Humans have a natural tendency to want to impress others, gain their admiration and respect. This can lead to people showing off their achievements, things, or abilities in various ways. However, each of us might see differently what is “cool” and impressive and what is rather cringe and not worth showing off. It is important to understand what you can gloat over and receive a positive reaction, and what things may have a negative effect that can lead to other people forming a bad or completely wrong opinion about what kind of person you are. 

In this online group, one user asked the audience what are the things that people think is the “flex”, but in reality, they are very far from the list of things that you should show off about. However, here you can check out 38 of them, vote for things that you think are not worth “flexing” about and share your opinion in the comments section!

#1

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About proclaiming you’re an „alpha male“. in fact, it makes you look like a complete idiot and everyone hates you.

jonsbryhill , emre keshavarz

#2

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About Do you know who my dad, mom, or parents are?

No, no one cares.

rurouni318 , Noelle Otto

Strings
Strings
Community Member
"No. But a test through 23 &Me might be a good place to start your search"

"No. But a test through 23 &Me might be a good place to start your search"

#3

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About the "i never take a day off" types who live at work. how bad does your home life have to be?

kbyyru , Jari Sjölund

LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No wife/husband, no kids, no dog/cat, no hobbies, no social life but congrats on your Perfect Attendance plaque.

#4

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About "I'm my own boss"
-MLM Participant

Skwerilleee , Ono Kosuki

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm an entrepreneur....I'm gonna needs to "borrow" a few grand next week until my cheque from that big deal I just made clears. Pfft

#5

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About My coworkers flexing their 900$ car payments for new cars they didn’t need to buy with high interest rates

Canijustgetawaffle , Pixabay

V 2000
V 2000
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i once met a guy who bought a camaro (new one), pretty sure doesn't know what priorities are, cause he's still paying rent on the room he lives (shared restroom), but... ...you know CAMARO

#6

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About Driving around in a super-loud vehicle such as a low-riding Scion with glasspacks.

If you own one of these, you look like an a*****e and everyone hates you.

sev45day , Vincenzo Malagoli

V 2000
V 2000
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But getting the loudest music in your car wherever you go, thats fine right?

#7

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About Teachers bragging how some high percentage of the class fails every year

riphitter , Pixabay

LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never understood this or classes designed to "weed" people out.

#8

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About CrossFit. As a nurse that has worked in orthopedic surgery, a lot of our surgical procedures are repairing injuries from CrossFit.

No-Independence-6842 , cottonbro studio

LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Should be called RedCrossFit.

#9

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About People who describe themselves as “an empath” in the first few minutes of meeting them. Most just have a lot of unresolved trauma and talk incessantly about themselves.

Dry-Ad-2642 , Stanley Morales

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Empath, like it is a super power, I feel you sadness, and I empathise with you so much because I am an empath.

#10

A huge percentage of the political activism I see people out participating in is deeply immoral. Some people are out fighting for freedom, which is good, but a scary amount are out proudly trying to control other people's lives, which is bizarre and horrifying to me. Trying to impose your will onto others is not something to brag about.

Skwerilleee Report

S Mi
S Mi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Especially if the thing the other person is doing has nothing to do with you.

#11

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About not wearing your seat belt,
not using sunscreen,
bragging about how many people you've slept with,
bragging about how little sleep you've got this night

altosuwulugares , d30visuals

#12

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About Being proud about being “brutally honest” when they’re just rude

Forsaken_Ambition_83 , Alex Green

#13

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About "I haven't read a book since high school."

This is not a flex. Not being interested in reading, having issues with it or having had s****y teachers ruining it for you is one thing, but saying it like you're proud of it tells me a lot about the type of person you are. None of it is good.

Kissowa , Vincenzo Malagoli

#14

Saying you make more money than somebody in an argument.

yodas4skin Report

#15

“We’re like family here”.

We’re coworkers who work for an organisation that pays us money on a contractual basis. Relationships will always have a limit. It’s not family. And if you feel like it is, you might want to protect yourself.

feeflet Report

#16

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About These idiots that ride motorcycles/atv super fast and recklessly down city streets doing wheelies and swerving in and out of traffic.

TheSchoeMaker , FlorS Q

S Mi
S Mi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These terrify me. Good chance if I hit one, they die. They won't care; they are dead. I'd have to live with it.

#17

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About Having a huge, expensive wedding when you're not a wealthy person

lazyluxe11 , Maria Lindsey Content Creator

#18

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About Coming to work sick.

RonPolyp , Polina Tankilevitch

#19

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About I work in healthcare. People who say ‘my daughter/ husband/ neighbours cat two doors down is a Doctor….’ I DGAF. Does that mean you’ve instilled their medical knowledge and experience through osmosis? I will treat you the same as every other patient, although the type of person who says stuff like this is usually the biggest obstacle to their treatment.

iriepuff , EVG Kowalievska

#20

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About Listing your job title as CEO of the business you own, when you are the sole employee

Own-Firefighter-2728 , fauxels

#21

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About "Oh, you work 40 hours a week? I remember my first *PART TIME* job!"



F**k. You.

poweredbyford87 , Prince Roy

Strings
Strings
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My previous job, I was very much a company man. All but lived there. But I made jokes about it. The only time I used the above was people complaining about having to work their shift

#22

Basically all the “not like other girls”-girls

bye_scrub Report

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair it can happen with men as well, I say this because I am not like other men.

#23

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About "Bruh I'm such an alcoholic I can drink X amount of alcohol"

Shadow948 , energepic.com

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bruh, I'm such an alcoholic my liver is f*cked and my skin colour matches the Simpsons.

#24

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About When adults brag about high school sports achievements like that's their whole personality

Willing_Impression_5 , IMG_1979

#25

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About One upmanship. Good grief. People think making someone else look less than them makes them "cool". Um no, it makes you look INSECURE.

Melodic_Bear4259 , Nina Uhlikova

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No Panda on this site will one upmanship me, I am totally the mostest intelijent person around here.

#26

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About Being a “top earner” in an mlm

Yaseuk , Eduardo Francisco Vazquez Murillo

#27

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About How many followers you have

TonyClifton323 , cottonbro studio

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I had even just one follower, I'd report them to the police.

#28

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About How big their mortgage is. Dude, you’re just bragging about how crippling your debt is.

lilly_Litox , Karolina Grabowska

#29

Does anyone think those dictatorship military displays that look like a circus act are a flex? If anyone does think that, I'm here to tell them those aren't the flex they think it is.

lucia-pacciola Report

#30

Bragging how you never took a sick day in your entire life and how anyone who does can’t handle themselves.

drawing_a_blank1 Report

#31

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About Riding around in a limousine.

I think it was David Spade who made the joke about it saying [roughly]: “whenever I see someone riding in a limo, I think ‘wow, you have $300.’”

Edit: u/Garfield-1-23-23 below actually found the clip. It was “$80.”

bakerzdosen , Rene Asmussen

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In a limo? You are having a prom night or a hen party.

#32

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About How little you slept last night.

Chicken_Alphredo , Dương Nhân

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not sure this is said to flex very often.

#33

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About Couples that are miserable bragging how many years they have been together.

ZenoSalts , Anastasia Shuraeva

#34

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About Owning a Range Rover. I have one, it's nearly 10 years old, done 77k miles and drives like s**t

AlexCook123 , Erik Mclean

#35

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About People who say they don’t read instructions.

vidvicious , Karolina Grabowska

#36

38 Folks Online Highlight Things That Are Not Worth “Flexing” About Having a bunch of kids.

mox44ah , Tatiana Syrikova

#37

Gucci anything

wassup__22 Report

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brand flexing is lame. Tell me you are a sheep without telling me you are a sheep...or is that asleep, as in lack of conscious awareness that you are living life mesmerized by that next "shiny" thing all the time.

#38

Farting extra loud in the bathtub. Also wearing sunglasses and a tie in the bathtub. Also pretending rubber ducks have motors and they can swim real fast.

Pleroo Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's wrong with the last one? That sounds like fun.

