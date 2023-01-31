40 Funny Tweets By The Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation
When people scroll on social media, the posts that are most likely to catch our eyes and make us want to share them are the ones that are unusually funny and clever. Even government agencies are starting to realize it and use it to their own advantage.
Not too long ago, Bored Panda compiled a list of hilarious tweets that the National Park Service Twitter have posted, but it turns out that they have a competitor. It is the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, which also has been posting humorous announcements for a while and is quickly gaining followers.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) is a government organization that manages Oklahoma’s fish and wildlife resources and habitat. The organization states its mission on its website: “We manage and protect fish and wildlife, along with their habitats, while also growing our community of hunters and anglers, partnering with those who love the outdoors, and fostering stewardship with those who care for the land.”
They use all of the most popular social media platforms to connect with that community. Their biggest following is on Facebook with 191k followers, their iconic Twitter account is currently at 155k followers and on Instagram 36k people are interested in what they post.
Surprisingly, they have a TikTok account followed by 186k followers and they have 4.4 million likes on videos in total. You can also find them on YouTube where their channel has 22k subscribers.
ODWC’s Twitter is really a masterpiece, so today we are dedicating our attention to this social media platform. The strategy of posting funny tweets was seriously considered after their first humorous tweet went viral. It was a photo of a mountain lion who was rolling in snow being all cute, but the caption said “YOU are cold. They have fur. Do not let inside.”
The Oklahoman discussed the tweet with the person who approves all the posts on all social media accounts that belong to the Wildlife Department, Kelly Adams. She said that she believed it resonated with so many people because it was simply funny.
After this tweet, the social media team realized “We can be funny. It is OK. It is great for relevancy. It is great for engagement. This is who we want to be on Twitter.”
The outcome was higher engagement and it invited people who aren’t specifically interested in wildlife to a new world for them. Kelly welcomes those people with open arms, “That's exciting. It's tough sometimes to go beyond your traditional audience, especially when you are so niche like we are. It's been exciting to engage with these people."
The state agency finally saw success and found what would bring them engagement, but it was a long journey. If you look at when the Twitter account was created, you will see that ODWC joined the platform in 2009.
Only in 2020 did they hire a dedicated person for social media and the tweet with the mountain lion was posted in January 2022. The person who changed things up was Sarah Southerland. As she told Route Fifty, she came to the Wildlife Department in 2020 and she started coming up with ideas to make Twitter work for them because, “honestly, Twitter is very hard for government agencies.”
Sarah wanted to define the voice of ODWC and started writing out bullet points. The most important thing was “to change the language that we use, and step away from kind of this foreign government speech habit, and start talking more like the Oklahomans around us. [We] adopted a voice that is very similar to how we speak to each other and how we speak in the office.”
The social media coordinator revealed to the local Oklahoma news channel KOCO that “The most viral stuff that we’ve ever put on our Twitter account has come from just a random idea that somebody has and we’re like cool, why not?”
Sarah describes the process a bit to Route Fifty: “So what we have is this pretty janky whiteboard where people walk by my desk and write down just dumb things. <...> And then we go from there; our boss will send us emails, we have contests. <...> Everyone really, really contributes, and then we reward that contribution by actually using it. We're not pretentious about what we put on the Twitter account, because it's a group project.”
Although it’s a group project, it all goes through Sarah who makes the tweets in the same style and in the same voice that is recognized as the ODWC Twitter. Her colleague Daniel Griffith, who is the webmaster and manages the website, thinks that this is their key to success, “We've got multiple people contributing. And one person is kind of taking all those ideas, and making sure that they all stay in line with each other versus how we used to do in the past.”
But don’t be fooled. Although the tweets are very funny, the people behind them are pretty much winging it as they go. Sarah commented, “I think sometimes when people interview us, they expect to be talking to, like, marketing geniuses or a giant agency team. And we're not—we’re just a group of government employees.”
The tweets are really funny and entertaining even for people who aren’t interested in wildlife, but they are also educational and this kind of exposure just helps the people passionate about it to spread the message beyond just those who are already listening.
Kelly Adams stresses that behind those silly messages, more often than not, there is a purpose. She gives an example of when in spring, a lot of animals give birth to babies and people mistakenly think that they are orphaned.
They could just write to not worry about it, but would it reach the people who need to hear it? They didn’t think so based on previous experience, and what they posted instead was, “It looks like a lovely day to REMIND YOU HEATHENS TO STOP ‘RESCUING’ BABY ANIMALS. THEIR MOMS ARE MOST LIKELY NEARBY SO JUST MIND YOUR BUSINESS. FAWNS, DROP EM'. BIRDS, LEAVE EM'. RACCOONS, DON'T WORRY ABOUT IT. ARMADILLOS?¿? ARMADILL-NO.”
This strategy worked out and proof of it is that even Ryan Reynolds tweeted at them and model Chrissy Teigen retweeted one of the posts. But what is your opinion about government agencies having a bit of fun on Twitter and posting important information with a twist of humor? Let us know in the comments.