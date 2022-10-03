If you ever meet a cat that is extra fluffy and is closer in size to a small-breed dog, this is most likely your first encounter with a Norwegian forest cat. Also called skogkatt (forest cat) in Norwegian, these long-haired beauties have quite a history. Some historians believe that they were brought to Norway by traveling merchants, while others say it was the Vikings themselves who carried them home from their journeys. But whatever their origin story might be, Norwegian forest cats perfectly adapted to their new environment and thrived for centuries.

Interestingly, this breed was not created artificially through human manipulation. After their ancestors were first introduced to the pretty harsh climate of Norway, forest cats started evolving to become the absolute gorgeous animals we know them to be. Today, skogkatts are adept climbers and even like fishing in ponds or other bodies of water, unlike most cat breeds who hate getting wet.

Norse mythology has numerous mentions of fairy cats – giant felines who could climb mountains and pulled the chariot of goddess Freya. It is also very likely that the ancestors of forest cats served as ship cats, taking care of vermin infestations. One could say that life at sea made them real Viking cats.

A modern Norwegian cat mostly prefers to stay at home and nap on a thick carpet or a sofa, though you can see that unmistakable adventurous spirit in their eyes. And although Norwegian forest cat size may suggest otherwise, they are, in fact, very friendly and affectionate animals that get on well both with family members and other pets.

In this article, we have collected Norwegian forest cat pictures so that you can admire their unmatched beauty.