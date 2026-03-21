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Nicole Kidman Sparks Dating Buzz With Australian Actor After Keith Urban Divorce
Nicole Kidman with Australian actor, posing together at an event, sparking dating buzz after Keith Urban divorce.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Nicole Kidman Sparks Dating Buzz With Australian Actor After Keith Urban Divorce

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samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Nicole Kidman has sparked fresh dating speculation after being spotted holding hands with an Australian co-star months after finalizing her divorce from Keith Urban.

The moment occurred at a red-carpet premiere in New York City on March 3, quickly catching the attention of fans and onlookers, with many wondering whether the actress had found a new connection.

Highlights
  • Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker sparked romance rumors after being spotted holding hands.
  • While insiders claimed their chemistry is "talk of the town" and undeniable, another source alleged its "absolutely false.”
  • Kidman is the godmother to Baker’s son, and Baker even lived with Kidman and her then-husband Tom Cruise early in his career.
  • This public appearance comes just months after Kidman finalized her divorce from Keith Urban.

While neither star has addressed the rumors publicly, their appearance together has already ignited a major online discussion.

RELATED:

    Nicole Kidman was spotted holding hands with an Australian actor following her divorce from Keith Urban

    Nicole Kidman with long blonde hair and subtle makeup attending an event, sparking dating buzz with Australian actor.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    The Oscar-winning actress was seen holding hands with fellow actor Simon Baker during the premiere of their Prime thriller, Scarpetta.

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    Kidman stars as forensic pathologist, Dr. Kay Scarpetta, while Baker plays her on-screen husband, FBI profiler Benton Wesley, on the show.

    According to The Sun, the pair were also inseparable throughout the film’s afterparty.

    “Nicole and Simon’s closeness is definitely the talk of the town right now,” a source claimed.

    Australian actor wearing black glasses and a green jacket smiling against a blue background.

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

    Comment saying The Mentalist actor is a cutie, sparking Nicole Kidman dating buzz with Australian actor after Keith Urban divorce.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the dating buzz around Nicole Kidman and an Australian actor after her divorce.

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    “They’re incredible together on screen, and when you see them together in real life, that chemistry clearly wasn’t faked.”

    The source further noted that the two remained together throughout the evening and appeared deeply engaged in conversation.

    However, a source close to the pair told Page Six, “This is absolutely false. They’ve known each other for years and are good friends. That is it.”

    Kidman and Baker have known each other for years and share a long personal history

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    Nicole Kidman and Australian actor attending an event, sparking dating buzz after Keith Urban divorce.

    Image credits: Amazon Prime Video

    Kidman and Baker’s connection goes back years, long before they began working together professionally.

    The two previously appeared as a married couple in the 2022 anthology series Roar, and their upcoming project marks another collaboration.

    Nicole Kidman and Australian actor sharing a close moment in a dimly lit pantry, sparking dating buzz after divorce.

    Image credits: Amazon Prime Video

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    Kidman has previously spoken about how eager she was to work with Baker again.

    “We have known each other for a huge portion of our lives. I’ve always wanted to do something substantial with Simon,” she said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

    Nicole Kidman and Australian actor posing together at a red carpet event sparking dating buzz after Keith Urban divorce.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

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    She explained that she personally encouraged him to join the project.

    “It was me going, ‘Would you please, please, do this with me?’”

    Nicole Kidman and Australian actor holding hands at a public event, sparking dating buzz after Keith Urban divorce.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

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    Their personal ties also run deep. Kidman is the godmother to Baker’s son, whom he shares with his former wife, Rebecca Rigg. The couple was married from 1998 until they split in 2020.

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    Baker even briefly lived with Kidman and her then-husband, Tom Cruise, early in his career.

    Despite Kidman and Baker’s long-standing friendship, social media users quickly began sharing their opinions on them holding hands

    Nicole Kidman and Australian actor pose closely with guitars, sparking dating buzz after Keith Urban divorce.

    Image credits: nicolekidman

    While some viewers were supportive of the Baby Girl actress finding happiness after her divorce, others focused on their physical chemistry.

    “I hope so, she deserves to be happy,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “I know people don’t like her, that is your option. I like her, and if Simon Baker makes her happy, good on you.”

    Nicole Kidman hugging and kissing Australian actor, sparking dating buzz after Keith Urban divorce outdoors.

    Image credits: nicolekidman

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    Comment from Karen Guy-Truitt expressing sadness over Keith and Nicole Kidman's split sparking dating buzz with Australian actor.

    Comment about Nicole Kidman sparks dating buzz with Australian actor after divorce, clarifying close friendship only.

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    “More handsome than Keith,” said one user, while someone else commented, “Oh my god, he’s so much better looking than Urban, and he looks clean too.”

    However, not everyone was convinced the moment signaled a romance.

    “The way they’re holding hands is not a love relationship,” one person wrote. “It looks more like an ‘I am here, I got you’ hand hold.”Nicole Kidman and Australian actor posing together at an event, sparking dating buzz after Keith Urban divorce.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

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    Meanwhile, others questioned the timing following her divorce.

    “It’s crazy to me how these movie stars get divorced and then find another person months later and just rinse and repeat,” one comment read.

    Another fan added, “Nooooo! I’m not over her divorce. I loved Nicole and Keith.”

    Kidman and Baker’s romance speculation came months after the actress finalized her divorce from Keith Urban

    Nicole Kidman with Australian actor at event, sparking dating buzz after Keith Urban divorce announcement.

    Image credits: John Sciulli/Getty Images

    Comment mentioning Nicole linked to dating buzz with Australian actor after Keith Urban divorce, with reaction emojis.

    Comment by Karen Lynn Zap mentioning Simon Baker and calling him a good catch in a social media post.

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    The public appearance with Baker comes just months after Kidman finalized her divorce from country star, Keith Urban. The two were reportedly married from 2006 to 2026.

    Kidman filed for divorce in September 2025, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

    Nicole Kidman with Australian actor at event, sparking dating buzz after Keith Urban divorce, both dressed elegantly and smiling.

    Image credits: Kevin Parry/Getty Images

    “Sometimes relationships just run their course,” a source told Page Six, adding that Kidman “did not want the separation and was trying to save things.”

    Their divorce was finalized in January, with both agreeing to waive spousal and child support.

    Their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, primarily live with the actress while Urban spends time with them every other weekend. 

    “Simon Baker, nice catch,” wrote one netizen

    Nicole Kidman sparks dating buzz with Australian actor, smiling in casual outfit during a public appearance.

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    Nicole Kidman smiling outdoors, sparking dating buzz with Australian actor after Keith Urban divorce news.

    Comment by Jesse Britton disputing Nicole Kidman sparks dating buzz with Australian actor after Keith Urban divorce with casual blue profile icon.

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    Comment by Eric Nevils saying Simon Baker, nice catch on a light blue background with his profile picture visible.

    Nicole Kidman and Australian actor sharing a moment, sparking dating buzz after Keith Urban divorce.

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    Comment from Shelley Plemons sharing thoughts on movie stars dating soon after divorce, sparking Nicole Kidman dating buzz.

    Comment from Lori Lyster expressing love and well wishes for Nicole Kidman amid dating buzz with Australian actor.

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    Nicole Kidman and Australian actor spark dating buzz following Keith Urban divorce in a casual outdoor setting.

     

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