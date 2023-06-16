"Okay, Boomer." If you haven’t heard the catch-all put-down millennials and Gen Z use to condescendingly burn baby boomers who made their lives much worse - we don't know where you've been. It got so out of hand at one point that many employers were afraid that it might disrupt the work environment.

Never mind, then, because in a natural course of events, with the youngest millennial being in their late 20s, Gen Z is already plotting how the meme will be passed on to the avocado toast generation. "It’s the year 2050 and the term 'ok, millennial' is trending. What are the reasons the young generation is using it?" one user pondered in the Ask Reddit community. From vintage cartoon jokes to early Internet days, it's pretty clear that millennials should start warming up to the idea that redemption day is coming.

#1

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future "I remember the good old days when we used keyboard and mouse or a controller. Kids these days can't live a day without using brainwave controls"

Jrog
Jrog
Brainwave controllers (EEG controllers is the proper name) are actually already a thing. And they are quite terrible at their job. I had the possibility to be in a user test for a brainwave-activated gaming controller, it was so bad that the research project was terminated early and the product never reached the market. There are a few product with similar technology that came to the consumer market, but all of them are far away from being effective. There are technical limitations that make the technology basically not viable at consumer scale.

#2

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future I feel like my generation is going to be very against AI rights and AI civil rights will be the issue of the future. I could easily see older versions of my generation being like "No, you can't marry that AI, marriage is between two people, robots are not people, an if else if statement can't love you!"

"ok millennial"

Wax0nWax0ff
Wax0nWax0ff
Robots don’t need rights. They are non sentient machines.

#3

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future *Some big catastrophic event happens*

Millennials: Meh, The Simpsons predicted it 40 years ago.

Younger Gen: Okay, Millennial.

#4

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future When whatever smart phones become are implanted in our eyes our generation will be like “I just like the feel of a real phone, you know?”

#5

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future “Back in my day a townhouse cost $600k and a college degree only earned you $12/hour. And everyone made fun of us saying that we were lazy and emotionally fragile but it was the boomers’ fault!!”

“Ok, millenial...”

#6

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future The kids of 2050 think grandpa is crazy.. talking about fantastical things like "winter", "fast food" & "electricity".

#7

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future It will probably be us telling them every new technological advance is just a new way for the government and companies to spy on them. Even if the laws change and you do have more privacy, I feel like our generation will always be suspicious.

eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
Again, it will be amazing if those people have not been silenced - I'm sure the "hate speech" laws will prevent anyone questioning the government/making negative comments that cause anxiety in others.

#8

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future When millennials are like 70 and are still whining about boomers and why everything’s their fault.

“Ok millennial”

eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
If they get to 70, and get to whine about things from the past, it will be an unexpected utopia, frankly.

#9

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future Using reaction gifs for everything.

#10

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future All that generation wants to do is marry their sex robots and it's disgusting!

eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
I think there will be different people for different aspects if a relationship - marriage will not exist and mulit-layered friendship groups will appear - one coupling for sexual aspects, one for conversation, emotional connection, etc., each member of the group going to another for different aspects.

#11

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future We will still be meme addicted but will be still using the memes that should have been lost and forgotten.

“Tide comes in, tide goes out, you can’t explain that!”

“You thought this meme was dead? NOOOOPE CHUCK TESTA!!!”

No one will get it and everyone will be rolling their eyes at us.

#12

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future "We did everything we could to stop the Climate Collapse"

"OK Millennial"

#13

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future Grandpa is giving them the old "You call that dancing? This is dancing!" followed by breaking his hip while trying to floss.

#14

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future Ugh, for the last time gramps, no, i don't want to see your "iPhone".

#15

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future Today: F*****g Boomers with their houses they afforded with a janitor job.

2050: F*****g Millennials all inheriting their houses from their grandparents.

eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
Nice, but, whose paying for their grandparents' and parents'/ aunts'/uncles' senior care and inheritance tax? How we dividing the house?

#16

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future Back in my day, humans used to actually drive cars. There were so many accidents.' It's wild and crazy to think of a 2010 Ford Focus being seen as a classic car...

#17

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future They won't stop making edgy s*icide jokes.

"Grandma, my pet fish died"

"god I wish that was me"

"......"

eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
Seems we are not going to be allowed to say the words suicide, kill, death, if bored panda is anything to go by.

#18

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future Us having to explain that we got up for school 5am and would have to wait in the cold for a sh**ty bus.

eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
"you had FREE school??" for every kid? "whaaaaa?"

#19

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future "I just think that brain chips have ruined what it means to be a kid. No one's texted each other in years, no one even looks at what their friends are posting. They just spend all their time in the "digi-space", pretending to be in the same room with each other! Ridiculous."

"Ok millennial."

Cat lover
Cat lover
This is and ironic. We r run toward it

#20

Post apocalyptic earth 2050:

Group huddling in an abandoned Wal-Mart Housing Complex in San Fernando Valley.

JayZeeth, group leader, Generation Xx5 Man 20: “We must smash as many cockroaches as possible, gather them, everyone put them into this straining mechanism and we can all have a table spoon of protein to get through the day..
Tomorrow, we set out by foot to meet the others at the beach to sift through the sludge in a refurbished boat, there’s 6 miles of sludge before we reach actual ocean water. some will die, but the voyage may take us somewhere with cleaner water, and less flesh eating google +++++ users.”

Paul, Millennial Man, 75: “When I was your age, I would press a button on my iPhone and get condoms, weed, whiskey and a pizza delivered to me in 20 minutes! Those days were lit af fam.”

JayZeeth, group leader, Generation Xx5 Man 20: “Okay, Millennial.”

Paul dies from dysentery the next day 1 mile into the voyage.

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
I laughed so hard. This needs to become a full novel.

#21

They do not realize that in the days before the invention of the hypnopillow, it was possible to NOT get a perfect night's sleep every time.

And I will burn the city to CINDERS before I allow my daughter to marry Conceptual Identity Matrix 69-T as her 2nd co-wife. ESOTERIC CONSTRUCTS ARE NOT PEOPLE.

#22

Our version of "boomer hates his wife" cartoons will be "millennial wants to die" memes.

#23

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future Milennials will boast about fighting a revolution against the "Baby Boomers" which reference would have no relevance to future generations which will blame millennials for all inflation, debt, and global warming.

#24

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future We will say things like, “damn remember when the iPhone only had 2 cameras, not 69,420? Those were the good old days! Oh also, remember when YouTube was still a thing and didn’t cause world war 3? That was a good time to be alive.”

#25

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future Liberals today will be the conservatives of tomorrow.

#26

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future Back in my day we had to connect our own Wifi in our own house. We did not have universal public WiFi...

#27

Polluting. We think we're doing well, but there's still heaps of habits that have to be improved and I expect future generations will resent us for being backwards. "Why can't we get oranges in the dead of winter anymore? Stupid youngsters f*cking up my healthy balanced diet."

"... Ok millenial."

#28

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future I imagine its only.a matter of time before body modification (via advanced prosthetics / implants / etc) and / or widespread use of genetic modification. Undoubtedly, many members of the millenial generation will see this as unnatural and will probably oppose it.

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
I think I'd prefer technological improvement over messing around with genetic mods, though wouldn't let anybody cut any part of my body off to get one

#29

Still taking selfies and posting to social media while the young people of the day are battling the newly self aware automatons.

#30

Depression isn't cool anymore, grampa.

#31

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future Back in my day I couldn't afford a thing and had to avoid plastic, now you've got your fancy biodegradable-perfect-for-everything-known-to-human-whatzit

Ok millennial.

#32

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future Saying back in my day, us kids had a childhood without google, we’d use encyclopedias.

#33

In 2050 it's basically the Fallout universe so everyone is struggling to survive and meet basic necessities, but the millienals keep talking about all the fancy tech gadgets they had growing up.

#34

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future Me in the year 2019: When I was your age, we actually PLAYED video games, not any of this "Streamer" or "Lets Play" c**p.

My nephew, watching a TF2 game: "Ok Millenial"

#35

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future Psh grandpa's trying to raise minimum wage again, it's been tied to inflation since forever old dude.

Yea yea back in your day a broken leg cost 20k and college left you with 200k student loans, up hill both ways.

Catman (He/Him)
Catman (He/Him)
The use of up hill both ways here was perfect.

#36

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future "Always get it in writing." The anxious generation, but genuinely.

#37

We will insist on using cheap homemade versions of products even though the storebought products are now even cheaper and more effective.

#38

"You're dead when your body dies! PERIOD! You're not real anymore! You're just some damn digital fantasy who thinks you're still that person!"

#39

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future I feel like in the best timeline our kids are gonna say 'ok millennial' when we're old and can't shake being hyper suspicious, and going off the handle about having to rise up and fight for every damn thing, even though it's not necessary anymore.

Old me: 'Don't trust your boss! They're always trying to screw you. Keep meticulous paper trails and if they ask you to do something make sure you're keeping track of any overtime and for the love of god DON'T EVER SIGN ANYTHING...'

... 'ok millennial'.

#40

We won't stop quoting vines.

#41

Housing is affordable again and the millennials complain how they could barely make rent or only finance a tiny house. And if they lived in a bigger house it was only because it was inherited.

#42

It became unethical to harm insects. Animal rights activists protesting against killing cockroaches and mosquitos. Those who disagree (us) get called animal abusers, but we're too old for this s**t and at that point just kinda waiting for life to end realizing that something similar will happen to them as well when they're old.

#43

Millennials, while solemnly swearing that they are not going to repeat the mistakes of Boomers and Gen X, they will make them anyway.

Millennials will always complain about the games they play, just like they did with Minecraft and do with Fortnite even this early.

Millennials will complain about them for using VR/AR goggles all the time.

Millennials will think it's not fair for everyone to get Universal Basic Income after the automation revolution since they had to go to college yet they still hardly got any job.

Millennials will look down on the next generation because they can't hand write since pencils and pens ale long obsolete.

#44

"You goddamn kids have it so easy these days. When i as your age, i couldn't get a job even though i had an liberal arts degree! And that you go to the church... unbelievable, we fought against traditional cultural values!"

Ok millenial.

#45

Outrage/cancel culture. Being overly sensitive. Younger groups seem more chill than millennials.

#46

We won't look up from our phones, or stop munching our avocado toast.

#47

Because of consciousness sharing and maturity upgrades, age of consent will drop and Millennials will freak the f**k out.

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
I think going lower than 14, like we currently have in Germany, would be a bit extreme indeed

#48

You think we're going to wait for 2050 to start saying that? Okay millennial.

#49

Millennials still eating meat. Advocating p*rno. Using the word p*rn to describe normal everyday things, like calling schoolbooks learn p*rn. Being easily offended. Destroying the world by constantly buying new phones and gadgets, buying the cheapest products even if they were flown in from the other side of the planet.
Basically being obnoxious, lazy, self important, and self centered. Everything they blame "boomers" for. A millennial is just a boomer that was born too late.

#50

They keep trying to sell you their pyramid scheme shtick.

#51

They’re triggered by everything.

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
One bad word or a slightly different opinion and they'll get traumatized

#52

Millennials will probably call future generations fence-sitters for not constantly boasting their political views online or in general. The polarized political climate in the US will get old eventually and people will want to unify again and not judge each others character by labels.

“Back in our day, we had to fight to be called our preferred pronouns! You kids should be thanking us for rioting in the streets so you could be accepted by society!”

“Ok Millennial.”

#53

For people who thought they were fighting climate change by skipping straws.

#54

"Ok, Millennial": 62 Reasons Younger Generations Might Cringe About Millennials In The Future We can't stop posting '90s kids memes' on Instagram, which at that point is the Facebook of our generation.

"Ok millennial"

#55

Marijuana is great. But to legalize bath salts and Antifreeze? Now that's just plain wrong!

Ok Millennial.

#56

My fear is that we will have failed to keep the planet hospitable and reverse the effects of mass debt/poverty. That the mistakes of our previous generations will be repeated.

#57

“Epstein didn’t kill himself!”

Ok millennial.

#58

"You are not my real son. You were a clone from the first time you went through Amazon Teleporting Services ^^^TM ."

"Yea Ok Millenial see you after school" *blip*

A theory behind teleportation is that it just scans, kills, and clones you on the other side. I will never use them if we get that far.

#59

Xoomers protesting against the unequal distribution of bitcoins.

#60

This applies moreso to gen z, but can apply millennials as well. Back when baby boomers when young they were the students fighting for the civil rights movement, and being drafted into Vietnam and protesting the war. Because of this they were seen as very self centered and full of themselves since they didn’t listen to older generations. However because of Vietnam and to a lesser extent Nixon, they became very wary of change and especially government power, which led them to become the stereotypical boomers we think of today. Sound familiar? Millennials were also fighting on the streets for civil rights and are famous for being portrayed as self centered. They are also probably about to experience a presidential impeachment. I’m afraid that we might end up going down the same road as those before us, and that really scares me. We’ll be stuck in the 2010’s forever and not able to adapt to whatever new problems appear in the future.

#61

"Just cancel someone on social media with histrionics and the imputation of irredeemable guilt while issuing an invocation to the outrage addicts. My opinion doesn't align with theirs and it's an act of violence to disagree!"

"Okay millennial. "

#62

> Attention: If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with Mesothelioma you may to be entitled to financial compensation. Mesothelioma is a rare cancer linked to asbestos exposure. Exposure to asbestos in the Navy, shipyards, mills, heating, construction or the automotive industries may put you at risk. Please don't wait, call 1-800-99 LAW USA today for a free legal consultation and financial information packet. Mesothelioma patients call now! 1-800-99 LAW USA

"OK Millennial"

