going back to Cali we randomly met at mutual friends house in our mid 20s, hit it off got married 2 years later, bought a house decided to combine our cards to decorate the game room and now I have all my old Pokémon cards back.



We were meant to be together.. the wife and the cards.

#12 I was at a holiday party that had door prizes. When it was time for the draw, I decided to be funny and as soon as they read the first digit (of the like, 6 or 7 digit ticket number) I yelled "I won!" and got my laughs.





Then it turned out; I actually won the prize lol.

Or maybe, like this guy featured on our list, it's seeing a print on someone's wall during your second date... and discovering they'd bought it at a thrift store - and that your grandmother had painted the original. That is a perfect synchronicity hinting that you may have just met your future wife. Whether you want to call them coincidences, rare occurrences, one in a millions, synchronicities or miracles, the fact is they happen to all of us - probably more often than we realize.

#13 At a zoo as a teenager. Walked by an Orangutan exhibit. It was open air but there was a barrier. As I’m walking by a rock hits the ground next to me. I look around and an orangutan is laughing at me. I pick up the rock and toss it to him. He catches it deftly and tosses it back to me. This turned into a game of catch for a few minutes.



No one believed me when I got home. Dad called me a liar and actually grounded me for making stuff up.



Flash forward a few years later and we go to the zoo with my family. Guess who remembered me and wanted to play?



Vindication!

#14 Had a paper route when i was a kid. threw a paper towards the porch that was a somewhat elevated from where i was passing on my bike and it landed on end standing up on the hand rail..

#15 When I was 14, my nextdoor neighbor was 12. We had our first kiss behind her dad's car. Soon after, they moved away and our romance was done. Until 45 years later when we reconnected on Facebook. I posted that I was going to Mexico and she replied, "I wanna go." 45 years between our first and second kiss. Now 51 years after our first kiss, we married on a beach in Cozumel living our best life. The first person I kissed will be the last person I kiss.

#16 Maybe not exactly one in a million but I find this little story/experience super magical and rare for sure.





Back in 2017 I took a two week trip to Iceland with my ex and some friends. We rented a truck and drove around the entire island, camping at various spots. It was in late August by the way, so Iceland summer with the sun being out till pst midnight, very cool to witness.





On one of the last big stretches of driving we had to do we ended up getting a bad flat tire and had to pull over to the side of the local highway we were on which had two huge grassland fields on either side. It was the middle of the night and actually dark out, and the closest roadside assistance was about two hours away so needless to say we had some time to spend. We decided to just hang out in the trunk of the car and drink some beers while we waited. Then my friend Louisa shouted “oh my god guys look” and pointed towards the field. Then seemingly out of nowhere a huge herd of wild horses approached the wire fence of the field by where we were parked and seemingly came to check on us and hung out with us the whole time we waited for roadside assistance.





But then it got even better, my other friend then shouted “WHOA LOOK UP GUYS” and we all somehow hadn’t even noticed that the Aurora borealis was shining MAGICALLY BRIGHT in the sky above us. None of us had ever seen it in person and definitely weren’t expecting to see it on the second to last night of our trip. It just all felt so so magical and like we were SUPPOSED to get a flat tire that night. What started off as a major inconvenience ended up becoming one of our fondest memories of that trip, and I’ll never forget it.

#17 I found my grocery list in the store when I picked up a bag a chips. It was behind the chips and it was a list from about a year before that.

#18 In January of 2021, my partner and I were verbally and physically attacked by a drunk horde of Amish people on a beach in Florida.

#19 My wife hit a hole in one her first time on a golf course. Barely swung a golf club 100 times. I mean we have video driving up, but no one believes it at first.

#20 In the early '90's I was in Manhattan and taking one of those elevators that's glass and overlooks a large atrium. About 30 or so floors up, it stops and the power goes out (meaning the little phone/alarm doesn't work). We are smashed in there like, well, an elevator in Manhattan at rush hour.



After half an hour people really start getting uncomfortable and after an hour people start freaking out. No one is coming by and no one is hearing us shout. Then, about 90 minutes in two guys start walking in our direction and we start pounding on the glass and yelling.



They walk over and when they do I can see it's George Wendt and John Ratzenberger (Norm and Cliff) of Cheers. At the time, the show had just had it's series finale and was one of the most popular shows on earth. They come over, pry the doors open just enough to talk to us, learn we're stuck and get help.



When we get out we learned they were staying in that building, there with the whole cast for some sort of press event related to the show ending. Minutes later Ted Danson comes out of his room to join the fun. All three were so incredibly nice and took pics with everyone. Out of all the people in that city, we were saved b/c Cliff and Norm happened to be headed to their room and see us.

#21 My car stalled out in the middle of a very busy road, so I was trying to push it into a gas station parking lot with the help of a good samaritan. The car got going too fast, I fell, and got dragged by my car for a few feet. Then while laying in the middle of the road, I watched my car careen in the opposite direction of the gas station, pass right in front of my face, go through 5 lanes of traffic and over a median.



While my car was going over the median, the good samaritan ran through traffic, jumped into my car, and steered it safely into a parking lot. I jumped up and ran across the road to follow her. I had some bruises and road rash, but didn’t die, and she saved my car. I can’t imagine that series of events is very common.

#22 I got something like 20th in the entire state on a statewide multiple choice math test given to all 7th graders, where students were explicitly allowed to use a basic calculator.



The 1 in 1,000,000 part is that I left my calculator in my locker, and my teacher wouldn't let me get it (I know), so I ran out of time and had to blindly guess on the last 5 questions. Got 4 of them right by pure chance.



I was a shy kid, but I absolutely reminded my teacher that she didn't let me go back to my locker for my calculator after the results came back :).

#23 Deep sigh…



In 1965, at the age of 23, my beloved father — who just passed away last month at 83 — came to this country from eastern Europe to start his new life in the ‘promised land’ of America where he ultimately became very successful after toiling in the city for 60 years to provide for me, my siblings and my beloved late mother.



The only problem was, he didn’t speak English that well and was obviously concerned that it would hold him back in his new country.



That same year, a brand new movie came out, called ‘The Sound of Music’ which he was very interested in as it reminded him of the “hills from the old country” that he wouldn’t see again until The Wall fell in 1989.



Determined to learn his newly adopted language, he walked into a seedy Times Square movie theater that year and watched that movie intently to learn the language — not once; but ten (10) times that year. It’s a memory he would never forget and occasionally bring up over the years



Flash forward 50 years and it’s 2015 and it’s the 50th anniversary of that movie’s release. To commemorate it, the Academy had invited a very well known Lady Gaga to come perform the famed title track during the Oscars - with beloved star of the film, Julie Andrews, there to witness it.



The performance was other-worldly and completely out of character of Lady Gaga’s nasally vocal range. It’s like an alien took over her vocal tract and it sounds nothing like her (Google it) — much like the way Bob Dylan threw his voice on ‘Nashville Skyline.’



My father, now in his 70’s, watched this famed performance in real time and was blown away… just completely brought back to his youth as a young man facing down this crazy city, and Stefanie Germanotta was the one blowing his mind.



He turned to me during the performance, nearly in tears, and asked me who she was. I let out a comic sigh and began to explain her history & cultural value. He then turned back to me and said,



“She’s so incredibly talented. If you ever meet her in the city, please let her know how proud I am of her, will you?”



I smirked to myself, laughed it off, and said, “Sure, Dad…” knowing darn well that would never happen.



FLASH FORWARD to a few months later… I am hanging out on the LES with my rocker friends in an underground bar downtown, all getting drunk and having a blast when all of a sudden I need to excuse myself to go hit the bathroom downstairs to take a leak.



As I make my way down the stairs, I look up and walking up the stairs is none other than Lady Gaga. Alone. Just me & her on a narrow stairwell in dirty bar in the city.



I take a deep breath, along with a big leap of faith, open my lips, and go…



“Ummmm… can I tell you something?”



She turns to me, fully expecting me to bust into some “OMG, I’m like your biggest fan, OMG!!” diatribe when I just turn and go,



“…sooooooo, my old man asked me to tell you something…”



…as I explained the entire story above, fully expecting her to be completely apathetic to the admission, etc.



I look up after the words leave my lips only to find her eyes the size of the moon — completely swelled up with humility and compassion nearly bursting into tears as she told me how much that story meant to her.



“Can I tell YOU something now?” she said, as I braced for impact.



“I rehearsed that song for 8 straight weeks for 8 hours a day leading up to that performance knowing how important it was to an entire generation of people like your father. So please, tell him *I* said thank you, ok?!”



I was completely blown away, thanked her for her hard work on my father’s behalf, hugged her and sent her off as I drove home out to Long Island that night.



The next morning, my dad walked into the kitchen and asked how my night went. I smirked, turned to him, and said…



“Have a seat, pops… do I have a story for you, old man.”



Rest in Peace, Dad. I love you.

#24 Went to Europe 4 times



Trip 1. Broke my ankle.

Trip 2. Plane crash. (Landing gear caught fire when we landed hard and had to evacuate)

Trip 3. (This was pre Covid) exposed to infectious disease and the public health department quarantined me at home when I got back.

Trip 4. Paris Terror attacks.

#25 I was spending time in the library worrying about paying bills and found eight 100 dollar bills laid neatly behind the cover of the Tao of Pooh. I stuck the cash in my pocket checked out the book and went to pay the electric and insurance.

#26 I had been asking for crows to befriend me for months while my husband was battling cancer. One day I came home to 3 waiting for me they never were there before. That was the last day my husband was coherent enough to talk to me and he passed less than 48 hrs after. I swear it was a sign.

#27 My brother passed in an accident. His fiance was upset with my family during the funeral and afterward she never spoke to us again. Him and his fiancé had two dogs.



About 3 months after his passing, on a random Saturday, my girlfriend at the time and I went to a local dog shelter to see if we could maybe adopt a dog. I was really depressed and sad about his passing. It still felt very fresh.



While I was walking through the shelter looking at these dogs I saw a dog that looked familiar. One of my brothers dogs had a beautiful orange color coat and was long and thin like a greyhound. She may have been a mix. When I saw her name I just about fainted. Her name was impala. That’s what he named her because his favorite car was a Chevy impala. I immediately asked to speak to the person in charge of the shelter and explained the situation. I gave them the name of my brother’s finance and asked if she had surrendered her. He explained that under normal circumstances they would never give out that information but would make an exception. He confirmed she had given her up for adoption and allowed us to adopt her.



My girlfriend and I both cried all night with her like I’m crying as I type this. She was a very loving dog and so so special. She lived for 10 years and every time I looked at her she reminded me of my brother and we loved her so much. It was extremely sad when she passed and we miss her dearly. I hope my brother was looking down on me smiling knowing that for whatever reason we decided to go to a random dog shelter on a random Saturday and found his dog. We never found out if his fiancé kept the other dog because he was not at that shelter.



This is my 1 in 1,000,000 thing that happened to me.

May they both be resting in peace.

#28 When I was young I would take a ferry over the Oslo fjord to my summer cabin. It was an old and tiny ferry called «Bastøyfergen» and I probably took it 6 times before it was replaced with a new electric ferry. Skip to about 10 year later I was driving with my family along the sunshine coast out in nowhere in Canada with a couple small ferry crossings on the way. One of those ferries seemed very familiar but I didt get why. My mother jokingly pointed out it looked very similar to the Bastøy ferry but we did not believe it actually was, maybe just a similar model or something. Then we found an info placard on the boat saying that it crossed the atlantic 10 years ago from Norway where it previously shuttled across the Oslo fjord. It was the exact same ferry.

#29 I got punched in the back of the head by a drunk guy who was missing his hand at a concert. Yep punched with his stump.

#30 When i was 8 i visited an elephant reserve and we had to wear these huge ugly hats and i dropped mine and a baby elephant picked in up and put it back on my head.

#31 Stayed in an AirBnB over 1200 miles away in Seattle. My sister, whom I rarely talk to, happened to be staying in the exact same AirBnB as me at the exact same time.

#32 I was in New York City back in the 1980s at the 50th anniversary of King Kong and I saw the life sized Kong balloon break away from the empire State Building and fly towards Central Park. No one believes me.

#33 I went completely blind and was paralyzed by an autoimmune disease at 23. I was completely disabled and dependent on others for an entire year. And within a few months it cleared up and if you saw me now, no one would ever know.

#34 Back in the mid-90's I was a Realtor. I was on the way to one of my listings, to open it up for another Realtor to show it to her client.



It was during the Winter Olympics, and while I was driving, I started thinking about figure skating, which I always enjoyed watching. I started nostalgically remembering the Calgary Olympics in '88 (I'm Canadian) and how thrilling it was to watch Elizabeth Manley skate a brilliant routine which was one judge away from winning gold. I started fantasizing about how if I ever met her, I would tell her how proud Canada was of her, and how incredibley exciting her performance was.



I got to the house, the other Realtor arrived, and introduced me to her client. It was Elizabeth Manley.



I was too gobsmacked to tell her anything I had been fantasizing about telling her. But I did get her autograph. Which wasn't very professional of me, but I didn't care.

#35 Ok - this is nuts. I was on my first day at a job in New York City and had moved there the day before from the Midwest. My coworker asked if I had ever been to New York before and I told her that a couple of years prior I had taken a semester off during college and lived there. I mentioned that I delivered lunches in the very neighborhood we were working in and I just adored this one doorman who worked at a building just down the street. I said to her, “you’ll never guess how I met him? “And she responded without hesitation, “you handed him a white rose.” I was floored. I just met this woman minutes before and I had never told anybody about the white rose because I was embarrassed. Then she said, “his name was Richie, right? “Still flabbergasted, I said yes and how did she know? She said she worked in that office building a few years back and was friends with him. One night when she was leaving the building, he said, “Hey, you’re never going to believe this, but this girl came up to me today and handed me this white rose because she wanted to meet me. Isn’t that cool?” I couldn’t believe it.



Fast forward to a few months and I was having drinks with that same co-worker and her mom and sisters came out to meet us. Her mom was first gen Irish and asked me where I was from. I told her I was from Ohio. She said, “oh, I don’t think I know anyone from Ohio except Mary x” who is from our town in Ireland. I asked her to repeat the name thinking I didn’t hear correctly with her thick accent. She said, “Mary x.” I responded, “Mary has been my next door neighbor for 25 years and practically raised me.” Both of these stories still blow me away.

#36 Found two four leaf clovers one by the other on my birthday.

#37 I worked on the grounds crew at a golf course in my early 20s. I was mowing the practice green that was up by the club house. There was a paved path that went up a fairly steep hill to get to the clubhouse from 18, and a small pond just off that path. My superintendent had parked near the plateau of the hill, only very small grade downhill, hopped out, and ran into the clubhouse. During my last pass of the practice green I noticed movement in his cart. The parking brake had apparently come undone and the cart began rolling down the hill, aiming straight towards the pond. I turned off my mower and began sprinting towards the cart as it was picking up speed. Just barely managed to hop in the cart, mash the breaks, and get it stopped. He walks out of the clubhouse before I'd even got off the cart and asks what the hell I'm doing in it. I explain the previous 30 seconds and he doesn't believe a word of it, probably still wouldn't, but it happened. Probably the only time in my life I've felt like a action movie hero, and never got a wink of credit for it.

#38 Got cancer due to a genetic mutation; got to use a new immunotherapy (off label) due to another genetic mutation. The immunotherapy was a much easier course of treatment than the standard chemo/radiation/surgery. Had I been diagnosed six months earlier, the immunotherapy would not have been an option. I will forever be grateful that I didn’t have to go the standard route and that my wife and kid didn’t have to watch me go through the same.

#39 My dad had written me this note about how I would find true love in my lifetime and how he was so proud of me. This was when I was a freshman in high school. After he died when I was in my 20s I tore up my apartment trying to find it. I was so upset when I couldn't find it. A few days later it was just sitting in the middle of my living room. After I had cleaned and everything. No idea where it came from.

#40 Every Friday we’d play “high card” at work. Everyone puts in $20 and picks a card from the deck highest card takes the money. Ties pick another card until a winner is decided.



I won 17 weeks in a row.



Most guys would congratulate me and call me lucky. Others were furious and swore I cheated. They’d changed the deck. Made me pick first, second, last, second to last. But nothing mattered I just kept winning. Pretty bizarre. Wish I would have used that luck on a lotto ticket though.

#41 My cousin was adopted from Kenya when we were kids. He was about 8 when he was adopted and grew up in an orphanage before the adoption. We went out to eat at a restaurant with him and his parents one evening, and while we were at the table a woman runs up to us and tells us she was one of the caretakers at the orphanage he grew up at. They recognized each other immediately. We were in California at the time, so it’s crazy to think that this lady who knew him from Kenya ended up at the same restaurant as us, at the same time, thousands of miles away. It was so sweet to see their reunion!

#42 My wife and I were dog sitting and we left the dog alone in our house for 4 hours. The TV was definitely off when we left.



When we came back, the TV was on and it was playing one of those channels called “Dog TV” where it’s all dogs playing that’s supposed to entertain and calm down your dog. Our remote was chewed to pieces. Somehow. Some way. I swear that dog turned the tv on and navigated to a channel that my wife and I had never used (we don’t have a dog).

#43 My Aunts favorite soda was diet coke. She always had them 24/7. Back in the mid '90s when she passed me and my mom were at the kitchen counter/island where we had just received the call about her passing. Left our home and were on our way to my other aunt's house to meet up with all of our family who was gathering after hearing the news.



We made a quick stop to a dollar store on the way there where they had 2 off brand soda machines outside. I can't remember the off brand soda I was getting but when it vended, a diet coke popped out. Keep in mind there was only two soda machines and they were both off brand, neither of them were name brand.



We thought that was weird. So we get to our other aunt's house and gather with our cousins and uncles/aunts etc. And eventually after a few hours me and her headed back home.



When we got back home late that evening we walked back into the same kitchen we had left from originally after receiving the call earlier in the afternoon. And sitting on the island counter was a cold can of diet Coke. We never had diet Cokes in our house. As a matter of fact, we never had diet anything. The only soda we ever had in the house was Dr Pepper.



It was a completely different can of diet Coke as the one I had got from the vending machine, because that one was still in my mom's car warm and almost empty from me drinking it.



The vending machine was kind of weird but we had kind of explained it away by saying the vendor must have accidentally put diet Cokes into it by accident or maybe on purpose etc. Who knows.



But to get home and find a cold diet Coke sitting on her counter unopened really took it over the top for us.



I believe this was like 1995 if I'm not mistaken.

#44 When I was around 10 years old, my mom took our family to get pumpkins.





I already had my pumpkin and you paid by the pound. Random old guy walks up to the scale I'm standing next to and asks me to guess the weight of his pumpkin. I guessed 46lbs.





It was exactly 46 pounds.





He then accuse me of weighing it and putting it back because that's the only way I would know!





Not like there was a prize or it was an employee, just a random interaction with the guy.

#45 On my first date with my now wife, I told her that the weirdest things naturally happen to me and if she’s serious about hanging out, she needed to get used to it. Right at that moment an Elvis impersonator driving a pink Cadillac with the phrase “Thank you very much” pulled up next to the car we were in. It was in the parking lot of a Waffle House at 2am.

#46 Someone stole my hat from my head when crowdsurfing to Avenged Sevenfold at Download Festival in 2011. About 30 seconds later, I'd been crowdsurfed forward god knows how far, and the people under me didn't quite have me, so put me down. As this happened, something fell from the sky and landed my shoulder - my hat!

#47 I was training in Toronto with an expert in my field. Some other guy was there with overlapping training (he was the person trained just before me, then we switched off); he was from Alberta. We met and made small talk.



Him: Where are you from?



Me: Winnipeg.



Him: Oh, my wife is from Winnipeg. Well, sort of. From a town near Winnipeg.



Me: Oh, where’s that?



Him: Some place called Oak Bluff.



Me: Huh. My wife is from Oak Bluff. What year did your wife graduate high school?



Turns out: this guy and I, who lived 1300 km apart, had both worked in the same field, and had both come to train in Toronto with the same national subspecialist expert, had both married women from a town of ~2000 people, who had grown up 5 houses apart from one another and rode the school bus together. But beyond that: I had bought his wife’s childhood home and was living in it, in the neighborhood my wife grew up in.

#48 I once got a self serve checkout to work without needing to call an employee.

#49 I was a young fella, and picked up the phone in my home one night. Someone on the other end asked if it was *John*. I said yes. “Put your mother on the phone.” “Can I tell her who’s calling?” “Come on, *John*, put *Mary* on the phone.”



After a bit of a back and forth where I didn’t know who it was, I asked what number they were calling. They gave me our phone number. For SOME reason, I asked what area code. They said 702. I lived in Nova Scotia at the time, NINE-02.



So a woman in Nevada and a woman in Nova Scotia both shared a first name and a son’s first name as well as nine of the ten digits of a North American phone number.

#50 I was at the British Embassy in Los Angeles for a party honoring the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They did a drawing for hundreds of guests where one person and their guest would win a trip to London (flights, luxury hotel, the works). I turned to my husband and very dramatically said my name in an announcer voice, and then two seconds later they called my name!

#51 My Dad came home from work one day while my friends and I were playing basketball. He told us to throw him the ball and he proceeded to swish a 40ft. hook shot. We all laughed and said something about being lucky. He stopped and asked for the ball again and DID IT AGAIN! absolutely nuts!

#52 A monkey grabbed my sun glasses on the lookout on the rock of Gibralter, and we got into a tug of war with them until my glasses broke.. and the monkey went over the edge screaming.

#53 About 20 years ago, I hit the black 8 ball in from the break in pool 3 times in a row.

#54 Not as rare as some of the others mentioned here, but I finished Chapstick without losing it lol.

#55 I don’t know the odds but got last minute appointment in Turkey to get my entire body scanned because I wanted to make a fun TikTok.



No issues. No pain. No genetic problems. 40. No surgeries. Healthy my entire life.



Found stage 3b breast cancer. I would have been goner had I not done that and never seen it coming.

#56 When I met my wife, we met online and I came over to her house to cook her dinner. I was admiring her book collection. And I noticed she had the same first edition copy of The Hobbit that I had. So naturally I get all nerdy and pull it down. Turns out hers was the 7th print and mine was the 8th. Then we watched LOTR and we do it every Xmas day. All day.

#57 I was walking along the harbour of vancouver bc at midnight, and a raccoon scaled up the wall and was walking beside me like a dog for about 20 minutes.

#58 I saw the ice cream machine working at a McDonald’s once.

#59 I lost my keys on a sandy beach in waikiki. We walked up and down the beach for hours trying to find them. And right as we were giving up, I joked "what if they were right here" and stuck my hand in a random spot in the sand and literally pulled them out. I could not believe it. I still don't understand how that happened!

#60 I was fishing on my boat about 2 miles out in the ocean and a bird just lands on my fishing pole that I had in my hand and it stayed there for a while maybe a foot from my hand. Not as good as the other guys story about his grandmother's art work and meeting his future wife, but thats what happened.

#61 I was standing still in a forest reading an electric meter and a wild bird landed on my head. I stood very quiet and the bird stayed awhile. Then flew off to another tree.

#62 This one’s weird but I was watching tv and this compliance officer was being defensive about some of his recent actions. He talked for maybe 30 seconds of the segment but that was enough for me to call in my partner from the other room and point him out to him saying “he’s a bad person, we’re gonna hear more about him.” Not more than six months later he was arrested, he was Dennis Rader. Freaked myself out a bit.

#63 I had my vehicle stolen in las vegas and instead of finding it trashed somewhere, it was found 8 days later with some minor cosmetic damage, a new aftermarket radio and subwoofers, tinted windows, and a bunch of new and used tools in it. Over $2k worth of stuff.



I don't live in Las Vegas so when I was on my way back to pick it up the detective told me over the phone, "There's A LOT of stuff in there, and I don't know what is or isn't yours so....have a safe trip home after you pick it up"



Honestly the biggest surprise was that on my way to Las Vegas the change engine oil light came on and when I picked it up it was off. I assumed he had just reset it, but when I drained it to change it, even the oil was brand new.



Maybe not 1 in 1,000,000 but I've never heard a positive auto theft story.

#64 I have not one, but two, and they both literally deal with the word ‘Mystery’:



1. I was reading the nonfiction book Poverty, By America, while Unsolved Mysteries was playing on the TV in the background.



I ended up reading the word “Predestination” in the book at the literal exact same time that it was also said on the TV by someone on the show.





2. My favorite book growing up was called “The World’s Last Mysteries”. Also, while growing up, my mom and I used to press wildflowers in books that we would find on our walks. The last flower that we pressed in “The World’s Last Mysteries” was a red wild rose. We pressed it in the exact middle of the book so we could find it easily. When we moved across the country, we sold this book on accident at a garage sale, and I was devastated.



Flash forward a decade later, I’m at an antique shop in our new home state, and what do I come across? The World’s Last Mysteries. I bought it immediately and brought it home. As I’m flipping through the pages, a super flat, super dry red wild rose drops out of the middle of the book.

#65 I WON TICKETS TO A CHER CONCERT ON THE RADIO! When I went to the concert they said they didn’t have tickets for me but I SWEAR I called in and played some game where I had to name cities that started with W and they said that I won the tickets!

#66 A while ago my wife and i had a misscarriage with our first pregnancy. It hit us really hard. As a way to deal with it we went down to a local beach one night and wrote a goodbye message in the sand, and said a few words and just gazed out at the stars. All of a sudden the surf rolled forward and all the way up to our feet, and washed aay the message out of the sand.



The tide was not high. It was low. We were standing easily 20-30m away from the edge where it was lapping, and the surf was not raging. I have no explanation. Very, very weird, but we both did feel some sort of presence at that moment. I'll never forget that moment as long as i live.

