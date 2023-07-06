If you're a regular Bored Panda reader, you've probably seen a post or two that we did on the subreddit r/OddlySatisfying, a place where every perfectionist comes to remind themselves that there's still order in this world.

But today, let's try something else. Created back in December 2013, there's a subreddit with a name that differs by just a few letters yet has the complete opposite content. r/OddlyUnsatisfying and its 20.3K members are devoted to crooked lines, messed up patterns, and, as their introduction section says, all the other disgusting, annoying things that make your day inexplicably worse.

So continue scrolling to check your nerves and see how far down the list you can go!

#1

Oh Well

nitran09 Report

#2

Oddly Unsatisfying

Brandon4903 Report

#3

This Fork That Was Never Cut

douglass_wildride Report

#4

This Really Wound Me Up

Cause4concern27 Report

#5

Smooth Bernie Sanders

austinaustin420 Report

#6

Screams In Comic Sans

emilykoalas Report

#7

Whoever Made This Clearly Shouldn't Have

jeri-coke Report

#8

The Way That All The Other Fanta Bottles Are Filled Evenly And Then The Blue Bottle

SynysterPB Report

#9

The Color Pencils Aren't Lined Up With The Box Image Ones

Rek-SaiHater Report

#10

This Baseball Park

TimeWastingLordDrWhy Report

#11

This Makes Me So Uncomfortable

idkwhatthisis- Report

#12

Come On

jfdlaks Report

#13

F In Chat

Platon_Raz Report

#14

The Variation In Blacks Used In T-Shirts

benmargery Report

#15

Whoever Designed This- I Just Wanna Talk

MeganCattlin Report

#16

The Decal On My Balalaika Is Slightly Off Centre, Literally Unplayable

Jtd47 Report

#17

The Peas Are Upside Down

reddit.com Report

#18

We All Scream For Ice Cream

tenniskitten , whalefern Report

#19

Local Playground Glitch

Zaphod_Fragglerox Report

#20

The Antibiotics I Have To Take

xlost_feelingx Report

#21

Just... Why?

Draco_04 Report

#22

It's Literally Outlined Where It Should Go

Greentoaststone Report

#23

Every Sink In This Bathroom Has A Different Faucet

HydrationStation215 Report

#24

It Triggers My Ocd Every Time I Walk By It In The Park

Brandon4903 Report

#25

What The Hec Is This Supposed To Be?

Important-Ease-7662 Report

#26

After Taking The Metal Film Off This Toothpaste, There Was Still A Clear Plastic Film On The Head With No Tab For Me To Take It Off With

minibogstar Report

#27

Really?

MurphyShroom Report

#28

This Doesn't Require An Explanation

pinballcult Report

#29

Get Me The Hell Out Of This Parking Garage

mixedmallards Report

#30

Get This Mans A Raise, Amazing Job

Vraxyis Report

#31

White

NyaaProd Report

#32

My Wife Said She Was Cleaning Out Her Email Inbox And It Was Taking A Long Time… 😲

alxgdrn Report

#33

Should Just Make A Smoothie Now

jto__ Report

#34

If Sadness Was A Cookie

nojulhr Report

#35

This Doesn’t Line Up

reddit.com Report

#36

Not Sure How I Didn't Notice This Earlier

reddit.com Report

#37

At This Point My Mom Just Doesn’t Deserve To Be French Anymore

DJ_Grillades Report

#38

This Bother Me More Than It Should

wagneralves Report

#39

The Sizes Of The Spins And Text Placement Are All Different

Laced4 Report

#40

These Fridges Door Handles Are Both Out Of Place With Each Other.. Idk It’s Unsatisfying To Me Anyways

a-random-9yr-old Report

#41

Happy 4th

zgold2192 Report

