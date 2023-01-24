Plane Passenger Tries To Take Advantage Of An Older Woman Sitting In Premium, So This TikToker Steps In To Protect Her

There you are, sitting in premium economy, enjoying your unlimited drinks and snacks, when suddenly, someone from the back of the plane disturbs you. Apparently, they want to switch seats with you so they can sit next to their friend. The audacity of some people!

TikToker @not.cristinayang, from Seattle, recently went viral on the video-sharing platform after explaining exactly why she never switches seats on the plane. She shared how she saved a fellow passenger from being pressured into giving up her seat, and started a debate on whether or not seat-switching is at all acceptable mid-air.

A ton of people praised the woman for standing up for the passenger, and her video went incredibly viral, getting attention both on TikTok and in the media. At the time of writing, the video had 3.9 million views and counting. Scroll down to see what happened on the flight, in the TikToker’s own words.

This woman from Seattle went viral on TikTok and in the media after sharing how she stood up for a fellow passenger

She wanted to share a story about why she believes switching seats on the plane is a bad idea

‘Let me tell you a story about seat switching, or not, for that matter. I was flying from Hawaii to Seattle, which is a good, like, four or five-hour flight. I have status on the airline, so I’m sitting in premium economy. Back then you’d get like, unlimited drinks and snacks and it was awesome. I’m sitting in the window seat and right next to me in the middle seat is a little Asian woman.’

She explained how there was another Asian woman sitting next to her in premium economy class

‘I think she’s Japanese. She was really soft-spoken and on the aisle seat there was another person. So the aisle seat person is like traveling with another woman and her companion says, “I want to sit next to my friend” and she looks at the Asian lady next to me, the little Japanese lady. She says “let’s switch seats. I’m back in 26.”‘

Someone then suggested that they switch seats. The TikToker felt like the other passenger was trying to take advantage of the soft-spoken lady

‘Mind you, we’re in premium economy, OK? We’re like in row eight with all the unlimited drinks and snacks. So the lady next to me is like, “oh, we switch seats? Ohh, OK” and so she starts getting up and I’m like, “no”. And so the lady is like ohh, but it’s a window seat. It’s so much better than a middle seat that she has. And I was like, except for the fact that we are traveling together. Hello. We’re both Asian, of course, we know each other. And 26 is not premium economy. It is where it’s like, you know, the toilet is back there. No.’

That’s when she decided to take matters into her own hands!

‘So the little Asian lady next to me is like half standing up and not. And she looks over at me and I go, “Sit down, Connie!” OK. I don’t know what her name is, I just called her Connie for some reason. And she sat down. I guess I was meaner than the other lady. So the lady in 26 is like kind of mad that she can’t sit next to her friend. And she was like, “no, you guys aren’t traveling together. You just made that up.” And I look over at the Asian lady next to me, and I start speaking to her in Cantonese, which is like, totally the wrong language for her. But this lady is not Asian, so she’s not going to know the difference. And the Asian lady looks at me, she’s like “Yeah.” And then she responds to me in Japanese. And I’m like, hmm, that’s right. I look up at the lady who’s still standing there, and I go, “OK, well, we’re going to continue to talk about you in our language. So why don’t you go back to row 26 where you belong, OK?” Because if you wanted to sit next to your friend, you should have booked a ticket next to her, not 20 rows behind.’

At the core of every decent interaction with someone else lies the idea that everyone ought to respect one another. That means being kind, polite, and courteous. Seat-switching in and of itself isn’t something good or bad—it’s simply asking for a favor. What really matters is the context surrounding the situation.

For instance, many of you Pandas reading this would probably agree to give up your seat so that a parent might be able to sit next to their child on the plane, if the airlines had somehow separated them. However, when there aren’t any extenuating circumstances like that, it’s pretty much all right to view the situation like everyone’s been assigned seats in a classroom in elementary school—something that @not.cristinayang noted in another video.

You can watch the full viral video right over here

All in all, you shouldn’t feel pressured to give up your super awesome premium economy seat just because somebody wants to sit next to their friend. However, that’s easier said than done. Many people don’t like disappointing others, so they aim to please them by sacrificing their own quality of life. Thankfully, there are people like @not.cristinayang out there who are actively willing to stand up for someone who is shy and under a lot of social pressure.

We’ve recently written here on Bored Panda about how pretty much everyone feels like they deserve to be treated with equal respect. So when someone demands special treatment (e.g. asking to switch seats), they’re showing that they believe they’re entitled to more than you are. In short, there’s a problem when someone else’s sense of entitlement starts to encroach on your rights and personal space.

Aside from seat-switching, try not to hog the overhead bins, be aware of how reclining the seat might affect the person sitting behind you, and try not to be overly chatty if you can see that your fellow passengers just want to nap or read a good book. And if there are any serious problems with the other people on the flight, reach out to the flight crew to help mediate the conflict.

Generally, it’s best to get the staff’s permission to switch seats, as the pilots need to know the distribution of weight on the plane when taking off. Of course, the bigger the plane, the more freedom passengers have.

