Humans are interesting creatures. Looking from the outside, it might seem that we accept many weird things as absolutely normal. In fact, we don’t even have to look from the outside, just look at our past and see what kind of today’s oddities we consider to be normal. 

In this list, you’ll find plenty of today’s normal things that people think will lose their normality in 10+ years. 

More info: Reddit

#1

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online The 5-day work week. 4 days is better and just as productive.

#2

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Hopefully family vlog-style social media content. I think we’ll have a wave of kids who grew up being featured on popular family YouTube channels (or TikTok, or any other platform) reach adulthood and speak out about how unhealthy it was. We already have some who were filmed on family reality shows that aired on TV channels like TLC, but the proliferation of these on social media is so much more widespread.

#3

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online At some point, maybe 20 years away, cash will become an oddity and we will all just spend money electronically.

shanecaraher
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
50 minutes ago

This is already becoming a reality in many countries which is proving a problem for many people, especially those with vision difficulties.

#4

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Hopefully we'll have a biodegradable replacement for all of the single-use plastics that we're creating.

Microplastics have now found their way into virtually every ecosystem on Earth.

#5

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Owning things outright without having to pay a subscription.

#6

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online If social media history is any indication, TikTok won’t be the most popular app among teens in 10 years.

#7

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Unregulated phone use for minors. It’s already starting to change.

#8

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Plastic drinking bottles (non-reusable)

#9

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Being able to be offline or uncontactable

#10

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online having a facebook

#11

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Hating on boomers.

But only because they'll mostly be dead by then.

#12

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Politicians being a minimum age of 500, hopefully.

#13

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Privacy

#14

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online I hope Reels (please God)

#15

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Paying for all our electricity from a power company. The future is and always has been on-site generation for EVERYTHING. Most cities are putting "solar-readiness" clauses in their building codes so new homes are being built ready to fit it on already and get great efficiency.

And I live in Houston, the oil/energy capital of the country. Happened 7 years ago. Solar has always been the future. Just a matter of people learning about it without a pitch.

Edit: to clarify, for the places that undeniably get more than enough sun to provide solar for homes it's the future. It just makes sense. Places that don't have sun are an example of what oil/gas electricity is good for. On-demand/emergency electricity generation when better means won't work. Oil and gas isn't the best solution but it is pretty damn good in places where it's cold and cloudy

#16

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online The way we treat addiction. The disease model will go out of style (thank god) and we will treat it as a behavioral disorder (because that’s what it is). And we will be able to mitigate this behavior BEFORE it gets so out of hand and treatment centers will stop outsourcing their actual f*****g treatment to twelve step programs!! The future is bright in this area.

#17

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online "Influencers" Which is a stupid name for them what do they influence? and are they a Good/Bad influence? (I've seen mostly bad)

#18

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Spending $15 on lunch for 1

#19

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Golf courses in the American Southwest.

#20

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Life without pandemics: the 21st century will have more, some likely worse than COVID.

There's a number of reasons for this. Zoonotic spillover, e.g. from pathogens originating in Amazonian bats. More broadly because travel, urbanization, climate change, increased contact with animals, and healthcare worker shortages are a powderkeg for crises like this.

This and other societal pressures — e.g. the need for compression of morbidity as rising numbers of retirees become an untenable burden on younger workers — will lead to a jobs shift toward medical science and care, just as some jobs are being replaced by AI and various forms of automation.

In coming decades we may not cure, but will do a much better job treating, many types of cancer as well as Alzheimers, diabetes, etc. Cases where these are debilitating or fatal will be unusual.

#21

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Drawing on giant eyebrows.

#22

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Owning a house.

One absolute nightmare scenario for the future would be a company like Blackrock finagling the government into giving them the power of eminent domain seizure, then seizing whole neighborhoods and then renting them back to the former owners at a 500% markup.

#23

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Daylight savings time

#24

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Excessive phone screentime, I hope.

#25

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online I’m probably being too hopeful here but I hope it’s shopping on Amazon.

They’re horrible now and with all the better options (even eBay is better), they don’t deserve their success anymore. They mostly sell fake Chinese c**p now, have unreliable delivery times, bad packaging, worse customer service than before, etc. Don’t even get me started on getting returned, open items as ‘new’ and having to wait 2 weeks for the refund.

#26

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Largely unrestricted travel through the developed world. I visited Europe this summer as an American and travelled effortlessly through six countries. The only even slight delays were England to EU and back. The rest didn’t even look at my passport, it was like traveling states in America.

Between increasing global migration, political splintering and tension, potential US drawback in world order-keeping role, likely increased terror incidents to come, economic turmoil, and yet unseen effects of climate change, I think we will see borders become harder to cross than today.

#27

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Hopefully private health insurance

#28

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Stable weather conditions that aren't dominated by extreme weather events

#29

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Separate bathrooms for men and women

#30

Cable tv boxes

#31

probably being able to have an opinion

#32

Letting children have unfettered access to all information all the time and specifically giving them tacit permission and encouragement to use social media

#33

36 Normalities We Will Consider To Be Oddities In 10+ Years, As Shared Online Having screens everywhere.


I know I know. Seems like we are going the opposite way.



But I could see a world where we have so much tech integrated into phones and so much screen time that it becomes unclassy to have TVs in every room of the house or a computer sitting out.


Centering your entire living room around a TV will be considered kinda trashy. Screens will be looked at as something to simplify or reduce.

#34

Heavily praising people born in the early 2020s for successfully using a toilet.

#35

Interacting with a human being for basic customer service needs.

#36

Kids being Tate fans

