In this list, you’ll find plenty of today’s normal things that people think will lose their normality in 10+ years.

Humans are interesting creatures. Looking from the outside, it might seem that we accept many weird things as absolutely normal. In fact, we don’t even have to look from the outside, just look at our past and see what kind of today’s oddities we consider to be normal.

#1 The 5-day work week. 4 days is better and just as productive.

#2 Hopefully family vlog-style social media content. I think we’ll have a wave of kids who grew up being featured on popular family YouTube channels (or TikTok, or any other platform) reach adulthood and speak out about how unhealthy it was. We already have some who were filmed on family reality shows that aired on TV channels like TLC, but the proliferation of these on social media is so much more widespread.

#3 At some point, maybe 20 years away, cash will become an oddity and we will all just spend money electronically.

#4 Hopefully we'll have a biodegradable replacement for all of the single-use plastics that we're creating.



Microplastics have now found their way into virtually every ecosystem on Earth.

#5 Owning things outright without having to pay a subscription.

#6 If social media history is any indication, TikTok won’t be the most popular app among teens in 10 years.

#7 Unregulated phone use for minors. It’s already starting to change.

#8 Plastic drinking bottles (non-reusable)

#9 Being able to be offline or uncontactable

#10 having a facebook

#11 Hating on boomers.



But only because they'll mostly be dead by then.

#12 Politicians being a minimum age of 500, hopefully.

#13 Privacy

#14 I hope Reels (please God)

#15 Paying for all our electricity from a power company. The future is and always has been on-site generation for EVERYTHING. Most cities are putting "solar-readiness" clauses in their building codes so new homes are being built ready to fit it on already and get great efficiency.



And I live in Houston, the oil/energy capital of the country. Happened 7 years ago. Solar has always been the future. Just a matter of people learning about it without a pitch.



Edit: to clarify, for the places that undeniably get more than enough sun to provide solar for homes it's the future. It just makes sense. Places that don't have sun are an example of what oil/gas electricity is good for. On-demand/emergency electricity generation when better means won't work. Oil and gas isn't the best solution but it is pretty damn good in places where it's cold and cloudy

#16 The way we treat addiction. The disease model will go out of style (thank god) and we will treat it as a behavioral disorder (because that’s what it is). And we will be able to mitigate this behavior BEFORE it gets so out of hand and treatment centers will stop outsourcing their actual f*****g treatment to twelve step programs!! The future is bright in this area.

#17 "Influencers" Which is a stupid name for them what do they influence? and are they a Good/Bad influence? (I've seen mostly bad)

#18 Spending $15 on lunch for 1

#19 Golf courses in the American Southwest.

#20 Life without pandemics: the 21st century will have more, some likely worse than COVID.



There's a number of reasons for this. Zoonotic spillover, e.g. from pathogens originating in Amazonian bats. More broadly because travel, urbanization, climate change, increased contact with animals, and healthcare worker shortages are a powderkeg for crises like this.



This and other societal pressures — e.g. the need for compression of morbidity as rising numbers of retirees become an untenable burden on younger workers — will lead to a jobs shift toward medical science and care, just as some jobs are being replaced by AI and various forms of automation.



In coming decades we may not cure, but will do a much better job treating, many types of cancer as well as Alzheimers, diabetes, etc. Cases where these are debilitating or fatal will be unusual.

#21 Drawing on giant eyebrows.

#22 Owning a house.



One absolute nightmare scenario for the future would be a company like Blackrock finagling the government into giving them the power of eminent domain seizure, then seizing whole neighborhoods and then renting them back to the former owners at a 500% markup.

#23 Daylight savings time

#24 Excessive phone screentime, I hope.

#25 I’m probably being too hopeful here but I hope it’s shopping on Amazon.



They’re horrible now and with all the better options (even eBay is better), they don’t deserve their success anymore. They mostly sell fake Chinese c**p now, have unreliable delivery times, bad packaging, worse customer service than before, etc. Don’t even get me started on getting returned, open items as ‘new’ and having to wait 2 weeks for the refund.

#26 Largely unrestricted travel through the developed world. I visited Europe this summer as an American and travelled effortlessly through six countries. The only even slight delays were England to EU and back. The rest didn’t even look at my passport, it was like traveling states in America.



Between increasing global migration, political splintering and tension, potential US drawback in world order-keeping role, likely increased terror incidents to come, economic turmoil, and yet unseen effects of climate change, I think we will see borders become harder to cross than today.

#27 Hopefully private health insurance

#28 Stable weather conditions that aren't dominated by extreme weather events

#29 Separate bathrooms for men and women

#30 Cable tv boxes

#31 probably being able to have an opinion

#32 Letting children have unfettered access to all information all the time and specifically giving them tacit permission and encouragement to use social media

#33 Having screens everywhere.





I know I know. Seems like we are going the opposite way.







But I could see a world where we have so much tech integrated into phones and so much screen time that it becomes unclassy to have TVs in every room of the house or a computer sitting out.





Centering your entire living room around a TV will be considered kinda trashy. Screens will be looked at as something to simplify or reduce.

#34 Heavily praising people born in the early 2020s for successfully using a toilet.

#35 Interacting with a human being for basic customer service needs.