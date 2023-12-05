Artist Gives Captions To Paintings, And It’s Somewhat Deep And Funny (28 New Pics)Interview
Ever looked at a painting and wondered what it's really saying? Well, Hassan Hassnaoui has a knack for giving art a voice that everyone can understand. His secret? Adding funny and thought-provoking captions to old paintings, making them feel like they're sending text messages.
Hassan's modern take on paintings has won the hearts of over 207 thousand followers on Instagram and other social media platforms. It's not just about art for art's sake anymore; it's about art that speaks directly to you, in a language you get.
We've gathered some of Hassan's newest works for you to dive into. So, scroll down and see the paintings talk!
Once again, Bored Panda reached out to Hassan Hassnaoui to learn more about "Stupid Art". We were curious about how the artist came up with the idea to add modern text messages to paintings. "It [the idea] originated from my love for art," Hassnaoui shared. "When I look at paintings, I see their gestures and it feels like they're engaging in a conversation. That's what inspired me to put captions on various well-known paintings, expressing what I perceive in them—their emotions, stories, and the dialogue they might be having if they were part of our modern world with texting and messaging."
Hassnaoui finds inspiration in everyday events that he believes his fans will connect with. "The toughest part is choosing the right painting that captures the message I have in mind. Even the smallest details, like gestures or facial expressions, can help people understand what I meant."
I use a different version of my personality for everyone I know so they'll like me this is compltely normal and healthy I'm sure
Hassnaoui's captions often touch on everyday life and small problems. He shared that he views his art as a vehicle for social commentary. "I aim to consistently communicate reportable messages and observations about the everyday challenges we face. This approach allows my audience to feel a deeper connection both to me and to the essence of my work."
What are your thoughts on these paintings with a modern twist? Upvote your favorite pieces and share your comments! For more captivating artwork, explore Hassnaoui's Instagram!
I see every bad part of myself is there even good parts?
thank you bored panda! It was just what I needed 💖
