Artist Tim Andraka is known for drawing wildlife illustrations, except they are fictional and rather bizarre. You probably could find these creatures in a parallel universe, but here, they are just nonsensical science illustrations created for our entertainment.

In Tim's art series, you will see animals like giraffes disguised as snails, sloths having a feature to shoot out of their body (yikes!), and many more things that are just too difficult to describe. Therefore, without further ado, we think it's best if you look at Tim's imaginary world for yourself.

More info: timandraka.com | Instagram | Etsy

#1

timandraka Report

#2

timandraka Report

#3

timandraka Report

#4

timandraka Report

#5

timandraka Report

#6

timandraka Report

#7

timandraka Report

#8

timandraka Report

#9

timandraka Report

#10

timandraka Report

#11

timandraka Report

#12

timandraka Report

#13

timandraka Report

#14

timandraka Report

#15

timandraka Report

#16

timandraka Report

#17

timandraka Report

#18

timandraka Report

#19

timandraka Report

#20

timandraka Report

#21

timandraka Report

#22

timandraka Report

#23

timandraka Report

#24

timandraka Report

#25

timandraka Report

#26

timandraka Report

#27

timandraka Report

#28

timandraka Report

#29

timandraka Report

#30

timandraka Report

#31

timandraka Report

#32

timandraka Report

#33

timandraka Report

#34

timandraka Report

#35

timandraka Report

#36

timandraka Report

#37

timandraka Report

#38

timandraka Report

#39

timandraka Report

#40

timandraka Report

#41

timandraka Report

#42

timandraka Report

#43

timandraka Report

#44

timandraka Report

#45

timandraka Report

#46

timandraka Report

#47

timandraka Report

#48

timandraka Report

#49

timandraka Report

#50

timandraka Report

#51

timandraka Report

#52

timandraka Report

#53

timandraka Report

#54

timandraka Report

#55

timandraka Report

#56

timandraka Report

#57

timandraka Report

#58

timandraka Report

#59

timandraka Report

#60

timandraka Report

#61

timandraka Report

#62

timandraka Report

#63

timandraka Report

#64

timandraka Report

#65

timandraka Report

#66

timandraka Report

#67

timandraka Report

#68

timandraka Report

#69

timandraka Report

#70

timandraka Report

#71

timandraka Report

