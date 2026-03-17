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“He’s Doing It For Attention”: What Michael B. Jordan Did After The Oscars Is Raising Eyebrows
Michael B Jordan eating a burger at In-N-Out while holding an Oscar statue, raising eyebrows after the Oscars.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

“He’s Doing It For Attention”: What Michael B. Jordan Did After The Oscars Is Raising Eyebrows

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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After Michael B. Jordan won the Best Actor Academy Award on Sunday, March 15, he headed straight to a fast-food spot to celebrate with a cheeseburger.

The star, still dressed in his black suit from the ceremony, ate with his award sitting on the table and grinned as he signed paper hats for staff, as seen in several viral videos.

While Jordan’s fans used the act to label him “humble” and “grounded” on social media, his critics were not impressed and accused him of being flamboyant.

Highlights
  • After winning Best Actor for Sinners, Michael B. Jordan stopped at In-N-Out, sparking criticism that the visit was a PR stunt.
  • Hilary Swank, Julia Roberts, Ang Lee, and Jamie Lee Curtis have all celebrated Oscars with burgers in previous years.
  • A late-night In-N-Out diner shared a firsthand account of meeting Jordan, describing how he congratulated the star, shared a fist bump, and even stole his fries.

“If he were truly humble, he would have hidden away his Oscar and sat there without bodyguards,” one wrote.

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    Michael B. Jordan faced backlash for publicly having a burger after his Oscar win

    Michael B. Jordan holding an Oscar, dressed in black, reacting emotionally during a post-Oscars moment.

    Image credits: Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

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    Jordan won Best Actor for playing twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler’s 2025 supernatural horror effort Sinners.

    The actor triumphed over fellow nominees including Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Ethan Hawke, and Wagner Moura to take home the coveted prize. 

    Michael B Jordan smiling and holding an Oscar trophy after the Oscars, attention-raising moment captured.

    Image credits: Roger Kisby/Getty Images

    As the main Oscars event concluded, Jordan headed to In-N-Out on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood to get his treat.

    Detractors were quick to sound off against the moment on X, with one writing, “Stop falling for this forced PR! I was literally at that diner, and the camera crew spent 30 minutes setting up the lighting before he even walked in. He didn’t even finish the food. Just took the pic and left in a limo.”

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    “You spelled ‘wearing low-income wage earners like an accessory for a viral moment’ wrong,” noted a second, while a third added, “He’s doing it for attention and nothing more.”

    Michael B. Jordan holding an Oscar trophy inside a fast-food restaurant surrounded by fans taking photos.

    Image credits: donovanfilmz

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    “He probably wouldn’t have done this if the cameras weren’t on,” opined a fourth.

    One called those viewing Jordan’s burger run as his humility “dumb celebrity worshippers.”

    Tweet praising Michael B. Jordan for staying grounded after the Oscars, showing humility and class with tacos in hand.

    Image credits: bloggersmpost

    Michael B. Jordan holding Oscars trophy at fast food restaurant, attracting attention from staff and photographers.

    Image credits: michaelbjordanp

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    “Humility is a quiet dinner with a friend. This is virtue signaling,” the next echoed.

    Jordan is one of several stars, including Hilary Swank and Julia Roberts, to wrap up the Oscars with a burger over the years

    Michael B. Jordan holding an Oscar trophy inside a fast food restaurant surrounded by employees in uniform.

    Image credits: michaelbjordanp

    Similarly to Jordan, Hilary Swank headed to Astro Burger in West Hollywood in 2005 after winning Best Actress in a Leading Role for Million Dollar Baby.

    “She walked in with a big smile, raised the statue over her head, and everybody burst into applause,” the restaurant’s owner, Dino Andrianos, told The New York Post at the time.

    Twitter user commenting on Michael B. Jordan’s post-Oscars actions that are raising eyebrows and drawing attention.

    Image credits: NineTwentyWon

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    Tweet by user Krishna discussing Michael B. Jordan seeking attention and love at a casual restaurant after the Oscars.

    Image credits: karunanysa13

    In 2013, Ang Lee, newly named Best Director for Life of Pi, was photographed with the statuette in one hand and an In-N-Out burger in the other.

    Julia Roberts ate at In-N-Out after presenting an award at the 2019 Oscars, and Jamie Lee Curtis honored the tradition in 2024.

    Michael B. Jordan signing autographs and interacting with employees at an In-N-Out restaurant after the Oscars event.

    Image credits: michaelbjordanp

    While many stars venture out to local In-N-Out outlets, the most official way these burgers meet the Oscars is at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, with the fast food chain having a history of serving its high-profile guests late into the night.

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    Michael B Jordan sitting behind a glass counter with an Oscar statue, grabbing food after the Oscars event.

    Image credits: DrewDrewy98055

    Stars including Brie Larson, Steven Spielberg, and Priyanka Chopra have been pictured enjoying In-N-Out burgers at the event in the past.

    A fan who bumped into Michael B. Jordan at In-N-Out detailed his experience online

    Tweet from CAMELCAST OFFICIAL discussing Michael B. Jordan sitting with an Oscar and security, sparking attention after the Oscars.

    Image credits: CAMELCASTOff

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    Michael B. Jordan smiling at a fast food restaurant holding an Oscar statue while fans take photos nearby.

    Image credits: donovanfilmz

    A late-night stop at In-N-Out Burger turned into a memory of a lifetime for 40-year-old Tom Whitefield.

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    He, who was waiting for his order at the fast food outlet in Hollywood, told People the “whole place erupted” into cheers as Jordan walked in on Sunday.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Michael B. Jordan for staying real and reaching the top after the Oscars.

    Image credits: bebegift25

    Twitter post by Nicolas De Tabernacle questioning eating habits and modesty, related to Michael B. Jordan after the Oscars.

    Image credits: de_nicolas49526

    “I absolutely lost my mind,” the fan added.

    Whitefield said he congratulated Jordan and got a response with the actor saying, “Appreciate you, brother.”

    Michael B. Jordan smiling and holding an Oscar statue while eating a burger at In-N-Out fast food restaurant.

    Image credits: gigi100599

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    Then, as he got up to leave, “I managed to get a fist bump,” he went on to note.

    Whitefield also took to Instagram to share his experience of running into Jordan, describing it as “one of the most insane things” to ever happen to him.

    He said he “was starstruck” initially, but then went on to steal the actor’s fries.

    “He did not allow fame to take away his roots,” a netizen said about Jordan’s In-N-Out run

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Michael B. Jordan doing it for attention after the Oscars, raising eyebrows online.

    Image credits: DrewDrewy98055

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Michael B. Jordan winning an Oscar and attention he received afterward.

    Image credits: NoldoBetoZ

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    Tweet criticizing Michael B. Jordan, suggesting he's doing it for attention after winning an Oscar, raising eyebrows online.

    Image credits: medicenhercules

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    Tweet discussing Michael B. Jordan’s privacy and attention after the Oscars, highlighting public reactions and respect concerns.

    Image credits: hotleogirl111

    Tweet from user billy replying to a discussion about Michael B. Jordan, commenting on attention and public perception.

    Image credits: billythedeadnz

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Michael B. Jordan’s actions after the Oscars raising eyebrows online.

    Image credits: ThfcTy_

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    Tweet by Abigail Obuekwe about humility and fame, discussing Michael B. Jordan’s actions after the Oscars raising eyebrows.

    Image credits: X_Quenvara

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    Tweet showing Michael B. Jordan skipping VIP Oscars celebration, grabbing cheap food, and hanging out with fans and staff.

    Image credits: Abdouhdr97

    Screenshot of a tweet by Marcus Dray questioning moral flex of winners after the Oscars and attention Michael B. Jordan received.

    Image credits: DrayMarcus83544

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Michael B. Jordan’s actions after the Oscars, raising attention and eyebrows online.

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    Image credits: madelyn88582528

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why must everything be a dramatic narrative with you pathetic employees at BP??

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    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why must everything be a dramatic narrative with you pathetic employees at BP??

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