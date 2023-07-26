Have you ever let your mind wander and started thinking about something that’s so common, so everyday, that you hadn’t even considered it before? In a minute’s time you come to some mind-blowing realization, feeling like the king of the world and wanting to share your discovery with the world. 

In another minute’s time you understand that everyone else probably already knows this fact and you feel like a bit of a goof. But fret no more, we’ve got you covered with 45 more of these common facts that people only realized later in life!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized That raincoats typically have bright colours so you're easier to spot during heavy rain, not because raincoat designers have bad taste

AvoidAtAIICosts , Matt Hardy Report

4points
POST
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmm wonder why my employer gave me a dark one

2
2points
reply
#2

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized I was playing Monopoly, and someone owned a load of properties all clustered together. I said “you’ve got a bit of a monopoly on that part of the board. Hey that’s funny, because we’re playing Monopoly, and you got a... oh I see now.”

Phase3isProfit , cottonbro studio Report

3points
POST
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is me when I was younger, my sister is a savage business woman when it comes to that cursed game. Oh the nights I've cried myself to sleep...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized The division symbol ÷ is just a fraction. The two dots represent numbers.

der3009 , Karolina Grabowska Report

2points
POST
#4

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized The houses in Bikini Bottom are car mufflers

rpmmaniac , Paramount Pictures Report

2points
POST
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And bikini bottom is below bikini atoll, nuclear radiation fall out have rise to sponge Bob.

0
0points
reply
#5

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized I just finished reading Dracula by Bram Stoker.
At the end of the book, there was a little blurb about the author; Abraham Stoker.
Bram is short for Abraham. I didn't know that.

anon , Sanjeev Beekeeper Report

2points
POST
#6

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized That the Guinness beer company is responsible for the Guinness book of world records

brendan008 , Engin Akyurt Report

2points
POST
#7

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized About six months ago, I had an epiphany while opening up a new deodorant. I realized that I could click it up from the bottom and just remove the plastic top once the deodorant had raised up a bit. I've always pulled the plastic piece off before raising the deodorant. Like, tugging on it, using my teeth, etc. I'm 36 years old! I have an engineering degree!! I came out of the bathroom and told my husband about it. I think it made him re-evaluate what he was doing with me lol. Then I called my mom to let her know she failed that step of parenting me.

stcain02 , Clean Wal-Mart Report

2points
POST
SofaKing
SofaKing
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The ability to admit this is a masterclass in humility

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized Cigarettes are called cigarettes, as they are small cigars. Cigar-ette

anon , Thomaz Capila Report

2points
POST
#9

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized There was this really pretty girl in high school who bugged the s**t out of me. Would do obnoxious stuff like go out of her way to talk to me about nothing and one time she laid on me when I had my head down on my desk. She would take my erasers and draw on them and I hated that.

Then I realized she probably liked me.

I realized that, out of the blue, when I was in my 30's.


So watch out ladies. if you show any affection toward me in 15 or 20 years I'll be knockin' on your door still unsure of your intentions!

RatFuck_Debutante , Kobe Report

2points
POST
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did you knock on her door?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#10

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized That in order to properly use a hand dryer, you have to rub your hands.

I used to just put my hands under it and question why it was taking so long, but then I saw one of my friends rubbing their hands, and I felt stupid.

MyFakeNameIsGUS , FanFan61618 Report

1point
POST
#11

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized I always found it funny how Abba songs fit the movie Mamma mia so well ... it took me years to figure out the movie was made around the songs.

janny124 , Anders Hanser Report

1point
POST
#12

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized 42 here. In the song “Jingle bells, Batman smells, Robin laid and egg...” I never knew why Robin would lay and egg. It seemed so random and weird to me. Just this winter, walking down a hallway at work, it finally clicked into place: Robins are birds. Birds lay eggs.

Yep. Sharp tack over here.

weakenedstrain , Pixabay Report

1point
POST
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
33 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eggs grow chicks

0
0points
reply
#13

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized A chef is called a chef in a restaurant because restaurants originated in France and ‘chef’ just means boss in French.

anon , Rene Asmussen Report

1point
POST
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn’t the first restaurant Botin, in Madrid? At least that’s the superlative they used when I ate there. Maybe they meant it’s just the oldest in Spain.

0
0points
reply
#14

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized That the mommy in that christmas song wasn't cheating with santa but instead, it's the dad dressed in a santa claus costume that's why "I saw mommy kissing santa claus."

maven-blood , GEORGE DESIPRIS Report

1point
POST
View more comments
#15

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized Ecuador is spanish for equator and the country is named so because yep....

dontfeedtheibis , Kelly Report

1point
POST
#16

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized Mount Wannahockaloogie- I am Aussie so hearing it without subtitles as a kid, I just assumed it was another american attempt at an Aussie sounding name. Seeing it written down made me feel like the dumbest thing alive.

G0atDrag0n , Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Report

1point
POST
#17

That the little arrow next to the fuel icon on your dashboard, shows which side the fuel tank is on your car.

mase_windu96 Report

1point
POST
zak
zak
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fuel tank is always on the underside of the car. The fuel filler door, however... 😋

0
0points
reply
#18

If you wait for the waiter, you are the waiter.

_-deleeted-_ Report

1point
POST
#19

That it would be easier to lift the cutlery basket out of the dishwasher to unload the cutlery while next to the cutlery drawer. Prior to seeing it on a reddit thread, I'd been leaving the basket in the dishwasher and grabbing as many of the cutlery out that I could manage in one go...

StormriderX8 Report

1point
POST
#20

When the evil villain in cheesy movies shouts "Curses!" It's because he can't shout curses.

hymie0 Report

1point
POST
#21

The word hyperbole is spelled hyperbole. I know the word but never connected the spelling to the pronunciation, and thus in written form thought it was an entirely different word. The funniest (saddest) thing here is I'm dead serious and this comment is not a hyperbole... Smh.

666Skagosi Report

1point
POST
#22

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized "Eeyore" is the noise donkeys make.

Danrobjim , The Walt Disney Company Report

0points
POST
zak
zak
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's more of an "EEE-AWW" when I hear it 🤷🏼‍♂️

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized VERY LATE BUT it's called the alphabet because the Greek "Alphabet" starts with the letter alpha, beta....

RocketSpider-Man , Pixabay Report

0points
POST
#24

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized Eminem are his initials M & M.

GotMyOrangeCrush , eminem Report

0points
POST
zak
zak
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Marshall Mathers

0
0points
reply
#25

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized Tinder app is so called because it helps spark a connection with a Match.

catsrmurderers , cottonbro studio Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized Might just be a US thing but whatever

The measuring stick/pole on the inside of gas stations is for identifying the height of potential robbers

GoldenBruhtado , Pixabay Report

0points
POST
Nichole Harris
Nichole Harris
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They need to hang them better tho.... I've been over 6 ft based on those things...... I'm 5'6" on my best day lol

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized Breakfast is named so because you're breaking the fast from when you were sleeping.

earthtojeremiah , cottonbro studio Report

0points
POST
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's quite a dish you have there

0
0points
reply
#28

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized 'The Los Angeles Angels' is actually 'The the angels angels'.

DiscoPino , Scott U Report

0points
POST
View more comments
#29

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized That Mike Myers played both Dr Evil and Austin Powers.. I watched those movies since I was 4

Gvvm , Caroline Bonarde Ucci Report

0points
POST
iMOGENE CARGO
iMOGENE CARGO
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

& gold member & fat bastard & I'm sure I'm missing some.

1
1point
reply
#30

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized Your bones are always wet. They've also probably never seen the light of day.
Edit: I forgot about teeth, stop roasting me
Edit 2: teeth aren't bones. Calm down y'all

LifetimeOfLemons , Tara Winstead Report

0points
POST
#31

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized As a non native English speaker.
I just recently found out why ground beef is called ground beef.
I was always like "yeah maybe it's the foundation of beef, so it's the ground", like the basis.
But only recently I realized it's the past tense of "to grind" something. Now that makes sense!

shentoza , Angele J Report

0points
POST
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They get it from cows without legs

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#32

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized I realized that aquarium walls are reflective on the inside once they’re filled with water.

I’ve kept a goldfish for the past decade, so I should have noticed, but goldfish also aren’t really territorial, so he never minded. I keep a betta fish now, and he’s *very* mad at his reflection. I only realized two weeks ago that he’d even have one....

Kangaroodle , Eric Lewis Report

0points
POST
#33

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized The reason that the lower notes are on the left side of the piano is because most people are right handed, and the bass parts are simpler to play, even with the non-dominant hand.

illegalwaffles , Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas Report

0points
POST
zak
zak
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This made me think of stringed instruments, like guitar, where right handed people usually pick/strum with their right hand and use their left hand on the fretboard. When you apply the piano logic from this post to a guitar, it seems backwards, because it's usually your non-dominant hand that's doing the more difficult job. Its probably easier to keep a rhythm with your dominant hand, though, which then makes sense why that's the picking/strumming hand.

0
0points
reply
#34

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized The Pokémon name Sudo-Woodo is pseudo wood because he's a fake tree.

teh_calfman , The Pokémon Company International Report

0points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Peeps Online Share 45 Beyond-Obvious Facts They’ve Just Recently Realized Sweatbands are to collect the sweat and not make you sweat more.

Bailes22 , cottonbro studio Report

0points
POST
InfiniteZeek
InfiniteZeek
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who the f***k thought sweatbands were for making you sweat more?!!!!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Not really obvious but x% of y is equal to y% of x

So for example 4% of 75 isn't really easy to figure out at first but if you switch the numbers to 75% of 4, the answer is 3 and that's also your answer to 4% of 75.

Steveman2003 Report

0points
POST
#37

When people said, "it's a double-edged sword," I thought the sword's hilt was also a sword. Only until yesterday, it was explained to me by my brother that it was just sharp on both sides of the blade.

Bubcheeseburger Report

0points
POST
#38

Took me a long time to realize pay-per-view was actually words that described it (I'd never seen it written)

palmettofoxes Report

0points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

The phrase 'bottoms up' (used like 'cheers' when you're making a toast and having a drink) is used because you're putting the bottom of your glass up in the air...
Never put that together in my head until this weekend...

bipolaroid Report

0points
POST
zak
zak
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone out there probably thinks it means you're supposed to twerk

0
0points
reply
#40

That New Years Day is exactly one week after Christmas Day. So last Christmas was on a Wednesday and NYD was Wednesday the following week. I was in my last 30s before I noticed this

Eloisem333 Report

0points
POST
Display_Name
Display_Name
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My bday is Jan 2. To avoid the "Almost New Years baby" comment, I tell people 8 days after Christmas.

0
0points
reply
#41

The fact that I have unusual struggles in life doesn’t mean that my problems are worse or more important than anyone else’s.

There are people out there with problems that are just as annoying and/or numerous, even if they aren’t the exact same as mine.

ThorsBigSweatyArmpit Report

0points
POST
#42

In the song Africa by Toto for the longest time I thought it was I guess it rains down in Africa not I bless the rains down in africa.

StarKillerActual Report

0points
POST
#43

That the Rick and Morty Episode 'pickle Rick' was an entire story about him getting himself out of a pickle.

Camekazi Report

0points
POST
#44

Watch For Ice On Bridge signs are because ice forms on bridges before it does on roads

Psianth Report

0points
POST
Timmy Pillinger
Timmy Pillinger
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The ground is a very good insulator and in lots of places not permafrost and so will warm a sub zero road from underneath. Bridges will tend to air temperature rather quickly.

0
0points
reply
#45

Im 27 and always liked geography and got good grades for it in school. This holidays i learned that the seasons are reverted in northern and southern hemisphere. I was blown away I didnt know this earlier.

*yes I ment *inverted* not reverted, must've missed that too in english classes

mmmmonkeyy Report

-1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!