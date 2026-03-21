Nicole Kidman Sparks Dating Buzz With Australian Actor After Keith Urban Divorce

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Nicole Kidman has sparked fresh dating speculation after being spotted holding hands with an Australian co-star months after finalizing her divorce from Keith Urban.

The moment occurred at a red-carpet premiere in New York City on March 3, quickly catching the attention of fans and onlookers, with many wondering whether the actress had found a new connection.

Highlights Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker sparked romance rumors after being spotted holding hands.

While insiders claimed their chemistry is "talk of the town" and undeniable, another source alleged its "absolutely false.”

Kidman is the godmother to Baker’s son, and Baker even lived with Kidman and her then-husband Tom Cruise early in his career.

This public appearance comes just months after Kidman finalized her divorce from Keith Urban.

While neither star has addressed the rumors publicly, their appearance together has already ignited a major online discussion.

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Nicole Kidman was spotted holding hands with an Australian actor following her divorce from Keith Urban

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The Oscar-winning actress was seen holding hands with fellow actor Simon Baker during the premiere of their Prime thriller, Scarpetta.

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Kidman stars as forensic pathologist, Dr. Kay Scarpetta, while Baker plays her on-screen husband, FBI profiler Benton Wesley, on the show.

According to The Sun, the pair were also inseparable throughout the film’s afterparty.

“Nicole and Simon’s closeness is definitely the talk of the town right now,” a source claimed.

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“They’re incredible together on screen, and when you see them together in real life, that chemistry clearly wasn’t faked.”

The source further noted that the two remained together throughout the evening and appeared deeply engaged in conversation.

However, a source close to the pair told Page Six, “This is absolutely false. They’ve known each other for years and are good friends. That is it.”

Kidman and Baker have known each other for years and share a long personal history

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Kidman and Baker’s connection goes back years, long before they began working together professionally.

The two previously appeared as a married couple in the 2022 anthology series Roar, and their upcoming project marks another collaboration.

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Kidman has previously spoken about how eager she was to work with Baker again.

“We have known each other for a huge portion of our lives. I’ve always wanted to do something substantial with Simon,” she said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

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She explained that she personally encouraged him to join the project.

“It was me going, ‘Would you please, please, do this with me?’”

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Their personal ties also run deep. Kidman is the godmother to Baker’s son, whom he shares with his former wife, Rebecca Rigg. The couple was married from 1998 until they split in 2020.

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Baker even briefly lived with Kidman and her then-husband, Tom Cruise, early in his career.

Despite Kidman and Baker’s long-standing friendship, social media users quickly began sharing their opinions on them holding hands

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While some viewers were supportive of the Baby Girl actress finding happiness after her divorce, others focused on their physical chemistry.

“I hope so, she deserves to be happy,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “I know people don’t like her, that is your option. I like her, and if Simon Baker makes her happy, good on you.”

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“More handsome than Keith,” said one user, while someone else commented, “Oh my god, he’s so much better looking than Urban, and he looks clean too.”

However, not everyone was convinced the moment signaled a romance.

“The way they’re holding hands is not a love relationship,” one person wrote. “It looks more like an ‘I am here, I got you’ hand hold.”

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

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Meanwhile, others questioned the timing following her divorce.

“It’s crazy to me how these movie stars get divorced and then find another person months later and just rinse and repeat,” one comment read.

Another fan added, “Nooooo! I’m not over her divorce. I loved Nicole and Keith.”

Kidman and Baker’s romance speculation came months after the actress finalized her divorce from Keith Urban

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The public appearance with Baker comes just months after Kidman finalized her divorce from country star, Keith Urban. The two were reportedly married from 2006 to 2026.

Kidman filed for divorce in September 2025, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

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“Sometimes relationships just run their course,” a source told Page Six, adding that Kidman “did not want the separation and was trying to save things.”

Their divorce was finalized in January, with both agreeing to waive spousal and child support.

Their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, primarily live with the actress while Urban spends time with them every other weekend.

“Simon Baker, nice catch,” wrote one netizen

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