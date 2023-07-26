In another minute’s time you understand that everyone else probably already knows this fact and you feel like a bit of a goof. But fret no more, we’ve got you covered with 45 more of these common facts that people only realized later in life!

Have you ever let your mind wander and started thinking about something that’s so common, so everyday, that you hadn’t even considered it before? In a minute’s time you come to some mind-blowing realization, feeling like the king of the world and wanting to share your discovery with the world.

#1 That raincoats typically have bright colours so you're easier to spot during heavy rain, not because raincoat designers have bad taste

#2 I was playing Monopoly, and someone owned a load of properties all clustered together. I said “you’ve got a bit of a monopoly on that part of the board. Hey that’s funny, because we’re playing Monopoly, and you got a... oh I see now.”

#3 The division symbol ÷ is just a fraction. The two dots represent numbers.

#4 The houses in Bikini Bottom are car mufflers

#5 I just finished reading Dracula by Bram Stoker.

At the end of the book, there was a little blurb about the author; Abraham Stoker.

Bram is short for Abraham. I didn't know that.

#6 That the Guinness beer company is responsible for the Guinness book of world records

#7 About six months ago, I had an epiphany while opening up a new deodorant. I realized that I could click it up from the bottom and just remove the plastic top once the deodorant had raised up a bit. I've always pulled the plastic piece off before raising the deodorant. Like, tugging on it, using my teeth, etc. I'm 36 years old! I have an engineering degree!! I came out of the bathroom and told my husband about it. I think it made him re-evaluate what he was doing with me lol. Then I called my mom to let her know she failed that step of parenting me.

#8 Cigarettes are called cigarettes, as they are small cigars. Cigar-ette

#9 There was this really pretty girl in high school who bugged the s**t out of me. Would do obnoxious stuff like go out of her way to talk to me about nothing and one time she laid on me when I had my head down on my desk. She would take my erasers and draw on them and I hated that.



Then I realized she probably liked me.



I realized that, out of the blue, when I was in my 30's.





So watch out ladies. if you show any affection toward me in 15 or 20 years I'll be knockin' on your door still unsure of your intentions!

#10 That in order to properly use a hand dryer, you have to rub your hands.



I used to just put my hands under it and question why it was taking so long, but then I saw one of my friends rubbing their hands, and I felt stupid.

#11 I always found it funny how Abba songs fit the movie Mamma mia so well ... it took me years to figure out the movie was made around the songs.

#12 42 here. In the song “Jingle bells, Batman smells, Robin laid and egg...” I never knew why Robin would lay and egg. It seemed so random and weird to me. Just this winter, walking down a hallway at work, it finally clicked into place: Robins are birds. Birds lay eggs.



Yep. Sharp tack over here.

#13 A chef is called a chef in a restaurant because restaurants originated in France and ‘chef’ just means boss in French.

#14 That the mommy in that christmas song wasn't cheating with santa but instead, it's the dad dressed in a santa claus costume that's why "I saw mommy kissing santa claus."

#15 Ecuador is spanish for equator and the country is named so because yep....

#16 Mount Wannahockaloogie- I am Aussie so hearing it without subtitles as a kid, I just assumed it was another american attempt at an Aussie sounding name. Seeing it written down made me feel like the dumbest thing alive.

#17 That the little arrow next to the fuel icon on your dashboard, shows which side the fuel tank is on your car.

#18 If you wait for the waiter, you are the waiter.

#19 That it would be easier to lift the cutlery basket out of the dishwasher to unload the cutlery while next to the cutlery drawer. Prior to seeing it on a reddit thread, I'd been leaving the basket in the dishwasher and grabbing as many of the cutlery out that I could manage in one go...

#20 When the evil villain in cheesy movies shouts "Curses!" It's because he can't shout curses.

#21 The word hyperbole is spelled hyperbole. I know the word but never connected the spelling to the pronunciation, and thus in written form thought it was an entirely different word. The funniest (saddest) thing here is I'm dead serious and this comment is not a hyperbole... Smh.

#22 "Eeyore" is the noise donkeys make.

#23 VERY LATE BUT it's called the alphabet because the Greek "Alphabet" starts with the letter alpha, beta....

#24 Eminem are his initials M & M.

#25 Tinder app is so called because it helps spark a connection with a Match.

#26 Might just be a US thing but whatever



The measuring stick/pole on the inside of gas stations is for identifying the height of potential robbers

#27 Breakfast is named so because you're breaking the fast from when you were sleeping.

#28 'The Los Angeles Angels' is actually 'The the angels angels'.

#29 That Mike Myers played both Dr Evil and Austin Powers.. I watched those movies since I was 4

#30 Your bones are always wet. They've also probably never seen the light of day.

Edit: I forgot about teeth, stop roasting me

Edit 2: teeth aren't bones. Calm down y'all

#31 As a non native English speaker.

I just recently found out why ground beef is called ground beef.

I was always like "yeah maybe it's the foundation of beef, so it's the ground", like the basis.

But only recently I realized it's the past tense of "to grind" something. Now that makes sense!

#32 I realized that aquarium walls are reflective on the inside once they’re filled with water.



I’ve kept a goldfish for the past decade, so I should have noticed, but goldfish also aren’t really territorial, so he never minded. I keep a betta fish now, and he’s *very* mad at his reflection. I only realized two weeks ago that he’d even have one....

#33 The reason that the lower notes are on the left side of the piano is because most people are right handed, and the bass parts are simpler to play, even with the non-dominant hand.

#34 The Pokémon name Sudo-Woodo is pseudo wood because he's a fake tree.

#35 Sweatbands are to collect the sweat and not make you sweat more.

#36 Not really obvious but x% of y is equal to y% of x



So for example 4% of 75 isn't really easy to figure out at first but if you switch the numbers to 75% of 4, the answer is 3 and that's also your answer to 4% of 75.

#37 When people said, "it's a double-edged sword," I thought the sword's hilt was also a sword. Only until yesterday, it was explained to me by my brother that it was just sharp on both sides of the blade.

#38 Took me a long time to realize pay-per-view was actually words that described it (I'd never seen it written)

#39 The phrase 'bottoms up' (used like 'cheers' when you're making a toast and having a drink) is used because you're putting the bottom of your glass up in the air...

Never put that together in my head until this weekend...

#40 That New Years Day is exactly one week after Christmas Day. So last Christmas was on a Wednesday and NYD was Wednesday the following week. I was in my last 30s before I noticed this

#41 The fact that I have unusual struggles in life doesn’t mean that my problems are worse or more important than anyone else’s.



There are people out there with problems that are just as annoying and/or numerous, even if they aren’t the exact same as mine.

#42 In the song Africa by Toto for the longest time I thought it was I guess it rains down in Africa not I bless the rains down in africa.

#43 That the Rick and Morty Episode 'pickle Rick' was an entire story about him getting himself out of a pickle.

#44 Watch For Ice On Bridge signs are because ice forms on bridges before it does on roads