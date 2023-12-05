ADVERTISEMENT

Ever looked at a painting and wondered what it's really saying? Well, Hassan Hassnaoui has a knack for giving art a voice that everyone can understand. His secret? Adding funny and thought-provoking captions to old paintings, making them feel like they're sending text messages.

Hassan's modern take on paintings has won the hearts of over 207 thousand followers on Instagram and other social media platforms. It's not just about art for art's sake anymore; it's about art that speaks directly to you, in a language you get.

We've gathered some of Hassan's newest works for you to dive into. So, scroll down and see the paintings talk!

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | Facebook