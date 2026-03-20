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“Seems Terrifying”: Fans Spot Bizarre Detail In Photo Of Tom Cruise Hugging Michael B. Jordan
Tom Cruise and Michael B. Jordan smiling and posing together as fans notice a bizarre detail in the photo.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Seems Terrifying”: Fans Spot Bizarre Detail In Photo Of Tom Cruise Hugging Michael B. Jordan

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Tom Cruise and Michael B. Jordan have been vocal supporters of each other’s work for a while.

They have praised each other in the media, and Jordan even attended the London premiere of Cruise’s movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, in May 2025.

At the event, the two Hollywood A-listers shared a warm embrace. The photo resurfaced after Jordan’s Best Actor win at the 2026 Oscars, prompting the internet to discuss a strange detail about the hug.

Highlights
  • Netizens discovered a strange detail in a resurfaced photo of Tom Cruise and Michael B. Jordan after the latter’s Oscar win.
  • Cruise and Jordan have openly admitted to being fans of each other’s Hollywood projects.
  • The two actors are rumored to be working together in a new movie by the director of Top Gun: Maverick.

“Tom Cruise hug: part heartwarming, part hostage situation,” one user joked on X.

RELATED:

    Netizens found something odd in a resurfaced photo of Tom Cruise and Michael B. Jordan’s embrace

    Tom Cruise and Michael B. Jordan share a handshake and embrace, revealing a bizarre detail noticed by fans.

    Image credits: Joe Maher/Getty Images

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    During the hug, Cruise was seen locking his hands as he threw his arms around Jordan’s torso.

    Some people found that strange, some joked about it, and others found it wholesome.

    “Getting a hug from Tom Cruise seems terrifying,” one person wrote. Another said, “Tom Cruise locked him in like he was a proud uncle.”

    A third commented, “Nah, that’s a friendly/dominant move, its a ‘f*ck you, it’s on now, let’s play’”

    Tom Cruise and Michael B Jordan embrace with a bizarre detail noticed by fans in the photo event.

    Image credits: Joe Maher/Getty Images

    One said, “This is a dad hug… I’m about to cry.” Another person wrote, “One moment away from a bear hug? Unhand me.”

    “It’s like he’s going to them with the Suplex maneuver,” one said, referring to the pro wrestling move.

    “Looks like he’s whispering threats,” read one tweet. Another read, “Lol, hug till you can’t breathe.”

    Fans spot bizarre detail in a photo of Tom Cruise hugging Michael B. Jordan that seems terrifying to some viewers.

    Image credits: CooterCatNesha7

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    Many made fun of Cruise’s faith in Scientology.

    “Tom Cruise is out here trying to recruit Michael B. Jordan into Scientology,” said one user. Another tweeted, “Tom was whispering, ‘Join us.’ in his ear.”

    “That’s that Scientology hug,” said a third.

    Tom Cruise and Michael B. Jordan have shown extensive support for each other

    Michael B. Jordan in period costume, standing among others with a serious expression in a dimly lit setting.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

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    Jordan and Cruise released their respective movies in 2025 within weeks of each other.

    Sinners, which earned Jordan his first Academy Award, hit the theaters on April 17, while Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning, the eighth movie in the franchise, was released on May 23.

    On April 28, Cruise posted a picture on Instagram standing in front of the Sinners poster.

    “Congratulations, Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew,” the Top Gun star captioned it. “Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!”

    Fans spot bizarre detail in photo of Tom Cruise hugging Michael B. Jordan that seems terrifying to many viewers.

    Image credits: ComplexCut

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    Two men dressed in vintage suits and hats, one smiling and the other serious, in an outdoor setting.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

    Jordan responded with two saluting emojis and wrote, “Thanks for the love and support!!!”

    The Ryan Coogler-directed vampire horror film, set in 1930s Mississippi, featured Jordan in a double role of the Smoke and Stack twins.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

    Tom Cruise hugging Michael B. Jordan in a photo with fans spotting a bizarre and seemingly terrifying detail.

    Image credits: redchikwalkn

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    Weeks later, Jordan surprised Cruise at the latter’s movie premiere.

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    He shared the video of their hug on Instagram, writing: “I was too young to see the first Mission Impossible in the theater, but now I get a chance to watch the final one… in IMAX!!!! Much love @tomcruise.”

    Tom Cruise hugging Michael B Jordan in an embrace with fans spotting a bizarre and seemingly terrifying detail in the photo.

    Image credits: Simon Ackerman/Getty Images

    Tweet from user ReIly Rich about Tom Cruise whispering to Michael B. Jordan, fans spot bizarre detail in the photo of the two.

    Image credits: CerrellyBRelly

    Cruise showed respect to both Jordan and Coogler in a May 2025 interview with People, saying: “[Jordan] is dedicated to his brand. I really respect him. Respect Coogler, I love [Sinners]. I love the films that they make. It’s brilliant, you know, big cinema.”

    Tom Cruise and Michael B Jordan share warm hug outdoors with fans spotting bizarre and terrifying detail in the photo.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Tweet from Swift Tech Co. joking about Tom Cruise hugging Michael B. Jordan too tightly, posted March 20, 2026.

    Image credits: MrOladoke

    In November 2025, at the 39th American Cinematheque Awards that honored Jordan’s achievements, a surprise video from Tom Cruise played for the audience before Coogler presented the Creed actor with the trophy.

    “I’ve been watching your career grow over these many years,” Cruise told Jordan. “I admire your talent, your dedication, and your constant willingness to learn and push the boundaries of storytelling.

    Tom Cruise hugging Michael B Jordan at a public event, fans notice bizarre and seemingly terrifying detail in photo.

    Image credits: missiontoaccept

    Tom Cruise hugging Michael B. Jordan with fans noticing a bizarre detail in the seemingly terrifying photo.

    Image credits: mercurialunacy

    “Most recently, with Sinners, you gave another outstanding performance. Well, actually, you gave two outstanding performances.”

    Coogler joked afterward that he wasn’t sure how to follow Cruise’s speech, but would do his best.

    Tom Cruise wants to make a movie with Michael B. Jordan

    Tom Cruise hugging Michael B. Jordan with intense hand grip, fans spot bizarre detail in the photo.

    Image credits: zaynahbear

    Cruise’s praise for Jordan is not limited to social media. He has publicly expressed his interest in working with the Black Panther star.

    “I’m a huge fan of his,” Cruise told Entertainment Tonight during the promotion of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. “We’re going to make a movie together.”

    Tom Cruise hugging Michael B. Jordan in photo with fans spotting bizarre detail that seems terrifying.

    Image credits: Geezermemories

    Tom Cruise smiling and hugging a man in front of a vintage yellow airplane with a propeller visible behind them.

    Image credits: tomcruise

    While there has been no confirmation, Tom Cruise may have been cast as the antagonist in Joseph Kosinski’s Miami Vice reboot, according to a Patreon report by Hollywood scoop reporter DanielRPK.

    Michael B. Jordan is reportedly playing undercover detective Ricardo ‘Rico’ Tubbs in the new movie, and Austin Butler is playing James ‘Sonny’ Crockett, as per rumors.

    Tom Cruise wearing goggles and leather jacket while holding onto a pole during an airborne stunt scene outdoors.

    Image credits: Paramount Pictures

    Cruise previously worked with Michael Mann, who produced both the original NBC series and the 2006 film adaptation, in Collateral. He has also worked with Kosinski in Top Gun: Maverick and Oblivion.

    Among Cruise’s confirmed upcoming projects are an untitled Alejandro González Iñárritu film due in 2026 and a World War II drama titled Broadsword.

    Meanwhile, Jordan has wrapped filming on a remake of TheThomasCrownAffair, which he has also directed. Releasing on March 5, 2027, the film has an ensemble cast, including Adria Arjona, Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Aubrey Plaza, and his Marvel co-star Danai Gurira.

    “That lockup did seem threatening.” The internet reacted to resurfaced photo of Michael B. Jordan and Tom Cruise’s hug

    Tweet expressing a fan's reaction about hugging Michael B. Jordan and not wanting to let go in a Twitter reply.

    Image credits: Mirotiro765

    Fans spot bizarre detail in photo of Tom Cruise hugging Michael B Jordan, seems terrifying to many viewers.

    Image credits: DrayMarcus83544

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Tom Cruise’s intense interaction style, linked to bizarre detail fans noticed.

    Image credits: __iExquisite

    Tweet text highlighting fans spotting a bizarre detail in a photo of Tom Cruise hugging Michael B. Jordan.

    Image credits: Evocarti

    Tweet showing a fan reacting to the bizarre detail of locked fingers in photo of Tom Cruise hugging Michael B. Jordan.

    Image credits: TinaSnowonss

    Fans spot bizarre detail in photo of Tom Cruise hugging Michael B. Jordan, calling the gesture seems terrifying to some.

    Image credits: barb_sl

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Tom Cruise's support and a bizarre detail fans noticed in a photo with Michael B. Jordan.

    Image credits: DBrown99944

    Tom Cruise and Michael B. Jordan in a close hug photo with fans spotting a bizarre detail that seems terrifying.

    Image credits: humannotezs

    Tweet praising Tom Cruise for showing support to younger stars, with fans spotting a bizarre detail in the photo of Cruise and Michael B. Jordan.

    Image credits: DadiAaliyah

    Tom Cruise hugging Michael B Jordan in a photo with fans spotting a bizarre and seemingly terrifying detail.

    Image credits: jubilantsleep

    Fans spot bizarre detail in photo of Tom Cruise hugging Michael B. Jordan, with seemingly intense embrace noticed

    Image credits: Sunshine0hev

    Tom Cruise hugging Michael B. Jordan with fans spotting bizarre detail, creating a seemingly terrifying moment.

    Image credits: AlecJoh26011490

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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