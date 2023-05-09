As we have said more than once, a wedding is one of the most important days in the life of any person, and any wedding consists of a whole set of traditional elements that we are actually so used to that we don’t even notice.

White bridesmaid dress, 'something borrowed, something new', walking down the aisle with beautiful classical music, exchanging rings, kissing at the altar, changing of the bride's last name, honeymoon trip... Wait, let's go back one step - just the tradition of taking a husband's last name today is gradually fading into the past. Or not?

Image credits: @_MercyFul