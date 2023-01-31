ODWC’s Twitter is really a masterpiece, so today we are dedicating our attention to this social media platform. The strategy of posting funny tweets was seriously considered after their first humorous tweet went viral. It was a photo of a mountain lion who was rolling in snow being all cute, but the caption said “YOU are cold. They have fur. Do not let inside.”

The Oklahoman discussed the tweet with the person who approves all the posts on all social media accounts that belong to the Wildlife Department, Kelly Adams. She said that she believed it resonated with so many people because it was simply funny.

After this tweet, the social media team realized “We can be funny. It is OK. It is great for relevancy. It is great for engagement. This is who we want to be on Twitter.”

The outcome was higher engagement and it invited people who aren’t specifically interested in wildlife to a new world for them. Kelly welcomes those people with open arms, “That's exciting. It's tough sometimes to go beyond your traditional audience, especially when you are so niche like we are. It's been exciting to engage with these people."