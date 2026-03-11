Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Who Plays Young Scarpetta On Prime? Actress Opens Up About Sharing Role With Nicole Kidman
Young Scarpetta actress and Nicole Kidman pose with co-stars at Prime Video event for Scarpetta series.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Who Plays Young Scarpetta On Prime? Actress Opens Up About Sharing Role With Nicole Kidman

Pratik Handore
An adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta novels has been in development since the early 1990s. 

Actresses Demi Moore and Angelina Jolie were rumored to star in the project at various points. When the adaptation finally materialized as a Prime Video series, Nicole Kidman was cast in the titular role. 

However, Kidman is not the only actress portraying the character. Because the show unfolds across two timelines, it also features a younger version of Scarpetta, played by a different performer.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Prime Video’s Scarpetta tells its story across two timelines, with different actors portraying the forensic pathologist.
    • A Black Mirror actress plays the younger version of the character in flashbacks that explore Scarpetta’s early career.
    • She discussed sharing the role with Nicole Kidman and revealed the challenges of preparing for it.

    Why the young Kay Scarpetta actress may look familiar to viewers

    Young Scarpetta actress on Prime sitting in a car wearing a plaid coat, sharing role with Nicole Kidman.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    The first season of Scarpetta simultaneously adapts two of Cornwell’s novels, dividing the storyline into two periods. In the present timeline, Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman plays the forensic pathologist. 

    Meanwhile, flashbacks explore Scarpetta’s backstory with British actress Rosy McEwen portraying the younger version. She trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School before making her screen acting debut in 2020. 

    Actress playing young Scarpetta on Prime, wearing a pink cardigan and sitting in a modern, cozy setting.

    Image credits: Netflix

    McEwen gained recognition for her performance as Libby in the second season of the crime drama series The Alienist. She later appeared in films such as Blue Jean (2022) and Harvest (2024). 

    In 2025, she appeared as Daphne Davenport in the psychological horror film Rabbit Trap. Some viewers may recognize her as Verity Green in Bête Noire, a season 7 episode of the anthology series Black Mirror.

    Rosy McEwen shares her experience of working with Nicole Kidman

    Young Scarpetta actress with Nicole Kidman and co-stars at a Prime event promoting the series Scarpetta.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    During an interview with the LA Times, McEwen discussed the challenges of preparing for the role, particularly since she shares the character with Kidman. 

    The actress revealed that she and Kidman spent several weeks rehearsing together before filming began. During this time, they worked closely with a dialect coach to ensure consistency in their performances. 

    Actress playing young Scarpetta on Prime, posing with a calm expression in front of a Scarpetta show backdrop.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    Since both timelines were filmed simultaneously, they were able to watch each other’s dailies. McEwen also admitted to sneaking on set to watch Kidman in action. 

    However, after a few weeks, she stopped referencing her co-star’s performance.

    “I couldn’t keep going back to the future because that’s not how you would exist. You have no idea what is going to happen to you in 30 years time,” the actress explained. 

    Scarpetta showrunner reveals why Rosy McEwen was chosen for the role

    Young Scarpetta actress on Prime wearing a pink cardigan and striped shirt in a modern office setting.

    Image credits: Netflix

    In the same conversation, showrunner Liz Sarnoff explained why McEwen was cast to portray the younger Scarpetta in the flashbacks. 

    She admitted that while her “uncanny” resemblance to Kidman was a driving factor, the younger actress also shared some qualities with her co-star. 

    “She’s very porous. When you look in her eyes, you see everything. It’s fun to watch them both think,” Sarnoff said. 

    The casting choice appears to have paid off, as the series received generally positive reviews. Both Kidman and McEwen received praise for their performances, helping the series to a 73% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

    On X, viewers also singled out McEwen’s acting as a major reason to watch the series. 

    “Finished first ep and this is just my type series Nicole Kidman and Rosy McEwen so good,” one user wrote.

    Another commented, Scarpetta casting department ate by casting Rosy McEwen as young Kay.”

    A second season has already been confirmed, with Sarnoff revealing that the dual-timeline structure will continue. While Kidman and McEwen are expected to reprise their shared role, the showrunner remained tight-lipped on plot details regarding Scarpetta’s next case. 

    Scarpetta is currently streaming on Prime Video.

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

