If you ever meet a cat that is extra fluffy and is closer in size to a small-breed dog, this is most likely your first encounter with a Norwegian forest cat. Also called skogkatt (forest cat) in Norwegian, these long-haired beauties have quite a history. Some historians believe that they were brought to Norway by traveling merchants, while others say it was the Vikings themselves who carried them home from their journeys. But whatever their origin story might be, Norwegian forest cats perfectly adapted to their new environment and thrived for centuries.

Interestingly, this breed was not created artificially through human manipulation. After their ancestors were first introduced to the pretty harsh climate of Norway, forest cats started evolving to become the absolute gorgeous animals we know them to be. Today, skogkatts are adept climbers and even like fishing in ponds or other bodies of water, unlike most cat breeds who hate getting wet.   

Norse mythology has numerous mentions of fairy cats – giant felines who could climb mountains and pulled the chariot of goddess Freya. It is also very likely that the ancestors of forest cats served as ship cats, taking care of vermin infestations. One could say that life at sea made them real Viking cats. 

A modern Norwegian cat mostly prefers to stay at home and nap on a thick carpet or a sofa, though you can see that unmistakable adventurous spirit in their eyes. And although Norwegian forest cat size may suggest otherwise, they are, in fact, very friendly and affectionate animals that get on well both with family members and other pets.

In this article, we have collected Norwegian forest cat pictures so that you can admire their unmatched beauty. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

#1

Dylan, 11 Month/Old Norwegian Forest Cat. Our Vet Tech Carried Him Around The Office To See The Rest Of The Staff For Pets And Pictures. He Was Feeling Proud

enrocc

Dylan, 11 Month/Old Norwegian Forest Cat. Our Vet Tech Carried Him Around The Office To See The Rest Of The Staff For Pets And Pictures. He Was Feeling Proud

enrocc Report

16points
POST
#2

#2

My Friend's Norwegian Forest Cat Knows She's Beautiful

lanesterr

My Friend's Norwegian Forest Cat Knows She’s Beautiful

lanesterr Report

16points
POST
#3

#3

Meet Odin, A Norwegian Forest Cat!

bossy202

Meet Odin, A Norwegian Forest Cat!

bossy202 Report

16points
POST
#4

#4

Dylan, 2 Year Old Norwegian Forest Cat. King Of The Play Room, Killer Of Cloth Mice

enrocc

Dylan, 2 Year Old Norwegian Forest Cat. King Of The Play Room, Killer Of Cloth Mice

enrocc Report

16points
POST
#5

#5

Pepper, The Norwegian Forest Cat Just Loves Snow

we.are.chilipepper

Pepper, The Norwegian Forest Cat Just Loves Snow

we.are.chilipepper Report

16points
POST
#6

Fast And Furrious

Fast And Furrious

we.are.chilipepper Report

16points
POST
#7

#7

My Cat, Fearlessly Scouting The Woods

CarelessKrow

My Cat, Fearlessly Scouting The Woods

CarelessKrow Report

16points
POST
#8

Fluff Master Supreme

Fluff Master Supreme

bellina1295 Report

16points
POST
#9

Giant Kitty

Giant Kitty

milkyway_scientists Report

16points
POST
#10

#10

When We Rescued Him From The Humane Society. Little Did We Know That Bagheera Was Actually A Majestic Norwegian Forest Cat

dasbrutalz

When We Rescued Him From The Humane Society. Little Did We Know That Bagheera Was Actually A Majestic Norwegian Forest Cat

dasbrutalz Report

15points
POST
#11

Our Little Norwegian Forest Cat

Our Little Norwegian Forest Cat

cdaingerrun Report

15points
POST
#12

A Handful Of Norwegian Forest Kittens

A Handful Of Norwegian Forest Kittens

EndlessCookie Report

15points
POST
#13

#13

Meet Freyja My Norwegian Forest Cat

langdale27

Meet Freyja My Norwegian Forest Cat

langdale27 Report

15points
POST
#14

#14

My Cats Winter Coat Norwegian Forest Cat

jeespburger

My Cats Winter Coat Norwegian Forest Cat

jeespburger Report

15points
POST
#15

Norwegian Forest Prettiness

Norwegian Forest Prettiness

rustin4 Report

15points
POST
#16

Mille, The Norwegian Forest Cat

Mille, The Norwegian Forest Cat

kryptoparty Report

15points
POST
#17

#17

Our Nearly 17 Year Old Norwegian Forest Cat, We Love Him Dearly

silla860

Our Nearly 17 Year Old Norwegian Forest Cat, We Love Him Dearly

silla860 Report

15points
POST
#18

#18

Dylan, 2 Year Old Norwegian Forest Cat

enrocc

Dylan, 2 Year Old Norwegian Forest Cat

enrocc Report

15points
POST
#19

#19

Meet Astrid, My New 9-Week-Old Norwegian Forest Cat. She's Enjoying The Train Home From K.C. To Chicago

DrowningInPussycats

Meet Astrid, My New 9-Week-Old Norwegian Forest Cat. She's Enjoying The Train Home From K.C. To Chicago

DrowningInPussycats Report

15points
POST
#20

#20

Freya The Cheeky Norwegian Forest Cat

vnd3tta

Freya The Cheeky Norwegian Forest Cat

vnd3tta Report

15points
POST
#21

My Handsome Norwegian Forest Cat Louie

My Handsome Norwegian Forest Cat Louie

DeannaBananaBanana Report

15points
POST
#22

He's Working

He's Working

piperdarbyflynn Report

15points
POST
Roselyn Park
Roselyn Park
Community Member
21 minutes ago

IT Support.

0
0points
reply
#23

The Norwegian Forest Cat

The Norwegian Forest Cat

TrainingFun2 Report

15points
POST
#24

Our Weegies, Svenson And Bjornson

Our Weegies, Svenson And Bjornson

pineapplelovers81 Report

15points
POST
#25

Norwegian Forest Cats

Norwegian Forest Cats

sampycat , sampycat Report

15points
POST
#26

Enzo - The Norwegian Forest Cat

Enzo - The Norwegian Forest Cat

enzothenorwegian Report

15points
POST
#27

Norwegian Forest Cat From Chicago

Norwegian Forest Cat From Chicago

thebrothersweege Report

15points
POST
#28

What Are You Looking At??

What Are You Looking At??

oliverscatposes Report

15points
POST
#29

#29

Breeder Said The First Letter Of His Name Had To Be C. Meet Catto!

ratakl0s

Breeder Said The First Letter Of His Name Had To Be C. Meet Catto!

ratakl0s Report

15points
POST
#30

In His Element

In His Element

kristjanrunars Report

15points
POST
#31

Torbjørn - 12 Weeks

Torbjørn - 12 Weeks

darthabraham Report

15points
POST
#32

#32

Hi, My Name Is Blitz And I'm A Norwegian Forest Cat

angelo0251

Hi, My Name Is Blitz And I’m A Norwegian Forest Cat

angelo0251 Report

14points
POST
#33

#33

My Norwegian Forest Cat That Has A Genetic Mutation That Caused Dwarfism. The Most Affectionate, Loving Cat I Have Ever Known

DrRodneyMckay

My Norwegian Forest Cat That Has A Genetic Mutation That Caused Dwarfism. The Most Affectionate, Loving Cat I Have Ever Known

DrRodneyMckay Report

14points
POST
#34

My Norwegian Forest Cat Nugget

My Norwegian Forest Cat Nugget

madadelic Report

14points
POST
#35

#35

Me Being The Male Equivalent Of A Crazy Cat Lady I Had To Post My Firstborn Here; Melissa, A 2year, 13lb Norwegian Forest Cat

rusiak

Me Being The Male Equivalent Of A Crazy Cat Lady I Had To Post My Firstborn Here; Melissa, A 2year, 13lb Norwegian Forest Cat

rusiak Report

14points
POST
#36

#36

My Norwegian Forest Cat Isn't Fat, He's Floofy

Imperator1138

My Norwegian Forest Cat Isn't Fat, He's Floofy

Imperator1138 Report

14points
POST
kf
kf
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Void-ian foof

0
0points
reply
#37

#37

I'm A Norwegian Forest Cat. How Do You Do?

reddit.com

I'm A Norwegian Forest Cat. How Do You Do?

reddit.com Report

14points
POST
#38

#38

This Is A Norwegian Forest Cat. They Often Get Confused For Being Fat Or Overfeed. But They Are Actually Just Extremely Fluffy Due To The Cold Climate They Come From

This Is A Norwegian Forest Cat. They Often Get Confused For Being Fat Or Overfeed. But They Are Actually Just Extremely Fluffy Due To The Cold Climate They Come From

Report

14points
POST
#39

Now That's A Big One

Now That's A Big One

PuddinDont Report

14points
POST
#40

Thor's Mane Is Really Filling In

Thor's Mane Is Really Filling In

drew1010101 Report

14points
POST
#41

#41

My Norwegian Forest Cat, So Much Floof!

Ixurixx

My Norwegian Forest Cat, So Much Floof!

Ixurixx Report

14points
POST
#42

The Eyes On This Norwegian Fluff Ball

The Eyes On This Norwegian Fluff Ball

pompapompapompa , pompapompapompa Report

14points
POST
#43

#43

Loki And Freya Love To Cuddle With Each Other

Gigaplex1

Loki And Freya Love To Cuddle With Each Other

Gigaplex1 , Gigaplex1 Report

14points
POST
#44

My Name Is Zelda And I'm Pretty

My Name Is Zelda And I'm Pretty

secretlifeofzelda Report

14points
POST
#45

Mexican Forrest Cat?

Mexican Forrest Cat?

matb1987 Report

14points
POST
#46

#46

Norway Forest Cat In Her Natural Environment

Kathrineishere

Norway Forest Cat In Her Natural Environment

Kathrineishere Report

13points
POST
#47

#47

This Is My Cat, Hercules. A Norwegian Forest Cat. Just Look At Him Sleep

m0jex

This Is My Cat, Hercules. A Norwegian Forest Cat. Just Look At Him Sleep

m0jex Report

13points
POST
#48

#48

My Norwegian Forest Cat Is Almost As Wide As He Is Long

Mr_Nap_kins

My Norwegian Forest Cat Is Almost As Wide As He Is Long

Mr_Nap_kins Report

13points
POST
#49

#49

My Norwegian Forest Cat Climbing Trees

Navigas

My Norwegian Forest Cat Climbing Trees

Navigas Report

13points
POST
#50

#50

This Gentleman Was A Stray Kitten That Showed Up At My House 3 Years Ago, Mr. Sly Is His Name

theBERZERKER13

This Gentleman Was A Stray Kitten That Showed Up At My House 3 Years Ago, Mr. Sly Is His Name

theBERZERKER13 Report

12points
POST
#51

Aslan - Just A Fluffy Boy Living His Best Life

Aslan - Just A Fluffy Boy Living His Best Life

aslantheforestcat Report

12points
POST
#52

Norwegian Forest Kittens

Norwegian Forest Kittens

bukowadolinapl Report

12points
POST
#53

Oh Ya Know, Just Chillin’!

Oh Ya Know, Just Chillin’!

etta.and.ella Report

12points
POST
#54

#54

I Think Loki, Our Norwegian Forest Cat Would Fit In Well Here?

Azrahn

I Think Loki, Our Norwegian Forest Cat Would Fit In Well Here?

Azrahn Report

11points
POST
#55

Yawning To Get Your Attention

Yawning To Get Your Attention

norwegietales Report

11points
POST
#56

Angel And Azrael

Angel And Azrael

norweger_vom_silberrausch Report

11points
POST
#57

My Norwegian 3 Years Ago And Now

My Norwegian 3 Years Ago And Now

joona_pimia Report

11points
POST
#58

When You're Massive

When You're Massive

furfiends Report

11points
POST
#59

Tango

Tango

tango.norwegianforest Report

11points
POST
#60

They Saw A Spider In The Bath!

They Saw A Spider In The Bath!

norwegianforest_cat Report

11points
POST
#61

#61

First Pic Of My Norwegian Forest Crazy-Cat And Nearly Two Years Later

keinkein

First Pic Of My Norwegian Forest Crazy-Cat And Nearly Two Years Later

keinkein Report

10points
POST
#62

#62

"They Will Never Get Along!" They Said About My Female Pit Bull And Forest Cat

bruttehund

"They Will Never Get Along!" They Said About My Female Pit Bull And Forest Cat

bruttehund Report

10points
POST
#63

#63

He's So Special - Norwegian Forest Cat

kifia

He's So Special - Norwegian Forest Cat

kifia Report

10points
POST
#64

#64

This Is Casper, My Norwegian Forest Cat!

sluket

This Is Casper, My Norwegian Forest Cat!

sluket Report

10points
POST
#65

Snow Days

Snow Days

vandvthewegies Report

10points
POST
#66

#66

Dreaming About Food For Sure

Rorcaid

Dreaming About Food For Sure

Rorcaid Report

10points
POST
#67

#67

I'm Tellin Ya, The Bird I Caught Was This Big!

calicogargoyle

I’m Tellin Ya, The Bird I Caught Was This Big!

calicogargoyle Report

10points
POST
#68

#68

These Little Monsters Figured Out How To Open The Closet To Get Their Toys On The Top Shelf. Here They Are Acting Innocent When Caught

Lappel-Du-Vide-

These Little Monsters Figured Out How To Open The Closet To Get Their Toys On The Top Shelf. Here They Are Acting Innocent When Caught

Lappel-Du-Vide- Report

10points
POST
#69

Norwegian Forest Cats

Norwegian Forest Cats

norwegiancatfamily Report

10points
POST
#70

Ready For Some Baking

Ready For Some Baking

norwegian.forest Report

10points
POST
#71

Touch Me If You Can

Touch Me If You Can

questofiore Report

10points
POST
#72

Best Cat Bed

Best Cat Bed

norwegianforest_cat Report

10points
POST
#73

My Grandpaw Says Hello!

My Grandpaw Says Hello!

theherbal_alchemist Report

10points
POST
#74

Norwegian Fern Cat

Norwegian Fern Cat

chikkinnuggitz Report

10points
POST
#75

#75

New Kitten Fernando 13 Weeks Old. He Is Very Naughty And Mischievous

Haniyyahbaby

New Kitten Fernando 13 Weeks Old. He Is Very Naughty And Mischievous

Haniyyahbaby Report

10points
POST
#76

#76

This Is Thor. He Is My Precious Norwegian Forest Cat. We Love Him So Much And I Thought You Could All Benefit From His Cuteness Today!

Bacm88

This Is Thor. He Is My Precious Norwegian Forest Cat. We Love Him So Much And I Thought You Could All Benefit From His Cuteness Today!

Bacm88 Report

9points
POST
#77

#77

My Norwegian Forest Cats Olli (1,5 Y/O M) And Blitz (0,5 Y/O M) Both The Same Parents But Just Different Nest

angelo0251

My Norwegian Forest Cats Olli (1,5 Y/O M) And Blitz (0,5 Y/O M) Both The Same Parents But Just Different Nest

angelo0251 Report

9points
POST
#78

#78

Bellamy Blake. My Floofy Baby Boy. He's A Norwegian Forest Cat

FirefighterTall

Bellamy Blake. My Floofy Baby Boy. He's A Norwegian Forest Cat

FirefighterTall Report

9points
POST
#79

Say Hello To Simba, My Norway Forest Cat

Say Hello To Simba, My Norway Forest Cat

Kathrineishere Report

9points
POST
#80

#80

My Large Norwegian Forest Cat, Kirby

coldmangos-

My Large Norwegian Forest Cat, Kirby

coldmangos- Report

9points
POST
#81

My Furball Of A Norwegian Forest Cat

My Furball Of A Norwegian Forest Cat

Furrymonkeyguy007 Report

9points
POST
#82

#82

My Absolute Unit Of A Norwegian Forest Cat

SamDroideka

My Absolute Unit Of A Norwegian Forest Cat

SamDroideka Report

9points
POST
#83

My Thicc Girl

My Thicc Girl

Responsible_Buy9325 Report

9points
POST
#84

#84

My One Year Old Girl, Freyja. She's Leash Trained And We Go On Walks Together, If You Want I'll Post More Pictures Of Our Walks!

cariboou_

My One Year Old Girl, Freyja. She's Leash Trained And We Go On Walks Together, If You Want I'll Post More Pictures Of Our Walks!

cariboou_ Report

9points
POST
#85

#85

She's Relaxing In Her Favourite Spot

laurenhanm

She's Relaxing In Her Favourite Spot

laurenhanm Report

9points
POST
#86

#86

Ragnar, My Playful, Adventurous, Fearless And Loving

TisNotOverYet

Ragnar, My Playful, Adventurous, Fearless And Loving

TisNotOverYet Report

9points