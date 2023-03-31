What another person has in their bank account is absolutely none of my business. But if you’re a particularly nosy panda, there might be a few ways you can get an idea of how much your friends have stashed away.

One curious Reddit user recently posed the question, “What's a non-obvious sign someone is rich?”, and plenty of people weighed in with their thoughts. From casually having expensive hobbies to always keeping quiet about their finances, we’ve gathered some of the telltale signs that someone might be wealthy down below. Enjoy reading through this discussion, and be sure to upvote the subtle indications of affluence you’ve noticed in people you know personally.

#1

They wear very nice clothing without any brand identification.

Personally, i find clothing with big brand logos very tacky. Even if I could afford those, i wouldn't buy any.

#2

They are quiet when the discussion is about cost of living pressures, and will deflect the questions from themselves and/or nudge the conversation into a different direction

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
They don't have to worry about not being able to afford it, they have to worry about having questions directed at them.

#3

Alteration. Their clothes fit perfectly because they don't expect things off the rack to fit perfectly they have someone alter them to fit perfectly.

#4

I used to have a running buddy who was very rich. For me, the non-obvious sign were the books on his bookcase. They weren't books to be read. They were investments. He told me once that if somebody tried to rob his place, they might go for the big TV, but they should go for the bookshelf.

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Rich people tend to own a lot of valuable things that a lot of people wouldn't think about.

#5

Quality of the food they eat.

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Good seafood, steaks, expensive produce, etc.

#6

They have a certain ease with which they move about the world that you have to see to understand.

Nea
Nea
Community Member
Yes having no money struggles must make life easy.

#7

The value of their time. Simple fixes one could do on their own are paid for, and someone else will do them.

#8

They don't have luggage when taking a flight.

So many wealthy people have multiple homes with separate wardrobes at each. To just jump on a plane with no carry on bags must be a dream lol

So many wealthy people have multiple homes with separate wardrobes at each. To just jump on a plane with no carry on bags must be a dream lol

Emil Wall
Emil Wall
Community Member
They could also just have someone buy what they need at the destination, and then simply dispose of it when they no longer need it

#9

They are usually not wearing anything tacky or too fashionable. Just well made clothing that last a long time. They may have a luxury car but it's not a new one and it's not red.

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Something classic, those are good cars and a dead give away.

#10

In my experience as a waiter in a fine dining establishment, they treat you like a normal f*****g human.

Not sure if my boss coined the term, but a "100k millionaire" will treat you like you're just "the help" and make you feel like less of a person...

Not sure if my boss coined the term, but a "100k millionaire" will treat you like you're just "the help" and make you feel like less of a person...

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
People who were born rich usually (and I said usually!!) are very polite and respectful with anybody

#11

Casually having expensive hobbies. Stuff like sailing, skiing, and golfing. Especially in areas where those activities aren't as accessible and if they've been doing it for a long time. You live in the Midwest but you've been surfing since you were 10? Probably rich.

Timmy Pillinger
Timmy Pillinger
Community Member
Bear in mind though that sailing is normal in some coastal areas.

#12

They're too young to be retired, yet they don't seem to go to work.

Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
I went on a date w a guy who retired with 47. He just gave the house to his ex and bought a new one in the same street. He wore brand clothes. He said: Don't you want a rich guy for a change? Neh. There are so many ppl who can't even feed their kids. I wouldnt be able to live like that.

#13

If their couches don't touch the wall

Dianellian
Dianellian
Community Member
Yay! I'm insanely rich! Not.

#14

They go out of their way to eat meals with fresh vegetables. And not just corn or tomatoes either.

It's an odd one, but I have noticed the wealthier friends I have eat differently than the middle class friends I have.

It’s an odd one, but I have noticed the wealthier friends I have eat differently than the middle class friends I have.

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
By fresh vegetables does OP mean salads or just vegetables in general? I'm confused

#15

I'm in NYC and I will say, a plastic-looking face on a guy who is > 50 years old. No one has no blemishes and lines and perfect teeth after a certain age, without some medical intervention, and mostly only rich people spend money on so much cosmetic stuff (though I notice women of lower income brackets will get stuff, but men usually wait until they're rich to do it)

Nea
Nea
Community Member
And some people just look rich. Cant explain that. Like this guy in the picture!

#16

Might live what you would assume is normal and relative to what you do, but gets yard work done, has house cleaners, etc. If they have constant workers in house, they probably are ok.

Nea
Nea
Community Member
In India, middle class can afford all of this comfortably.

#17

Most of the time, they will stay quiet about money, but never balk when presented with a bill

They will be very selective in those they choose to be friends with, for various legal reasons.

They will be very selective in those they choose to be friends with, for various legal reasons.

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Not always true, there are some incredibly stingy rich people.

#18

People Share 37 Small Subtle Things About Wealthy People That Scream They Are Insanely Rich Real generational wealth keeps an extremely low profile.

They have no digital footprint. They actually pay people to keep information about them off the internet, and out of any publications.

They will keep a low profile, driving cars that blend in. Nice, reliable vehicles, but nothing too flashy.

Corwin 02
Corwin 02
Community Member
Not true , they have their own social networks where they hang out, the peons just do not have access to those networks since they all charge a rather steep monthly fee .

#19

Keeps consistently investing even in bad economic times

Emil Wall
Emil Wall
Community Member
When people in general get poorer, the rich get richer

#20

They don't look at the price tag when shopping

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
Probably the stores they shop at don't even use price tags

#21

Lots of vacations

#22

Teeth are a subtle sign. You can tell when someone's gone to the dentist multiple times a year their entire lives, and that's an expensive habit. Their parents had the money to establish that routine when they were young, they had the money to keep it up, and they're not too busy or poor to sacrifice something so cosmetic as the pearliness of their whites.

Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
That depends on where you live. My kids get the most fabulous tooth care for free until they're 18.

#23

Went to a good university but is kind of dumb

Marion
Marion
Community Member
This doesn't work everywhere..

#24

Never talks about money.

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Again, not always true. A lot of rich people will brag about what they have and what they can afford.

#25

Minimalist homes. I don't know why...but rich people like the simple asthetic which honestly doesn't feel homey. They'd rather live with very few things.

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
Those few things might include a small genuine Picasso on the wall.

#26

Friend worked in real estate. They said they identify people with money/good credit by looking at their tires when they pull in. Clean tires with good tread left on them, probably a good prospective client so the senior staff should handle it. Dirty tires almost bald, hand it to the new guys cause it is gonna be a ton footwork to get them approved.

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
Hmmm, not in my experience... One of my bosses is a millionaire and he'll always go round with a dirty car and low tread. Besides, what if they were going to get new tyres the next day??

#27

Quiet confidence because they rarely hear the word "no"

#28

Really wealthy people don't need to "prove" they are wealthy. If your insanely wealthy a 500k private yacht charter isn't special. For people trying to be rich they flaunt it to show how wealthy they are.

Really rich people are not desperate (generally) for your admiration because they ARE wealthy. Their friends don't give a s**t if your on a 500k a week charter they probably are too.

Really rich people are not desperate (generally) for your admiration because they ARE wealthy. Their friends don’t give a s**t if your on a 500k a week charter they probably are too.

#29

People Share 37 Small Subtle Things About Wealthy People That Scream They Are Insanely Rich Everyone else losing their jobs? Cars all of a sudden costing double what they did before? Inflation making your money feel useless? Eggs become a luxury item?

None of that changes anything about their spending habits. They carry on as if nothing has happened. They never bother commenting on it. They just go on getting a new Volvo every 3 years, having 2 eggs for breakfast, buying the prime steak at the grocery store. They were never particularly flashy before, but their conspicuous lack of panic speaks volumes about their financial security.

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
Has anyone seen the pic/meme where an egg in a ring box is being used to propose to someone? 😂 I enjoyed that! How luxurious! It's even Grade A!

#30

People Share 37 Small Subtle Things About Wealthy People That Scream They Are Insanely Rich For me, it's a few things..

1) Their neighborhood has lacrosse fields for the kids

2) It's an old, kind of big house, with a gravel driveway. Bonus points if they have parking near the street in a little gravel parking space

3) "I summer in...."

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
I summer at home doing nothing because I don't like to leave my house and I can't afford to do anything but stay at home.

#31

The main difference between people with money and people without money is how they react to money-related emergencies.

If your bike got stolen, a poor person will understand how much of a problem this can be for you, because poor people understand a bicycle to be your method of transportation that you need to run errands and perhaps sustain your ability to work, which in turn sustains your life. They may also understand that it's difficult for you to replace the bike. A well-to-do person would say "ah well, why don't you just buy a new bike?" because, to them, a bicycle is just a fun exercise toy that is non-essential (they probably have a car) and is easy to replace.

The wealthier someone is, the bigger you can scale up this money-related emergency. I have the money not to care too much if my bike was stolen, but I don't have the money to not be stressed out if my car was stolen, but at some level of wealth, that's a thing.

#32

People Share 37 Small Subtle Things About Wealthy People That Scream They Are Insanely Rich Luxury station wagon. I grew up in a rich area and these families are so wealthy they don’t need to flaunt their wealth, they can drive a 80k station wagon and act like it’s nothing.

#33

People Share 37 Small Subtle Things About Wealthy People That Scream They Are Insanely Rich Based upon a real experience, he is the dirty farmer with a broken down truck that just paid the mechanic $3,000 in hundred dollar bills to repair a grain silo, while sitting in a restaurant that has his picture on the wall behind the cash register.


Or it they guy that isn't showing off and trying to keep up with the neighbors.

#34

They wear natural fibres.

#35

People Share 37 Small Subtle Things About Wealthy People That Scream They Are Insanely Rich Isn't crying

Nea
Nea
Community Member
What nonsense is this now..! Ofcourse they must cry sometimes. Less often perhaps but surely

#36

Their watch

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
A Rolex? I dunno... A Ulysse Nardin? Probably. A Roger Dubuis? Definitely

#37

People Share 37 Small Subtle Things About Wealthy People That Scream They Are Insanely Rich They travel off the beaten path for some obscure hobby.

Nea
Nea
Community Member
Hmm… this one makes me sad about not being rich.

