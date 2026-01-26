ADVERTISEMENT

After recently sharing highlights from the Exposure One Awards’ Black & White Nature Photography Contest in the Animals category, and then jumping into the wildly different worlds of Aerial and Underwater, we’re back with another slice of the 2025 winners.

This time, we’re narrowing the focus to the non-professional division, pulling together the category winners and honorable mentions from the areas we haven’t featured yet: Earth’s Textures, Humans & Nature, Land, Light & Shadow, Minimalism, Other, and Pattern & Form.

Let us know which are your favorites, and of course, check out all of 2025’s submissions on Exposure One’s website and Instagram page.

More info: exposureoneawards.com | Instagram | Facebook