Avid Bored Panda readers may remember the piece we did on the subreddit r/OldSchoolCool, where people share content from the past that still looks fantastic today. But now, we have something similar yet totally different for you — its weird "cousin" r/OldSchoolRidiculous.
Created back in December 2013, this online community is pretty much the same as its "relative", only it laughs at previous eras instead of celebrating them. The outdated stuff these folks feature varies from offensive social norms to tacky fashion trends but they all remind us of the irreversible passage of time.
Startled Bystander At The Annual Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, 1994
Your Mum May Have Owned This
How I Lost My Husband... And Won Him Back Again!
Hair Done By Phillip Mason, 1965. Photo By Richard Blinkoff
"Baby Cages" Were Window-Mounted Playpens That Were Once Used For Apartments To Ensure Babies Get Fresh Air, 1937
An Undercover Police Officer On Duty. New York, Brooklyn, 1 July 1969. [855 X 1200]
Famous Architects Dressed As Their Buildings At An Architect Ball, 1931 (Names/Buildings In Comments)
In the picture above, we have from left to right: A. Stewart Walker as the Fuller Building (1929), Leonard Schultze as the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel (1931) , Ely Jacques Kahn as the Squibb Building (1930), William Van Alen as the Chrysler Building (1930), Ralph Walker as 1 Wall Street (1931), D.E.Ward as the Metropolitan Tower and Joseph H. Freelander as the Museum of the City of New York (1930).
Lester Walker's Turniture II, 1970
Mister Merry’s Play Lighter
Models Promoting Farm Fertilizer, 1956
Du Pont Cellophane (1955)
Pure Luxury
This Ad In A 1968 Life Magazine
Braniff Airlines Stewardess Uniforms, 1969
It's Lunch Time At The No Barriers Alligator Farm. Florida C1920s
Typical Redditor, Mid-1960s
Matching Outfits In 1952
Burnt Orange Carpeting In A Supermarket, 1970s. What The Hell Were They Thinking!
German Band Exmagma, Album Cover For Goldball, 1974
Asbestos Shoveling Competition
The Presto Whip Building In Dearborn, Michigan, 1976
How... How Do You Begin To Eat This?
Martians And Venusians In A 1961 Episode Of TV Series The Twilight Zone
1939 Proposal To Identify Bad Drivers With A Special License Plate, Memphis Tennessee
Children Car Seats In The 1940s
"After You Put On The Old Feedbag, You'll Be Glad You're Wearing Slim & Slender Control-Top Pantyhose." - 1971
A Striking Beauty, Postcard From Around 1908
Burger King Am Radio With Burger Headphones. These Were Produced Exclusively For Radio Shack In 1983
Space Age Fashion By André Courrèges, 1960s
Eiderlon Panties (1970s)
Bride And Groom In Lake, Circa 1982
An Idea Of What Beatlemania Was Like
The "Dog Sack" Invention, Which First Appeared In The June 1935 Issue Of Popular Mechanics
Eat Ironized Yeast (1930s)
Uncle & Nephew At Sunset Point, Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, 1981
A Vidal Sassoon Hairstyle From The 1960s
Rain Goggles For Racing Car Driver. In An Open Car, The Fan Would Start Moving At About 15 Miles Per Hour, Putting The Tiny Wipers In Motion And Clearing The Water From The Lenses. England, 1930s
A "Punt Gun" Used To Hunt Waterfowl. These Weapons Are Characteristically Too Large For An Individual To Fire From The Shoulder Or Often Carry Alone. This Particular Model Was Banned Because It Was Too Effective. Photo Taken In The Early 1900s
In The Victorian Era, Men Used Special “Moustache Cups” To Protect Their ‘Staches While Drinking Hot Tea
Fashion, Winter 1966
Lesser Known Mascots, Ihop's Miss Blueberry 1987
These Old Wife Beaters Making Excuses For Themselves
Invention Of Cars Turns Women Into Tramps, Circa 1924
Sun Tan Pills (1970s)
Dancers Costumed As Electrical Appliances At The Los Angeles Electrical Age Exposition In 1936
Eastern Airlines (1967)
“Fun For The Entire Family”
1978 Unisex Hair Style
…where Do I Even Start?
This Christmas, Get That Special Lady In Your Life An Ironing Board (1963)
Listerine Shaving Cream Ad (1944)
Poison Ivy And Lux Interior (Of The Cramps) Were Incredibly Awesome... But Also A Bit Ridiculous (1986)
'fill 'Er Up' - Advert For Turkish Petrol Company -1960
This Crimping Iron That Makes Shapes In Your Hair
Bryn Owen Aged 17 With His Vespa Scooter, Which Has 34 Mirrors And 81 Lights On The Front And Back, All Bought With His Pocket Money, Leicestershire, England, 1983
The Day My Kid Went Punk, Abc After-School Special (1987)
Lysol For Feminine Hygiene (1939)
What A Deal!
"Even A Lady Could Learn To Like Soft Whiskey. It's Not Hard." - Calvert Extra [1965]
Ladies, Dr. Swift Is Here To Massage Away Your Troubles From Neck To Knee (1850s)
Scott Tissues (1940s)
