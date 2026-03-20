“Seems Terrifying”: Fans Spot Bizarre Detail In Photo Of Tom Cruise Hugging Michael B. Jordan

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Tom Cruise and Michael B. Jordan have been vocal supporters of each other’s work for a while.

They have praised each other in the media, and Jordan even attended the London premiere of Cruise’s movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, in May 2025.

At the event, the two Hollywood A-listers shared a warm embrace. The photo resurfaced after Jordan’s Best Actor win at the 2026 Oscars, prompting the internet to discuss a strange detail about the hug.

Highlights Netizens discovered a strange detail in a resurfaced photo of Tom Cruise and Michael B. Jordan after the latter’s Oscar win.

Cruise and Jordan have openly admitted to being fans of each other’s Hollywood projects.

The two actors are rumored to be working together in a new movie by the director of Top Gun: Maverick.

“Tom Cruise hug: part heartwarming, part hostage situation,” one user joked on X.

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Netizens found something odd in a resurfaced photo of Tom Cruise and Michael B. Jordan’s embrace

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During the hug, Cruise was seen locking his hands as he threw his arms around Jordan’s torso.

Some people found that strange, some joked about it, and others found it wholesome.

“Getting a hug from Tom Cruise seems terrifying,” one person wrote. Another said, “Tom Cruise locked him in like he was a proud uncle.”

A third commented, “Nah, that’s a friendly/dominant move, its a ‘f*ck you, it’s on now, let’s play’”

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One said, “This is a dad hug… I’m about to cry.” Another person wrote, “One moment away from a bear hug? Unhand me.”

“It’s like he’s going to them with the Suplex maneuver,” one said, referring to the pro wrestling move.

“Looks like he’s whispering threats,” read one tweet. Another read, “Lol, hug till you can’t breathe.”

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Many made fun of Cruise’s faith in Scientology.

“Tom Cruise is out here trying to recruit Michael B. Jordan into Scientology,” said one user. Another tweeted, “Tom was whispering, ‘Join us.’ in his ear.”

“That’s that Scientology hug,” said a third.

Tom Cruise and Michael B. Jordan have shown extensive support for each other

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Jordan and Cruise released their respective movies in 2025 within weeks of each other.

Sinners, which earned Jordan his first Academy Award, hit the theaters on April 17, while Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning, the eighth movie in the franchise, was released on May 23.

On April 28, Cruise posted a picture on Instagram standing in front of the Sinners poster.

“Congratulations, Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew,” the Top Gun star captioned it. “Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!”

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Jordan responded with two saluting emojis and wrote, “Thanks for the love and support!!!”

The Ryan Coogler-directed vampire horror film, set in 1930s Mississippi, featured Jordan in a double role of the Smoke and Stack twins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

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Weeks later, Jordan surprised Cruise at the latter’s movie premiere.

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He shared the video of their hug on Instagram, writing: “I was too young to see the first Mission Impossible in the theater, but now I get a chance to watch the final one… in IMAX!!!! Much love @tomcruise.”

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Cruise showed respect to both Jordan and Coogler in a May 2025 interview with People, saying: “[Jordan] is dedicated to his brand. I really respect him. Respect Coogler, I love [Sinners]. I love the films that they make. It’s brilliant, you know, big cinema.”

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In November 2025, at the 39th American Cinematheque Awards that honored Jordan’s achievements, a surprise video from Tom Cruise played for the audience before Coogler presented the Creed actor with the trophy.

“I’ve been watching your career grow over these many years,” Cruise told Jordan. “I admire your talent, your dedication, and your constant willingness to learn and push the boundaries of storytelling.

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“Most recently, with Sinners, you gave another outstanding performance. Well, actually, you gave two outstanding performances.”

Coogler joked afterward that he wasn’t sure how to follow Cruise’s speech, but would do his best.

Tom Cruise wants to make a movie with Michael B. Jordan

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Cruise’s praise for Jordan is not limited to social media. He has publicly expressed his interest in working with the Black Panther star.

“I’m a huge fan of his,” Cruise told Entertainment Tonight during the promotion of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. “We’re going to make a movie together.”

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While there has been no confirmation, Tom Cruise may have been cast as the antagonist in Joseph Kosinski’s Miami Vice reboot, according to a Patreon report by Hollywood scoop reporter DanielRPK.

Michael B. Jordan is reportedly playing undercover detective Ricardo ‘Rico’ Tubbs in the new movie, and Austin Butler is playing James ‘Sonny’ Crockett, as per rumors.

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Cruise previously worked with Michael Mann, who produced both the original NBC series and the 2006 film adaptation, in Collateral. He has also worked with Kosinski in Top Gun: Maverick and Oblivion.

Among Cruise’s confirmed upcoming projects are an untitled Alejandro González Iñárritu film due in 2026 and a World War II drama titled Broadsword.

I’ve never before realised that Tom Cruise locked his hands behind Michael B. Jordan’s back – he never wanted to let that guy go pic.twitter.com/qcqktTRWPD — Theda – just here for the films (@missiontoaccept) March 16, 2026

Meanwhile, Jordan has wrapped filming on a remake of TheThomasCrownAffair, which he has also directed. Releasing on March 5, 2027, the film has an ensemble cast, including Adria Arjona, Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Aubrey Plaza, and his Marvel co-star Danai Gurira.

“That lockup did seem threatening.” The internet reacted to resurfaced photo of Michael B. Jordan and Tom Cruise’s hug

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