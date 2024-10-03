Love Is Blind's Leo Slammed As "Psychopath" For "Love Bombing" Brittany, Flaunting His Wealth

ADVERTISEMENT

Leo Braudy from the season 7 of Love Is Blind has been labeled a “villain” for his “manipulative” behavior and constant flaunting of his money as he talked to two of his potential love interests.

The art creator ended up in a love triangle between contestants Brittany Wisniewski and Hannah Jiles, but seemingly only wanted to be in a relationship with the former.

Braudy consistently used his wealth as a reason to keep them both interested. Fans of the show have since called him out for his actions, even going so far as to say he is a “psychopath.”

Leo from Love Is Blind is facing backlash for his manipulative tactics towards two potential love interests

Brittany and Leo seemingly got along in the beginning — Leo complimented the former on her voice while she mentioned she was “down for anything” as the art creator described his ideal partner.

As the two talked about money, Leo said he planned to split 50/50 with his significant other but he also felt comfortable spending more because he is “rich rich” — which Brittany appeared invested in, pointing out that workout classes and beauty routines are expensive for women.

To this, someone on X mentioned that she’s “an obvious gold digging clout chaser.”

The pair got closer with each individual date, leading up to the final interaction before a proposal.

Behind another closed door, however, Leo was also bonding with Hannah, talking about their love of new experiences and traveling.

He said to her, “My other connection is amazing, but you? I don’t know if I’ll ever get a chance with someone like you ever again.”

As Hannah mentioned her other connection, Nick, Leo reacted poorly, asking her if he was “the best person for you or is he the first person to tell you ‘I love you?’”

Love Is Blind viewers did not take kindly to his behavior in the pods

Image credits: Netflix

Brittany from Love Is Blind is living her truth and you simply have to respect it. pic.twitter.com/wvEpuLJPMT — Netflix (@netflix) October 3, 2024

“Leo you are hard to watch,” one user said. “All you ever do is talk about your money which no one actually cares about. Gosh you are a walking red flag.”

Another added, “So many red flags. That temper. The gaslighting. I work with children for a living and you threw a temper tantrum equal to a 5 year old when Hannah told you she chose someone else.

“Then to try and get her to tell Brittany it was a mutual decision when that wasn’t the case. You need to heal and work on yourself before you bring anyone into your life.”

“Drink everytime he says ‘like’ / manipulates Hannah and Brittany,” one person commented.

Someone later tweeted on X, “Poor Brittany! If love bombing were a person, it would be Leo. My temples hurt from cringing. Dude is giving serial killer psychopath vibes.”

Now that the season is over, viewers have found out that Leo did not end up with Brittany or Hannah

The first time Brittany met Leo in-person during the proposal, her reaction was to say, “Oh god, what have I done?”

Despite the two getting engaged, they did not end up making it to Mexico to get married.

“Brittany and Leo were not one of the six couples chosen by producers to continue their journey in Mexico. They took their own trip to Miami and broke off their engagement weeks later,” revealed the dating show.

Image credits: Bachelor Fantake