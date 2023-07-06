If you're a regular Bored Panda reader, you've probably seen a post or two that we did on the subreddit r/OddlySatisfying, a place where every perfectionist comes to remind themselves that there's still order in this world.

But today, let's try something else. Created back in December 2013, there's a subreddit with a name that differs by just a few letters yet has the complete opposite content. r/OddlyUnsatisfying and its 20.3K members are devoted to crooked lines, messed up patterns, and, as their introduction section says, all the other disgusting, annoying things that make your day inexplicably worse.

