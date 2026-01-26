ADVERTISEMENT

After recently sharing highlights from the Exposure One Awards’ Black & White Nature Photography Contest in the Animals category, and then jumping into the wildly different worlds of Aerial and Underwater, we’re back with another slice of the 2025 winners.

This time, we’re narrowing the focus to the non-professional division, pulling together the category winners and honorable mentions from the areas we haven’t featured yet: Earth’s Textures, Humans & Nature, Land, Light & Shadow, Minimalism, Other, and Pattern & Form.

Let us know which are your favorites, and of course, check out all of 2025’s submissions on Exposure One’s website and Instagram page.

More info: exposureoneawards.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“The Boy And His Camels” By Shyamala Thilagaratnam

Silhouette of a child standing between two camels in a striking black and white animal photo from the non professional category.

Description: In Turkana, Kenya, the little boys took their job of herding their family's camels seriously. They led these huge beasts confidently, despite being dwarfed by them.

Honorable Mention in the Humans & Nature Category.

Exposure One Awards Report

12points
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was at school in Kenya. The Turkana people are incredible. Pastoralists who live in a very arid part of Kenya. Largely subsisting on milk, blood and meat but do grow smal amounts of sorghum and beans. They practice polygamy and divide people according to age - leopards and stones. Their beadwork is fabulous as are their complicated hair-do's. All in all a really interesting group of Nileotic people.

0
0points
reply

If Animals was all about presence and personality, and Aerial/Underwater leaned into “how is this even real,” this set is more about seeing. These categories reward photographers who can spot structure in chaos, and meaning in the quiet stuff most people walk past.

RELATED:
    #2

    “Natural Bonding” By Dori Darvish

    Close-up black and white photo showing the eyes of a woman and a horse, capturing stunning animal photo details.

    Description: A moment of bonding, trust, and empathy. Created at a therapeutic horse farm where children heal through contact with animals. It explores the delicate boundary between strength and vulnerability. The mirrored gesture of closed eyes is a symbol of the intimate interaction and mutual understanding.

    Silver Award in the Humans & Nature Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    “Lighthouse - Number 02” By Michael Ritzie

    Black and white photo of a lighthouse shining brightly under a star-filled night sky for stunning animal photos SEO.

    Description: A lighthouse beam cuts through a star-filled sky, its spiral tower glowing against the darkness. Surrounded by quiet land and distant trees, it stands as a lone guide in the night—steady, bright, and timeless under the Milky Way.

    Bronze in the Light & Shadow Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    9points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hatteras in the Outer Banks.

    0
    0points
    reply

    It’s cracked mud that looks like a map. A single figure in a landscape that suddenly feels enormous. Shadows that do more work than the subject itself. Minimal frames where one line, one ripple, or one shape carries the whole image.
    #4

    “Lunar Ride” By Himanshu Sukhwal

    Silhouette of an airplane flying across the moon in a dark sky, capturing stunning animal photo-like contrast.

    Description: “It began with a dream to capture a plane crossing the moon. When I learned a blood moon would occur in Sept 2025, I tracked flight and lunar paths for months. That night, I caught a fleeting moment — a plane gliding across the glowing moon, uniting humans and nature in one frame.”

    Silver Award in the Humans & Nature Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    “Nature’s Corridor” By Sofia Stead

    Black and white photo of a tall tree viewed from below inside a circular concrete structure, nature and stunning animal photos theme

    Description: A tree grows through a man-made shaft of concrete, reaching for a sky we framed and forgot.

    Nominee in the Humans & Nature Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    8points
    POST

    What makes the non-professional division especially fun is that it's open to anyone, and thus the moments and views caught are often ordinary in context, but the imagery itself is anything but that.

    #6

    “Matterhorn” By Christiane Körber

    Black and white mountain landscape with clouds and reflection, highlighting stunning animal photos from non professional category.

    Bronze in the Land Category.

    Nominee in the Lights & Shadow Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    “Souvenirs Of A Broken Life” By Adam Borzsonyi

    Black and white nature scene featuring a lone tree on a rock surrounded by misty water, showcasing stunning animal photos.

    Description: “This series follows my creative journey of healing through creating. All photos taken with Bronica SQ-Ai and Zenzanon 80mm f/2.8 & 150mm f/4 lenses, mostly on Ilford Delta 100 or Kodak Tmax400 films at box speed. Home-developed and home-scanned. Locations include the Schwarzwald, Acadia, Dolomites, etc.”

    Honorable Mention in the Other Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The strongest shots tend to have a clear idea and a clean execution, the kind of photos that make you pause, squint, and go, “Wait… what am I looking at?”
    #8

    “The Badlands, South Dakota” By Neil Reichline

    Black and white photo of layered rock formations in a rugged landscape showcasing natural patterns and textures.

    Bronze Award in the Earth’s Textures Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    “Cabin View” By Katrina Peterson

    Black and white landscape photo framed by a rustic window, showcasing nature in stunning animal photos from non professional category.

    Description: A window view of the Tetons that ranchers have seen for the past 137 years.

    Silver Award in the Land Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    7points
    POST

    Taken together, these winners and honorable mentions feel like a reminder that nature photography isn’t only about dramatic wildlife or extreme locations. Sometimes it’s about noticing the patterns, textures, and tiny visual “rules” the world keeps repeating and having the patience to frame them before they disappear.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    “Fragments Of Patagonia” By Rodolfo Redivo

    Black and white landscape with mountains, rocks, a small building, and calm water in stunning animal photos from Exposure One awards.

    Description: “A small house. The eternal ice. And we, fragments before the vastness.”

    Honorable Mention in the Land Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    “The Magnificent Mulafossur” By Jeff Beatty

    Coastal landscape with a waterfall pouring into the ocean, featured in stunning animal photos from Exposure One awards.

    Description: The Mulafossur waterfall of the Faroe Islands falls precipitously to the ocean with the small village of Gasadalur in the backgroud.

    Honorable Mention in the Land Category.

    Nominee in the Ocean Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    “Geometry Of Wind And Rain” By Sergio Fadul

    Expansive desert dunes in black and white showcasing stunning animal photos from the non professional category awards.

    Description: In the vast stillness of Brazil’s Lençóis Maranhenses, a lone figure stands between light and shadow, sand and water — a reminder of our smallness before nature’s endless forms sculpted by wind and rain.

    Honorable Mention in the Pattern & Form Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #13

    “Riders Of The Dunes” By Brad Girard

    Camels and riders moving quickly through desert sand in a stunning animal photo from non professional category.

    Description: Nomadic Mongolian camel herders in the Gobi Desert.

    Honorable Mention in the Humans & Nature Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    “Climbing Dune 45” By Debbie Lucas

    Black and white photo showcasing stunning animal photos in non professional category of Exposure One Awards.

    Description: Walking up Dune 45 in Sossusvlei is a challenge, and the 2 people at the bottom have a long way to go.

    Silver Award in the Light & Shadow Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    “Pfahlwerk” By Rainer Lüdecke

    Minimalist black and white photo of a solitary structure in calm water, showcasing stunning animal photography elements.

    Description: Pfahlwerk explores the quiet tension between man-made structures and natural space. Solitary piles rise from water and sky, reduced to essential lines. The series invites stillness, focusing on balance, rhythm, and the beauty of minimal form.

    Honorable Mention in the Minimalism Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    6points
    POST
    #16

    “Dense” By Wesley Barker

    Black and white photo of palm trees with shadows, illustrating stunning animal photos from the non professional category exposure awards.

    Description: A palm jungle on Indonesia's Penida Island portrays how quickly the sunlight is absorbed by the dense canopy above.

    Gold Award in the Earth’s Textures Category.

    Honorable Mention in the Minimalism Category.

    Honorable Mention in the Lights & Shadow Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    “Diamonds And Pearls” By Laurence De La Gorce

    Close-up of a spider web covered in frost, a stunning animal photo from the non professional category of awards.

    Description: Frosted spiderweb on a freezing morning

    Silver Award in the Pattern & Form Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    “Balanced Boulders” By Donald Bolak

    Balancing granite boulders against a clear sky in a stunning natural animal photo from a non professional category.

    Honorable Mention in the Earth’s Textures Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    “Dead Trees In A Sandstorm” By Shyamala Thilagaratnam

    Barren dead trees standing in a foggy landscape, showcasing stunning animal photos from non professional exposure awards.

    Description: In Deadvlei, Namibia, these trees, estimated to be about 900 years old, have been dead for about 700 years. The wood hasn't decomposed due to the extreme dryness of the area, resulting in an otherworldly landscape, especially when the wind dramatically whipped up the sand.

    Honorable Mention in the Land Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    “Grace In Flight” By Maria Ciampini

    Two white birds in mid-flight captured in stunning animal photos from the non professional category of Exposure One Awards.

    Description: Two terns face each other in the sky, their black and white wings unfolding gracefully. In their brief encounter, there is a tender closeness that suggests a timeless connection. Flight becomes poetry, a meditation on balance, harmony, and the beauty of presence.

    Bronze Award in the Minimalism Category.

    Nominee in the Animals Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    “Lonely Tree” By Jack Lefor

    Minimalist black and white landscape with wind turbines and a lone tree showcasing stunning animal photo aesthetics.

    Description: Living in an open area of mostly fields and grasslands, this lonely tree stands in stark contrast compared to the large wind turbines in this snowy-covered scene.

    Honorable Mention in the Minimalism Category.

    Nominee in the Land Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    “All Quiet On The Western Front” By John Salinardo

    Black and white photo of a wooden cabin on a hill under dramatic cloudy skies, showcasing stunning animal photos theme.

    Honorable Mention in the Other Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    “Faces Of The Sky” By Marcos Franchetti

    Dramatic black and white landscape with dark storm clouds, lightning strike, and an open road in stunning animal photos collection.

    Description: From the state of Tocantins in central Brazil, to New Zealand, to the Pantanal, and to the Serengeti in Tanzania, this gallery aims to showcase the different faces of the sky in various parts of the world. Each face has its own charm and fascination.

    Silver in the Earth’s Textures Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    “Yosemite In Fog” By Gayle Pepper

    Snow-covered rocky mountain cliffs under a dramatic cloudy sky, showcasing nature's stunning animal photo backdrop.

    Description: Snow and fog accent the pines and majestic mountain ridges of Yosemite.

    Honorable Mention in the Earth’s Textures Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    “Sunlight On Silent Branches” By Marcos Franchetti

    Black and white rural landscape with sun rays shining through trees, showcasing stunning animal photos from non professional category.

    Honorable Mention in the Light & Shadow Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    “Flamingo Medley” By Rick Beldegreen

    Flock of elegant birds wading in shallow water, captured in a stunning animal photo from non professional category awards.

    Description: “These feeding flamingos were photographed in Kenya. To obtain this viewing angle and create separation of the birds, I climbed an embankment overlooking the lake.”

    Bronze Award in the Minimalism Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    “Vegan Portraits” By Alain Van Hille

    Close-up black and white photo showing detailed textured surface resembling animal skin from non professional exposure one awards.

    Description: “Before being cooked & eaten, the veggies, cabbage & pumpkin let me discover their secret & mysterious labyrinthian soul.”

    Silver Award in the Other Category.

    Nominee in the Pattern & Form Category.

    Nominee in the Abstract Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    3points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm finding the description quite pretentious.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    “Velvety Sand” By Petra Brix

    Abstract black and white image with smooth flowing shapes resembling animal forms in a stunning non professional animal photo.

    Description: Khongoryn Els are some of the largest and most spectacular sand dunes in Mongolia. They are up to 300m high, 12km wide, and about 100km long. From afar, the dunes look like painted, up close, they seem to change into blankets made of velvet, discarded by some giant in the Mongolian steppe.

    Honorable Mention in the Earth’s Textures Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    “A Sea Of Horns” By Rachael Ryan

    Herd of animals moving through dusty landscape with a lone figure, showcasing stunning animal photos from non professional category.

    Description: “I took this photo on my iPhone as I was helping my sister move goats around the yards….the dust billowed up so much one could hardly see!”

    3rd Place Overall Contest Winner

    Gold Award in the Humans & Nature Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    2points
    POST
    #30

    “Monochrome Blindness” By Ronja Arnold

    Close-up of a tiny turtle resting on a person's hand, featured in stunning animal photos from the non professional category.

    Bronze Award in the Humans & Nature Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    “Emerging Light” By Cristian Dinivitzer

    Mysterious dark forest with light shining through trees, showcasing stunning animal photos from the non professional category.

    Description: Light emerges from the horizon, dissolving shadow into form. In this moment of quiet transformation, the landscape becomes a meditation on time, renewal, and the subtle geometry of light itself.

    Silver Award in the Light & Shadow Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    “Entangled” By Don Hooper

    Bare tree branches at night creating a stark pattern, featured in stunning animal photos from the non professional category

    Gold Award in the Other Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    “A Dream Within A Dream” By Marcos Franschetti

    Bamboo forest pathway with tall stalks on each side and light shining through, showcasing stunning animal photos vibe.

    Description: Bambo Forest in Kyoto, using a vertical panning technique.

    Gold Award in the Pattern & Form Category.

    Honorable Mention in the Abstract Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    “Sculptural Botanic” By David Cook

    Close-up image of intertwined plant leaves showing detailed texture and patterns in soft natural light.

    Bronze Award in the Pattern & Form

    Exposure One Awards Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    “Succulent Spiral” By Donald Bolak

    Close-up black and white photo showcasing nature details, fitting for stunning animal photos from non professional Exposure One Awards.

    Bronze Award In The Pattern & Form Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    “Snow Rests Without Weight” By Markus Busch

    Dark evergreen tree behind snowy hillside with wooden posts, showcasing stunning animal photos from the non professional category.

    2nd Place Overall Contest Winner.

    Gold Award in the Land Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    1point
    POST
    #37

    “Gossamer Ballet” By Davind Stine

    Abstract black and white photo resembling a dancing animal form, featured among stunning animal photos.

    Description: This is a Calla lily lit by a flashlight. The abstract rendering reminded me of a ballerina soaring into the air with arms entwined above her head.

    Gold in the Light & Shadow Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    1point
    POST
    #38

    “Tulip II” By Jonathan Tudor

    Black and white photo featuring a single flower with soft lighting, illustrating stunning animal photo style from non-professional category.

    Bronze Award in the Light & Shadow Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    1point
    POST
    #39

    “Fence In Snow” By Jack Lefor

    Minimalist photo of a long fence in a snowy landscape, showcasing stunning animal photos in a non professional category style.

    Description: “I love minimal photography, and in this photo, I like the fence disappearing in the distance, providing depth to this snow-covered landscape.”

    Gold Award in the Minimalism Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    1point
    POST
    #40

    “Cattails In Snow” By Jack Lefor

    Close-up of cattail plants in a minimalistic style representing stunning animal photos from the non professional category.

    Description: “As I was searching for possible photos, I came across this simple, minimalistic scene of just a few cattail stems against a snow-covered background.”

    Silver Award in the Minimalism Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    1point
    POST
    #41

    “Timewheel Above The Wreck” By Andres Papp

    Black and white photo of a rugged shore under star trails, highlighting stunning animal photos from the non professional category.

    Description: Long star trails spin like a cosmic wheel over the skeletal remains of a shipwreck on the Estonian coast. The UV torch skims across the weathered wood and glittering shore, linking the wreck’s slow decay with the patient rotation of the night sky.

    Bronze Award in the Other Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    1point
    POST
    #42

    “Lotus Portrait” By Debbie Lucas

    Close-up of a flower petal detail captured in stunning animal photos from the non professional Exposure One Awards.

    Honorable Mention in the Other Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    1point
    POST
    #43

    “Basket Star” By Fabi Fregonesi

    Close-up of intricate leaf veins in black and white, detailed nature pattern for stunning animal photos exposure concept

    Silver Award in the Pattern & Form Category.

    Exposure One Awards Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!