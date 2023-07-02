Avid Bored Panda readers may remember the piece we did on the subreddit r/OldSchoolCool, where people share content from the past that still looks fantastic today. But now, we have something similar yet totally different for you — its weird "cousin" r/OldSchoolRidiculous.

Created back in December 2013, this online community is pretty much the same as its "relative", only it laughs at previous eras instead of celebrating them. The outdated stuff these folks feature varies from offensive social norms to tacky fashion trends but they all remind us of the irreversible passage of time.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Startled Bystander At The Annual Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, 1994

Startled Bystander At The Annual Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, 1994

notbob1959 Report

16points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, that was very cheeky of them.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#2

Your Mum May Have Owned This

Your Mum May Have Owned This

Kane_richards Report

13points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Knowing how star struck young women were of the Beatles, this piece of memorabilia actually makes sense.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

How I Lost My Husband... And Won Him Back Again!

How I Lost My Husband... And Won Him Back Again!

diminutive_lebowski Report

12points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And to think that all this time I was using it incorrectly to clean the toilets.🤣

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#4

Hair Done By Phillip Mason, 1965. Photo By Richard Blinkoff

Hair Done By Phillip Mason, 1965. Photo By Richard Blinkoff

Sleeeepy_Hollow Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#5

"Baby Cages" Were Window-Mounted Playpens That Were Once Used For Apartments To Ensure Babies Get Fresh Air, 1937

"Baby Cages" Were Window-Mounted Playpens That Were Once Used For Apartments To Ensure Babies Get Fresh Air, 1937

Sleeeepy_Hollow Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#6

An Undercover Police Officer On Duty. New York, Brooklyn, 1 July 1969. [855 X 1200]

An Undercover Police Officer On Duty. New York, Brooklyn, 1 July 1969. [855 X 1200]

verostein Report

12points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t think those ladies are convinced.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Famous Architects Dressed As Their Buildings At An Architect Ball, 1931 (Names/Buildings In Comments)

Famous Architects Dressed As Their Buildings At An Architect Ball, 1931 (Names/Buildings In Comments)

AdaLovecraft Report

12points
POST
sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the picture above, we have from left to right: A. Stewart Walker as the Fuller Building (1929), Leonard Schultze as the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel (1931) , Ely Jacques Kahn as the Squibb Building (1930), William Van Alen as the Chrysler Building (1930), Ralph Walker as 1 Wall Street (1931), D.E.Ward as the Metropolitan Tower and Joseph H. Freelander as the Museum of the City of New York (1930).

7
7points
reply
#8

Lester Walker's Turniture II, 1970

Lester Walker's Turniture II, 1970

notbob1959 Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Mister Merry’s Play Lighter

Mister Merry’s Play Lighter

lamest-liz Report

11points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, how else are you supposed to light your pretend cigarettes?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#10

Models Promoting Farm Fertilizer, 1956

Models Promoting Farm Fertilizer, 1956

notbob1959 Report

11points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was this a Miss Ammonium Sulfate competition or what?

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#11

Du Pont Cellophane (1955)

Du Pont Cellophane (1955)

MetaHelvetica Report

11points
POST
Emperor Kitten
Emperor Kitten
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Legend has it these babies are still a fresh and crisp as ever, nearly 70 years later!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#12

Pure Luxury

Pure Luxury

ThriftyAsian Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

This Ad In A 1968 Life Magazine

This Ad In A 1968 Life Magazine

mistermajik2000 Report

10points
POST
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is the neatest-dressed drug dealer i have ever seen. I would feel confident in buying drugs from him, if he cares that much about his business image.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#14

Braniff Airlines Stewardess Uniforms, 1969

Braniff Airlines Stewardess Uniforms, 1969

Slow-moving-sloth Report

10points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They look like henchwomen for some obscure Batman villain from the 60’s tv show.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#15

It's Lunch Time At The No Barriers Alligator Farm. Florida C1920s

It's Lunch Time At The No Barriers Alligator Farm. Florida C1920s

MyDogGoldi Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#16

Typical Redditor, Mid-1960s

Typical Redditor, Mid-1960s

WhisperingSideways Report

10points
POST
CHRIS DOMRES
CHRIS DOMRES
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The era when men considered themselves superior to women, yet they were unable to make themselves a sandwich.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#17

Matching Outfits In 1952

Matching Outfits In 1952

notbob1959 Report

10points
POST
CD King
CD King
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He is wearing socks and loafers!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

Burnt Orange Carpeting In A Supermarket, 1970s. What The Hell Were They Thinking!

Burnt Orange Carpeting In A Supermarket, 1970s. What The Hell Were They Thinking!

MyDogGoldi Report

9points
POST
CD King
CD King
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everything was burnt orange and avocado green back then.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

German Band Exmagma, Album Cover For Goldball, 1974

German Band Exmagma, Album Cover For Goldball, 1974

Slow-moving-sloth Report

9points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unfortunately stiltrock never took off.

2
2points
reply
#20

Asbestos Shoveling Competition

Asbestos Shoveling Competition

voxadam Report

9points
POST
Dingooo
Dingooo
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Next the uranium eating contest.

0
0points
reply
#21

The Presto Whip Building In Dearborn, Michigan, 1976

The Presto Whip Building In Dearborn, Michigan, 1976

TommyAdagio Report

9points
POST
#22

How... How Do You Begin To Eat This?

How... How Do You Begin To Eat This?

zoruasaurus Report

9points
POST
shan
shan
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You don’t.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Martians And Venusians In A 1961 Episode Of TV Series The Twilight Zone

Martians And Venusians In A 1961 Episode Of TV Series The Twilight Zone

notbob1959 Report

9points
POST
#24

Du Pont Cellophane (1955)

Du Pont Cellophane (1955)

bloodmilksemen Report

8points
POST
#25

1939 Proposal To Identify Bad Drivers With A Special License Plate, Memphis Tennessee

1939 Proposal To Identify Bad Drivers With A Special License Plate, Memphis Tennessee

notbob1959 Report

8points
POST
Dipper
Dipper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know a few people who could use this...

3
3points
reply
#26

Children Car Seats In The 1940s

Children Car Seats In The 1940s

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
RavenTheCat
RavenTheCat
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well thr kid's having fun

0
0points
reply
#27

"After You Put On The Old Feedbag, You'll Be Glad You're Wearing Slim & Slender Control-Top Pantyhose." - 1971

"After You Put On The Old Feedbag, You'll Be Glad You're Wearing Slim & Slender Control-Top Pantyhose." - 1971

FNaXQ Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

A Striking Beauty, Postcard From Around 1908

A Striking Beauty, Postcard From Around 1908

notbob1959 Report

8points
POST
#29

Burger King Am Radio With Burger Headphones. These Were Produced Exclusively For Radio Shack In 1983

Burger King Am Radio With Burger Headphones. These Were Produced Exclusively For Radio Shack In 1983

AxlCobainVedder Report

8points
POST
#30

Space Age Fashion By André Courrèges, 1960s

Space Age Fashion By André Courrèges, 1960s

Plethorian Report

8points
POST
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Ze goggles are useless! Zey do nussink!"

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#31

Eiderlon Panties (1970s)

Eiderlon Panties (1970s)

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why was this ever said? Don’t think this following was ever uttered. They have a broken leg and arm but their panties are the best

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Bride And Groom In Lake, Circa 1982

Bride And Groom In Lake, Circa 1982

Slow-moving-sloth Report

8points
POST
#33

An Idea Of What Beatlemania Was Like

An Idea Of What Beatlemania Was Like

maccaroni43 Report

7points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shamp shamp shampoo. You know I’ll us you.

0
0points
reply
#34

The "Dog Sack" Invention, Which First Appeared In The June 1935 Issue Of Popular Mechanics

The "Dog Sack" Invention, Which First Appeared In The June 1935 Issue Of Popular Mechanics

somnum_osseus Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#35

Eat Ironized Yeast (1930s)

Eat Ironized Yeast (1930s)

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of bust must plus from Napoleon Dynamite.

0
0points
reply
#36

Uncle & Nephew At Sunset Point, Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, 1981

Uncle & Nephew At Sunset Point, Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, 1981

notbob1959 Report

7points
POST
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Add a comment". As if a comment could conceivably be made about this.

0
0points
reply
#37

A Vidal Sassoon Hairstyle From The 1960s

A Vidal Sassoon Hairstyle From The 1960s

notbob1959 Report

7points
POST
#38

Rain Goggles For Racing Car Driver. In An Open Car, The Fan Would Start Moving At About 15 Miles Per Hour, Putting The Tiny Wipers In Motion And Clearing The Water From The Lenses. England, 1930s

Rain Goggles For Racing Car Driver. In An Open Car, The Fan Would Start Moving At About 15 Miles Per Hour, Putting The Tiny Wipers In Motion And Clearing The Water From The Lenses. England, 1930s

notbob1959 Report

7points
POST
#39

A "Punt Gun" Used To Hunt Waterfowl. These Weapons Are Characteristically Too Large For An Individual To Fire From The Shoulder Or Often Carry Alone. This Particular Model Was Banned Because It Was Too Effective. Photo Taken In The Early 1900s

A "Punt Gun" Used To Hunt Waterfowl. These Weapons Are Characteristically Too Large For An Individual To Fire From The Shoulder Or Often Carry Alone. This Particular Model Was Banned Because It Was Too Effective. Photo Taken In The Early 1900s

Sleeeepy_Hollow Report

7points
POST
Heze Alii
Heze Alii
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What mom thinks I mean when I say "I want a gun"

1
1point
reply
#40

In The Victorian Era, Men Used Special “Moustache Cups” To Protect Their ‘Staches While Drinking Hot Tea

In The Victorian Era, Men Used Special “Moustache Cups” To Protect Their ‘Staches While Drinking Hot Tea

thesmallestman Report

7points
POST
Pink kitty
Pink kitty
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who knew that was necessary?!

0
0points
reply
#41

Fashion, Winter 1966

Fashion, Winter 1966

notbob1959 Report

7points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sure if your goal is to kill 007.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Lesser Known Mascots, Ihop's Miss Blueberry 1987

Lesser Known Mascots, Ihop's Miss Blueberry 1987

MrDorkESQ Report

7points
POST
#43

These Old Wife Beaters Making Excuses For Themselves

These Old Wife Beaters Making Excuses For Themselves

LaraGilraen Report

6points
POST
#44

Invention Of Cars Turns Women Into Tramps, Circa 1924

Invention Of Cars Turns Women Into Tramps, Circa 1924

Slow-moving-sloth Report

6points
POST
#45

Sun Tan Pills (1970s)

Sun Tan Pills (1970s)

MetaHelvetica Report

6points
POST
#46

Dancers Costumed As Electrical Appliances At The Los Angeles Electrical Age Exposition In 1936

Dancers Costumed As Electrical Appliances At The Los Angeles Electrical Age Exposition In 1936

notbob1959 Report

6points
POST
#47

Eastern Airlines (1967)

Eastern Airlines (1967)

MetaHelvetica114 Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#48

“Fun For The Entire Family”

“Fun For The Entire Family”

Affectionate-Line-91 Report

6points
POST
#49

1978 Unisex Hair Style

1978 Unisex Hair Style

Slow-moving-sloth Report

6points
POST
#50

…where Do I Even Start?

…where Do I Even Start?

kit11037 Report

6points
POST
#51

This Christmas, Get That Special Lady In Your Life An Ironing Board (1963)

This Christmas, Get That Special Lady In Your Life An Ironing Board (1963)

bloodmilksemen Report

6points
POST
#52

Listerine Shaving Cream Ad (1944)

Listerine Shaving Cream Ad (1944)

MetaHelvetica Report

6points
POST
#53

Poison Ivy And Lux Interior (Of The Cramps) Were Incredibly Awesome... But Also A Bit Ridiculous (1986)

Poison Ivy And Lux Interior (Of The Cramps) Were Incredibly Awesome... But Also A Bit Ridiculous (1986)

WhileFalseRepeat Report

6points
POST
#54

'fill 'Er Up' - Advert For Turkish Petrol Company -1960

'fill 'Er Up' - Advert For Turkish Petrol Company -1960

KamikazeChief Report

6points
POST
#55

This Crimping Iron That Makes Shapes In Your Hair

This Crimping Iron That Makes Shapes In Your Hair

GinsuVictim Report

6points
POST
Jinx
Jinx
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ok, this is kind of neat

0
0points
reply
#56

Bryn Owen Aged 17 With His Vespa Scooter, Which Has 34 Mirrors And 81 Lights On The Front And Back, All Bought With His Pocket Money, Leicestershire, England, 1983

Bryn Owen Aged 17 With His Vespa Scooter, Which Has 34 Mirrors And 81 Lights On The Front And Back, All Bought With His Pocket Money, Leicestershire, England, 1983

notbob1959 Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#57

The Day My Kid Went Punk, Abc After-School Special (1987)

The Day My Kid Went Punk, Abc After-School Special (1987)

AxlCobainVedder Report

5points
POST
John Harrison
John Harrison
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is Doc at home? Does the Love Boat have a broken propeller?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#58

Lysol For Feminine Hygiene (1939)

Lysol For Feminine Hygiene (1939)

MetaHelvetica Report

5points
POST
le_smol_froge
le_smol_froge
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ayyyy the second pic is like that one meme

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#59

What A Deal!

What A Deal!

MetaHelvetica Report

5points
POST
#60

"Even A Lady Could Learn To Like Soft Whiskey. It's Not Hard." - Calvert Extra [1965]

"Even A Lady Could Learn To Like Soft Whiskey. It's Not Hard." - Calvert Extra [1965]

FNaXQ Report

5points
POST
#61

Ladies, Dr. Swift Is Here To Massage Away Your Troubles From Neck To Knee (1850s)

Ladies, Dr. Swift Is Here To Massage Away Your Troubles From Neck To Knee (1850s)

MetaHelvetica Report

5points
POST
le_smol_froge
le_smol_froge
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WITHOUT THE KNOWLEDGE OF ANYONE?!

0
0points
reply
#62

Scott Tissues (1940s)

Scott Tissues (1940s)

MetaHelvetica114 Report

5points
POST
le_smol_froge
le_smol_froge
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Women and girls especially, because of their peculiar requirements, need a soft, highly absorbent tissue”

0
0points
reply
#63

The Cone Bra Corset Dress From Jean Paul Gaultier Fw 1984 Photographed By Peter Lindberg