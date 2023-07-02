Avid Bored Panda readers may remember the piece we did on the subreddit r/OldSchoolCool, where people share content from the past that still looks fantastic today. But now, we have something similar yet totally different for you — its weird "cousin" r/OldSchoolRidiculous.

Created back in December 2013, this online community is pretty much the same as its "relative", only it laughs at previous eras instead of celebrating them. The outdated stuff these folks feature varies from offensive social norms to tacky fashion trends but they all remind us of the irreversible passage of time.