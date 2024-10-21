“This Child Is A Psychopath”: 9-Year-Old Brutally Attacks 23 Animals, Sparking National Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

A horrifying incident occurred last Sunday (October 13) in Paraná, Brazil, when a veterinarian found 23 of his animals murdered at the hands of a 9-year-old child.

Security cameras captured the shocking moment when the kid invaded the hospital’s backyard, where dogs and rabbits were staying inside wooden shelters, and brutally attacked them.

Head Veterinarian Brenda Rocha believed the child had entered the premises to play with the animals, but his erratic behavior alerted her. When she arrived at the hospital, she found 20 rabbits torn apart and three guinea pigs dead.

Authorities have stated that the kid, who lived with his grandmother, had no previous record of violent behavior but refused to reveal his name to protect him from retribution.

“Let his name be known. Anyway, in nine years, his bill will be due, and many people will never forget what he did,” wrote one viewer.

A 9-year-old child murdered 23 animals with his bare hands after breaking into a hospital in Brazil, leaving the town in shock

“We’re having trouble sleeping,” Rocha added in an interview, confessing to dealing with people attacking them for being “irresponsible” and not protecting the animals better. “I’m shocked at the people blaming us for this incident.”

Another one of the hospital’s veterinarians, Lúcio Barreto, confessed to being “devastated” by the news, deeply loving and caring for each animal for many years.

“It was a horrific scene. I feel a deep sense of helplessness,” he added. “We care for these animals with such dedication, and to suddenly face something as gruesome as this leaves us heartbroken.”

According to Brazilian Law, the 9-year-old is still too young to be sent to a correctional institution, as the law only applies to children 12 and up. Brazil’s Child Protective Services (Conselho Tutelar) is expected to fine the family of the culprit for damages and ensure he undergoes psychological rehabilitation.

“I hope he gets all the help he needs,” Rocha stated, feeling empathy for the child despite his horrific actions.

Paraná residents have been calling for the kid to be incarcerated. However, Brazilian law does not hold 9-year-old children criminally accountable

The news shocked and disgusted the town of Nova Fátima, with comments ranging from wishing revenge be brought upon the child irrespective of his age and others hoping for harsh sanctions against his tutors.

One commenter stated, “If this kid is capable of something like this now, I can’t imagine how he’ll be in the future.”

“This kid is a child psychopath. He needs to be kept behind bars because he will be worse as an adult,” another argued.

Local authorities have yet to reveal the kind and extent of the measures to be taken against the culprit, as investigations surrounding the case are still underway. “Since the perpetrator is a 9-year-old child, there are no direct criminal implications,” the state’s civil police stated.

Experts stated a correlation between a child being abused and animal cruelty: kids may use their pets as “practice” for actions they wish to inflict on humans

A study by the University of Edinburgh revealed that Childhood Animal Cruelty (CAC) is an accurate indicator of later interpersonal violence and a predictor of criminal behavior in adult life.

The research, conducted in collaboration with Animal Guardians, a Scottish educational program aimed at kids who have been cruel to animals, showed that the behavior was the result of troubled backgrounds where violence is normalized.

“Kids who come from vulnerable backgrounds, who have been subjected to violence or cruel behaviors, often have trouble regulating their emotions,” the paper explained, adding that most of their interviewees came from fatherless homes and had a median age of 8.5 years old.

The study concluded that children who have been cruel to animals did not do so out of hatred for their pets but because they “interpreted animals as less threatening, and possibly as ‘safer’ targets on which to rehearse behaviors they would otherwise inhibit on humans.”

In other words, the pets’ harmless nature and trust in their owners made them the perfect scapegoats for the abused child, who saw them as an outlet for their suffering.

Researchers believe that psychopathy is an incurable developmental condition and that children are not immune to it

Psychopathy, as described by the American Psychological Association, is a mental health disorder that results in an individual with an impaired ability to experience remorse and empathy.

While researchers have debated the nature of the phenomenon, a large number of studies point toward it being a neurodevelopmental condition akin to autism and schizophrenia.

“Psychopathy follows a developmental trajectory with strong genetic influences, and which precipitates deleterious effects on widespread functional networks, particularly within paralimbic regions of the brain,” stated a 2015 study published by the University of New México.

“There is no cure for psychopathy,” explained Dr. Kent Kiehl in an article for Yale University, who discovered that psychopaths had reduced brain matter in the paralympic system of their brains in 2012.

Children are thus not immune to suffering from psychopathy, exhibiting traits such as callousness, impulsivity, deceitfulness, and antisocial behavior that can evolve into a life of crime later in life.

However, researchers from the University of Santiago de Compostela, Spain, believe that recognizing these traits early on and providing proper care can help the child control the behavioral symptoms of the disorder.

“Parenting practices based on warmth and affection emerged as environmental mechanisms able to prompt changes in psychopathic traits across development,” explained Dr. Laura López-Romero in a 2021 study.

“Environmental factors in general, and parenting practices in particular, can either enhance or hinder the development of psychopathy in children”

Brazilian netizens took to social media to express their support for the veterinarians and to call for justice to be brought upon the kid and his family

“Don’t give up. You have the support of many people. Your veterinary is a beautiful project,” one reader wrote.

Another said, “I hope God gives you the peace and strength to move forward. ”

“This child is a psychopath. There is no cure or resocialization for these cases,” one reader argued. “There’s nothing you could’ve done to prevent it.”

“The security at the veterinary is a joke. You kept the animals on the patio!? No wonder the 9-year-old was able to break in so easily,” another replied.

Following the overwhelming grief caused by the incident, Brenda and Lúcio decided to temporarily close the hospital to mourn and figure out how to move forward.

“Every psychopath was once a child.” Netizens took to social media to share their shock at the gruesome incident

