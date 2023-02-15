“I Paid Extra For These Seats And Would Like To Sit In Them”: Person Calls Out Old Couple Who Stole Their Plane Seats

Entitled people come in all shapes and sizes. They’re not all obviously arrogant and mean. Some of them are all smiles and can seem quite sweet. But make no mistake, they still feel like the world owes them special treatment. For some reason, quite a few people think they deserve to have your seat on the plane…

Redditor u/churtothechur shared how they started a trip around the world with their partner and hopped on a long-haul flight from New Zealand to Los Angeles. There was only one problem, though: there was already a couple sitting in their seats, with all that already-purchased extra leg room. Check out the full story below.

There’s something about planes that makes people really want to switch seats with complete strangers

One person shared how they found an old couple sitting in the seats they paid for to have extra leg room

Soon enough, a member of the flight staff got involved

The old couple was shocked that they couldn’t do exactly what they pleased

The redditor’s story made a pretty big splash on r/ChoosingBeggars—it got 47.5k upvotes. Not only that, it reminded readers just how judgmental people can be. For instance, some internet users pointed out that nobody rushed to offer their own seats to the old couple, even though they were quick to give the OP “some stink eyes.”

The story also shows how many folks are completely not used to hearing the word ‘no.’ Broadly speaking, someone wanting your seat on the plane is barely anything like other situations, like someone asking for your seat on the bus.

We all pay large chunks of cash to fly in the sky. If you want a better seat with extra leg room, champagne, and first-class service, you can have that. But it’ll cost you extra! It’s a bit sneaky to try and grab someone’s slightly better seat. And it’s not like you can be all that sneaky: your name and seat number are on your ticket. It doesn’t take much sleuthing to figure out that someone is acting all entitled and nabbing better seats.

Airplane seats are hardly anything like seats on public transportation

Nobody’s forcing you to stand on a plane: everyone has a seat. Unlike on a bus where someone might not find a place to sit down and rest their weary feet. It is quite normal to ask a fellow passenger if you could have their seat on a bus. It’s incredibly weird to do so on a plane. With one exception: if a family’s traveling together and, say, one of the kids got assigned to a different part of the plane. In those specific cases, it’s worth considering switching.

However, in the OP’s situation, it’s not like the old couple was actually separated. And it’s not like they asked for the redditor’s permission to take their seats (with all that sweet, sweet extra leg room). They simply sat down and hoped they’d get away with it. This is a classic example of entitlement.

Some people feel entitled to what others have because they feel superior to them

Entitlement is a personality trait where someone thinks that they deserve privileges or recognition that they didn’t earn. In short, they expect to be rewarded for doing absolutely nothing. Entitled people generally view life from the perspective that everything should benefit them, and they often lack empathy for anyone who’s not them or a member of their in-crowd (but they’re still a distant second).

They feel superior to everyone else, so they expect special treatment. It’s quite a sight to see how frustrated they become when someone pushes back and enforces healthy boundaries: they’re suddenly forced to face the reality that, hey, the universe doesn’t revolve around them!

If you ever find yourself in an argument over anything on an airplane—from seating arrangements to someone stealing your packet of peanuts while you were asleep—the best approach is being diplomatic but firm. Try to calmly talk to the other person and see if you can find a compromise that works. If that fails, simply reach out to a flight attendant or another member of the staff. They’ll be able to mediate the conflict and resolve the entire drama.

