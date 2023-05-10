In this online group , one user asked the audience what are the things that people think is the “flex”, but in reality, they are very far from the list of things that you should show off about. However, here you can check out 38 of them, vote for things that you think are not worth “flexing” about and share your opinion in the comments section!

Humans have a natural tendency to want to impress others, gain their admiration and respect. This can lead to people showing off their achievements, things, or abilities in various ways. However, each of us might see differently what is “cool” and impressive and what is rather cringe and not worth showing off. It is important to understand what you can gloat over and receive a positive reaction, and what things may have a negative effect that can lead to other people forming a bad or completely wrong opinion about what kind of person you are.

#1 proclaiming you’re an „alpha male“. in fact, it makes you look like a complete idiot and everyone hates you.

#2 Do you know who my dad, mom, or parents are?



No, no one cares.

#3 the "i never take a day off" types who live at work. how bad does your home life have to be?

#4 "I'm my own boss"

-MLM Participant

#5 My coworkers flexing their 900$ car payments for new cars they didn’t need to buy with high interest rates

#6 Driving around in a super-loud vehicle such as a low-riding Scion with glasspacks.



If you own one of these, you look like an a*****e and everyone hates you.

#7 Teachers bragging how some high percentage of the class fails every year

#8 CrossFit. As a nurse that has worked in orthopedic surgery, a lot of our surgical procedures are repairing injuries from CrossFit.

#9 People who describe themselves as “an empath” in the first few minutes of meeting them. Most just have a lot of unresolved trauma and talk incessantly about themselves.

#10 A huge percentage of the political activism I see people out participating in is deeply immoral. Some people are out fighting for freedom, which is good, but a scary amount are out proudly trying to control other people's lives, which is bizarre and horrifying to me. Trying to impose your will onto others is not something to brag about.

#11 not wearing your seat belt,

not using sunscreen,

bragging about how many people you've slept with,

bragging about how little sleep you've got this night

#12 Being proud about being “brutally honest” when they’re just rude

#13 "I haven't read a book since high school."



This is not a flex. Not being interested in reading, having issues with it or having had s****y teachers ruining it for you is one thing, but saying it like you're proud of it tells me a lot about the type of person you are. None of it is good.

#14 Saying you make more money than somebody in an argument.

#15 “We’re like family here”.



We’re coworkers who work for an organisation that pays us money on a contractual basis. Relationships will always have a limit. It’s not family. And if you feel like it is, you might want to protect yourself.

#16 These idiots that ride motorcycles/atv super fast and recklessly down city streets doing wheelies and swerving in and out of traffic.

#17 Having a huge, expensive wedding when you're not a wealthy person

#18 Coming to work sick.

#19 I work in healthcare. People who say ‘my daughter/ husband/ neighbours cat two doors down is a Doctor….’ I DGAF. Does that mean you’ve instilled their medical knowledge and experience through osmosis? I will treat you the same as every other patient, although the type of person who says stuff like this is usually the biggest obstacle to their treatment.

#20 Listing your job title as CEO of the business you own, when you are the sole employee

#21 "Oh, you work 40 hours a week? I remember my first *PART TIME* job!"







F**k. You.

#22 Basically all the “not like other girls”-girls

#23 "Bruh I'm such an alcoholic I can drink X amount of alcohol"

#24 When adults brag about high school sports achievements like that's their whole personality

#25 One upmanship. Good grief. People think making someone else look less than them makes them "cool". Um no, it makes you look INSECURE.

#26 Being a “top earner” in an mlm

#27 How many followers you have

#28 How big their mortgage is. Dude, you’re just bragging about how crippling your debt is.

#29 Does anyone think those dictatorship military displays that look like a circus act are a flex? If anyone does think that, I'm here to tell them those aren't the flex they think it is.

#30 Bragging how you never took a sick day in your entire life and how anyone who does can’t handle themselves.

#31 Riding around in a limousine.



I think it was David Spade who made the joke about it saying [roughly]: “whenever I see someone riding in a limo, I think ‘wow, you have $300.’”



Edit: u/Garfield-1-23-23 below actually found the clip. It was “$80.”

#32 How little you slept last night.

#33 Couples that are miserable bragging how many years they have been together.

#34 Owning a Range Rover. I have one, it's nearly 10 years old, done 77k miles and drives like s**t

#35 People who say they don’t read instructions.

#36 Having a bunch of kids.

#37 Gucci anything